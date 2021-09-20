Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: 15% off Fully Office Chairs, Huge Savings at All-Clad & More

By Gear Patrol
fully buying guide
Fully

EDITOR'S PICKS

The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.

Fully Desk Chair
Fully Desk Chair
SAVE NOW

$299 $254 (15% OFF)

Working from home is the new normal for so many of us, so you should probably just give in and buy office-quality gear to make your home a bit more comfortable for work. This is one of our favorite office chairs. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

12-Inch. Fry Pan with Lid - Second Quality
12-Inch. Fry Pan with Lid - Second Quality
SAVE NOW

$220 $90 (59% OFF)

Whenever All-Clad opens up the warehouse for a seconds sale, it is worth shopping. It is super rare to get restaurant-worthy cookware at such a great deal, but don't wait, it will definitely sell out fast — it always does.

READ MORE ABOUT THE ALL-CLAD SALE

Arvin Goods Classic Rib Beanie
Arvin Goods Classic Rib Beanie
SAVE NOW

$30 $24 (20% OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL20)

We scored an exclusive code with Arvin Goods, getting you 20 percent off the whole site, including the brand's new beanies, which are made with 100% recycled cotton. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BEANIES

Outdoor Research Essential Filtered Face Mask Kit
Outdoor Research Essential Filtered Face Mask Kit
SAVE NOW

$20 $15 (25% OFF)

This is one of our favorite face masks — it is lightweight, comfortable and has a slot for filters that provide an extra layer of protection. It is a great option for daily use or going to the gym. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FACE MASKS

Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple MagSafe Charger
SAVE NOW

$39 $27 (30% OFF)

The Apple brand MagSafe charger is likely one of the most reliable you can choose, given its native compatibility. It works with any MagSafe-enabled iPhone, obviously, but also supports Qi wireless charging on any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES

Sonos One Two Room Set
Sonos One Two Room Set
SAVE NOW

$438 $419 (4% OFF)

So this isn't the biggest discount, but sales at Sonos are incredibly rare. This two-room set of exceptional Sonos One speakers is a great way to start your own Sonos ecosystem. 

READ MORE ABOUT SONOS

Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan DP01
Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan DP01
dyson.com
SHOP NOW

$400 $300 (25%)

Dyson's smaller cooling fan/air purifier is still plenty strong: it can clear a 350-square-foot room of 99.97% of pollutants and allergens as small as .3 microns.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS
Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS
SAVE NOW

$349 $299 (15% OFF)

This GPS-equipped running watch from Garmin has all the tools you need to improve your fitness. A heart rate monitor keeps you in tune with your body and within target zones. Plus you get 6 hours of battery life in GPS mode and in-depth tracking in the Garmin Connect app.

SAVE ON MORE GARMIN SMART WATCHES

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
SAVE NOW

$249 $197 (21% OFF)

Apple's newest AirPod earbuds are the best yet, complete with active noise canceling and adaptive EQ. This is also one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. 

READ ABOUT IPHONE COMPATIBLE HEADPHONES

Yeti Rambler Lowball
Yeti Rambler Lowball
SAVE NOW

$25 $21 (16% OFF)

There really is no better mug than a Yeti Rambler, and when it comes to keeping coffee or a stiff drink at the right temperature, this is the pinnacle. Every time these things go on sale, they sell out. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

The Sill Calathea Ornata
The Sill Calathea Ornata
SAVE NOW

$54 $46 (15% OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL15)

If you need to spruce up your home's living room for fall, the best way to do it is with a fresh live plant. Right now at the Sill, you can get 15% off a huge selection of items with our exclusive code. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST INDOOR PLANTS

Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
SAVE NOW

$349 $249 (29% OFF)

This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GADGETS FOR MEN


HOME & KITCHEN DEALS

Misen Carbon Steel Pan
Misen Carbon Steel Pan
Misen
SAVE NOW

$75 $60 (20% OFF W/ TRYMISEN20)

Carbon steel is lighter and easier to use than cast iron and still has non-stick properties through repeated seasoning. That means this thing is only going to get better with age.

READ MORE ABOUT CLEANING YOUR PANS

Dyson V8 Absolute
Dyson V8 Absolute
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$450 $380 (16% OFF)

If you need a stick vacuum that is easy to use and boasts some of the most powerful suction you can find, the V8 Absolute is one of the best options you can go for — especially when there's a deal. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STICK VACUUMS

iRobot Roomba i3
iRobot Roomba i3
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$400 $325 (19% OFF)

If vacuuming is the chore you hate the most, get a robot vacuum that can do it for you. The Roomba i3 combines powerful navigation with powerful suction for a total clean.

READ OUR ROOMBA GUIDE

Industry West Mulholland Occasional Chair
Industry West Mulholland Occasional Chair
Industry West
SAVE NOW

$1,575 $1,197 (24% OFF)

This laid-back lounge chair from Industry West just begs to be nestled into thanks to its plush cushions and throwback caning on the sides.

READ ABOUT THE BEST READING CHAIRS

Blueair Classic 280i Air Purifier
Blueair Classic 280i Air Purifier
Blueair
SAVE NOW

$430 $279 (35% OFF)

This Wi-Fi-enabled air purifier is great for small to medium rooms and can capture 99.97% of airborne pollutants including dust, mold, pet dander, and pollen. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks
SAVE NOW

$99 $69 (30% OFF)

The Thermapen Mk4 has been one of the best meat thermometers out there for a while now and thanks to the release of a new model, you can get this exceptional one for a great price. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GRILL DEALS

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Essential Oven 3 1/2-Quart
Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Essential Oven 3 1/2-Quart
Williams Sonoma
SAVE NOW

$250 $180 (28% OFF)

You can cook pretty much anything in this cast-iron oven from Le Creuset, from cinnamon buns to shrimp scampi. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DUTCH OVEN

Food52 x GreenPan Nonstick Wood-Handled Fry Pan - Set of 2
Food52 x GreenPan Nonstick Wood-Handled Fry Pan - Set of 2
GreenPan food52.com
SAVE NOW

$135 $99 (27% OFF)

Reach for these handsome fry pans whenever you need to whip up a quick breakfast or make a feast for dinner. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOKWARE

Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier
Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$749 $473 (37% OFF)

One of the best air purifiers you can buy, this one has a handful of modes and reduces up to 99.99 percent of particles 0.01 microns in the air. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

OUTDOOR DEALS

Olight Array 2 Bundle
Olight Array 2 Bundle
Olight
SAVE NOW

$90 $54 (40% OFF)

This bundle from Olight features the powerful Arrray headlamp ideal for hiking, jogging, low-light work and more. It also comes with the Obulb MC, which lights up in seven colors and has eight modes to play with.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HEADLAMPS

The North Face Vectiv Exploris Futurelight Hiking Shoe
The North Face Vectiv Exploris Futurelight Hiking Shoe
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$159 $111 (30% OFF)

The North Face's new Vectiv shoe line made a splash when it was released earlier this year, promising comfort and stability to trail runners and hikers. This hiking shoe is waterproof, has 4mm lugs for grip and is abrasion-resistant. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE NORTH FACE VECTIV

Mountain Hardwear Kor Cirrus Hybrid Hoody
Mountain Hardwear Kor Cirrus Hybrid Hoody
Moosejaw
SAVE NOW

$200 $150 (25% OFF)

This hybrid insulated hoodie is lightweight and warm, while still giving you plenty of ability to move around and be pliable, no matter what activities you're getting up to. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

Camelbak Chute Mag Vacuum Water Bottle
Camelbak Chute Mag Vacuum Water Bottle
REI
SAVE NOW

$30 $19 (37% OFF)

Equipped with vacuum tech to keep whatever you're drinking cold (or hot) for as long as you need it to be, this easy-sipping bottle from Camelbak is the ideal companion for any adventure. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

Alps Mountaineering Wavelength Blanket - Double
Alps Mountaineering Wavelength Blanket - Double
REI
SAVE NOW

$100 $74 (26% OFF)

Perfect for fall adventures, this insulated blanket from Alps Mountaineering will keep you warm by the fire or be the ideal layer to sit on for a picnic. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING BLANKETS

Adidas Terrex Trailmaker Hiking Shoes
Adidas Terrex Trailmaker Hiking Shoes
REI
SAVE NOW

$110 $80 (27% OFF)

Whether you're hitting some light trails in the woods or just cruising the city streets, these hikers from Adidas are ready to take it on.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING SHOES

Stoic 30-Can Heavy Duty Cooler
Stoic 30-Can Heavy Duty Cooler
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$100 $65 (35% OFF)

Add a pop to your beach days or trips to the lake with this shiny silver cooler from Stoic. It is soft-sided for easy transportation and can hold 30 cans — enough for any crew to have a good day.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOLERS

The North Face Retro Denali Jacket
The North Face Retro Denali Jacket
The North Face
SAVE NOW

$220 $154 (30% OFF)

This icon from The North Face will literally never go out of style — this version is updated with a new fit but still has all of the classic details that make it great. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST JACKETS FOR FALL

L.L. Bean Fleece-Lined Warm-Up Jacket
L.L. Bean Fleece-Lined Warm-Up Jacket
L.L. Bean
SAVE NOW

$99 $55 (45% OFF)

This fleece-lined jacket takes us straight back to the old days. Perfect for three seasons, you'll be ready for whatever weather hits.

READ MORE ABOUT LIGHTWEIGHT JACKETS

Rab Kangri GTX Jacket
Rab Kangri GTX Jacket
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$350 $210 (40% OFF)

Get started on your winter adventures early by picking up your new favorite jacket, which features Gore-Tex waterproofing, pit zips, tons of pockets and reflective details.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RAIN JACKETS

Keen Uneek SNK Shoe
Keen Uneek SNK Shoe
Keen
SAVE NOW

$130 $90 (31% OFF)

The sneaker version of Keen's Uneek sandal, this shoe is made for comfort and adventure, plus they're deceptively stylish.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SANDALS

FITNESS DEALS

Amazon Basics Enamel Cast Iron Kettlebell - 15 Pounds
Amazon Basics Enamel Cast Iron Kettlebell - 15 Pounds
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$28 $24 (13% OFF)

Remember early in the pandemic when kettlebells were a highly-coveted, often sold-out piece of equipment? Well, they're still in high demand, but at least they are in stock. This simple kettlebell from Amazon is affordable and durable. 

READ ABOUT ADJUSTABLE KETTLEBELLS

Adidas Solarglide 3 Running Shoe
Adidas Solarglide 3 Running Shoe
JackRabbit
SAVE NOW

$140 $98 (30% OFF)

Made to help you crush your training runs, the Solarglide is a combination of performance and comfort that won't let you down on your days out, long or short.

READ MORE ABOUT DISCOUNTED RUNNING SHOES

Janji Circuit Crew Pullover
Janji Circuit Crew Pullover
Janji
SAVE NOW

$88 $66 (25% OFF)

Just because it is getting cold, doesn't mean you can stop running. This crew from Janji is an optimal second layer when temperatures drop. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW FITNESS GEAR

Nike Sportswear Jersey Sweats
Nike Sportswear Jersey Sweats
Nike
SAVE NOW

$100 $80 (20% OFF)

Add a bit of style to your workout regime with these sweats from Nike's Sportswear division. They are made with 100% recycled materials and are made with a thoughtful dyeing process that saves water.

READ MORE ABOUT STYLISH SWEATPANTS

Janji 6-inch AFO-Vent Multi Short
Janji 6-inch AFO-Vent Multi Short
Janji
SAVE NOW

$74 $58 (22% OFF)

These shorts from Janji look great, for one, and also have a ton of pockets for all of your running accessories, like gels and snacks on long runs or just your keys and other tiny bits for everyday jogs. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE WORKOUT SHORTS

Adidas Running Ultraboost 21
Adidas Running Ultraboost 21
Zappos
SAVE NOW

$180 $127 (29% OFF)

We've been obsessed with the Adidas Ultraboost ever since its release and this is one of the first times we've seen the newest version on sale. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHOES

Vuori Sunday Performance Jogger
Vuori Sunday Performance Jogger
Vuori
SAVE NOW

$89 $71 (20% OFF)

These are some of the softest performance pants you can find, just as adept at keeping you warm on cold runs as they are keeping you cozy on the couch.

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLISH SWEATPANTS

Hoka One One Carbon X Running Shoes
Hoka One One Carbon X Running Shoes
rei.com
SAVE NOW

$180 $140 (22% OFF)

If you're looking for an excellent race shoe fully decked out with a carbon plate for speed and propulsion, you've found it. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Trigger Point Charge Vibe Vibrating Foam Roller
Trigger Point Charge Vibe Vibrating Foam Roller
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$100 $59 (41% OFF)

Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. This one has multiple speeds and gets much deeper than a standard roller.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW FITNESS PRODUCTS

STYLE DEALS

Todd Snyder Reverse French Terry Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder Reverse French Terry Sweatshirt
SHOP NOW

$148 $99 (33% off)
A perfect crew neck sweatshirt for fall.

MORE SWEATSHIRTS

Todd Snyder Straight Fit Chinos
Todd Snyder Straight Fit Chinos
SHOP NOW

$148 $74 (50% off)
Timeless chinos, half off.
MORE CHINOS

Yuketen Camp Mocs
Yuketen Camp Mocs
SHOP NOW

$398 $299 (24% off)
Handmade comfort.
MORE SHOES

Billy Reid Terry Dover Crew
Billy Reid Terry Dover Crew
SHOP NOW

$198 $109 (45% off)
Comfort with built-in protection.
MORE SWEATSHIRTS

Wellen Organic Stretch Denim
Wellen Organic Stretch Denim
SHOP NOW

$98 $69 (30% off)
Jeans with some give.
MORE JEANS

Gevril Wall Street Watch
Gevril Wall Street Watch
SHOP NOW

$3,495 $750 (78% off)
A Swiss-made diver for a steal.
MORE WATCHES UNDER $1,000

Faherty Brand Tie-Dye Hoodie
Faherty Brand Tie-Dye Hoodie
SHOP NOW

$148 $96 (35% off)
Subtle and unique.
MORE HOODIES

Flint and Tinder Light Wash Jeans
Flint and Tinder Light Wash Jeans
SHOP NOW

$128 $64 (50% off)
The perfect worn-in color.
MORE JEANS

Malibu Colony Sandals
Malibu Colony Sandals
SHOP NOW

$130 $91 (30% off)
No animals were harmed...
MORE SANDALS 

Knickerbocker Truckee Jacket
Knickerbocker Truckee Jacket
Huckberry
SHOP NOW

$255 $106 (58% off)
A trucker jacket made for patina.
MORE LIGHTWEIGHT JACKETS

OAS Terry Pant
OAS Terry Pant
SHOP NOW

$149 $97 (35% off)
The ultimate lounge pants.
MORE SWEATPANTS

Yuketen All-Handsewn Maine Guide Chukka
Yuketen All-Handsewn Maine Guide Chukka
Huckberry
SHOP NOW

$572 $372 (35% off)
May as well have the very best.
MORE SHOES

TECH DEALS

Bose Solo Soundbar II
Bose Solo Soundbar II
eBay
SAVE NOW

$199 $119 (40% OFF)

If you're looking for an affordable soundbar to take your home theater up a notch, this refurbished Solo soundbar from Bose is the ideal option: it is compact, has Bluetooth connectivity and boasts the sound quality that made Bose so well known. 

READ MORE ABOUT SOUNDBARS

Sonos One Two Room Set
Sonos One Two Room Set
Sonos
SAVE NOW

$438 $419 (4% OFF)

So this isn't the biggest discount, but sales at Sonos are incredibly rare. This two-room set of exceptional Sonos One speakers is a great way to start your own Sonos ecosystem. 

READ MORE ABOUT SONOS

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$249 $180 (28% OFF)

Apple's newest AirPod earbuds are the best yet, complete with active noise canceling and adaptive EQ. This is also equal to the lowest price we've ever seen. 

READ ABOUT IPHONE COMPATIBLE HEADPHONES

2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro
2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$1,099 $999 (9% OFF)

Now that Apple has announced the release of its new tech for fall, it is likely that we'll see discounts on the previous models. It is rare to see a deal on any iPad this new, so go ahead and get it now.

READ MORE ABOUT APPLE'S ANNOUNCEMENTS

Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple MagSafe Charger
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$39 $27 (30% OFF)

The Apple brand MagSafe charger is likely one of the most reliable you can choose, given its native compatibility. It works with any MagSafe-enabled iPhone, obviously, but also supports Qi wireless charging on any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES

Courant Catch:3 Wireless Phone Charging Tray
Courant Catch:3 Wireless Phone Charging Tray
Bespoke Post
SAVE NOW

$175 $105 (40% OFF)

A classy wireless charging pad and catch-all tray will make any desk, counter or entryway look better while also giving you a place for all of your bits and bobs. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW TECH GEAR

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$170 $128 (25% OFF)

Whether you have a Samsung smartphone or not, these futuristic-looking earbuds will get the job done, and then some thanks to active noise-cancellation and excellent sound quality.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS

Apple Mac mini
Apple Mac mini
B&H Photo
SAVE NOW

$800 $549 (31% OFF)

This computer may be miniature, but it packs a huge punch, letting you work on industrial-grade tasks like app development and architecture. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW MAC FEATURES

August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen) + Connect Hub
August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen) + Connect Hub
August Home amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$230 $167 (27% OFF)

This Alexa-enabled smart lock connects straight to your existing deadbolt for easy security. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME SMART DEVICES

TP-Link AC750 WiFi Extender
TP-Link AC750 WiFi Extender
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$35 $22 (34% OFF)

Wi-Fi connectivity has never been more precious. Make sure your entire home is covered with this Wi-Fi extender, which can boost coverage up to 1,200 feet and connect to 20 devices.

READ OUR GUIDE TO BETTER WI-FI COVERAGE

