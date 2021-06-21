These Painfully Expensive Razor Blade Refills Are Actually Affordable Today

Don't miss out! Amazon Prime Day is here! To stay on top of all the best deals, visit and bookmark this page.
Now during Prime Day, you can save 50 percent on painfully expensive Gillette Fusion5 razor blade refills. This is a great chance to stock up if you shave regularly with a Fusion5 ProGlide razor. Each cartridge features five of Gillette’s thinnest blades (for a more comfortable shave) and a precision trimmer to help groom hard-to-reach areas. Normally $48 for 12 cartridges, the package costs just $29 today.
Best Prime Day Deals on Grooming Essentials
$44 $28 (36% off)
This cordless beard trimmer is powered by a lithium-ion battery and is completely waterproof.
$17 $9 (47% off)
This waterproof sunscreen offers protection against broad-spectrum UVA/UVB rays for up to 80 minutes.
$20 $16 (20% off)
Strong hold, matte finish, top-rated — this water-based pomade is also scented with tonka beans.
$38 $28 (25% off)
Keep that fade just right with this rechargeable trimmer.
$21 $14 (33% off)
This aluminum-free, alcohol-free deodorant is good for sensitive skin.
$15 $12 (21% off)
This top-rated antiperspirant will keep you dry under pressure.
$15 $10 (33% off)
This non-greasy, fragrance-free moisturizer is appropriate for your body and face.
$33 $17 (48% off)
If you're a Fusion 5-blade user, don't miss this.
$70 $49 (30% off)
A waterproof body trimmer that won't cause nicks or pulls.
$17 $14 (20% off)
A great price for a safety razor with Japanese steel blades.
$17 $11 (36% off)
An anti-aging serum with hyaluronic acid, ferulic acid and plant stem cells.
$15 $10 (34% off)
Essential for home and travel.
$15 $11 (25% off)
For a brighter smile.
$200 $125 (38% off)
For those who prefer an electric shave.
$35 $26 (30% off)
Use both morning and night.
$33 $23 (30% off)
Time to hit the reset button on your scalp.
$54 $43 (20% off)
Sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner with natural ingredients.
$50 $28 (44% off)
When you need a little extra help.
$22 $15 (30% off)
Protect your lips in the sun.
$17 $12 (30% off)
Use Mach3 razors, shop this deal.
$60 $40 (33% off)
More effective than whitening toothpaste or strips alone.
$28 $20 (30% off)
This moisturizer features SPF20 and blue algae extract.
$200 $100 (50% off)
Get a smarter toothbrush.
Prime Day 2021 Editor's Picks Gallery
$349 $279 (20% OFF)
This is the cheapest we've ever seen this exceptional percussion massager.
$549 $522 (5% OFF)
Not a huge deal, but a very rare sale on Apple's newest AirPods.
$1,009 $807 (20% OFF)
This is a rare opportunity to save $200 on one of the best office chairs around.
$145 $109 (25% OFF on $185+ orders w/FLASH25)
Grab this versatile piece of cookware and some accessories during this rare sale.
$230 $184 (20% OFF)
These European-born low-top hikers are a unique combination of kevlar and wool, creating a highly durable shoe that's extremely comfy. They also don't go on sale very often.
$300 $232 (22% OFF)
A rare discount on an impressive coffee grinder
$90 $47 (48% OFF)
Throw this over a tee for warmer nights or under an overcoat for a fall layer.
$450 $350 ($100 OFF)
Take $100 off our Just Get This vacuum cleaner pick.
$120 $55 (54% OFF)
If you're still not hip to all the things you can do with an Instant Pot, it's a great time to start with over half off this essential kitchen time saver.
$100 $80 (20% OFF)
Save $20 on our pick for best high-powered head lamp
$500 $299 (40% OFF)
Save $200 a sturdy, portable grill with outstanding temperature control.
$175 $116 (33% OFF)
A great way to dress up some denim or chinos. Or pair with some shorts for a rugged summer look.
$95 $76 (20% OFF)
A portable heat source for your home or office in winter that makes for great decor.
$250 $175 (30% OFF)
Treat yourself to a luxurious heated shave, now $75 off.
$200 $100 (50% OFF)
You only get one set of teeth, so take care of it.
$269 $229 (15% OFF)
It's linen bedding season. Sleep cooler with this rare discount on one of our favorite brands.
$195 $165 (15% OFF)
Lighter than cast iron with all the heat retention and seasoning properties, now with a rare discount.
$45 $17 (61% OFF)
Well over half off one of the highest rated travel mugs.
$230 $173 (25% OFF)
25% off of our Just Get This air purifier pick.
$399 $299 (25% OFF)
$100 off one of Bose's most popular audio products.