Bookmark this page. We'll be updating it throughout Prime Day with only the best deals on fitness equipment, workout essentials and more. Looking for more Prime Day deals? Head over to our Best Prime Day Deals page to see all the top savings of Amazon Prime Day 2021.

    The Best Fitness Equipment Deals of Prime Day

    FlyBird Adjustable Dumbbell
    FlyBird Adjustable Dumbbell
    $129.99 $88.39 (32% off)

    This 25-pounder is also a 5-, 10-, 15-, and 20-pounder, so it's basically five weights in one. Note: FlyBird's adjustable 55-pound dumbbell is 20 percent off as well. 

    Amazon Basics Cast Iron Kettlebell
    Amazon Basics Cast Iron Kettlebell
    $44.99 $31.49 (30% off)

    This 30-pound kettlebell is made of high-quality cast iron so you can raise it, heft it and swing it for years to come.

    Amazon Basics Abdominal Workout Roller Wheel
    Amazon Basics Abdominal Workout Roller Wheel
    $24.99 $11.74 (53% off)

    Ergonomic handgrips and a smooth-rolling surface make this ab wheel as user-friendly as can be while it's punishing your core.

    READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST AB MACHINES

    Amazon Basics Weighted Medicine Ball
    Amazon Basics Weighted Medicine Ball
    $34.99 $24.49 (30% off)

    This 10-pound medicine features a textured no-slip grip, making it perfect for core strength and balance moves.

    Yes4All Adjustable Dumbbells
    Yes4All Adjustable Dumbbells
    $65.89 $55 (17% off)

    This pair of 25-pounders boasts a knurled, textured chrome handle for a non-slip grip as you're busting out curls. 

    HOW TO GET SWOLE ON SHORT NOTICE

    Bowflex PR3000 Home Gym
    Bowflex PR3000 Home Gym
    $799.99 $479.99 (40% off)

    With 200-plus pounds of Power Rod resistance, 25-plus exercises and a bench that converts into a rolling seat for aerobic rowing, this set-up is your one-stop shop for total body fitness. The full discount kicks in at checkout.

    Bowflex Blaze Home Gym
    Bowflex Blaze Home Gym
    $1,439.99 $738.51 (51% off)

    This premium home gym boasts 210 pounds of Power Rod resistance, a sliding seat rail for aerobic rowing and leg presses, 60-plus exercises and seven free trainer-built regimens to kill all your workout excuses dead. The full discount kicks in at checkout.

    READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST HOME GYM MACHINES

    TRX All-in-One Suspension Training System
    TRX All-in-One Suspension Training System
    $167.95 $134.36 (20% off)

    This innovative home workout system takes up almost no space, sets up in seconds and allows you to use your own bodyweight for maximum workout impact. Check the coupon box to unlock the discount.

    TRX Tactical Gym
    TRX Tactical Gym
    $249.95 $199.96 (20% off)

    It doesn't just look badass — the brand's most rugged workout system comes complete with the TRX Force Super App, a 12-week program to build strength, endurance and power. Check the coupon box to unlock the discount.

    READ THE WILD ORIGIN STORY OF TRX

    Yosuda Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
    Yosuda Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
    $339.99 $279.99 ($60 off)

    This wallet-friendly bike boasts a 35-pound flywheel, LCD monitor, water bottle holder and adjustable seat and handlebars to set you up for home fitness success. Check the coupon box to unlock the discount.

    READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST NON-PELOTON INDOOR BIKES

    Bowflex 840 SelectTech Kettlebell
    Bowflex 840 SelectTech Kettlebell
    $160 $120 (25% off)

    This product's clever design essentially packs six kettlebells into the space of one. Twist the dial to raise the weight from eight pounds up to 40 and get to swinging. The full discount kicks in at checkout.

    LEARN HOW TO PROPERLY SWING A KETTLEBELL

    Bowflex M8 Max Trainer
    Bowflex M8 Max Trainer
    amazon.com
    SAVE NOW

    $2,299 $1,1519 (34% off) 

    This machine combines the low-impact motion of an elliptical with the calorie-frying power of a stair-stepper for amazing total-body workouts. The full discount kicks in at checkout. 

    Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch
    Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch
    $298.95 $199.95 (33% off)

    This loaded Fitbit monitors your heart rate, exercise and sleep and more. The built-in GPS measures pace and distance without your phone, and you can even take calls hands-free. 

    Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
    Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
    $99.95 $56.99 (43% off) 

    This more streamlined unit comes with activity tracking features, a free 1-Year Fitbit Premium trial and nearly 27,000 Amazon ratings averaging 4.6 out of 5 stars.

    The Best Recovery Tool Deals of Prime Day

    Hyperice Hypervolt Hand Percussion Massager
    Hyperice Hypervolt Hand Percussion Massager
    $349.00 $279.00 ($70 OFF)

    One of the Big Two in the world of name-brand percussion massagers (and one of the best of the breed), it's on sale — but not for long. 

    Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder, Vanilla
    Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder, Vanilla
    $29.69 $17.54 ($12.15 OFF)

    If you're looking for a protein powder that's organic, vegan and soy- and gluten-free, well, it's your lucky Prime Day. 

    Legiral 20-Speed Massage Gun with 6 Heads
    Legiral 20-Speed Massage Gun with 6 Heads
    $199.99 $84.99 ($115.50 OFF)

    This 20-speed massage gun is Amazon's best-selling electric back massager overall...and that's at its normal price. 

    READ OUR COMPARISON OF THE HYPERVOLT AND THERAGUN RECOVERY TOOLS

    CamelBak Podium Chill Insulated Bike Water Bottle
    CamelBak Podium Chill Insulated Bike Water Bottle
    $14.00 $9.77 ($4.23 OFF)

    Yes, drinking water counts as recovery. 

    THE MOST EFFECTIVE RECOVERY TOOLS

    CINCOM Foot and Leg Massager with Heat
    CINCOM Foot and Leg Massager with Heat
    $99.99 $79.99 ($20.00 OFF)

    Work the pain out of your feet and calves with this handy pneumatic massager. 

    Amazon Basics High-Density Round Foam Roller
    Amazon Basics High-Density Round Foam Roller
    $23.99 $14.00 ($9.99 OFF)

    A foam roller may be among the simplest recovery tools, but it's also damn effective — and affordable, especially on Prime Day. 

    HOW TO USE A FOAM ROLLER

    Pure Enrichment PureRelief Neck and Shoulder Heating Pad
    Pure Enrichment PureRelief Neck and Shoulder Heating Pad
    $32.99 $26.39 ($6.60 OFF)

    After you blast your back muscles, recover with this heating pad.

    Trigger Point Charge Vibe 3-Speed Portable Foam Roller
    Trigger Point Charge Vibe 3-Speed Portable Foam Roller
    $99.99 $55.72 ($44.27 OFF)

    Up your recovery game with this powered foam roller, which squeezes and stretches as well as vibrates.

    HOW TO USE A FOAM ROLLER

    LifePro Sonic Handheld Percussion Massage Gun
    LifePro Sonic Handheld Percussion Massage Gun
    $99.99 $79.99 ($20 OFF)

    If you're looking for a massage gun and you're not wedded to one of the big names like Theragun or Hypervolt, this no-frills model has your back (and legs, and arms). 

    READ OUR COMPARISON OF THE HYPERVOLT AND THERAGUN RECOVERY TOOLS

    LifePro 4-Speed Vibrating Foam Roller
    LifePro 4-Speed Vibrating Foam Roller
    $89.99 $71.99 ($18 OFF)

    A foam roller is good; a vibrating foam roller is even better. 

    HOW TO USE A FOAM ROLLER

    Gatorade Chocolate Super Shake, Pack of 12
    Gatorade Chocolate Super Shake, Pack of 12
    $17.94 $13.34 ($4.60 OFF)

    Go beyond the blue Gatorade and tack on some mass with these chocolate shakes and their 30 grams of protein. 

    THE MOST EFFECTIVE RECOVERY TOOLS

    Opove M3 Massage Gun
    Opove M3 Massage Gun
    $209.99 $159.99 ($50 OFF)

    This personal massager isn't just powerful, it's also quiet, maxing out at 63 decibels.

    READ OUR COMPARISON OF THE HYPERVOLT AND THERAGUN RECOVERY TOOLS

    Trigger Point GRID Foam Roller, 13-Inch
    Trigger Point GRID Foam Roller, 13-Inch
    $39.99 $38.15 ($1.84 OFF)

    You've probably used one of these at the gym; now it's time to bring one home.

    HOW TO USE A FOAM ROLLER

    MoCuishle Neck Shoulder Back Massager with Heat
    MoCuishle Neck Shoulder Back Massager with Heat
    $59.99 $39.99 ($20 OFF)

    Rub away those shoulder aches and pains with this set-and-forget massager. 

    MuscleTech Creatine Monohydrate Powder
    MuscleTech Creatine Monohydrate Powder
    $79.99 $32.19 ($47.80 OFF)

    If you're looking to add muscle mass, this deal is for you. 

    PROTEIN POWDERS THAT FITNESS EXPERTS SWEAR BY

    ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set
    ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set
    ProsourceFit Amazon
    $23.03
    $24.99 $23.03 ($1.96 OFF)

    Ease back pain — either from working out or anything else — with this handy relief tool.

    HOW TO USE A FOAM ROLLER 

    Muscle Pharm Post-Workout Recovery Drink
    Muscle Pharm Post-Workout Recovery Drink
    SAVE NOW

    $15.01 $11.26 ($3.75 OFF)

    If you want to punch up your recovery routine, this fruit punch-flavored drink might be the ticket. 

    PROTEIN POWDERS THAT FITNESS EXPERTS SWEAR BY

    The Best Gym and Running Shoe Deals of Prime Day

    Under Armour Charged Commit 2.0 Cross Trainer
    Under Armour Charged Commit 2.0 Cross Trainer
    $80 $47.99 (30% off)

    This ready-to-rock cross trainer features an energy-returning Charged Cushioning midsole to keep you bouncing all over the gym.

    READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST GYM SHOES

    Nike Free Running Shoe
    Nike Free Running Shoe
    $140 $86.60 (38% off)

    This super light and breathable shoe is flexible, durable and great for walking, running or chilling.

    READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

    Adidas Lite Racer Adapt 3.0 Running Shoe
    Adidas Lite Racer Adapt 3.0 Running Shoe
    $65 $51 (22% off)

    These sock-like slip-ons feature a breathable Ortholite line and a Cloudfoam midsole for a cushioned ride. 

    New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi V3 Running Shoe
    New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi V3 Running Shoe
    $69.99 $34.99 (50% off)

    This shoe's knit upper offers the perfect combo of freedom and support, while the Fresh Foam midsole technology ensures light and springy strides. 

    Mizuno Wave Rider 24 WaveKnit Running Shoe
    Mizuno Wave Rider 24 WaveKnit Running Shoe
    $129.95 $70.06 (46% off)

    The magic of this shoe? Mizuno's wave plate, which disperses impact to a wider area, resulting in a super stable ride and a cushy feel underfoot.

    Reebok JJ III Cross Trainer
    Reebok JJ III Cross Trainer
    $100 $67.98 (32% off)

    Slide into NFL star JJ Watt's signature training shoe and you'll be flipping over a tire next to a cabin and letting everyone on social media know how hard you work in no time.

    Reebok Nano 7.0 Cross Trainer
    Reebok Nano 7.0 Cross Trainer
    $130 $58.50 (55% off)

    Amazon must have found an underground vault in the desert, because this edition of the Nano is borderline vintage. But the pedigree of the shoe for CrossFit is unassailable, as is this discount.

    Inov-8 F-Lite 270 Cross Training Shoes
    Inov-8 F-Lite 270 Cross Training Shoes
    $130 $83.96 (35%)

    This shoe is cushioned with lightweight foam and features a ballistic nylon upper to protect against wear and tear. The fact that it's stylish enough to wear outside the gym is a bonus.

    The Best Fitness Apparel Deals of Prime Day

    Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Tank Top
    Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Tank Top
    $25 $16.88 (32% off)

    This tank looks good, wicks sweat and dries fast so you can focus on your workout, not your clothes.

    Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
    Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
    $25 $15.33 (39% off) 

    UA Tech fabric is designed to keep you cool, dry and as odor-free as possible.

    READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST WORKOUT SHIRTS

    Under Armour Heatgear Compression Short-Sleeve T-shirt
    Under Armour Heatgear Compression Short-Sleeve T-shirt
    $30 $20.43 (32% off)

    We used to have our doubts about these compression tees, but when it comes to feeling pumped, nothing helps like a top that's tight on your chest and arms. Just saying. 

    Under Armour HeatGear Compression Shorts
    Under Armour HeatGear Compression Shorts
    $30 $21 (30% off)

    Got unlined gym shorts? Ditch the tighty whiteys or boxer briefs for these comfortable, breathable, muscle-supporting jobbies and never look back. 

    Under Armour Men's Sportstyle Tricot Joggers
    Under Armour Men's Sportstyle Tricot Joggers
    $59.99 $41.99 (30% off)

    These soft polyester joggers are equally suited to the gym or errands around town. 

    Speedo UV Swim Shirt Long Sleeve
    Speedo UV Swim Shirt Long Sleeve
    $38 $28.50 (25%)

    Pair those shorts with this comfortable long sleeve tee to hit the beach and stay sunburn free. (It's UPF 50+ fabric, after all.)

    Speedo UV Swim Shirt Short Sleeve
    Speedo UV Swim Shirt Short Sleeve
    $34 $24.05 (29%)

    Same shirt, different day. And by different day, we mean different sleeve length. So maybe a warmer day. 

    Speedo Marina Sport Volley Knee Length Swim Trunk
    Speedo Marina Sport Volley Knee Length Swim Trunk
    $42 $20.99 (50% off)

    Lightweight VaporPLUS fabric, UPF 50+ protection and a handy cargo pocket with drain holes highlight these sweet swim shorts.

    Speedo Swimsuit Jammer Endurance+ Splice
    Speedo Swimsuit Jammer Endurance+ Splice
    $54 $27.29 (49% off)

    Pool dominance begins with top-notch trunks; this streamlined pair boasts a chlorine-resistant fabric to lasts 20 times longer than normal.