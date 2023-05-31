These Are 10 of Our Favorite Products of May 2023, as Chosen by Our Editors

Memorial Day has just passed us by, marking the unofficial start of summer for most of us. That means we're doing our best to get outside, whether that's just for backyard hangs or something more substantial, like a jaunt to our favorite beach resorts. But whether you're lounging by the pool or hiking to the top of a distant peak, one thing is certain: you'll need some top-notch gear to make all those adventures possible.

Thankfully, our editors did a spot-on job of parsing through the most popular gear our readers loved in May, helping to narrow it down to the following ten products. The wide-ranging collection includes tracking dog collars (to keep tabs on your favorite four-legged friend), a super-comfortable mattress (to ease those joints after long summer days), swim trunks (who doesn't love a splash or two?) and plenty more. Pick through it all and we're sure you'll find something you love and need, too.