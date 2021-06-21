amazon prime day 2021 gear patrol

Bookmark this page. We'll be updating it throughout Prime Day with only the best deals on knives, camping gear and more. Looking for more Prime Day deals? Head over to our Best Prime Day Deals page to see all the top savings of Amazon Prime Day 2021.

    The Best Deals on Camping Gear

    BioLite HeadLamp 330
    BioLite HeadLamp 330
    BioLite Amazon
    SAVE NOW

    $60 $45 (25% OFF)

    High-quality, hands-free lighting that won't bounce around on your head if you decide to go on a moonlit hike or run.

    READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST HEADLAMPS

    Coleman LED Lantern
    Coleman LED Lantern
    Coleman Amazon
    SAVE NOW

    $50 $34 (33% OFF)

    Lanterns are classic camping gear, and this one from Coleman can run for up to 85 hours on its highest setting.

    LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
    LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
    LifeStraw Amazon
    SAVE NOW

    $40 $20 (50% OFF)

    Drink directly from a stream or lake when you're out in the wild with this small, affordable gadget. (Go for the two-pack for the best discount

    Thermacell Mosquito Repeller
    Thermacell Mosquito Repeller
    Thermacell Amazon
    SAVE NOW

    $25 $21 (15% OFF)

    Get those pests to bug off.

    Coleman Sundome Tent
    Coleman Sundome Tent
    Coleman Amazon
    SAVE NOW

    $64+ $41+ (UP TO 48% OFF)

    Coleman's affordable camping tent is easy to set up and has enough room to stand up in, making it perfect for campground and next-to-car camping. Discounts are available in 2-, 3-, 4- and 6-person capacities.

    READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST CAMPING TENTS

    Coleman 150Qt Marine Cooler
    Coleman 150Qt Marine Cooler
    Coleman Amazon
    SAVE NOW

    $150 $82 ($68 OFF)

    This hard-sided cooler is spacious enough to fit food and drink for a few days, and Coleman gave it the insulation tech to keep it all cold for that long too.

    READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST COOLERS 

    Stoic Hybrid Backpack Cooler
    Stoic Hybrid Backpack Cooler
    Stoic Backcountry
    SAVE NOW

    $150 $90 (40% OFF)

    Want a portable cooler that's not a pain to heft down to the beach? This one from Stoic has backpack straps and enough room for 24 cans.

    Coleman Camp Propane Grill
    Coleman Camp Propane Grill
    Coleman Amazon
    SAVE NOW

    $100 $83 (17% OFF)

    With this highly portable Coleman, you don't have to tow your heavy, four-legged backyard model to a campsite to enjoy a meal fresh off the grill.

    READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST GAS GRILLS

    Alps Mountaineering Square Dining Table
    Alps Mountaineering Square Dining Table
    Alps Mountaineering Backcountry
    SAVE NOW

    $90 $67 (25% OFF)

    No picnic table? No problem.

    Stoic Feather Lite Table
    Stoic Feather Lite Table
    Stoic Backcountry
    SAVE NOW

    $80 $52 (35% OFF)

    For a lighter packable camping table, try this 1.9-pound model.

    Morakniv Companion Fixed-Blade Knife
    Morakniv Companion Fixed-Blade Knife
    Morakniv Amazon
    SAVE NOW

    $20 $16 (18% OFF)

    This fixed-blade knife is affordable but it's no slouch, thanks to Sandvik stainless steel and an extra-grippy handle.

    READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST FIXED-BLADE KNIVES

    Stoic Hard Anodized Camping Cook Set
    Stoic Hard Anodized Camping Cook Set
    Stoic Backcountry
    SAVE NOW

    $60 $39 (35% OFF)

    Stoic made this two-pot, one pan set with hard-anodized aluminum so it won't weigh down your backpack.

    Stanley Adventure Camp Cook Set
    Stanley Adventure Camp Cook Set
    Stanley Amazon
    SAVE NOW

    $26 $15 (42% OFF)

    This stainless steel cook set includes a 24-ounce kettle plus two insulated cups that nest inside it for easy packing.

    Sierra Designs 2-Person Air Bed + Pump
    Sierra Designs 2-Person Air Bed + Pump
    Sierra Designs Backcountry
    SAVE NOW

    $60 $48 (20% OFF)

    This queen-sized air bed comes with a battery-operated pump for easy inflation.

    GEAR AID Tenacious Tape
    GEAR AID Tenacious Tape
    GEAR AID Amazon
    SAVE NOW

    $5 $4 (20% OFF)

    This is the go-to material for repairing rips in tents, down jackets and lots of other outdoor gear — spend a few bucks on this instead of a few hundred on a replacement.

    Marmot Long Hauler Travel Duffel, 50L
    Marmot Long Hauler Travel Duffel, 50L
    Marmot Amazon
    SAVE NOW

    $129 $92 (29% OFF)

    This weatherproof duffel is a great way to tote gear to a campsite and it'll fit in overhead bins for other types of vacations too.

    READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST TRAVEL DUFFELS

    The Best Deals on Knives and EDC

    Gerber Paraframe Mini
    Gerber Paraframe Mini
    Gerber Amazon
    SAVE NOW

    $13 $8 (39% OFF)

    Thanks to its skeletonized handle, Gerber's Paraframe Mini weighs in at a low 1.4 ounces. Its high-carbon stainless steal blade is easy to resharpen once it dulls, too.

    READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST POCKET KNIVES

    Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops Folding Knife
    Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops Folding Knife
    Smith & Wesson Amazon
    SAVE NOW

    $16 $12 (25% OFF)

    The 3.3-inch blade of this all-black folding knife has a thumb stud for easy one-handed opening.

    Victorinox Swiss Army Evolution 14
    Victorinox Swiss Army Evolution 14
    Victorinox Amazon
    SAVE NOW

    $50 $40 (20% OFF)

    Even after so many decades, it's still hard to beat a Swiss Army as a reliable multipurpose pocket knife.

    QSP Parrot
    QSP Parrot
    QSP Amazon
    SAVE NOW

    $29 $23 (21% OFF)

    QSP's Parrot is cheap — especially today — but its construction includes solid materials like D2 tool steel and G10 or Micarta handle scales.

    CRKT Apoc
    CRKT Apoc
    CRKT Amazon
    SAVE NOW

    $90 $59 (35% OFF)

    With a 3.98-inch blade, CRKT's Apoc is a larger folding knife, but it flips open fast and smooth on a ball-bearing pivot so it's still easy to use with one hand.

    READ OUR GUIDE TO COMMON KNIFE TERMS

    Morakniv Companion
    Morakniv Companion
    Morakniv Amazon
    SAVE NOW

    $20 $16 (18% OFF)

    This fixed-blade knife is affordable but it's no slouch, thanks to Sandvik stainless steel and an extra-grippy handle.

    READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST FIXED-BLADE KNIVES

    Bubba Tapered Flex Fillet Fishing Knife
    Bubba Tapered Flex Fillet Fishing Knife
    Bubba Amazon
    SAVE NOW

    $55 $48 (14% OFF)

    Fishing calls for a different type of knife, and Bubba makes it.

    Gerber Dime Mini Multi-Tool
    Gerber Dime Mini Multi-Tool
    Gerber Amazon
    SAVE NOW

    $18 $14 (25% OFF)

    The Dime may be small enough to fit on a keychain, but it still packs pliers, scissors, a knife, and, somehow, more.

    READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST MULTI-TOOLS

    Gerber Gear 30-001364N Suspension-NXT Needle Nose Pliers Multitool with Pocket Clip, Steel
    Gerber Gear 30-001364N Suspension-NXT Needle Nose Pliers Multitool with Pocket Clip, Steel
    Gerber Gear Amazon
    $35.00
    $29.97 (14% off)
    SHOP NOW

    $35 $24 (31% OFF)

    For a deal on a full-sized multi-tool, check out this powerful model from Gerber.

    Tactica M.020 Camping Tool Card
    Tactica M.020 Camping Tool Card
    Tactica Huckberry
    $23.98
    SHOP NOW

    $35 $24 (31% OFF)

    This little survival tool only weighs two ounces but has 13 tools, including a fire-starting Ferro rod.

    The Best Deals on Car Accessories

    oEdRo Floor Mats for 2013-2021 Toyota 4Runner / 2014-2021 Lexus GX460
    oEdRo Floor Mats for 2013-2021 Toyota 4Runner / 2014-2021 Lexus GX460
    Amazon
    SAVE NOW

    $132.99 $106.39 ($26.60 OFF)

    If you have a Toyota 4Runner or Lexus GX 460, these are the floor mats you absolutely need.

    TOYOTA 4RUNNER REVIEW

    myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener
    myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener
    Amazon
    SAVE NOW

    $29.98 $16.98 ($13 OFF)

    Buy a house last year? Well, it's time to grab yourself a way to open that big vertical door that's attached to the front of it. 

    Dewalt Power Inverter
    Dewalt Power Inverter
    amazon.com
    SAVE NOW

    $39.99 $31.99 ($8 OFF)

    Turn that cigarette lighter into something more useful with this dongle for your car. 

    Chemical Guys 16-Piece Arsenal Builder Car Wash Kit with Foam Cannon
    Chemical Guys 16-Piece Arsenal Builder Car Wash Kit with Foam Cannon
    Amazon
    SAVE NOW

    $99.99 $69.99 ($30 OFF)

    When it comes to washing your car, it's time to stop messing around. Up your game with this comprehensive car wash kit. 

    THE RIGHT WAY TO CLEAN A CAR

    Stanley JUMPiT Portable Power Station Jump Starter
    Stanley JUMPiT Portable Power Station Jump Starter
    Amazon
    SAVE NOW

    $129.95 $97.28 ($32.67 OFF)

    Fear neither dead batteries nor deflating tires with this baby in your trunk, thanks to both 1000 peak amps of jump-starting power and a 120-psi air compressor. 

    THE BEST PORTABLE JUMP STARTERS

    Lebogner Between Car Seat Gap Filler Organizer, 2 Pack
    Lebogner Between Car Seat Gap Filler Organizer, 2 Pack
    Amazon
    SAVE NOW

    $25.99 $12.99 ($13 OFF)

    Let's face it, we could all use a little more storage space in the car. 

    FOXWELL OBD2 Scanner
    FOXWELL OBD2 Scanner
    Amazon
    SAVE NOW

    $69.99 $50.56 ($19.43 OFF)

    Never wonder what that "check engine light" really means again with this OBDII reader. 

    Valvoline Advanced Full Synthetic SAE 5W-30 Motor Oil 5 QT
    Valvoline Advanced Full Synthetic SAE 5W-30 Motor Oil 5 QT
    Amazon
    SAVE NOW

    $51.99 $21.57 ($30.42 OFF)

    Your car needs oil. Why not buy it for less on Prime Day? (If your car doesn't take 5W-30, you can shop other weights here.)

    Schumacher Memory Saver Adapter Cable
    Schumacher Memory Saver Adapter Cable
    Amazon
    SAVE NOW

    $16.40 $13.12 ($3.28 OFF)

    When you pull your car's battery, you often lose your settings. This handy tool keeps that from happening. 

    Gerber Gear Compact Keychain Knife
    Gerber Gear Compact Keychain Knife
    Amazon
    SAVE NOW

    $19.98 $16.98 ($3 OFF)

    You might not think of it as a traditional car accessory, but this handy little blade is the item your car's keys never knew they needed to be shacked up with. 

    THE BEST POCKET KNIVES

    Foval 200W Car Power Inverter
    Foval 200W Car Power Inverter
    Amazon
    SAVE NOW

    $24.98 $17.83 ($7.15 OFF)

    If your car didn't come with a 110-volt outlet, no worries — add one with ease. 

    Chemical Guys Professional Grade Premium Microfiber Towels, Gold
    Chemical Guys Professional Grade Premium Microfiber Towels, Gold
    Amazon
    SAVE NOW

    $24.99 $13.44 ($11.55 OFF)

    You own a car? You ever wash it? Then you need some microfiber towels. 

    THE RIGHT WAY TO CLEAN A CAR

    Nilight 12 Inch 72W Spot Flood Combo LED Light Bars
    Nilight 12 Inch 72W Spot Flood Combo LED Light Bars
    Nilight Amazon
    SAVE NOW

    $46.99 $38.06 ($8.93 OFF)

    If you're heading out past the pavement, you might need more light than your headlights can provide. That's where this comes in. 

    THE GEAR YOU NEED FOR OFF-ROADING

    Meguiar's Hybrid Ceramic Detailer
    Meguiar's Hybrid Ceramic Detailer
    Amazon
    SAVE NOW

    $40.26 $29.76 ($10.50 OFF)

    Pump up the power of your car's wax job with this detailer, which helps swipe away dirt and grime. 

    THE RIGHT WAY TO CLEAN A CAR

    Dewalt Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set, 142-Piece
    Dewalt Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set, 142-Piece
    Amazon
    SAVE NOW

    $112.07 $80.00 ($32.07 OFF) 

    If you work on your car, a good set of tools is an indispensible accessory. 

    Chemical Guys Heavy Duty Nifty Interior Carpet/Upholstery Detailing Brush
    Chemical Guys Heavy Duty Nifty Interior Carpet/Upholstery Detailing Brush
    Amazon
    SAVE NOW

    $11.99 $5.59 ($6.40 OFF)

    Cleaning the crumbs and crud out of your car's interior is always a pain, but with this brush, it'll certainly be less of one. 

    THE RIGHT WAY TO CLEAN A CAR

    BLACK+DECKER Dusbuster Handheld Vacuum
    BLACK+DECKER Dusbuster Handheld Vacuum
    Amazon
    SAVE NOW

    $39.99 $31.49 ($8.50 OFF)

    The other part of cleaning the inside of your car? Vacuuming all that crap out. 

    Jiffy Lube $50 Gift Card
    Jiffy Lube $50 Gift Card
    Amazon
    SAVE NOW

    $50.00 $39.50 ($10.50 OFF WITH CODE 'JIFFY')

    If you're not the type who likes to change their own oil, well, now you can have someone else do it for less. 

    The Best Deals on Road Trip Essentials

    Lebogner Auto Steering Wheel Desk
    Lebogner Auto Steering Wheel Desk
    lebogner Amazon
    SAVE NOW

    $21.99 $14.97 ($7.02 OFF)

    Yeah, bet you never thought about how handy a detachable steering wheel table would be on a road trip before now, right?

    Whynter 45-Quart Portable Refrigerator
    Whynter 45-Quart Portable Refrigerator
    Amazon
    SAVE NOW

    $595.00 $470.75 ($124.25 OFF)

    If you're taking a really long road trip, bringing your own fridge is incredibly handy. This one can hold up to 60 soda cans, so you'll never be hurting for drinks. 

    Sony WH-1000XM4
    Sony WH-1000XM4
    Amazon
    SAVE NOW

    $350 $248 ($102 OFF)

    Road trips means music — but the driver's taste may not match your own. These are the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy.

    VICSEED Car Phone Mount
    VICSEED Car Phone Mount
    VICSEED Amazon
    SAVE NOW

    $24.95 $18.39 ($6.56 OFF)

    If you're following directions on your phone and you don't have Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, you really ought to have a phone mount. 

    GoPro HERO8 Black Bundle
    GoPro HERO8 Black Bundle
    Amazon
    SAVE NOW

    $349.99 $279.00 ($70.99 OFF)

    Trust us — from time-lapses to montages and more, there's no better way to capture great driving fun than with a GoPro. 

    Victorinox Spectra 2.0 Hardside Spinner Suitcase
    Victorinox Spectra 2.0 Hardside Spinner Suitcase
    Amazon
    SAVE NOW

    $440.00 $184.63 ($255.37 OFF)

    Every long road trip requires bringing some clothes along, which means you'll need something to carry them in. (Also available in red.)

    Osprey Farpoint Backpack
    Osprey Farpoint Backpack
    Amazon
    SAVE NOW

    $179.95 $126.97 ($52.98 OFF)

    Or, if you're more of a backpack fan, you could opt for this capacious carrier instead. 

    Apple iPad Air (2020)
    Apple iPad Air (2020)
    Amazon
    SAVE NOW

    $599 $520 ($79 OFF)

    For those times when you're in the back seat and just can't stare at cornfields any longer. 

    GOOLOO SuperSafe Car Jump Starter
    GOOLOO SuperSafe Car Jump Starter
    Amazon
    SAVE NOW

    $69.99 $48.99 ($21.00 OFF)

    Few things take the fun out of a road trip like a dead battery. Toss this jump starter in your car and that problem ceases to be. 