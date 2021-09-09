Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
$170 $120 (29% OFF)
This hand-hammered utility knife is going to replace every other knife you have in the kitchen; it is that good. Light and nimble, it features a slightly curved blade for quick mincing and a handsome walnut handle.
$120 $96 (20% OFF)
This duffel is basically a Patagonia Black Hole in disguise — and it is cheaper. It is perfect for weekend getaways and even has a dry bag end cap to keep wet and dirty gear separate.
$239 $179 (22% OFF)
This is our pick for the best all-around air purifier you can buy. It is great for rooms of any size and provides some of the best air purification power that you can get at this price point.
$90 $77 (14% OFF)
The original Nike Air Tailwind made its debut in 1978 at the Honolulu Marathon and it is back in a version nearly identical to the revolutionary original.
$188 $150 (20% OFF)
Made from soft 9-ounce corduroy, the Dispatch jacket from Taylor Stitch is designed with trucker jackets of the first half of the 20th century in mind but upgraded with modern features.
$88 $61 (31% OFF)
This jacket from Everlane truly is good to wear every damn day. Whether you toss it on over a t-shirt or layer up in colder temps, it will do the trick.
$269 $229 (15% OFF)
Our favorite affordable linen sheets, the Linen Core set from Brooklinen adds a touch of class and a whole lot of comfort to your bedroom setup.
$430 $279 (35% OFF)
This Wi-Fi-enabled air purifier is great for small to medium rooms and can capture 99.97% of airborne pollutants including dust, mold, pet dander, and pollen.
$161 $129 (20% OFF)
It is hard to improve upon an icon, but if you want a pair of Wayfarers with a little extra style, this is the pair to go for.
$350 $240 ($110 OFF)
Thanks to its airflow technology, the Bonfire from Solo Stove produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, keeping you from breathing in harmful air and smelling like an ashtray when you leave the fire.
$180 $127 (29% OFF)
We've been obsessed with the Adidas Ultraboost ever since its release and this is one of the first times we've seen the newest version on sale.
HOME & KITCHEN DEALS
$500 $299 (40% OFF)
Kamodo Joe makes some of our favorite charcoal grills, perfect for grilling all of your favorites to perfection. This will be the perfect home addition for the fall.
$239 $179 (22% OFF)
$75 $60 (20% OFF W/ CODE LABOR)
Some of the softest, quickest-drying towels you can buy, these towels from Onsen use a Supima cotton waffle weave to keep things light and airy.
$269 $229 (15% OFF)
$430 $279 (35% OFF)
$995 $895 (10% OFF)
One of the best couches you can buy online, Burrow's Nomad series comes in a handful of colors and can be customized in a bunch of ways that will match any interior design.
$2,095 $1,781 (15% OFF)
The Casper Nova Hybrid is made with zoned support to protect your spine, technology that keeps you cool and a top layer that cradles you to sleep.
$99 $69 (30% OFF)
The Thermapen Mk4 has been one of the best meat thermometers out there for a while now and thanks to the release of a new model, you can get this exceptional one for a great price.
$250 $180 (28% OFF)
You can cook pretty much anything in this cast-iron oven from Le Creuset, from cinnamon buns to shrimp scampi.
$135 $99 (27% OFF)
Reach for these handsome fry pans whenever you need to whip up a quick breakfast or make a feast for dinner.
$749 $473 (37% OFF)
One of the best air purifiers you can buy, this one has a handful of modes and reduces up to 99.99 percent of particles 0.01 microns in the air.
OUTDOOR DEALS
$230 $195 (15% OFF)
Thanks to a hardy construction and exceptional temperature retention, this 25-quart cooler is easily one of our favorites out there. Plus, OtterBox makes a bunch of cool accessories to go with it.
$43 $39 (9% OFF)
The soft, candle-like light emitted by this battery-powered lantern is perfect for keeping the campsite vibes just right. It also doubles as a reading light when you're at home.
$250 $200 (20% OFF)
This jacket features a lightweight 800-fill down in the chest for warmth and synthetic insulation in the arms and back to dry quickly and stay warm when wet.
$120 $96 (20% OFF)
$99 $80 (19% OFF)
This fleece-lined jacket takes us straight back to the old days. Perfect for three seasons, you'll be ready for whatever weather hits.
$220 $154 (30% OFF)
This icon from The North Face will literally never go out of style — this version is updated with a new fit but still has all of the classic details that make it great.
$350 $262 (25% OFF)
Get started on your winter adventures early by picking up your new favorite jacket, which features Gore-Tex waterproofing, pit zips, tons of pockets and reflective details.
$1,399 $1,099 (21% OFF)
Whether you need a power station for outdoor hangs, car camping or just for emergencies, this is an excellent no-emission option that is also super quiet.
$105 $69 (35% OFF)
Cotopaxi makes some of the best-looking outdoor gear around, but it also performs when you need it and is made from 100% recycled polyester.
$130 $90 (31% OFF)
The sneaker version of Keen's Uneek sandal, this shoe is made for comfort and adventure, plus they're deceptively stylish.
$80 $52 (35% OFF)
This sturdy sleeping pad is the reliable option you need for car camping — complete with an easy-flow air valve and foam cushions for insulation.
$200 $150 (25% OFF)
The Adidas Terrex Free hiker is one of Adidas' most coveted kicks, thanks to its epic blend of street style and adventure capabilities.
$199 $129 (35% OFF)
One of Patagonia's best products, the Nano Puff jacket is ideal for winter layering and even just tossing over a tee on chilly summer evenings in the mountains.
FITNESS DEALS
$200 $160 (20% OFF)
If you like working out from home or are committed to working with just your body weight to get stronger, the TRX is perfect for you. There are a ton of different movements you can do with TRX that hit every part of your body, making for a complete workout.
$74 $58 (22% OFF)
These shorts from Janji look great, for one, and also have a ton of pockets for all of your running accessories, like gels and snacks on long runs or just your keys and other tiny bits for everyday jogs.
$489 $370 (24% OFF)
This percussion massager has everything you need for recovery, including multiple speeds, three attachments and a battery that lasts 3.5 hours on one charge.
$180 $127 (29% OFF)
$89 $71 (20% OFF)
These are some of the softest performance pants you can find, just as adept at keeping you warm on cold runs as they are keeping you cozy on the couch.
$349 $249 (29% OFF)
This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.
$130 $91 (30% OFF)
If you're looking for a shoe to take you off the road and onto the trails, the Nike Wildhorse is the perfect runner for the job.
$180 $140 (22% OFF)
If you're looking for an excellent race shoe fully decked out with a carbon plate for speed and propulsion, you've found it.
$100 $59 (41% OFF)
Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. This one has multiple speeds and gets much deeper than a standard roller.
$88 $59 (33% OFF)
Made from water repellent, stretch ripstop fabric, these will add a bit of luxury to your running lineup.
$150 $100 (33% OFF)
Perfect for daily runs, these feature a knit upper that creates a comfy sock-like feel.
STYLE DEALS
$348 $249 (28% off)
Better than a blazer.
$456 $349 (23% off)
If you know, you know.
$750 $350 (53% off)
Act fast before it sells out — and check out others.
$88 $62 (30% off)
Your go-to fall layer.
$88 $57 (35% off)
Comfier than chinos.
$125 $100 (20% off)
Good with socks or without.
$188 $103 (55% off)
The perfect light layer.
$531 $120 (77% off)
Like Wayfarers, but cooler.
$88 $57 (35% off)
A classic style for less.
$98 $64 (35% off)
Lightweight and soft.
$675 $330 (51% off)
Don't hesitate — it'll be gone soon.
$150 $105 (30% off)
Fall-ready slip-ons.
TECH DEALS
$36 $25 (31% OFF)
Keep this power bank on hand to charge all of your devices when an outlet isn't handy. Unlike most portable power sources, this charger can even charge wirelessly.
$2,500 $2,000 (20% OFF)
Looking to get the theater experience at home? This soundbar from Sennheiser will instantly give you immersive 3D sound that is powered by 13 high-end drivers.
$80 $50 (38% OFF)
This gaming headset features a sturdy aluminum frame and a noise-isolating microphone, so whether you're playing the latest FIFA or just spending your days making Zoom calls, this headset fits the bill.
$699 $549 (21% OFF)
This version of the Series 6 has GPS and Cellular capability, plus has a retina display and pulse oximetry to measure your blood's oxygen levels and your VO2 Max.
$220 $136 (40% OFF)
One of the best sets of earbuds you can buy, these refurbished buds from Jabra are like-new. They have active noise cancelling, has a smart chip and a comfortable design.
$200 $180 (10% OFF)
The original Vista was superb and Jaybird has stepped it up for the Vista 2. These are our pick for the best earbuds for running.
$249 $190 (24% OFF)
Apple's newest AirPod earbuds are the best yet, complete with active noise canceling and adaptive EQ.
$800 $549 (31% OFF)
This computer may be miniature, but it packs a huge punch, letting you work on industrial-grade tasks like app development and architecture.
$549 $470 (14% OFF)
This is one of the best deals we've seen on Apple's latest headphones.
$230 $178 (23% OFF)
This Alexa-enabled smart lock connects straight to your existing deadbolt for easy security.
$35 $23 (34% OFF)
Wi-Fi connectivity has never been more precious. Make sure your entire home is covered with this Wi-Fi extender, which can boost coverage up to 1,200 feet and connect to 20 devices.