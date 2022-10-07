8 Cool New Cars We Still Hope to Drive in 2022
2022 is coming to a close. But there's still a solid three months of driving time left.
The 2022 calendar year is rounding to a close. And here at the Gear Patrol motoring section, we've already driven many of the cars we could not wait to drive this year , like the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Bronco Raptor. But October means we still have the better part of three months to do some driving.
Here are eight cool cars we hope to drive before the end of 2022. Some we know we're testing already. Others we hope will arrive to us in the press fleet before the ball drops.
Ram threw down the gauntlet to Ford with the 702 horsepower 1500 TRX. Ford responded with the surprisingly less powerful new F-150 Raptor R packing a mere 700 horsepower and 640 lb-ft of torque. But unlike the TRX, the Raptor R rides on 37s and offers a massive 13.1 inches of ground clearance.
Last year, Ferrari graced us with the 296 GTB, a gorgeous supercar coupe with a turbocharged V6 plug-in hybrid powertrain pumping out more than 800 horsepower. This year, Ferrari is offering a convertible version, the 296 GTS, with a retractable hardtop roof.
BMW has just unleashed a new M4 CSL, a car that — at least on paper — may lay claim to the crown as BMW's ultimate driving machine. CSL stands for "Coupé Sport Leichtbau," and it's a badge BMW has only bestowed on two other cars previously. The BMW M4 CSL packs 543 hp — a 40 hp upgrade over the M4 Competition — and 479 lb-ft from an upgraded version of the 3.0-liter inline-six.
Jeep revived the Grand Wagoneer nameplate for 2022 as a super-lux full-size SUV. For 2023, we're getting an even bigger one, the Grand Wagoneer L. It's longer and has more cargo space. It also employs Jeep's new six-cylinder Hurricane engine lineup instead of a V8.
McLaren is dipping its toes into electrification with the Artura, a new hybrid supercar with a lightweight architecture and a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 plug-in hybrid setup delivering 677 horsepower and 19 miles of EV range.
Kia refreshed its breakout hit Telluride for 2023. Two new additions are the more adventurous X-Line and X-Pro trims that enhance the ground clearance a bit (0.4 inches) and add all-terrain tires. The 2023 models will also pack a big new digital display.
Toyota is reviving an iconic Japanese nameplate for the U.S. market — and replacing the Avalon with something flashier and sexier-looking. It comes with two powertrain options, both hybrid. And in a rare move for the present automotive market, Toyota is not hesitating to call it a sedan.
Toyota gave America its own hot hatch, the GR Corolla, after reserving the GR Yaris for other markets. It has a GR-tuned AWD system. And it pumps out 300 horsepower from a 1.6-liter three-cylinder motor.
