Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Best Deals: 55% off A Levi's Shearling Trucker, A Yeti Rambler Deal & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also follow all our deal posts in the Deals section.

By Gear Patrol
yeti rambler
Yeti

EDITOR'S PICKS

The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.

Levi's Corduroy Faux Shearling Lined Trucker Jacket
Levi's Corduroy Faux Shearling Lined Trucker Jacket
SAVE NOW

$180 $80 (55% OFF)

This is a killer deal on an upgraded version of the classic sherpa trucker — it sneaks a zipper under the buttons for improved protection and is made from a fine corduroy that is super soft.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DENIM JACKETS

Yeti Rambler Lowball
Yeti Rambler Lowball
SAVE NOW

$25 $21 (16% OFF)

There really is no better mug than a Yeti Rambler, and when it comes to keeping coffee or a stiff drink at the right temperature, this is the pinnacle. Every time these things go on sale, they sell out. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

The Sill Calathea Ornata
The Sill Calathea Ornata
SAVE NOW

$54 $46 (15% OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL15)

If you need to spruce up your home's living room for fall, the best way to do it is with a fresh live plant. Right now at the Sill, you can get 15% off a huge selection of items with our exclusive code. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST INDOOR PLANTS

Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
SAVE NOW

$349 $249 (29% OFF)

This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GADGETS FOR MEN

Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones
Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones
SAVE NOW

$350 $250 (29% OFF)

The predecessor to our current top pick for noise-cancelling headphones, the WX1000-MX3 is the ideal set of headphones to get you through the workday, whether you're drowning out office noise or the sounds of WFH life. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NOISE-CANCELLING HEADPHONES

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular)
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular)
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$749 $459 (39% OFF)

With both GPS and cellular data capability, this is one of the most powerful and versatile Apple Watches you can buy. It is also swim-proof and can monitor your heart rate or take an ECG. 

READ ABOUT APPLE WATCH TIPS AND TRICKS

Shun Premier 6.5” Master Utility Knife
Shun Premier 6.5” Master Utility Knife
Williams Sonoma
SAVE NOW

$170 $120 (29% OFF)

This hand-hammered utility knife is going to replace every other knife you have in the kitchen; it is that good. Light and nimble, it features a slightly curved blade for quick mincing and a handsome walnut handle. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN KNIVES

Nike Air Tailwind 79
Nike Air Tailwind 79
SAVE NOW

$90 $77 (14% OFF)

The original Nike Air Tailwind made its debut in 1978 at the Honolulu Marathon and it is back in a version nearly identical to the revolutionary original.  

READ ABOUT SUMMER SNEAKERS

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
SAVE NOW

$269 $229 (15% OFF)

Our favorite affordable linen sheets, the Linen Core set from Brooklinen adds a touch of class and a whole lot of comfort to your bedroom setup.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS

Blueair Classic 280i Air Purifier
Blueair Classic 280i Air Purifier
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$430 $279 (35% OFF)

This Wi-Fi-enabled air purifier is great for small to medium rooms and can capture 99.97% of airborne pollutants including dust, mold, pet dander, and pollen. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Adidas Running Ultraboost 21
Adidas Running Ultraboost 21
SAVE NOW

$180 $127 (29% OFF)

We've been obsessed with the Adidas Ultraboost ever since its release and this is one of the first times we've seen the newest version on sale. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHOES


HOME & KITCHEN DEALS

Dyson V8 Absolute
Dyson V8 Absolute
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$450 $380 (16% OFF)

If you need a stick vacuum that is easy to use and boasts some of the most powerful suction you can find, the V8 Absolute is one of the best options you can go for — especially when there's a deal. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STICK VACUUMS

iRobot Roomba i3
iRobot Roomba i3
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$400 $325 (19% OFF)

If vacuuming is the chore you hate the most, get a robot vacuum that can do it for you. The Roomba i3 combines powerful navigation with powerful suction for a total clean.

READ OUR ROOMBA GUIDE

Industry West Mulholland Occasional Chair
Industry West Mulholland Occasional Chair
Industry West
SAVE NOW

$1,575 $1,197 (24% OFF)

This laid-back lounge chair from Industry West just begs to be nestled into thanks to its plush cushions and throwback caning on the sides.

READ ABOUT THE BEST READING CHAIRS

Blueair Classic 280i Air Purifier
Blueair Classic 280i Air Purifier
Blueair
SAVE NOW

$430 $279 (35% OFF)

This Wi-Fi-enabled air purifier is great for small to medium rooms and can capture 99.97% of airborne pollutants including dust, mold, pet dander, and pollen. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks
SAVE NOW

$99 $69 (30% OFF)

The Thermapen Mk4 has been one of the best meat thermometers out there for a while now and thanks to the release of a new model, you can get this exceptional one for a great price. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GRILL DEALS

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Essential Oven 3 1/2-Quart
Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Essential Oven 3 1/2-Quart
Williams Sonoma
SAVE NOW

$250 $180 (28% OFF)

You can cook pretty much anything in this cast-iron oven from Le Creuset, from cinnamon buns to shrimp scampi. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DUTCH OVEN

Food52 x GreenPan Nonstick Wood-Handled Fry Pan - Set of 2
Food52 x GreenPan Nonstick Wood-Handled Fry Pan - Set of 2
GreenPan food52.com
SAVE NOW

$135 $99 (27% OFF)

Reach for these handsome fry pans whenever you need to whip up a quick breakfast or make a feast for dinner. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOKWARE

Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier
Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$749 $473 (37% OFF)

One of the best air purifiers you can buy, this one has a handful of modes and reduces up to 99.99 percent of particles 0.01 microns in the air. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

OUTDOOR DEALS

Mountain Hardwear Kor Cirrus Hybrid Hoody
Mountain Hardwear Kor Cirrus Hybrid Hoody
Moosejaw
SAVE NOW

$200 $150 (25% OFF)

This hybrid insulated hoodie is lightweight and warm, while still giving you plenty of ability to move around and be pliable, no matter what activities you're getting up to. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

Chaco Z1 Classic
Chaco Z1 Classic
Woot
SAVE NOW

$105 $64 (39% OFF)

This sandal may be called the classic by Chaco, but it has actually earned that moniker by being one of the absolute best hiking and adventure sandals you can buy, year after year. 

READ MORE ABOUT CHACOS

Camelbak Chute Mag Vacuum Water Bottle
Camelbak Chute Mag Vacuum Water Bottle
REI
SAVE NOW

$30 $19 (37% OFF)

Equipped with vacuum tech to keep whatever you're drinking cold (or hot) for as long as you need it to be, this easy-sipping bottle from Camelbak is the ideal companion for any adventure. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

Kershaw Cryo II
Kershaw Cryo II
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$60 $37 (38% OFF)

One of our favorite pocket knives, the Cryo II from Kershaw features SpeedSafe assisted opening and was designed as a collab with custom knifemaker, Rick Hinderer. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST POCKET KNIVES

Alps Mountaineering Wavelength Blanket - Double
Alps Mountaineering Wavelength Blanket - Double
REI
SAVE NOW

$100 $74 (26% OFF)

Perfect for fall adventures, this insulated blanket from Alps Mountaineering will keep you warm by the fire or be the ideal layer to sit on for a picnic. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING BLANKETS

Adidas Terrex Trailmaker Hiking Shoes
Adidas Terrex Trailmaker Hiking Shoes
REI
SAVE NOW

$110 $80 (27% OFF)

Whether you're hitting some light trails in the woods or just cruising the city streets, these hikers from Adidas are ready to take it on.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING SHOES

Stoic 30-Can Heavy Duty Cooler
Stoic 30-Can Heavy Duty Cooler
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$100 $65 (35% OFF)

Add a pop to your beach days or trips to the lake with this shiny silver cooler from Stoic. It is soft-sided for easy transportation and can hold 30 cans — enough for any crew to have a good day.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOLERS

The North Face Retro Denali Jacket
The North Face Retro Denali Jacket
The North Face
SAVE NOW

$220 $154 (30% OFF)

This icon from The North Face will literally never go out of style — this version is updated with a new fit but still has all of the classic details that make it great. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST JACKETS FOR FALL

Snow Peak Mini Hozuki Lantern
Snow Peak Mini Hozuki Lantern
Verishop
SAVE NOW

$43 $39 (9% OFF)

The soft, candle-like light emitted by this battery-powered lantern is perfect for keeping the campsite vibes just right. It also doubles as a reading light when you're at home. 

READ ABOUT GEAR YOU SHOULD HAVE IN YOUR BUGOUT BAG

Backcountry Teo Hybrid Down Jacket
Backcountry Teo Hybrid Down Jacket
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$250 $200 (20% OFF)

This jacket features a lightweight 800-fill down in the chest for warmth and synthetic insulation in the arms and back to dry quickly and stay warm when wet. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS

L.L. Bean Fleece-Lined Warm-Up Jacket
L.L. Bean Fleece-Lined Warm-Up Jacket
L.L. Bean
SAVE NOW

$99 $80 (19% OFF)

This fleece-lined jacket takes us straight back to the old days. Perfect for three seasons, you'll be ready for whatever weather hits.

READ MORE ABOUT LIGHTWEIGHT JACKETS

Rab Kangri GTX Jacket
Rab Kangri GTX Jacket
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$350 $262 (25% OFF)

Get started on your winter adventures early by picking up your new favorite jacket, which features Gore-Tex waterproofing, pit zips, tons of pockets and reflective details.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RAIN JACKETS

Cotopaxi Dorado Half-Zip Fleece Jacket
Cotopaxi Dorado Half-Zip Fleece Jacket
END
SAVE NOW

$105 $69 (35% OFF)

Cotopaxi makes some of the best-looking outdoor gear around, but it also performs when you need it and is made from 100% recycled polyester. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST LIGHTWEIGHT JACKETS

Keen Uneek SNK Shoe
Keen Uneek SNK Shoe
Keen
SAVE NOW

$130 $90 (31% OFF)

The sneaker version of Keen's Uneek sandal, this shoe is made for comfort and adventure, plus they're deceptively stylish.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SANDALS

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
SAVE NOW

$199 $129 (35% OFF)

One of Patagonia's best products, the Nano Puff jacket is ideal for winter layering and even just tossing over a tee on chilly summer evenings in the mountains. 

 READ WHY YOU NEED AN INSULATED JACKET IN SUMMER

FITNESS DEALS

Janji Circuit Crew Pullover
Janji Circuit Crew Pullover
Janji
SAVE NOW

$88 $66 (25% OFF)

Just because it is getting cold, doesn't mean you can stop running. This crew from Janji is an optimal second layer when temperatures drop. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW FITNESS GEAR

Nike Sportswear Jersey Sweats
Nike Sportswear Jersey Sweats
Nike
SAVE NOW

$100 $80 (20% OFF)

Add a bit of style to your workout regime with these sweats from Nike's Sportswear division. They are made with 100% recycled materials and are made with a thoughtful dyeing process that saves water.

READ MORE ABOUT STYLISH SWEATPANTS

Rhone Reign Tech Tee
Rhone Reign Tech Tee
Rhone
SAVE NOW

$78 $54 (31% OFF)

One of our favorite tees for working out, the Rhone Reign is light, comfortable and features a raglan construction for comfort.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WORKOUT SHIRTS

TRX Home2 System
TRX Home2 System
TRX
SAVE NOW

$200 $160 (20% OFF)

If you like working out from home or are committed to working with just your body weight to get stronger, the TRX is perfect for you. There are a ton of different movements you can do with TRX that hit every part of your body, making for a complete workout. 

READ MORE ABOUT TRX

Janji 6-inch AFO-Vent Multi Short
Janji 6-inch AFO-Vent Multi Short
Janji
SAVE NOW

$74 $58 (22% OFF)

These shorts from Janji look great, for one, and also have a ton of pockets for all of your running accessories, like gels and snacks on long runs or just your keys and other tiny bits for everyday jogs. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE WORKOUT SHORTS

Vuori Sunday Performance Jogger
Vuori Sunday Performance Jogger
Vuori
SAVE NOW

$89 $71 (20% OFF)

These are some of the softest performance pants you can find, just as adept at keeping you warm on cold runs as they are keeping you cozy on the couch.

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLISH SWEATPANTS

Nike Wildhorse 7 Trail Running Shoe
Nike Wildhorse 7 Trail Running Shoe
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$130 $91 (30% OFF)

If you're looking for a shoe to take you off the road and onto the trails, the Nike Wildhorse is the perfect runner for the job. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Hoka One One Carbon X Running Shoes
Hoka One One Carbon X Running Shoes
rei.com
SAVE NOW

$180 $140 (22% OFF)

If you're looking for an excellent race shoe fully decked out with a carbon plate for speed and propulsion, you've found it. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Trigger Point Charge Vibe Vibrating Foam Roller
Trigger Point Charge Vibe Vibrating Foam Roller
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$100 $59 (41% OFF)

Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. This one has multiple speeds and gets much deeper than a standard roller.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW FITNESS PRODUCTS

STYLE DEALS

Faherty Brand Tie-Dye Hoodie
Faherty Brand Tie-Dye Hoodie
SHOP NOW

$148 $96 (35% off)
Subtle and unique.
MORE HOODIES

Flint and Tinder Light Wash Jeans
Flint and Tinder Light Wash Jeans
SHOP NOW

$128 $64 (50% off)
The perfect worn-in color.
MORE JEANS

Malibu Colony Sandals
Malibu Colony Sandals
SHOP NOW

$130 $91 (30% off)
No animals were harmed...
MORE SANDALS 

Knickerbocker Truckee Jacket
Knickerbocker Truckee Jacket
Huckberry
SHOP NOW

$255 $106 (58% off)
A trucker jacket made for patina.
MORE LIGHTWEIGHT JACKETS

OAS Terry Pant
OAS Terry Pant
SHOP NOW

$149 $97 (35% off)
The ultimate lounge pants.
MORE SWEATPANTS

Yuketen All-Handsewn Maine Guide Chukka
Yuketen All-Handsewn Maine Guide Chukka
Huckberry
SHOP NOW

$372 $572 (35% off)
May as well have the very best.
MORE SHOES

Todd Snyder Bedford Cord Chore Coat
Todd Snyder Bedford Cord Chore Coat
SHOP NOW

$348 $249 (28% off)
Better than a blazer.
MORE LIGHTWEIGHT JACKETS

Paraboot Micka Velours in Rust
Paraboot Micka Velours in Rust
SHOP NOW

$456 $349 (23% off)
If you know, you know.
MORE SHOES

Shinola Guardian Watch
Shinola Guardian Watch
SHOP NOW

$750 $350 (53% off)
Act fast before it sells out — and check out others.
MORE WATCHES UNDER $1,000

Flint and Tinder French Terry Sweatshirt
Flint and Tinder French Terry Sweatshirt
SHOP NOW

$88 $62 (30% off)
Your go-to fall layer.
MORE SWEATSHIRTS

Wellen Easy Lounge Pant
Wellen Easy Lounge Pant
SHOP NOW

$88 $57 (35% off)
Comfier than chinos.
MORE CHINOS

Birkenstock Arizona Sandals
Birkenstock Arizona Sandals
SHOP NOW

$125 $100 (20% off)
Good with socks or without.
MORE SANDALS 

TECH DEALS

2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro
2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$1,099 $999 (9% OFF)

Now that Apple has announced the release of its new tech for fall, it is likely that we'll see discounts on the previous models. It is rare to see a deal on any iPad this new, so go ahead and get it now.

READ MORE ABOUT APPLE'S ANNOUNCEMENTS

Courant Catch:3 Wireless Phone Charging Tray
Courant Catch:3 Wireless Phone Charging Tray
Bespoke Post
SAVE NOW

$175 $105 (40% OFF)

A classy wireless charging pad and catch-all tray will make any desk, counter or entryway look better while also giving you a place for all of your bits and bobs. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW TECH GEAR

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$170 $105 (38% OFF)

Whether you have a Samsung smartphone or not, these futuristic-looking earbuds will get the job done, and then some thanks to active noise-cancellation and excellent sound quality.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$249 $190 (24% OFF)

Apple's newest AirPod earbuds are the best yet, complete with active noise canceling and adaptive EQ. 

READ ABOUT IPHONE COMPATIBLE HEADPHONES

Apple Mac mini
Apple Mac mini
B&H Photo
SAVE NOW

$800 $549 (31% OFF)

This computer may be miniature, but it packs a huge punch, letting you work on industrial-grade tasks like app development and architecture. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW MAC FEATURES

August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen) + Connect Hub
August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen) + Connect Hub
August Home amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$230 $178 (23% OFF)

This Alexa-enabled smart lock connects straight to your existing deadbolt for easy security. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME SMART DEVICES

TP-Link AC750 WiFi Extender
TP-Link AC750 WiFi Extender
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$35 $22 (34% OFF)

Wi-Fi connectivity has never been more precious. Make sure your entire home is covered with this Wi-Fi extender, which can boost coverage up to 1,200 feet and connect to 20 devices.

READ OUR GUIDE TO BETTER WI-FI COVERAGE

