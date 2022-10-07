8 Cool New Cars We Still Hope to Drive in 2022

The 2022 calendar year is rounding to a close. And here at the Gear Patrol motoring section, we've already driven many of the cars we could not wait to drive this year , like the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Bronco Raptor. But October means we still have the better part of three months to do some driving.

Here are eight cool cars we hope to drive before the end of 2022. Some we know we're testing already. Others we hope will arrive to us in the press fleet before the ball drops.