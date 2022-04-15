9 Cool Things We Learned from the 2022 New York Auto Show
Some big automotive reveals, literally and figuratively.
The New York International Auto Show finally returned this year after a two-year, COVID-related hiatus. And suffice it to say, the automotive world was ready with a flurry of big product reveals (literally and figuratively), exciting announcements and prestigious awards.
Here's a roundup of what you need to know about the 2022 New York International Auto Show.
Hyundai's retro hatchback/SUV, the Ioniq 5, took away three World Car of the Year awards for 2022, beating out the Ford Mustang Mach E and the Kia EV6.
GMC did not physically unveil the new, even more off-r0ad capable Canyon AT4X pickup. But we did get a teaser photo and some info about the brand's exciting new off-road pickup that will launch later this summer.
Jeep unveiled its massive new three-row flagship SUV, the Grand Wagoneer last year. And now there's an even bigger version, the Grand Wagoneer L. And it's going to be using Jeep's new Hurricane inline-six engine.
Kia announced new X-Line and X-Pro trims for the Telluride that are designed to add a little more off-road credibility with all-terrain tires, enhanced ground clearance and other features.
Hyundai refreshed the Palisade alongside its midsize cousin, the Telluride. Hyundai didn't offer a new adventure trim. But the 2023 Palisade does sport a distinctive-looking grille, which some GP writers likened to fish scales.
Subaru facelifted the Outback for 2023. There's not much to discuss — the Wilderness model came last year — beyond changes to the front fascia, which follow the new WRX's lead with a lot more black plastic cladding.
BMW refreshed their flagship full-size X7 SUV. It has been the brand's most polarizing vehicle appearance-wise — though the upcoming XM may supplant it. The X7 kept a big grille and added some angrier-looking LED lights and what looks like baseball eye black beneath them.
Genesis unveiled its new X Speedium Concept. The low-slung coupe has a weird name. But it's intended to showcase future Genesis design language moving into the electric era. And that design language looks like it will be pretty spectacular.
Chrysler already released the Airflow, its new EV SUV concept. But in New York, the brand unveiled its cooler alter-ego, the "Graphite" version of it.
