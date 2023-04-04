To paraphrase Rick James, German logic is a hell of a drug. Rather than slap on emotionally evocative names the way other countries’ product planners would, the big-name luxury car brands from Deutschland have long shoved their models into clean, clinical alphanumeric categories based on their general size and market position. For Audi and BMW, it’s as simple as size-by-number, like in fashion; X5 and 5-Series offer similar amounts of space, as do Q5 and A5 Sportback.

Mercedes, however, uses a slightly different tactic; the last letter in each word indicates the size, and the further down the alphabet it lies, the large (and better)r the car is: the C-Class is bigger and nicer than the A-Class, the E-Class more so than the C, etc. SUVs are differentiated by appending the prefix GL to said letter; the E-Class-sized sport0ute is thus the GLE-Class, the A-Class-equivalent is the GLA-Class, and so on. Coupes — two- and four-door alike — stick CL ahead of their size letter, so the CLA-Class becomes the swoopier A-Class. (Except where Mercedes wants to capitalize on the cache of more notable models, like turning the swoopy four-door E-Class variant into the CLS-Class and AMG GT 4-Door. Or just straight-up calling the two doors versions of the C-, E- and S-Classes those names with Coupe attached. Life is complicated.)

But for Mercedes-Benz’s EQ line of electric vehicles, the old way didn’t work. EQS, the model with which the line launched in the U.S., was pretty obvious: it’s an EQ version of the S-Class, just as the GLS is the SUV version. But when the plan came to offer an SUV version of said car, GLEQS or EQGLS was clearly too crummy a Scrabble hand for even German product planners to go along with, so they took the path of least resistance and simply stuck the segment name on there to create EQS SUV — and thus created a new precedent.

So as a result, the latest Mercedes-Benz electric car — the one that will be the breakthrough success for the brand’s EV efforts in the US if one is to arrive, the car likely to be — comes with the awkward name of EQE SUV. Look at it in a mirror, and it’s the VU2 303, which to the layperson probably sounds equally valid as the name of a new electric car packed with more computers than every NASA mission from Mercury to Skylab combined. But you know what the Bard said about roses by any other name…

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV: What We Think

The EQE SUV represents the most mainstream effort yet from Mercedes-Benz’s EQ subdivision, and the resulting product is exactly the sort of vehicle that electric mobility needs to produce en masse in order to win over buyers — relatable, yet also innovative.

Small upgrades over the EQE sedan offer noticeable, qualitative improvements in ways that matter a lot to EV drivers — in particular, range and efficiency, but also rear seat usability. It may not be as eye-catching as much of the EV competition, but it accomplishes its mission of delivering an electric midsize luxury crossover that’ll fit in nicely at the Starbucks or school. (If it’s any indication of its appeal, I overheard at least one journalist on the trip say they wanted to buy one personally.)





2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV: Testing Notes