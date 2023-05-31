Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Memorial Day Deals
2
This Summer, It’s Time to Grill Bigger and Better
3
How Baking Soda Can Help Your Running Performance
4
The 2024 Toyota Tacoma: What You Need to Know
5
Swap Four Wheels for Two On the Blue Ridge Parkway

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

These Are 10 of Our Favorite Products of May 2023, as Chosen by Our Editors

Memorial Day has come and gone, marking the beginning of summer. Get yourself geared up for warm weather with these pieces.

By Sean Tirman
style
Follow Paw, Nectar, Super73

Memorial Day has just passed us by, marking the unofficial start of summer for most of us. That means we're doing our best to get outside, whether that's just for backyard hangs or something more substantial, like a jaunt to our favorite beach resorts. But whether you're lounging by the pool or hiking to the top of a distant peak, one thing is certain: you'll need some top-notch gear to make all those adventures possible.

Thankfully, our editors did a spot-on job of parsing through the most popular gear our readers loved in May, helping to narrow it down to the following ten products. The wide-ranging collection includes tracking dog collars (to keep tabs on your favorite four-legged friend), a super-comfortable mattress (to ease those joints after long summer days), swim trunks (who doesn't love a splash or two?) and plenty more. Pick through it all and we're sure you'll find something you love and need, too.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1
Proof 72-Hour Merino UPF Hoodie
Proof
$138 AT HUCKBERRY

Proof's 72-Hour Merino pieces have been having a bit of a moment recently. Maybe that's because they manage to be soft, lightweight and breathable while still boasting plenty of warmth and moisture-wicking. Maybe it's because they all look and wear great. Maybe it's all of the above. Maybe you should buy some and find out for yourself.

READ ABOUT WHY MERINO WOOL IS SUCH A GREAT MATERIAL

2
Outerknown Apex Hybrid Trunks by Kelly Slater
Outerknown
$128 AT OUTERKNOWN

If anyone knows boardshorts and swim trunks, its former pro-surfer Kelly Slater and his brand, Outerknown. These bottoms kick it up a notch, too, by functioning as well in the water as they do out of it. As far as travel goes, it's tough to beat these shorts.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOARD SHORTS

3
FollowPaw AirTag Dog Collar
Fellow Paw
Now 50% off
$36 AT FOLLOWPAW.COM

We all love our little furry four-legged friends, right? Well, what happens when they wander off? If your dog has this collar, you can keep track of them easily with an Apple AirTag. It's also made from renewable cork leather and comes in two handsome colorways.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOG LEASHES

4
Bonobos Unconstructed Blazer
Bonobos
Now 60% off
$179 AT BONOBOS

Summer can be hellish in businesswear, as many of the finer fabrics don't breathe that well. But this blazer looks smart and won't suffocate you, courtesy of its light linen construction. If you've got meetings in the sweltering heat, this may be the blazer for you.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUMMER BLAZERS

5
G Pen Dash Vaporizer
G Pen
$70 AT GPEN.COM

G Pen's Dash is consistently one of the best-selling cannabis vaporizers on the market, partially because it is so remarkably affordable but also because it is exceptionally high-quality (especially for the price). If you want to get high on a budget and you don't want to hose around with cheap crap, get the Dash.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WEED VAPES

6
Timex
Huckberry x Timex Ironman Flix Reissue
Timex
$109 AT HUCKBERRY

A faithful recreation in a hugely popular model from the '90s, this is a watch that's been trusted by top-level athletes around the world for literal decades. In fact, some still wear one alongside modern GPS watches. And now you can get one for yourself if you think you've got the gumption to handle it.

READ MORE ABOUT THE TIMEX HUCKBERRY REISSUE

7
Nectar Memory Foam Mattress
Nectar
$699 AT NECTARSLEEP.COM

Nectar's Memory Foam Mattress has two major things going for it: it's our top memory foam mattress pick and it is becoming wildly popular. That doesn't happen by accident. And since sleep is so important for your mental and physical health, it might be time for that upgrade.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MATTRESSES

8
Filson Tin Cloth Short Lined Cruiser Jacket
Filson
$350 AT FILSON

The trucker jacket is about as iconic as men's garments come, but this one also has the benefit of being made by Filson, one of the most historically-significant, continuously high-quality brands still around. It's as stylish as it is durable, meaning you can keep it in your rotation for years upon years.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DENIM JACKETS

9
Super73-Z Adventure Series
Courtesy
$2,695 AT SUPER73.COM

Super73 already made some of the most fun and interesting e-bikes before they took their best-seller and turned it into an offroader — upping the adventure capability all the way to 11. It also boasts a top speed of 28mph and has a 50-mile top-end range.

READ ABOUT THE BEST E-BIKES

10
Article Tessu Clay Taupe King Bed
Article
$11,578 AT ARTICLE

A bed frame is a simple concept, but a sound execution is not so simple. Thankfully, the folks at Article knew exactly what they were doing with their minimalist, understated Tessu bed and its light linen-blend upholstery. We spend a third of our lives asleep, so don't you want to love the bed you're in?

READ ABOUT THE BEST BED FRAMES

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Most Popular Products
These Are Our 10 Favorite Products of April
These Are Our 10 Favorite Products of March
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
These Are Our 10 Favorite Products of February
These Are Our 10 Favorite Products of January
These Are Our 10 Favorite Products of December
These Are Our 10 Favorite Products of November
These Are Our 10 Favorite Products of October
These Are Our 10 Favorite Products of September
These Are Our 10 Favorite Products of August
These Are Our 10 Favorite Products of July