We'll be updating it throughout Prime Day with only the best deals on fitness equipment, workout essentials and more.
The Best Fitness Equipment Deals of Prime Day
$129.99 $88.39 (32% off)
This 25-pounder is also a 5-, 10-, 15-, and 20-pounder, so it's basically five weights in one. Note: FlyBird's adjustable 55-pound dumbbell is 20 percent off as well.
$44.99 $31.49 (30% off)
This 30-pound kettlebell is made of high-quality cast iron so you can raise it, heft it and swing it for years to come.
$24.99 $11.74 (53% off)
Ergonomic handgrips and a smooth-rolling surface make this ab wheel as user-friendly as can be while it's punishing your core.
$34.99 $24.49 (30% off)
This 10-pound medicine features a textured no-slip grip, making it perfect for core strength and balance moves.
$65.89 $55 (17% off)
This pair of 25-pounders boasts a knurled, textured chrome handle for a non-slip grip as you're busting out curls.
$799.99 $479.99 (40% off)
With 200-plus pounds of Power Rod resistance, 25-plus exercises and a bench that converts into a rolling seat for aerobic rowing, this set-up is your one-stop shop for total body fitness. The full discount kicks in at checkout.
$1,439.99 $738.51 (51% off)
This premium home gym boasts 210 pounds of Power Rod resistance, a sliding seat rail for aerobic rowing and leg presses, 60-plus exercises and seven free trainer-built regimens to kill all your workout excuses dead. The full discount kicks in at checkout.
$167.95 $134.36 (20% off)
This innovative home workout system takes up almost no space, sets up in seconds and allows you to use your own bodyweight for maximum workout impact. Check the coupon box to unlock the discount.
$249.95 $199.96 (20% off)
It doesn't just look badass — the brand's most rugged workout system comes complete with the TRX Force Super App, a 12-week program to build strength, endurance and power. Check the coupon box to unlock the discount.
$339.99 $279.99 ($60 off)
This wallet-friendly bike boasts a 35-pound flywheel, LCD monitor, water bottle holder and adjustable seat and handlebars to set you up for home fitness success. Check the coupon box to unlock the discount.
$160 $120 (25% off)
This product's clever design essentially packs six kettlebells into the space of one. Twist the dial to raise the weight from eight pounds up to 40 and get to swinging. The full discount kicks in at checkout.
$2,299 $1,1519 (34% off)
This machine combines the low-impact motion of an elliptical with the calorie-frying power of a stair-stepper for amazing total-body workouts. The full discount kicks in at checkout.
$298.95 $199.95 (33% off)
This loaded Fitbit monitors your heart rate, exercise and sleep and more. The built-in GPS measures pace and distance without your phone, and you can even take calls hands-free.
$99.95 $56.99 (43% off)
This more streamlined unit comes with activity tracking features, a free 1-Year Fitbit Premium trial and nearly 27,000 Amazon ratings averaging 4.6 out of 5 stars.
The Best Recovery Tool Deals of Prime Day
$349.00 $279.00 ($70 OFF)
One of the Big Two in the world of name-brand percussion massagers (and one of the best of the breed), it's on sale — but not for long.
$29.69 $17.54 ($12.15 OFF)
If you're looking for a protein powder that's organic, vegan and soy- and gluten-free, well, it's your lucky Prime Day.
$199.99 $84.99 ($115.50 OFF)
This 20-speed massage gun is Amazon's best-selling electric back massager overall...and that's at its normal price.
$14.00 $9.77 ($4.23 OFF)
Yes, drinking water counts as recovery.
$99.99 $79.99 ($20.00 OFF)
Work the pain out of your feet and calves with this handy pneumatic massager.
$23.99 $14.00 ($9.99 OFF)
A foam roller may be among the simplest recovery tools, but it's also damn effective — and affordable, especially on Prime Day.
$32.99 $26.39 ($6.60 OFF)
After you blast your back muscles, recover with this heating pad.
$99.99 $55.72 ($44.27 OFF)
Up your recovery game with this powered foam roller, which squeezes and stretches as well as vibrates.
$99.99 $79.99 ($20 OFF)
If you're looking for a massage gun and you're not wedded to one of the big names like Theragun or Hypervolt, this no-frills model has your back (and legs, and arms).
$89.99 $71.99 ($18 OFF)
A foam roller is good; a vibrating foam roller is even better.
$17.94 $13.34 ($4.60 OFF)
Go beyond the blue Gatorade and tack on some mass with these chocolate shakes and their 30 grams of protein.
$209.99 $159.99 ($50 OFF)
This personal massager isn't just powerful, it's also quiet, maxing out at 63 decibels.
$39.99 $38.15 ($1.84 OFF)
You've probably used one of these at the gym; now it's time to bring one home.
$59.99 $39.99 ($20 OFF)
Rub away those shoulder aches and pains with this set-and-forget massager.
$79.99 $32.19 ($47.80 OFF)
If you're looking to add muscle mass, this deal is for you.
$24.99 $23.03 ($1.96 OFF)
Ease back pain — either from working out or anything else — with this handy relief tool.
$15.01 $11.26 ($3.75 OFF)
If you want to punch up your recovery routine, this fruit punch-flavored drink might be the ticket.
The Best Gym and Running Shoe Deals of Prime Day
$80 $47.99 (30% off)
This ready-to-rock cross trainer features an energy-returning Charged Cushioning midsole to keep you bouncing all over the gym.
$140 $86.60 (38% off)
This super light and breathable shoe is flexible, durable and great for walking, running or chilling.
$65 $51 (22% off)
These sock-like slip-ons feature a breathable Ortholite line and a Cloudfoam midsole for a cushioned ride.
$69.99 $34.99 (50% off)
This shoe's knit upper offers the perfect combo of freedom and support, while the Fresh Foam midsole technology ensures light and springy strides.
$129.95 $70.06 (46% off)
The magic of this shoe? Mizuno's wave plate, which disperses impact to a wider area, resulting in a super stable ride and a cushy feel underfoot.
$100 $67.98 (32% off)
Slide into NFL star JJ Watt's signature training shoe and you'll be flipping over a tire next to a cabin and letting everyone on social media know how hard you work in no time.
$130 $58.50 (55% off)
Amazon must have found an underground vault in the desert, because this edition of the Nano is borderline vintage. But the pedigree of the shoe for CrossFit is unassailable, as is this discount.
$130 $83.96 (35%)
This shoe is cushioned with lightweight foam and features a ballistic nylon upper to protect against wear and tear. The fact that it's stylish enough to wear outside the gym is a bonus.
The Best Fitness Apparel Deals of Prime Day
$25 $16.88 (32% off)
This tank looks good, wicks sweat and dries fast so you can focus on your workout, not your clothes.
$25 $15.33 (39% off)
UA Tech fabric is designed to keep you cool, dry and as odor-free as possible.
$30 $20.43 (32% off)
We used to have our doubts about these compression tees, but when it comes to feeling pumped, nothing helps like a top that's tight on your chest and arms. Just saying.
$30 $21 (30% off)
Got unlined gym shorts? Ditch the tighty whiteys or boxer briefs for these comfortable, breathable, muscle-supporting jobbies and never look back.
$59.99 $41.99 (30% off)
These soft polyester joggers are equally suited to the gym or errands around town.
$38 $28.50 (25%)
Pair those shorts with this comfortable long sleeve tee to hit the beach and stay sunburn free. (It's UPF 50+ fabric, after all.)
$34 $24.05 (29%)
Same shirt, different day. And by different day, we mean different sleeve length. So maybe a warmer day.
$42 $20.99 (50% off)
Lightweight VaporPLUS fabric, UPF 50+ protection and a handy cargo pocket with drain holes highlight these sweet swim shorts.
$54 $27.29 (49% off)
Pool dominance begins with top-notch trunks; this streamlined pair boasts a chlorine-resistant fabric to lasts 20 times longer than normal.