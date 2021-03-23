Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: Why You Need a Barlow Knife, How to Hack Your Way to a New Desk & More
The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.
Master & Dynamic just announced the MW08, its most advanced pair of wireless earbuds ever. We took them for a test ride.
It's been a year and odds are high that you are forgetting something. We're here to help.
The classic from 1957 gets a new dial, a Master Chronometer-certified movement — and more.
You can buy something rickety on Wayfair — or you can follow the advice of teenagers on TikTok and mommy bloggers, who are both streets ahead, on the path to a better (and cheaper) home office.
Osprey Custom Cars is selling a modified Land Rover Defender camper that's ready to go overlanding.
Apple typically hosts a big event every March, where it announces new products. Here are some things that could show up.
Today’s best indoor gardens practically grow themselves (and look good, too).
Want a big luxury coupe that's happy to get slideways? Meet your new dream car.
From Ray-Ban, Randolph Engineering, Jacques Marie Mage and more.
The jeans you’re wearing right now have a curious feature you might have wondered about.
Cigars and whiskey have always been a perfect pair.
Leaked photos and video reveal what appears to be the production-ready Nissan 400Z sports car.
Old is gold.
This technique is jaw-droppingly fast.
George Washington, Abe Lincoln and Mark Twain would have recognized a Barlow knife. It's time you rocked one.
$20K isn't a lot to spend, but you can still find some decent values — especially if you're willing to consider a sedan.
A signature tennis racquet, a sugarcane-based recovery shoe, lots of running apparel and more.
Rolex, Patek Philippe and others competed neck-in-neck with Seiko in the race to develop the ultimate battery-powered movement.
A to-do list app can help you plan out your day by reminding you to knock out one task or chore at a time.
VW's first electric crossover excels in many ways, but a few pieces still feel half-baked.