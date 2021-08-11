Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
1
Say Goodbye to These Beers before Its Too Late
2
Score Top Gear Up to 50 Percent Off at Backcountry
3
You Can Order Our Beer Online in Over 30 States
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
G-SHOCK's GBD200 Fitness Watch Is Feature-Rich

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: 37% off a Todd Snyder Timex, Savings on Patagonia & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also follow all our deal posts in the Deals section.

By Gear Patrol
todd snyder timex
Timex

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

EDITOR'S PICKS

The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.

Patagonia Micro Puff Jacket
Patagonia Micro Puff Jacket
SAVE NOW

$249 $174 (42% OFF)

It isn't common that Patagonia marks down its marquee products, so hop on this deal while you can. 

READ WHY YOU NEED AN INSULATED JACKET IN SUMMER

Under Armour Sportsmask
Under Armour Sportsmask
SAVE NOW

$25 $15 (40% OFF)

With cases on the rise and restrictions starting to be put back into place, adding a couple of masks to your collection doesn't hurt. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASKS

Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 Watch
Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 Watch
SAVE NOW

$158 $99 (37% OFF)

Adorn your wrist with one of our favorite collaborations going right now, Todd Snyder and Timex.

READ MORE ABOUT TIMEX

Adidas Samba Vegan
Adidas Samba Vegan
Adidas
SAVE NOW

$90 $72 (20% OFF W/ CODE SAVENOW)

One of the most stylish shoes of 2021, Sambas have been paired with everything from wide-legged trousers to your favorite pair of shorts.

READ MORE ABOUT GENERAL RELEASE SNEAKERS

Inside Weather Latte Jorn Writing Desk
Inside Weather Latte Jorn Writing Desk
Inside Weather
SAVE NOW

$769 $615 (20% OFF W/ CODE WFHLIFE)

This desk from Inside Weather is fully customizable and can be assembled at home in just five minutes. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE ONLINE FURNITURE

Hamilton Khaki Field Leather Strap Watch, 44mm
Hamilton Khaki Field Leather Strap Watch, 44mm
SAVE NOW

$795 $430 (45% OFF)

One of our favorite field watches, the Khaki Field has an automatic movement and a handsome leather strap. 

READ ABOUT SOME OF THE BEST FIELD WATCHES

Dyson V8 Absolute
Dyson V8 Absolute
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$450 $380 (16% OFF)

Dyson's vacuums lead the way for a reason — they have some of the best innovations and technology you can buy.

READ THE COMPLETE DYSON GUIDE

Reebok Nano X1
Reebok Nano X1
SAVE NOW

$130 $100 (23% OFF)

This is the first time we've seen these Reebok's follow up to the excellent Nano X workout shoes on sale

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHOES

East Fork 7-Piece You're-All-Set Set
East Fork 7-Piece You're-All-Set Set
SAVE NOW

$210 $179 (15% OFF)

This handmade clay dining set comes in a handful of gorgeous colors that match any home. 

READ ABOUT THE COOLEST HOME RELEASES

Lululemon Surge Short 6-inch Liner
Lululemon Surge Short 6-inch Liner
SAVE NOW

$88 $59 (33% OFF)

Made from water repellent, stretch ripstop fabric, these will add a bit of luxury to your running lineup. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOUTIQUE RUNNING BRANDS

Dyson Pure Cool Link
Dyson Pure Cool Link
SAVE NOW

$400 $300 (25% OFF)

Dyson's smaller cooling fan/air purifier is still plenty strong: it can clear a 350-square-foot room of 99.97 percent of pollutants and allergens as small as .3 microns. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

OXO Brew 8 Cup Coffee Maker
OXO Brew 8 Cup Coffee Maker
SAVE NOW

$178 $152 (14% OFF)

This excellent coffee maker from OXO is our pick for the best coffee maker of 2021. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS



HOME & KITCHEN DEALS

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker
Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker
Anova amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$129 $99 (23% OFF)

This Bluetooth-enabled Sous Vide will keep you from under- or overcooking your food ever again. 

READ MORE ABOUT SOUS VIDE COOKING

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Essential Oven 3 1/2-Quart
Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Essential Oven 3 1/2-Quart
Williams Sonoma
SAVE NOW

$250 $180 (28% OFF)

You can cook pretty much anything in this cast-iron oven from Le Creuset, from cinnamon buns to shrimp scampi. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DUTCH OVEN

Faherty Tie-Dye Blanket
Faherty Tie-Dye Blanket
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$128 $96 (25% OFF)

Spruce up any room in your house with this bright, comfy throw blanket from Faherty.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMP BLANKETS

Food52 x GreenPan Nonstick Wood-Handled Fry Pan - Set of 2
Food52 x GreenPan Nonstick Wood-Handled Fry Pan - Set of 2
GreenPan food52.com
SAVE NOW

$135 $99 (27% OFF)

Reach for these handsome fry pans whenever you need to whip up a quick breakfast or make a feast for dinner. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOKWARE

Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier
Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier
Coway
SAVE NOW

$749 $522 (30% OFF)

One of the best air purifiers you can buy, this one has a handful of modes and reduces up to 99.99 percent of particles 0.01 microns in the air. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Inside Weather Asher Sofa
Inside Weather Asher Sofa
Inside Weather
$2,337.00
SHOP NOW

$2,337 $1,986 (15% OFF W/ CODE SEMIANNUAL15)

This customizable sofa is made to order, saving you a ton of money. 

READ MORE ABOUT INSIDE WEATHER

Nectar Mattress
Nectar Mattress
$799.00
SHOP NOW

$1,298 $899 (31% OFF)

This is the best foam mattress that we've tested. Plus you get $399 of free accessories when you buy a mattress. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MATTRESSES

Made In Carbon Steel Frying Pan
Made In Carbon Steel Frying Pan
Made In
SAVE NOW

$69 $55 (20% OFF W/ CODE SUMMER20)

Combining all the best properties from both cast iron and stainless steel, a carbon steel pan will elevate your cooking experience. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW HOME RELEASES

Dyson Pure Cool Link
Dyson Pure Cool Link
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$400 $300 (25% OFF)

Dyson's smaller cooling fan/air purifier is still plenty strong: it can clear a 350-square-foot room of 99.97 percent of pollutants and allergens as small as .3 microns. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Victorinox Fibrox Pro Chef's Knife, 8-Inch
Victorinox Fibrox Pro Chef's Knife, 8-Inch
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$46 $37 (20% OFF)

Don't spend your money on a dozen random knives for the kitchen — you only need one jack-of-all-trades like this. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN KNIVES

OXO Brew 8 Cup Coffee Maker
OXO Brew 8 Cup Coffee Maker
OXO amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$178 $150 (16% OFF)

This excellent coffee maker from OXO is our pick for the best coffee maker of 2021. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

OUTDOOR DEALS

Coleman 6-Person Dome Tent with Screen Room
Coleman 6-Person Dome Tent with Screen Room
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$200 $120 (40% OFF)

You can fit the whole family in this tent with room to spare — let this be your home base for your next car camping trip. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TENTS

Costa Tailwalker 580P
Costa Tailwalker 580P
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$189 $142 (25% OFF)

These Costas will protect your eyes no matter where you take them, whether its on the water or on the mountain. 

READ MORE ABOUT COSTA

Patagonia Micro Puff Jacket
Patagonia Micro Puff Jacket
Patagonia
SAVE NOW

$249 $174 (42% OFF)

It isn't common that Patagonia marks down its marquee products, so hop on this deal while you can. 

READ WHY YOU NEED AN INSULATED JACKET IN SUMMER

Free Fly Bamboo Lightweight Hoody
Free Fly Bamboo Lightweight Hoody
Free Fly
SAVE NOW

$60 $51 (15% OFF)

Free Fly's bamboo viscose is one of the softest materials you'll find; it makes this hoody perfect for days on the water or anything else you get up to outside. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW KNIVES AND EDC

Stoic Groundwork Sleeping Bag
Stoic Groundwork Sleeping Bag
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$85 $64 (25% OFF)

This lightweight sleeping bag is made with synthetic down that will keep you warm even when it is wet.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SLEEPING BAGS

Filson Ultralight Jacket
Filson Ultralight Jacket
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$195 $127 (35% OFF)

This jacket from Filson is made with durable Cordura ripstop nylon and PrimaLoft Gold insulation for lightweight warmth. 

READ WHY YOU NEED AN INSULATED JACKET IN SUMMER

Leatherman Wave+ Repair Kit
Leatherman Wave+ Repair Kit
Leatherman
SAVE NOW

$175 $131 (25% OFF)

This kit from Leatherman has everything you need to make repairs on the trail or at the campsite. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR GEAR OF THE SUMMER

Hydro Flask 20oz Wide Mouth Water Bottle
Hydro Flask 20oz Wide Mouth Water Bottle
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$38 $28 (25% OFF)

Whenever one of Hydro Flask's excellent vacuum insulated bottles goes on sale, it is worth snapping one up. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

Treeline Glacier Goggles - Exclusive
Treeline Glacier Goggles - Exclusive
Sunski huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$89 $62 (30% OFF)

Keep your eyeballs protected while looking stylish on the mountain with these shades from Sunski. 

READ ABOUT THE COOLEST SUNGLASSES

Merrell Zion Hiking Shoe
Merrell Zion Hiking Shoe
Merrell
SAVE NOW

$120 $96 (20% OFF)

These hiking shoes will keep you safe and comfortable out on the trail, no matter what terrain you find yourself in. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING SHOES

Stoic Hybrid Backpack Cooler
Stoic Hybrid Backpack Cooler
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$150 $75 (50% OFF)

This fully waterproof and drip-proof cooler can hold up to 24 cans, making it the perfect addition to your summer and fall adventures. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOLERS

The North Face AT Insulated Pullover
The North Face AT Insulated Pullover
The North Face
SAVE NOW

$120 $90 (25% OFF)

This insulated hoodie is perfect for brisk summer nights or for having on hand when the weather turns for the worst. 

READ WHY YOU NEED AN INSULATED JACKET IN SUMMER

Goal ZeroGuide 10 Plus Solar Kit With Nomad 5
Goal ZeroGuide 10 Plus Solar Kit With Nomad 5
Goal Zero avantlink.com
SAVE NOW

$80 $60 (25% OFF)

Stay charged whenever you're off the grid with this solar kit that you can rest on any surface, even your backpack. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR GEAR OF THE SUMMER

Stoic Lightweight Trail Chair
Stoic Lightweight Trail Chair
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$25 $19 (24% OFF)

This lightweight camp chair is perfect for any adventure, whether you're backpacking or car camping.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING CHAIRS

Stoic River Hike Shorts
Stoic River Hike Shorts
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$35 $24 (31% OFF)

A solid pair of water shorts like these is your summer wardrobe's bread and butter. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUMMER SHORTS

FITNESS DEALS

Lululemon Surge Short 6-inch
Lululemon Surge Short 6-inch
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$88 $59 (33% OFF)

Made from water repellent, stretch ripstop fabric, these will add a bit of luxury to your running lineup. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOUTIQUE RUNNING BRANDS

Nike Flex Stride
Nike Flex Stride
Nike
SAVE NOW

$50 $38 (24% OFF)

A simple pair of black running shorts will quickly become the pair that you reach for every day. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MESH SHORTS

Rhone Courtside 1/4 Zip
Rhone Courtside 1/4 Zip
Rhone
SAVE NOW

$88 $62 (30% OFF)

A quarter-zip is the perfect mid-layer for workouts or just bouncing around town. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS PRODUCTS OF SUMMER

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Nordstrom
SAVE NOW

$399 $329 (18% OFF)

This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GADGETS FOR MEN

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike
SAVE NOW

$160 $131 (18% OFF)

If you're looking for some of the most comfortable runners around, you've found them with the Nike React Infinity. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Reebok Nano X Shoes
Reebok Nano X Shoes
Reebok
SAVE NOW

$130 $75 (42% OFF)

These are one of our picks for the best gym shoes you can buy, especially at this price. 

THESE ARE THE BEST GYM SHOES YOU CAN BUY

Brooks Levitate 3 Road-Running Shoes
Brooks Levitate 3 Road-Running Shoes
REI
SAVE NOW

$150 $100 (33% OFF)

Perfect for daily runs, these feature a knit upper that creates a comfy sock-like feel.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Trigger Point Charge Vibe Vibrating Foam Roller
Trigger Point Charge Vibe Vibrating Foam Roller
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$100 $75 (25% OFF)

Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. This one has multiple speeds and gets much deeper than a standard roller.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW FITNESS PRODUCTS

New Balance TPE Yoga Mat
New Balance TPE Yoga Mat
REI
SAVE NOW

$50 $35 (30% OFF)

Your home floors (and, eventually, studios) need to be protected and you need to be comfortable, so keep a yoga mat around for any workout you're getting into.

READ ABOUT THE BEST YOGA MATS

Nike Flex Stride Wild Run
Nike Flex Stride Wild Run
Nike
SAVE NOW

$55 $42 (23% OFF)

While most running gear is a little bit vanilla, these shorts from Nike bring a touch of flair. This pair is made from a soft woven material, have a comfy brief lining and have an iPhone pocket. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WORKOUT SHORTS

STYLE DEALS

Carhartt WIP Long Sleeve Tee
Carhartt WIP Long Sleeve Tee
SHOP NOW

$65 $39 (40% off)
For cooler days ahead.
MORE T-SHIRTS

New Balance MS237CA
New Balance MS237CA
$59.00
SHOP NOW

$89 $59 (34% off)
Classic comfort.
MORE AFFORDABLE SNEAKERS

Casio G-Shock GW-B5600DC Watch
Casio G-Shock GW-B5600DC Watch
$115.00
SHOP NOW

$155 $115 (26% off)
Indestructible and versatile.
MORE WATCHES UNDER $1,000

Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker Jacket
SHOP NOW

$188 $122 (35% OFF)
A solid fall layer for less.
SHOP WAXED JACKETS

Hamilton Railroad Automatic Watch
Hamilton Railroad Automatic Watch
Nordstrom Rack
SAVE NOW

$995 $490 (50% off)
A great automatic on sale.
MORE WATCHES UNDER $1,000

Bottega Veneta Core Sunglasses
Bottega Veneta Core Sunglasses
SHOP NOW

$360 $130 (63% off)
Italian-made style for less.
MORE SUNGLASSES

J. Crew 484 Slim-Fit Five-Pocket Chino Pant
J. Crew 484 Slim-Fit Five-Pocket Chino Pant
SHOP NOW

$79.50 $49.99 (37% OFF)
Classic chinos with considerable stretch.
SHOP LIGHTWEIGHT CHINOS

Rhodes Dean Boot
Rhodes Dean Boot
SHOP NOW

$230 $126.98 (45% OFF)
Durable boots at a damn good price.
SHOP THE BEST BOOTS FOR MEN

Vans Era Sneaker
Vans Era Sneaker
SHOP NOW

$54.95 $ (37% OFF)
The ultimate summer sneaker at an end-of-season price.

Nike SB Bruin React
Nike SB Bruin React
$79.97
SHOP NOW

$100 $79.97 (20% OFF)
Cop a sneaker trusted by dozens of Olympic skateboarders.
JEANS MAKE THEIR OLYMPIC DEBUT

Flint and Tinder 10-Year Crew
Flint and Tinder 10-Year Crew
SHOP NOW

$88 $56.98 (36% OFF)
Sweatshirt season is right around the corner.
SHOP THE BEST SWEATSHIRTS FOR MEN

Faherty Reserve Corduroy Shirt
Faherty Reserve Corduroy Shirt
SHOP NOW

$198 $149 (25% OFF)
Save big on this sturdy corduroy shirt.


TECH DEALS

Beats Studio Buds
Beats Studio Buds
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$150 $130 (13% OFF)

If you want a cheaper AirPods alternative that is still compatible with iPhones, this is an excellent pair to go for. 

READ ABOUT HEADPHONES THAT WORK WITH IPHONES

Apple Mac mini
Apple Mac mini
B&H Photo
SAVE NOW

$800 $500 (38% OFF)

This computer may be miniature, but it packs a huge punch, letting you work on industrial-grade tasks like app development and architecture. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW MAC FEATURES

Native Union Drop XL Wireless Charger
Native Union Drop XL Wireless Charger
Native Union
SAVE NOW

$150 $113 (25% OFF)

This wireless charging station can fit all of your devices at once and has a removable Apple Watch port. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WIRELESS CHARGERS

Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones
Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$250 $150 (40% OFF)

Noise-canceling headphones are perfect for the WFH era, keeping distractions at bay and keeping you focused. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NOISE-CANCELING EARBUDS

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Woot
SAVE NOW

$549 $470 (14% OFF)

This is one of the best deals we've seen on Apple's latest headphones. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HEADPHONES FOR IPHONES

Bose QuietComfort 35 II
Bose QuietComfort 35 II
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$299 $249 (17% OFF)

As Bose prepares to release the latest iteration of the QuietComfort headphones, these ones have been marked down by $50. 

READ WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE NEXT BOSE

August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen) + Connect Hub
August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen) + Connect Hub
August Home amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$230 $165 (28% OFF)

This Alexa-enabled smart lock connects straight to your existing deadbolt for easy security. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME SMART DEVICES

Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones
Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$350 $250 (29% OFF)

These are the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy right now. 

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONE GUIDE

TP-Link AC750 WiFi Extender
TP-Link AC750 WiFi Extender
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$35 $20 (43% OFF)

Wi-Fi connectivity has never been more precious. Make sure your entire home is covered with this Wi-Fi extender, which can boost coverage up to 1,200 feet and connect to 20 devices.

READ OUR GUIDE TO BETTER WI-FI COVERAGE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals of Note
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss