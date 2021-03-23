Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com .

Master & Dynamic's New Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds Stun and Impress Tucker Bowe Master & Dynamic just announced the MW08, its most advanced pair of wireless earbuds ever. We took them for a test ride. LEARN MORE

16 Things You Need for Your First Post-Pandemic Vacation Away It's been a year and odds are high that you are forgetting something. We're here to help. LEARN MORE

Omega Just Revamped Its Seamaster 300 Dive Watch Omega The classic from 1957 gets a new dial, a Master Chronometer-certified movement — and more. LEARN MORE

The Best Desk Under $200 Is a Dead-Simple Ikea Hack Courtesy You can buy something rickety on Wayfair — or you can follow the advice of teenagers on TikTok and mommy bloggers, who are both streets ahead, on the path to a better (and cheaper) home office. LEARN MORE

This Vintage Land Rover Defender Is Also Your Dream Camper Osprey Custom Cars Osprey Custom Cars is selling a modified Land Rover Defender camper that's ready to go overlanding. LEARN MORE

What Will Apple Announce at Its Next Event? Here's What We Could See Apple Apple typically hosts a big event every March, where it announces new products. Here are some things that could show up. LEARN MORE

The Best Indoor Garden Kits to Turn Your Home Into a Greenhouse Courtesy Today’s best indoor gardens practically grow themselves (and look good, too). LEARN MORE

Bentley's New Continental GT Speed Is the Gran Turismo for Drift Mavens Bentley Want a big luxury coupe that's happy to get slideways? Meet your new dream car. LEARN MORE

The Best Aviator Sunglasses for Men Courtesy From Ray-Ban, Randolph Engineering, Jacques Marie Mage and more. LEARN MORE

Think You Know What That Small Pocket on Your Jeans Is For? You’re Probably Wrong Henry Phillips The jeans you’re wearing right now have a curious feature you might have wondered about. LEARN MORE

Bourbon-Infused Cigars and 8 More Home and Design Releases Courtesy Cigars and whiskey have always been a perfect pair. LEARN MORE

This Is Our Best Look Yet at the New Nissan 400Z @nissanarabia Leaked photos and video reveal what appears to be the production-ready Nissan 400Z sports car. LEARN MORE

The Vintage T-Shirt Market Is Booming. Here's Why Grand Street Local Old is gold. LEARN MORE

Do Your Boots Have Speed Hooks? Here's How They're Meant to Be Used Chase Pellerin This technique is jaw-droppingly fast. LEARN MORE

What's a Barlow Knife? Here's a Perfect (New) Example from The James Brand The James Brand George Washington, Abe Lincoln and Mark Twain would have recognized a Barlow knife. It's time you rocked one. LEARN MORE

The Best Cars (New and Used Alike) You Can Buy for Less Than $20,000 VW $20K isn't a lot to spend, but you can still find some decent values — especially if you're willing to consider a sedan. LEARN MORE

Spring Clean Your Fitness Routine with These 13 New Things Courtesy A signature tennis racquet, a sugarcane-based recovery shoe, lots of running apparel and more. LEARN MORE

How Switzerland (Almost) Won the Quartz Race Hodinkee Shop Rolex, Patek Philippe and others competed neck-in-neck with Seiko in the race to develop the ultimate battery-powered movement. LEARN MORE

5 To-Do List Apps to Help You Be Productive in 2021 Any.do A to-do list app can help you plan out your day by reminding you to knock out one task or chore at a time. LEARN MORE

The 2021 VW ID.4 Is the Beta Version of Volkswagen's Future Will Sabel Courtney VW's first electric crossover excels in many ways, but a few pieces still feel half-baked. LEARN MORE

