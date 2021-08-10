Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
$90 $72 (20% OFF W/ CODE SAVENOW)
One of the most stylish shoes of 2021, Sambas have been paired with everything from wide-legged trousers to your favorite pair of shorts.
$769 $615 (20% OFF W/ CODE WFHLIFE)
This desk from Inside Weather is fully customizable and can be assembled at home in just five minutes.
$795 $430 (45% OFF)
One of our favorite field watches, the Khaki Field has an automatic movement and a handsome leather strap.
$450 $380 (16% OFF)
Dyson's vacuums lead the way for a reason — they have some of the best innovations and technology you can buy.
$130 $100 (23% OFF)
This is the first time we've seen these Reebok's follow up to the excellent Nano X workout shoes on sale
$210 $179 (15% OFF)
This handmade clay dining set comes in a handful of gorgeous colors that match any home.
$88 $59 (33% OFF)
Made from water repellent, stretch ripstop fabric, these will add a bit of luxury to your running lineup.
$88 $57 (35% OFF)
The second you buy this crewneck sweatshirt it becomes one of the most versatile pieces in your wardrobe.
$199 $139 (30% OFF)
This is one of the best insulated jackets you can buy and is hardly ever found at this price.
$400 $300 (25% OFF)
$178 $152 (14% OFF)
This excellent coffee maker from OXO is our pick for the best coffee maker of 2021.
$399 $329 (18% OFF)
This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.
HOME & KITCHEN DEALS
$129 $99 (23% OFF)
This Bluetooth-enabled Sous Vide will keep you from under- or overcooking your food ever again.
$250 $180 (28% OFF)
You can cook pretty much anything in this cast-iron oven from Le Creuset, from cinnamon buns to shrimp scampi.
$128 $96 (25% OFF)
Spruce up any room in your house with this bright, comfy throw blanket from Faherty.
$135 $99 (27% OFF)
Reach for these handsome fry pans whenever you need to whip up a quick breakfast or make a feast for dinner.
$749 $522 (30% OFF)
One of the best air purifiers you can buy, this one has a handful of modes and reduces up to 99.99 percent of particles 0.01 microns in the air.
$2,337 $1,986 (15% OFF W/ CODE SEMIANNUAL15)
This customizable sofa is made to order, saving you a ton of money.
$1,298 $899 (31% OFF)
This is the best foam mattress that we've tested. Plus you get $399 of free accessories when you buy a mattress.
$69 $55 (20% OFF W/ CODE SUMMER20)
Combining all the best properties from both cast iron and stainless steel, a carbon steel pan will elevate your cooking experience.
$400 $300 (25% OFF)
$46 $37 (20% OFF)
Don't spend your money on a dozen random knives for the kitchen — you only need one jack-of-all-trades like this.
$178 $150 (16% OFF)
OUTDOOR DEALS
$60 $51 (15% OFF)
Free Fly's bamboo viscose is one of the softest materials you'll find; it makes this hoody perfect for days on the water or anything else you get up to outside.
$85 $64 (25% OFF)
This lightweight sleeping bag is made with synthetic down that will keep you warm even when it is wet.
$195 $127 (35% OFF)
This jacket from Filson is made with durable Cordura ripstop nylon and PrimaLoft Gold insulation for lightweight warmth.
$175 $131 (25% OFF)
This kit from Leatherman has everything you need to make repairs on the trail or at the campsite.
$38 $28 (25% OFF)
Whenever one of Hydro Flask's excellent vacuum insulated bottles goes on sale, it is worth snapping one up.
$89 $62 (30% OFF)
Keep your eyeballs protected while looking stylish on the mountain with these shades from Sunski.
$120 $96 (20% OFF)
These hiking shoes will keep you safe and comfortable out on the trail, no matter what terrain you find yourself in.
$199 $139 (30% OFF)
$150 $75 (50% OFF)
This fully waterproof and drip-proof cooler can hold up to 24 cans, making it the perfect addition to your summer and fall adventures.
$120 $90 (25% OFF)
This insulated hoodie is perfect for brisk summer nights or for having on hand when the weather turns for the worst.
$80 $60 (25% OFF)
Stay charged whenever you're off the grid with this solar kit that you can rest on any surface, even your backpack.
$25 $19 (24% OFF)
This lightweight camp chair is perfect for any adventure, whether you're backpacking or car camping.
$35 $24 (31% OFF)
A solid pair of water shorts like these is your summer wardrobe's bread and butter.
FITNESS DEALS
$88 $59 (33% OFF)
$50 $38 (24% OFF)
A simple pair of black running shorts will quickly become the pair that you reach for every day.
$88 $62 (30% OFF)
A quarter-zip is the perfect mid-layer for workouts or just bouncing around town.
$399 $329 (18% OFF)
$160 $131 (18% OFF)
If you're looking for some of the most comfortable runners around, you've found them with the Nike React Infinity.
$130 $75 (42% OFF)
These are one of our picks for the best gym shoes you can buy, especially at this price.
$150 $100 (33% OFF)
Perfect for daily runs, these feature a knit upper that creates a comfy sock-like feel.
$100 $75 (25% OFF)
Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. This one has multiple speeds and gets much deeper than a standard roller.
$50 $35 (30% OFF)
Your home floors (and, eventually, studios) need to be protected and you need to be comfortable, so keep a yoga mat around for any workout you're getting into.
$55 $42 (23% OFF)
While most running gear is a little bit vanilla, these shorts from Nike bring a touch of flair. This pair is made from a soft woven material, have a comfy brief lining and have an iPhone pocket.
STYLE DEALS
$188 $122 (35% OFF)
A solid fall layer for less.
$995 $490 (50% off)
A great automatic on sale.
$360 $130 (63% off)
Italian-made style for less.
$79.50 $49.99 (37% OFF)
Classic chinos with considerable stretch.
$230 $126.98 (45% OFF)
Durable boots at a damn good price.
$54.95 $ (37% OFF)
The ultimate summer sneaker at an end-of-season price.
$100 $79.97 (20% OFF)
Cop a sneaker trusted by dozens of Olympic skateboarders.
$88 $56.98 (36% OFF)
Sweatshirt season is right around the corner.
$198 $149 (25% OFF) Save big on this sturdy corduroy shirt. $99.90 $161.00 (38% off)
Classic sunglasses, slashed price.
$58 $44 (24% off)
Casual cool.
$430 $160 (62% off)
All the class, half the price.
TECH DEALS
$800 $500 (38% OFF)
This computer may be miniature, but it packs a huge punch, letting you work on industrial-grade tasks like app development and architecture.
$150 $113 (25% OFF)
This wireless charging station can fit all of your devices at once and has a removable Apple Watch port.
$250 $150 (40% OFF)
Noise-canceling headphones are perfect for the WFH era, keeping distractions at bay and keeping you focused.
$549 $470 (14% OFF)
This is one of the best deals we've seen on Apple's latest headphones.
$200 $180 (10% OFF)
These athlete-inspired earbuds are one of our favorites for working out thanks to new features like SurroundSafe keep you protected and aware on the road or trail.
$130 $99 (24% OFF)
This soundbar and Roku combination has everything to love about Roku and pairs it with an exceptional sound experience.
$60 $48 (20% OFF)
This case from Moment is ultra-thin to prevent lugging around a bulky phone and is MagSafe compatible.
$299 $249 (17% OFF)
As Bose prepares to release the latest iteration of the QuietComfort headphones, these ones have been marked down by $50.
$230 $165 (28% OFF)
This Alexa-enabled smart lock connects straight to your existing deadbolt for easy security.
$350 $250 (29% OFF)
These are the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy right now.
$549 $500 (9% OFF)
This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the new Apple AirPods Max. If you're thinking about getting them, do it now.
$35 $20 (43% OFF)
Wi-Fi connectivity has never been more precious. Make sure your entire home is covered with this Wi-Fi extender, which can boost coverage up to 1,200 feet and connect to 20 devices.