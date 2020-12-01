Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: A Sleek but Rugged Outdoor Watch, the 10 Best Tech Products of 2020 & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

By Gear Patrol
citizen promaster
Citizen

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

Citizen’s Promaster Nighthawk Is a Blackout-Watch You Never Have to Wind
citizen promaster nighthawk
Citizen

Some of the most durable products available on the market are inspired by the military, so it should come as no surprise that Citizen's ultra-rugged, outdoor-ready, blacked-out Promaster Nighthawk was inspired by military stealth helicopters. But rugged, outdoor ready watches are often bulky, chunky and anything but stealth. That's where the Promaster Nighthawk bucks the trend. Its 42mm case is sleek, and wouldn't look out of place during a night on the town. Plus, it's powered by Citizen's proven EcoDrive tech, which allows it to be charged on any available light — never wind your watch or replace a battery again. Top that off with lumed hands and markers to see in the dark (say in a pub or deep in the forest), dual time zones, a stylish black leather strap and water resistance down to 600 feet, and you've got yourself a wristwatch that can do just about anything.

LEARN MORE
The 10 Best New Tech Products of 2020
keyboard
Henry Phillips

When it comes to tech, we tend to focus on the what. But 2020 has been a year of how.

LEARN MORE

The 8 Best Parkas for Daily Wear
parka sale gear patrol full lead
Chandler Bondurant

With its iconic design and modern innovations, the parka is still your best bet this winter.

LEARN MORE

The Best New Knives and EDC of December 2020
best edc december
Courtesy

A titanium carabiner, the perfect knife for your cabin, a rainbow spork and more.

LEARN MORE

The Complete Tepui Buying Guide
tepui tent guide
Tepui

Tepui offers five different types of rooftop tents. Here's what you need to know about them.

LEARN MORE
15 Things to Make With That Stand Mixer You Randomly Bought on Black Friday
pizza
J. Kenji López-Alt/Serious Eats

Whether you really wanted one or not, a stand mixer is one of the best tools in the kitchen.

LEARN MORE

The Best Pocket Knives to Gift This Year
best pocket knives to gift
Courtesy

From an affordable French folder to a limited-edition fixed blade — and some cool accessories, too.

LEARN MORE

The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
women gifts
Courtesy

Don’t know what to get your girlfriend, your mom or your girlfriend’s mom? Start here.

LEARN MORE

Ford's Coolest Mustang Mach-E Just Got Even Quicker
mustang mach e gt performance edition 2021
Ford

Ford hasn't finalized orders for its revolutionary new electric car yet, but it's already getting a performance upgrade.

LEARN MORE

The Year's Best Home Fitness Gifts
home gym gifts
Courtesy

We are still in no rush to get back in the gym, so why not load up on domestic workout gear?

LEARN MORE

One of Our Favorite SUVs Seems Likely to Get Much More Awesome
cx 5
Mazda

The Mazda CX-5 seems more and more likely to join the Mazda6 in going upscale.

LEARN MORE

Boost Your Odds of Winning All These Amazing Cars on Giving Tuesday
mercedes amg g63 audi rs q8
Courtesy

Omaze is getting in on the Giving Tuesday bonanza by offering bonus entries on its charitable car auctions.

LEARN MORE

2020 Audi RS Q8 Review: Take a Hike, Physics
audi rs q8 review gear patrol lead slide 1
.

Logic and the laws of nature alike are no match for this 592-hp super-SUV.

LEARN MORE

Did You Know Rolls-Royce Will Sell You an $8,800 Stool?
rolls royce pursuit seat
Elliott_Lacey

Because a Rolls-Royce owner's hindquarters should experience nothing less than the spirit of ecstasy.

LEARN MORE

Introducing: The 100 Best New Products of 2020
gp100
Henry Phillips

Product innovation is alive and well — though it may have looked a little different this year.

LEARN MORE

Introducing the First-Ever Taylor Stitch x Gear Patrol Collaboration
taylor stitch x gp site post
Taylor Stitch

We teamed up with our good friends at Taylor Stitch for special versions of two of the brand's most distinguished garments.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Today in Gear
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories