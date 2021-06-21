Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Prime Day Deals on Men's Clothing & Shoes
2
The Best Headphone Deals of Prime Day 2021
3
Prime Day 2021: The Best Fitness Deals (So Far)
4
You Need to Check Out These Huckberry Deals
5
Prime Day 2021: The Best Outdoor Deals to Shop Now

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

These Painfully Expensive Razor Blade Refills Are Actually Affordable Today

Save 39% for Prime Day.

By John Zientek
razor refills
Amazon

Don't miss out! Amazon Prime Day is here! To stay on top of all the best deals, visit and bookmark this page.

amazon prime day 2021 gear patrol

Now during Prime Day, you can save 50 percent on painfully expensive Gillette Fusion5 razor blade refills. This is a great chance to stock up if you shave regularly with a Fusion5 ProGlide razor. Each cartridge features five of Gillette’s thinnest blades (for a more comfortable shave) and a precision trimmer to help groom hard-to-reach areas. Normally $48 for 12 cartridges, the package costs just $29 today.

SAVE NOW: $48 $29

Best Prime Day Deals on Grooming Essentials

Hatteker Beard Trimmer
Hatteker Beard Trimmer
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$44 $28 (36% off)

This cordless beard trimmer is powered by a lithium-ion battery and is completely waterproof.

READ ABOUT BEARD TRIMMERS

Coppertone Sport Continuous Sunscreen Spray SPF 50
Coppertone Sport Continuous Sunscreen Spray SPF 50
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$17 $9 (47% off)
This waterproof sunscreen offers protection against broad-spectrum UVA/UVB rays for up to 80 minutes.
READ ABOUT SUNSCREEN

Blind Barber 90 Proof Pomade
Blind Barber 90 Proof Pomade
Amazon
$19.95
SAVE NOW

$20 $16 (20% off)
Strong hold, matte finish, top-rated — this water-based pomade is also scented with tonka beans.
READ ABOUT POMADES

Wahl Color Pro Cordless Hair Clippers
Wahl Color Pro Cordless Hair Clippers
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$38 $28 (25% off)
Keep that fade just right with this rechargeable trimmer.
READ ABOUT HAIR CLIPPERS

Baxter of California Deodorant
Baxter of California Deodorant
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$21 $14 (33% off)
This aluminum-free, alcohol-free deodorant is good for sensitive skin.
READ ABOUT DEODORANT

Gillette Clinical Antiperspirant for Men
Gillette Clinical Antiperspirant for Men
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$15 $12 (21% off)
This top-rated antiperspirant will keep you dry under pressure.
READ ABOUT ANTIPERSPIRANTS

Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion
Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$15 $10 (33% off)
This non-greasy, fragrance-free moisturizer is appropriate for your body and face.
READ ABOUT MOISTURIZERS

Gillette Fusion Power Men's Razor Blades - 8 Refills
Gillette Fusion Power Men's Razor Blades - 8 Refills
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$33 $17 (48% off)
If you're a Fusion 5-blade user, don't miss this.
READ ABOUT RAZORS

Meridian Trimmer
Meridian Trimmer
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$70 $49 (30% off)
A waterproof body trimmer that won't cause nicks or pulls.
READ ABOUT BODY TRIMMERS

Shaving Revolution Double Edge Safety Razor
Shaving Revolution Double Edge Safety Razor
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$17 $14 (20% off)
A great price for a safety razor with Japanese steel blades.
READ ABOUT RAZORS

InstaNatural Vitamin C Serum
InstaNatural Vitamin C Serum
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$17 $11 (36% off)
An anti-aging serum with hyaluronic acid, ferulic acid and plant stem cells.
READ ABOUT VITAMIN C SERUMS

Harperton Nail Clipper Set
Harperton Nail Clipper Set
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$15 $10 (34% off)
Essential for home and travel.
READ ABOUT GROOMING ESSENTIALS

Colgate Optic White Advanced Teeth Whitening Toothpaste
Colgate Optic White Advanced Teeth Whitening Toothpaste
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$15 $11 (25% off)
For a brighter smile.
READ ABOUT WHITENING TOOTHPASTES

Braun Electric Razor for Men, Series 7 7865cc
Braun Electric Razor for Men, Series 7 7865cc
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$200 $125 (38% off)
For those who prefer an electric shave.
READ ABOUT ELECTRIC SHAVERS

Jack Black Pure Clean Daily Facial Cleanser
Jack Black Pure Clean Daily Facial Cleanser
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$35 $26 (30% off)
Use both morning and night.
READ ABOUT FACE CLEANSERS

Lumin Scalp Recovery Set for Men
Lumin Scalp Recovery Set for Men
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$33 $23 (30% off)
Time to hit the reset button on your scalp.
READ ABOUT SHAMPOO

Ursa Major Shampoo and Conditioner Set
Ursa Major Shampoo and Conditioner Set
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$54 $43 (20% off)
Sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner with natural ingredients.
READ ABOUT CONDITIONER

Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips
Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips
Crest Amazon
SAVE NOW

$50 $28 (44% off)
When you need a little extra help.
READ ABOUT WHITENING TOOTHPASTE

Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25
Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25
Amazon
$22.00
SAVE NOW

$22 $15 (30% off)
Protect your lips in the sun.
READ ABOUT GROOMING ESSENTIALS

Gillette Mach3 Sensitive Razor and Refills
Gillette Mach3 Sensitive Razor and Refills
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$17 $12 (30% off)
Use Mach3 razors, shop this deal.
READ ABOUT RAZORS

Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light
Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$60 $40 (33% off)
More effective than whitening toothpaste or strips alone.
READ ABOUT WHITENING TOOTHPASTE

Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer SPF 20
Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer SPF 20
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$28 $20 (30% off)
This moisturizer features SPF20 and blue algae extract.
READ ABOUT GROOMING ESSENTIALS

Oral-B Genius X Limited, Electric Toothbrush
Oral-B Genius X Limited, Electric Toothbrush
Oral-B Amazon
SAVE NOW

$200 $100 (50% off)
Get a smarter toothbrush.
READ ABOUT WHITENING TOOTHPASTE

Prime Day 2021 Editor's Picks Gallery

Hyperice Hypervolt
Hyperice Hypervolt
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$349 $279 (20% OFF)

This is the cheapest we've ever seen this exceptional percussion massager. 

READ ABOUT THERAGUN VS HYPERICE

Apple AirPods Max - Space Gray
Apple AirPods Max - Space Gray
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$549 $522 (5% OFF)

Not a huge deal, but a very rare sale on Apple's newest AirPods. 

READ ABOUT THE NEXT GEN EARBUDS

Steelcase Gesture Chair
Steelcase Gesture Chair
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$1,009 $807 (20% OFF)

This is a rare opportunity to save $200 on one of the best office chairs around. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

The Always Pan
The Always Pan
Our Place Our Place
SAVE NOW

$145 $109 (25% OFF on $185+ orders w/FLASH25)

Grab this versatile piece of cookware and some accessories during this rare sale.

READ ABOUT OUR PLACE'S NEW KNIVES AND CUTTING BOARD

Naglev Unico Hiker
Naglev Unico Hiker
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$230 $184 (20% OFF)

These European-born low-top hikers are a unique combination of kevlar and wool, creating a highly durable shoe that's extremely comfy. They also don't go on sale very often. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

Fellow Ode Brew Grinder
Fellow Ode Brew Grinder
Fellow Amazon
SAVE NOW

$300  $232 (22% OFF) 

A rare discount on an impressive coffee grinder

READ MORE ABOUT THE FELLOW ODE GRINDER

Levi's Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's Amazon
SAVE NOW

$90 $47 (48% OFF)

Throw this over a tee for warmer nights or under an overcoat for a fall layer.

SHOP MORE PRIME DAY STYLE DEALS

Dyson V8 Absolute
Dyson V8 Absolute
Dyson Dyson
SAVE NOW

$450  $350 ($100 OFF) 

Take $100 off our Just Get This vacuum cleaner pick.

READ MORE ABOUT DYSON VACUUMS

Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-Quart Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-Quart Pressure Cooker
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$120 $55 (54% OFF)

If you're still not hip to all the things you can do with an Instant Pot, it's a great time to start with over half off this essential kitchen time saver.

30 THINGS TO COOK WITH AN INSTANT POT

BioLite HeadLamp 750 Headlamp
BioLite HeadLamp 750 Headlamp
BioLite Amazon
SAVE NOW

$100 $80 (20% OFF)

Save $20 on our pick for best high-powered head lamp

READ ABOUT OUR PICKS FOR BEST HEADLAMPS

Kamado Joe Jr. Charcoal Grill
Kamado Joe Jr. Charcoal Grill
Kamado Joe Walmart
SAVE NOW

$500 $299 (40% OFF)

Save $200 a sturdy, portable grill with outstanding temperature control.

SHOP MORE GRILL DEALS

Blundstone Unisex Black Chelsea Boot
Blundstone Unisex Black Chelsea Boot
Blundstone Amazon
SAVE NOW

$175 $116 (33% OFF)

A great way to dress up some denim or chinos. Or pair with some shorts for a rugged summer look. 

READ ABOUT OUR 50 BEST BOOTS

FLIKR Personal Concrete Fireplace
FLIKR Personal Concrete Fireplace
FLIKR Fire Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$95 $76 (20% OFF)

A portable heat source for your home or office in winter that makes for great decor. 

READ ABOUT MORE HOME DESIGN

Gillette Heated Razor Deluxe Travel Kit
Gillette Heated Razor Deluxe Travel Kit
Gillette Amazon
SAVE NOW

$250 $175 (30% OFF)

Treat yourself to a luxurious heated shave, now $75 off. 

READ MORE ABOUT OUR BEST RAZORS

Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush
Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush
Oral-B Amazon
SAVE NOW

$200  $100 (50% OFF) 

You only get one set of teeth, so take care of it.

READ MORE ABOUT OUR BEST TEETH WHITENERS

Linen Core Sheet Set
Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Brooklinen
SAVE NOW

$269  $229 (15% OFF) 

It's linen bedding season. Sleep cooler with this rare discount on one of our favorite brands.

READ MORE ABOUT OUR BEST BEST SHEET SETS

Blue Carbon Steel Sets
Blue Carbon Steel Sets
Made In Made In
SAVE NOW

$195  $165 (15% OFF) 

Lighter than cast iron with all the heat retention and seasoning properties, now with a rare discount. 

READ MORE ABOUT OUR BEST CAST IRON

Zojirushi 16 oz. Stainless Steel Mug
Zojirushi 16 oz. Stainless Steel Mug
Zojirushi Amazon
SAVE NOW

$45  $17 (61% OFF) 

Well over half off one of the highest rated travel mugs.

READ MORE ABOUT BEST TRAVEL MUGS

Coway Mighty Air Purifier
Coway Mighty Air Purifier
Coway Amazon
SAVE NOW

$230  $173 (25% OFF) 

25% off of our Just Get This air purifier pick.

READ MORE ABOUT OUR BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones
Bose Amazon
SAVE NOW

$399  $299 (25% OFF) 

$100 off one of Bose's most popular audio products.

READ MORE ABOUT OUR BEST NOISE CANCELING HEADPHONES

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Amazon Prime Day 2021
Get 30% off One of Our Favorite Razors
One of the Best Office Chairs Is Over $200 Off
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Prime Day Deals on Knives and EDC
Recover Like a Champ with This On-Sale Solution
The Best Smart Home Gadget Deals of Prime Day 2021
Save $57 on the Best Air Purifier
Save $70 on the Best Smart Lock for Most Homes
Upgrade Your 4Runner With This Prime Day Deal
Lifestraw’s Super-Portable Water Filter Is $10
Apple's AirPods Pro Are Cheaper Than Ever