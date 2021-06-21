Bookmark this page. We'll be updating it throughout Prime Day with only the best deals on knives, camping gear and more. Looking for more Prime Day deals? Head over to our Best Prime Day Deals page to see all the top savings of Amazon Prime Day 2021.
- Best Home Deals of Prime Day
- Best Fitness Deals of Prime Day
- Best Tech Deals of Prime Day
- Best Style and Watch Deals of Prime Day
The Best Deals on Camping Gear
$60 $45 (25% OFF)
High-quality, hands-free lighting that won't bounce around on your head if you decide to go on a moonlit hike or run.
$50 $34 (33% OFF)
Lanterns are classic camping gear, and this one from Coleman can run for up to 85 hours on its highest setting.
$40 $20 (50% OFF)
Drink directly from a stream or lake when you're out in the wild with this small, affordable gadget. (Go for the two-pack for the best discount
$25 $21 (15% OFF)
Get those pests to bug off.
$64+ $41+ (UP TO 48% OFF)
Coleman's affordable camping tent is easy to set up and has enough room to stand up in, making it perfect for campground and next-to-car camping. Discounts are available in 2-, 3-, 4- and 6-person capacities.
$150 $82 ($68 OFF)
This hard-sided cooler is spacious enough to fit food and drink for a few days, and Coleman gave it the insulation tech to keep it all cold for that long too.
$150 $90 (40% OFF)
Want a portable cooler that's not a pain to heft down to the beach? This one from Stoic has backpack straps and enough room for 24 cans.
$100 $83 (17% OFF)
With this highly portable Coleman, you don't have to tow your heavy, four-legged backyard model to a campsite to enjoy a meal fresh off the grill.
$90 $67 (25% OFF)
No picnic table? No problem.
$80 $52 (35% OFF)
For a lighter packable camping table, try this 1.9-pound model.
$20 $16 (18% OFF)
This fixed-blade knife is affordable but it's no slouch, thanks to Sandvik stainless steel and an extra-grippy handle.
$60 $39 (35% OFF)
Stoic made this two-pot, one pan set with hard-anodized aluminum so it won't weigh down your backpack.
$26 $15 (42% OFF)
This stainless steel cook set includes a 24-ounce kettle plus two insulated cups that nest inside it for easy packing.
$60 $48 (20% OFF)
This queen-sized air bed comes with a battery-operated pump for easy inflation.
$5 $4 (20% OFF)
This is the go-to material for repairing rips in tents, down jackets and lots of other outdoor gear — spend a few bucks on this instead of a few hundred on a replacement.
$129 $92 (29% OFF)
This weatherproof duffel is a great way to tote gear to a campsite and it'll fit in overhead bins for other types of vacations too.
The Best Deals on Knives and EDC
$13 $8 (39% OFF)
Thanks to its skeletonized handle, Gerber's Paraframe Mini weighs in at a low 1.4 ounces. Its high-carbon stainless steal blade is easy to resharpen once it dulls, too.
$16 $12 (25% OFF)
The 3.3-inch blade of this all-black folding knife has a thumb stud for easy one-handed opening.
$50 $40 (20% OFF)
Even after so many decades, it's still hard to beat a Swiss Army as a reliable multipurpose pocket knife.
$29 $23 (21% OFF)
QSP's Parrot is cheap — especially today — but its construction includes solid materials like D2 tool steel and G10 or Micarta handle scales.
$90 $59 (35% OFF)
With a 3.98-inch blade, CRKT's Apoc is a larger folding knife, but it flips open fast and smooth on a ball-bearing pivot so it's still easy to use with one hand.
$20 $16 (18% OFF)
This fixed-blade knife is affordable but it's no slouch, thanks to Sandvik stainless steel and an extra-grippy handle.
$55 $48 (14% OFF)
Fishing calls for a different type of knife, and Bubba makes it.
$18 $14 (25% OFF)
The Dime may be small enough to fit on a keychain, but it still packs pliers, scissors, a knife, and, somehow, more.
$35 $24 (31% OFF)
For a deal on a full-sized multi-tool, check out this powerful model from Gerber.
$35 $24 (31% OFF)
This little survival tool only weighs two ounces but has 13 tools, including a fire-starting Ferro rod.
The Best Deals on Car Accessories
$132.99 $106.39 ($26.60 OFF)
If you have a Toyota 4Runner or Lexus GX 460, these are the floor mats you absolutely need.
$29.98 $16.98 ($13 OFF)
Buy a house last year? Well, it's time to grab yourself a way to open that big vertical door that's attached to the front of it.
$39.99 $31.99 ($8 OFF)
Turn that cigarette lighter into something more useful with this dongle for your car.
$99.99 $69.99 ($30 OFF)
When it comes to washing your car, it's time to stop messing around. Up your game with this comprehensive car wash kit.
$129.95 $97.28 ($32.67 OFF)
Fear neither dead batteries nor deflating tires with this baby in your trunk, thanks to both 1000 peak amps of jump-starting power and a 120-psi air compressor.
$25.99 $12.99 ($13 OFF)
Let's face it, we could all use a little more storage space in the car.
$69.99 $50.56 ($19.43 OFF)
Never wonder what that "check engine light" really means again with this OBDII reader.
$51.99 $21.57 ($30.42 OFF)
Your car needs oil. Why not buy it for less on Prime Day? (If your car doesn't take 5W-30, you can shop other weights here.)
$16.40 $13.12 ($3.28 OFF)
When you pull your car's battery, you often lose your settings. This handy tool keeps that from happening.
$19.98 $16.98 ($3 OFF)
You might not think of it as a traditional car accessory, but this handy little blade is the item your car's keys never knew they needed to be shacked up with.
$24.98 $17.83 ($7.15 OFF)
If your car didn't come with a 110-volt outlet, no worries — add one with ease.
$24.99 $13.44 ($11.55 OFF)
You own a car? You ever wash it? Then you need some microfiber towels.
$46.99 $38.06 ($8.93 OFF)
If you're heading out past the pavement, you might need more light than your headlights can provide. That's where this comes in.
$40.26 $29.76 ($10.50 OFF)
Pump up the power of your car's wax job with this detailer, which helps swipe away dirt and grime.
$112.07 $80.00 ($32.07 OFF)
If you work on your car, a good set of tools is an indispensible accessory.
$11.99 $5.59 ($6.40 OFF)
Cleaning the crumbs and crud out of your car's interior is always a pain, but with this brush, it'll certainly be less of one.
$39.99 $31.49 ($8.50 OFF)
The other part of cleaning the inside of your car? Vacuuming all that crap out.
$50.00 $39.50 ($10.50 OFF WITH CODE 'JIFFY')
If you're not the type who likes to change their own oil, well, now you can have someone else do it for less.
The Best Deals on Road Trip Essentials
$21.99 $14.97 ($7.02 OFF)
Yeah, bet you never thought about how handy a detachable steering wheel table would be on a road trip before now, right?
$595.00 $470.75 ($124.25 OFF)
If you're taking a really long road trip, bringing your own fridge is incredibly handy. This one can hold up to 60 soda cans, so you'll never be hurting for drinks.
$350 $248 ($102 OFF)
Road trips means music — but the driver's taste may not match your own. These are the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy.
$24.95 $18.39 ($6.56 OFF)
If you're following directions on your phone and you don't have Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, you really ought to have a phone mount.
$349.99 $279.00 ($70.99 OFF)
Trust us — from time-lapses to montages and more, there's no better way to capture great driving fun than with a GoPro.
$440.00 $184.63 ($255.37 OFF)
Every long road trip requires bringing some clothes along, which means you'll need something to carry them in. (Also available in red.)
$179.95 $126.97 ($52.98 OFF)
Or, if you're more of a backpack fan, you could opt for this capacious carrier instead.
$599 $520 ($79 OFF)
For those times when you're in the back seat and just can't stare at cornfields any longer.
$69.99 $48.99 ($21.00 OFF)
Few things take the fun out of a road trip like a dead battery. Toss this jump starter in your car and that problem ceases to be.