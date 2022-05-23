General Motors has been rolling out some badass off-road trucks of late. Chevy brought out a new halo model, the Silverado ZR2; GMC brought the crab-walking Hummer EV SUT into production and unveiled the new Sierra 1500 AT4X, which was converted into Overland Expo's ultimate overlanding vehicle. And it appears the company has no plans to stop there.

We don't know whether we're getting a full-fledged F-150 Raptor / Ram 1500 TRX competitor yet; we'll see what happens with the concept formerly known as the Beast. But the folks at GM Trucks have spied what appear to be two new off-road-ready HD trucks that are likely to get Chevy's ZR2 and GMC's AT4X branding.

Is This A 2024 Chevy Silverado ZR2 HD? https://t.co/Y7tCw5pNrR — GM-Trucks.com (@gmtruckforum) May 18, 2022

The spy photos show some distinct ZR2 / AT4X-like features. Camouflage covers up a high-clearance front bumper over a visible skid plate. Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires are visible. The Silverado HD ZR2 prototype showed a green diesel sticker; the 1500 ZR2 only comes with the 6.2-liter V8 gas engine.

Heavy-duty trucks — designed for towing and hauling — aren't first-choice off-roaders. But adding some off-road capability and style to the HD range is a no-brainer. Off-road treatments are massively popular, even if fewer buyers off-road to a level where it makes a difference. Expanding the ZR2 and AT4X branding would give Chevy and GMC legit competitors for the Ford Super Duty's Tremor Off-Road Package and the Ram 2500 Power Wagon.

Chevy and GMC have not yet confirmed either truck's existence, much less when they will be arriving. But it's a good bet the trucks will make an appearance with the HD range's mid-cycle refresh for 2024.

