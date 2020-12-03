Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: Roark's Take on Trail Running and Activewear, the Best $100 Smart Speaker & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

By Gear Patrol
roark run amok
Roark

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

Roark's New Collection Is Running Ready
roark run amok
Roark

Imagine it with us: it’s a fresh morning next spring. The world is a different place — a little brighter, a little less scary, perhaps. You slip on your pair of Roark Run Amok: Alta 5” running shorts with 4-way stretch nylon and a moisture-wicking brief liner. Couple bucks for a coffee in the back zipper pocket, gel pouch stowed in its specialized pocket to avoid a bonk. Up top, you throw on your Roark Run Amok: Mathis Freedom and Chaos long sleeve, replete with Moroccan-inspired hand-drawn graphics and tech like DriRelease, Polartec and featherlight four-way stretch. Shoes on. Step out the door. Take a deep breath. Get after it. With Roark's Run Amok collection, which offers a unique perspective on trail running and activewear, it’s gonna be a great day.

LEARN MORE

The 10 Best New Fitness Products of 2020
nike
Henry Phillips

This stuff will keep you moving long after the pandemic.

LEARN MORE
The Battle of the $100 Smart Speakers: Which Sounds Best?
tucker bowe
Tucker Bowe

The Amazon Echo, Nest Audio and HomePod mini are all smart speakers that cost $100. But which one sounds best? We tested all three to find out.

LEARN MORE

A Word to the Wise Before Posting Your Watch Pictures Online
hide watch serial number
Hunter D. Kelley

Keeping your watch's serial number private is probably a good idea. Here's why.

LEARN MORE

This Chef Literally Doesn't Leave Home Without This Sous Vide
joule
Chefsteps

From the ChefSteps Joule to clogs that aren't Crocs, these are Khoran Horn's must-have kitchen tools.

LEARN MORE

I Truly Despised Working Out — Then I Discovered This Product
koo tonal workout machine
Gear Patrol

Tonal is perfectly suited to people like me — and to the weird times in which we live.

LEARN MORE

The 17 Best Scarves to Buy in 2020
taylor stitch
Taylor Stitch

Because your winter jacket and beanie won’t keep your neck warm.

LEARN MORE

10 Best iPhone Games of the Year, According to Apple
among us
Among Us

Apple announced the best free and paid games that you can play on your iPhone. No subscription to Apple Arcade required.

LEARN MORE

The 15 Best Gifts for Chefs and Home Cooks
best gifts for chefs and home cooks
Courtesy

From a kitchen fatigue mat to a Japanese cast-iron pot, these are the best gifts to give the chef in your life.

LEARN MORE

Lamborghini's Rear-Wheel-Drive Huracan Evo Is More Fun (and Cheaper) Than the AWD Version
lamborghini huracan evo rwd
Lamborghini

It may be less powerful than the "regular" Huracan Evo, but the RWD variant packs other delights.

LEARN MORE

The Best Style Gifts Under $25
best style gifts under 25
Courtesy

From better-than-basic basics to essential everyday carry items to luxury skincare.

LEARN MORE

The 10 Best Vintage Watches Under $1,000, According to Experts
seiko pogue
Analog/Shift

You can get a ton of watch for your money on the vintage market.

LEARN MORE

Ducati's New Monster Is a Lighter, Meaner Beast for 2021
ducati monster
Ducati

Less weight and more power mean this is a Monster you'd love to find under your bed.

LEARN MORE

20 of the Best Smart Home Gifts in 2020
smart home
Courtesy

Whether you talk to Alexa, Google Home or Siri, there's a variety of smart devices that can take your smart home to the next level. These are our favorite.

LEARN MORE

One of the Year's Coolest Timex Watches Is Back in Stock
timex x todd snyder q gear patrol lead full
.

This new version of the Q features a dive-style bezel, a folded-link bracelet, a domed acrylic crystal and a killer dial.

LEARN MORE

You Can Buy This Badass Hummer H1 Camper Rig
hummer h1 camper
Cars&Bids

One of the most badass off-roaders ever made was converted to a camper. And you can buy it.

LEARN MORE

Please Stop Buying Cloth Bath Mats. They’re Gross and Weird
wood bath mats gear patrol lead full
Courtesy

Your bath mat is covered in bacteria.

LEARN MORE

Miss the Aston Martin V12 Zagato? These New Throwback Versions Are Even Better
aston martin v12 vantage
R-Reforged

Heritage and exclusivity are integral to Aston Martin's appeal, but rarely this sexy.

LEARN MORE

Introducing: The 100 Best New Products of 2020
gp100
Henry Phillips

Product innovation is alive and well — though it may have looked a little different this year.

LEARN MORE

Introducing the First-Ever Taylor Stitch x Gear Patrol Collaboration
taylor stitch x gp site post
Taylor Stitch

We teamed up with our good friends at Taylor Stitch for special versions of two of the brand's most distinguished garments.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Today in Gear
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories