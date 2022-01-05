Today's Top Stories
12 New Cars We Can't Wait to Drive in 2022

2021 gave us the Ford Bronco and Rivian R1T, but 2022 has the potential to be even cooler.

By Tyler Duffy
ford f 150 lightning
Ford

2021 was a momentous year in the automotive world. We finally drove some long-awaited standout vehicles, like the Ford Bronco, the Rivian R1T pickup and the all-new Toyota Tundra, and were smitten by unexpectedly great cars like the plucky, 40-mpg Ford Maverick. But 2022 has the potential to be an even more revolutionary year, as the electric conversion kicks into high gear...but not without some exciting last gasps from internal combustion V8s.

Here are the cool new cars we can't wait to drive in 2022.

ford f 150 lightning
Ford
1 of 13
Ford F-150 Lightning

America's best-selling car is going electric. Ford already gave us a ride in their new electric F-150 pickup prototype, but we (and owners) should get behind the wheel later this year.

Horsepower: 563

EPA Range: 300 miles

Starting MSRP: $39,974

LEARN MORE

ford bronco raptor bronco nation
The Bronco Nation
2 of 13
Ford Bronco Raptor

Ford teased the high-performance, desert-running edition of the Bronco shortly after the vehicle's launch. It should arrive this summer.

Est Arrival: Summer 2022

LEARN MORE

lexus lx 600 2022
Lexus
3 of 13
Lexus LX 600

America is not getting the J300 Toyota Land Cruiser. But we are getting the Lexus version, running on the same platform — a platform that's also shared with the Tundra pickup.

Horsepower: 409

Torque: 479 lb-ft

LEARN MORE

mercedes amg gt 63 s e performance 4matic kraftstoffverbrauch gewichtet, kombiniert wltp 8,6 l100 km co2 emissionen gewichtet, kombiniert 196 gkm stromverbrauch gewichtet 10,3 kwh100 km exterieur jupiterrot, amg carbon paket exterieur, 53,3 cm 21" amg schmiederäder im 5 doppelspeichen design, amg keramik hochleistungs verbundbremsanlage interieur leder exklusiv nappa schwarz, performance lenkrad in leder nappa mit lenkradtasten, amg performance sitze, amg zierlemente carbon mercedes amg gt 63 s e performance 4matic weighted, combined fuel consumption wltp 86 l100 km weighted, combined co2 emissions 196 gkm weighted electrical consumption 103 kwh100 km exterior jupiter red, amg exterior carbon package, 533 cm 21 inch amg 5 twin spoke forged wheels, amg high performance ceramic composite braking system interior exclusive leather nappa black , steering wheel in nappa leather black with steering wheel buttons, amg performance seats, amg carbon fibre trim
Mercedes-Benz
4 of 13
Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance

Hybrid once meant a Toyota Prius, or something boring very much like it. But now, a "hybrid" can be Mercedes dropping a V8 PHEV performance car with staggering output.

Horsepower: 831

Torque: 1,033 lb-ft

LEARN MORE

2023 chevrolet corvette z06
Chevrolet
5 of 13
Chevrolet Corvette Z06

We love the Corvette Stingray. Chevrolet is finally building on it with the Z06, which packs 670 horsepower from a naturally aspirated 5.5-liter V8.

Horsepower: 670

Redline: 8,600 RPM

LEARN MORE

the 2022 gmc hummer ev is a first of its kind supertruck developed to forge new paths with zero emissions
GMC
6 of 13
GMC Hummer EV SUT

GMC is reviving the Hummer nameplate. It will start as an all-electric super truck with better off-road specs than a Jeep Wrangler and accelerate from 0-60 mph like a Porsche without using a drop of gas.

Horsepower: 1,000

0-60 in WTF Mode: 3.0 sec

LEARN MORE

bmw i electric cars i4 ix
BMW
7 of 13
BMW i4

The cars we love? They're all about to become EVs. And BMW's new i4 is essentially an electric version of the new M3, packing more than 530 horsepower (and a giant faux grille, of course).

EPA Range: 301 miles

Starting MSRP: $55,400

LEARN MORE

bmw i electric cars i4 ix
BMW
8 of 13
BMW iX

BMW is also launching the iX, the brand's electric take on the X5, which seems poised to become one of their best-sellers. And, yes, it too sports a giant kidney grille.

Horsepower: 524

Starting MSRP: $83,200

LEARN MORE

toyota gr 86 2022
Toyota
9 of 13
Toyota GR 86

The driving purist's Toyobaru is back for round two. We already drove the Subaru BRZ , and we can't wait to try its new GR-branded Toyota sibling.

Horsepower: 228

Starting MSRP: $27,700

LEARN MORE

honda civic type r
Honda
10 of 13
Honda Civic Type R

Honda has been rolling out new iterations of the all-new 11th generation Civic, one of our best new vehicles of 2021. The sportiest, top-of-the-line model will be the Civic Type R, which will debut in January.

Launch Date: January 14, 2022

LEARN MORE

mazda cx 50
Mazda
11 of 13
Mazda CX-50

About half of new Mazda buyers plunk down for a CX-5. For 2022, they have a more rugged, cooler-looking and Subaru Outback-like alternative, the CX-50.

Horsepower: 250

Torque: 320 lb-ft

LEARN MORE

nissan 400z z 2023 rear blue
Nissan
12 of 13
Nissan Z

It's been a long, long, loooooooong time coming, but the replacement for the aged Nissan 370Z has, at long last, been revealed.

Horsepower: 400

Arrival: Spring 2022

LEARN MORE

2022 ford maverick 2l ecoboost awd lariat preproduction vehicle with optional equipment shown available fall 2021
Ford
13 of 13
These Are the 17 Best Cars to Buy in 2022

Looking for a new car in the new year? Start here.

LEARN MORE

The Cars and Trucks We Drove in Fall 2021
