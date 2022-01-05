12 New Cars We Can't Wait to Drive in 2022
2021 gave us the Ford Bronco and Rivian R1T, but 2022 has the potential to be even cooler.
2021 was a momentous year in the automotive world. We finally drove some long-awaited standout vehicles, like the Ford Bronco, the Rivian R1T pickup and the all-new Toyota Tundra, and were smitten by unexpectedly great cars like the plucky, 40-mpg Ford Maverick. But 2022 has the potential to be an even more revolutionary year, as the electric conversion kicks into high gear...but not without some exciting last gasps from internal combustion V8s.
Here are the cool new cars we can't wait to drive in 2022.
America's best-selling car is going electric. Ford already gave us a ride in their new electric F-150 pickup prototype, but we (and owners) should get behind the wheel later this year.
Horsepower: 563
EPA Range: 300 miles
Starting MSRP: $39,974
Ford teased the high-performance, desert-running edition of the Bronco shortly after the vehicle's launch. It should arrive this summer.
Est Arrival: Summer 2022
America is not getting the J300 Toyota Land Cruiser. But we are getting the Lexus version, running on the same platform — a platform that's also shared with the Tundra pickup.
Horsepower: 409
Torque: 479 lb-ft
Hybrid once meant a Toyota Prius, or something boring very much like it. But now, a "hybrid" can be Mercedes dropping a V8 PHEV performance car with staggering output.
Horsepower: 831
Torque: 1,033 lb-ft
We love the Corvette Stingray. Chevrolet is finally building on it with the Z06, which packs 670 horsepower from a naturally aspirated 5.5-liter V8.
Horsepower: 670
Redline: 8,600 RPM
GMC is reviving the Hummer nameplate. It will start as an all-electric super truck with better off-road specs than a Jeep Wrangler and accelerate from 0-60 mph like a Porsche without using a drop of gas.
Horsepower: 1,000
0-60 in WTF Mode: 3.0 sec
The cars we love? They're all about to become EVs. And BMW's new i4 is essentially an electric version of the new M3, packing more than 530 horsepower (and a giant faux grille, of course).
EPA Range: 301 miles
Starting MSRP: $55,400
BMW is also launching the iX, the brand's electric take on the X5, which seems poised to become one of their best-sellers. And, yes, it too sports a giant kidney grille.
Horsepower: 524
Starting MSRP: $83,200
The driving purist's Toyobaru is back for round two. We already drove the Subaru BRZ , and we can't wait to try its new GR-branded Toyota sibling.
Horsepower: 228
Starting MSRP: $27,700
Honda has been rolling out new iterations of the all-new 11th generation Civic, one of our best new vehicles of 2021. The sportiest, top-of-the-line model will be the Civic Type R, which will debut in January.
Launch Date: January 14, 2022
About half of new Mazda buyers plunk down for a CX-5. For 2022, they have a more rugged, cooler-looking and Subaru Outback-like alternative, the CX-50.
Horsepower: 250
Torque: 320 lb-ft
It's been a long, long, loooooooong time coming, but the replacement for the aged Nissan 370Z has, at long last, been revealed.
Horsepower: 400
Arrival: Spring 2022
Looking for a new car in the new year? Start here.