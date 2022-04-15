Today's Top Stories
9 Cool Things We Learned from the 2022 New York Auto Show

Some big automotive reveals, literally and figuratively.

By Tyler Duffy
promo photo for the refreshed 2023 kia telluride
Kia

The New York International Auto Show finally returned this year after a two-year, COVID-related hiatus. And suffice it to say, the automotive world was ready with a flurry of big product reveals (literally and figuratively), exciting announcements and prestigious awards.

Here's a roundup of what you need to know about the 2022 New York International Auto Show.

The World Car of the Year is...the Hyundai Ioniq 5
hyundai ioniq 5 crossover
DREW PHILLIPS

Hyundai's retro hatchback/SUV, the Ioniq 5, took away three World Car of the Year awards for 2022, beating out the Ford Mustang Mach E and the Kia EV6.

GMC has an exciting new off-road pickup coming
preview image showing front tire of the new gmc canyon at4x overlanding truck with a mountain off in the distance
GMC

GMC did not physically unveil the new, even more off-r0ad capable Canyon AT4X pickup. But we did get a teaser photo and some info about the brand's exciting new off-road pickup that will launch later this summer.

Meet the ginormous Jeep Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L
2022 grand wagoneer left and 2023 grand wagoneer l right
Stellantis

Jeep unveiled its massive new three-row flagship SUV, the Grand Wagoneer last year. And now there's an even bigger version, the Grand Wagoneer L. And it's going to be using Jeep's new Hurricane inline-six engine.

The Kia Telluride got more adventurous
kia telluride power sliding through dirt
KIA

Kia announced new X-Line and X-Pro trims for the Telluride that are designed to add a little more off-road credibility with all-terrain tires, enhanced ground clearance and other features.

The Hyundai Palisade got a bigger grille
frontal shot of the new hyundai palisade driving over dirt
Hyundai

Hyundai refreshed the Palisade alongside its midsize cousin, the Telluride. Hyundai didn't offer a new adventure trim. But the 2023 Palisade does sport a distinctive-looking grille, which some GP writers likened to fish scales.

The Subaru Outback is sporting a new look
subaru outback 2023 model
Subaru

Subaru facelifted the Outback for 2023. There's not much to discuss — the Wilderness model came last year — beyond changes to the front fascia, which follow the new WRX's lead with a lot more black plastic cladding.

The BMW X7 is refreshed...and angrier
the new bmw x7 driving along a highway with mountains in the background
Uwe Fischer

BMW refreshed their flagship full-size X7 SUV. It has been the brand's most polarizing vehicle appearance-wise — though the upcoming XM may supplant it. The X7 kept a big grille and added some angrier-looking LED lights and what looks like baseball eye black beneath them.

The Genesis X Speedium Concept looks spectacular
genesis x speedium concept electric vehicle
Genesis

Genesis unveiled its new X Speedium Concept. The low-slung coupe has a weird name. But it's intended to showcase future Genesis design language moving into the electric era. And that design language looks like it will be pretty spectacular.

The Chrysler Airflow got a little cooler
chrysler unveiled a "graphite" variation of its all electric airflow concept at the 2022 new york international auto show
Stellantis

Chrysler already released the Airflow, its new EV SUV concept. But in New York, the brand unveiled its cooler alter-ego, the "Graphite" version of it.

