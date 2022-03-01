Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
1
Improve Your Home Office Ergonomics in Four Steps
2
Elevate Your Sweat Sessions with Cellucor’s P6
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2022
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
This Ergonomic Chair You’ll Actually Want to Show

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: Savings on the Best Standing Desks, a Camping Blanket Deal & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also follow all our deal posts in the Deals section.

By Gear Patrol
don lead march 2 2022
Courtesy

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

EDITOR'S PICKS

The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.

Richer Poorer Recycled Fleece Sweatshirt
Richer Poorer Recycled Fleece Sweatshirt
Richer Poorer
SAVE NOW

$76 $61 (20% OFF W/ CODE RPxGearPatrol)

Made out of "roughly" 40 plastic bottles that would have otherwise ended up in landfills and constructed with less water waste than the competition, this sweatshirt is a shockingly comfortable buy you can feel good about.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATSHIRTS

BalanceFrom GoYoga Yoga Mat
BalanceFrom GoYoga Yoga Mat
BalanceFrom
SAVE NOW

$30 $17 (46% OFF)

Out favorite budget pick when it comes to yoga mats, this one is built from an eco-friendly high-density foam that rolls up tight for easy portability but also offers the softness and support you need when exercising.

READ ABOUT THE BEST YOGA MATS

Fully Jarvis Bamboo Desk
Fully Jarvis Bamboo Desk
Fully fully.com
SAVE NOW

$599 $510 (15% OFF)

Amongst our favorite desks for the home or office, the Fully Jarvis is actually a standing desk that can easily be adjusted from a low to a high position so you can get off your butt and onto your feet (and back again) throughout the day, giving you a lot more freedom and versatility.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WFH DESKS

Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket
Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket
Rumpl
SAVE NOW

$129 $97 (25% OFF)

Clocking in as our budget pick for the best camping blankets, the Rumpl Original is an all-around classic that's soft, cozy warm, durable enough for the outback-iest adventures and this one benefits from a beautiful old-growth forest print.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING BLANKETS

Hoka Carbon X 2 Running Shoe
Hoka Carbon X 2 Running Shoe
Hoka
SAVE NOW

$180 $144 (20% OFF)

Designed specifically for endurance racing, these advanced, carbon-plated sneakers are breathable, sturdy, lightweight and are very nearly guaranteed to make you faster, especially on those longer runs.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
Apple
SAVE NOW

$99 $88 (11% OFF)

One of the best ways to power your portable, Qi-capable tech on the go, Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack can juice up an iPhone with its 1,460mAh capacity, giving you a handy, helpful boost when you might not be near an outlet.

READ ABOUT THE BEST APPLE ACCESSORIES

Saatva Classic Mattress
Saatva Classic Mattress
Saatva
SAVE NOW

$1,695 $1,445 (15% OFF)

Saatva makes our pick for the best mattress you can buy online right now. It is a hybrid innerspring mattress with eco-friendly foam that utilizes a Euro pillow top, which is stitched underneath the top cover of the mattress for a more seamless look that won’t shift around.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PRESIDENTS' DAY MATTRESS DEALS

Hydro Flask Trail Series 21 oz Water Bottle
Hydro Flask Trail Series 21 oz Water Bottle
Hydro Flask
SAVE NOW

$40 $34 (15% OFF)

A redesign of Hydro Flask's legendary insulation technology, this water bottle can still keep its contents hot or cold for hours and hours on end but it weighs significantly less than its siblings, making it spectacular for outdoor activities like hiking, camping, etc.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

Avocado Green Mattress
Avocado Green Mattress
Avocado
SAVE NOW

$1,599 $1,440 (10% OFF W/ CODE SAVE10)

This mattress features organic latex, organic wool, organic cotton and up to 1,414 pocketed support coils (depending on size). Basically, it checks all the boxes when it comes to buying a mattress.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MATTRESSES YOU CAN BUY ONLINE

Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Takeya
SAVE NOW

$38 $19 (50% OFF)

Making our list of the best cold brew coffee makers (best compact option), the patented Takeya you see here is the perfect option for those looking to save on space. But it can still make up to two quarts of bean juice, making for an excellent deal at any price but especially discounted.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COLD BREW COFFEE MAKERS

Echelon Smart Rower
Echelon Smart Rower
Echelon
SAVE NOW

$1,000 $695 (31% OFF)

This smart rower from Echelon has everything you'd expect from an at-home rower, plus a robust membership program that gives you access to over 3,000 live and on-demand workouts for both on and off the machine.

READ ABOUT THE BEST ROWERS

Wallace & Barnes Blanket-Lined Denim Jacket
Wallace & Barnes Blanket-Lined Denim Jacket
Wallace & Barnes jcrew.com
SAVE NOW

$198 $130 (34% OFF)

With iconic trucker jacket looks, a great wash, a corduroy collar and a cozy blanket lining, this jacket from Wallace & Barnes is an ideal step up from your run-of-the-mill denim jacket.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DENIM JACKETS




FITNESS DEALS

NordicTrack T Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFIT Membership
NordicTrack T Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFIT Membership
$649.00
$549.00 (15% off)
SHOP NOW

$649 $549 (15% OFF)

Run, rain or shine with NordicTrack's treadmill, and enjoy a 30 day iFit membership, which allows you to access live and on-demand workouts, classes and world-class trainers.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike
Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike
$129.99
SHOP NOW

$359.99 $129.99 (64% OFF)

Use this stationary exercise bike to hit your fitness goals this year. The compact design of this bike allows you to strengthen your cardiovascular health, without taking over your living room.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
SHOP NOW

$149.99 $114.99 ($35 OFF)

Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions.  Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
SHOP NOW

$549.99 $299.99 (46% OFF)

Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now. 

 READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
SHOP NOW

$149.95 $133.00 (11% OFF)

Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.   

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
SHOP NOW

$120 $61 (49% OFF)

This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
SHOP NOW

$99.95 $85.16 (15% OFF)

Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Segmart Folding Treadmill
Segmart Folding Treadmill
$699.00
SHOP NOW

$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)

Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
$29.99
SHOP NOW

$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)

Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Nike Air Zoom Tempo
Nike Air Zoom Tempo
$200.00
SAVE NOW

$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)

Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.    

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
SAVE NOW

$148 $89 (40% OFF)

This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts. 

 READ ABOUT THE BEST WORKOUT SHIRTS

TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
SAVE NOW

$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)

Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.   

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
SAVE NOW

$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)

Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.   

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
SAVE NOW

$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)

A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.    

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
SAVE NOW

$399 $329 (19% OFF)

The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original,  a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASSAGE GUNS

BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
SAVE NOW

$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)

With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

TRX GO Suspension Trainer
TRX GO Suspension Trainer
SAVE NOW

$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)

Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

STYLE DEALS

Levi's 505 Regular Fit Jeans
Levi's 505 Regular Fit Jeans
SHOP NOW

$70 $41 (41% off)
Score on Levi's second most popular pair.
MORE LEVI'S

Velva Sheen Regular Tee
Velva Sheen Regular Tee
SHOP NOW

$69 $35 (50% off)
One of the best white tees, on sale while supplies last.
MORE WHITE TEES

On The Roger Centre Court Trainers
On The Roger Centre Court Trainers
SHOP NOW

$190 $114 (40% off)
A signature sneaker for one of tennis' biggest stars.
MORE TENNIS

Vuori Clothing Ripstop Pant
Vuori Clothing Ripstop Pant
SHOP NOW

$89 $53 (41% off)
Score on Vuori's versatile pants.
MORE PANTS

Adidas Samba Classic Soccer Shoe
Adidas Samba Classic Soccer Shoe
SHOP NOW

$70 $55 (21% off)
The legendary Samba, on sale now.
MORE SNEAKERS

Nike Killshot OG sneakers
Nike Killshot OG sneakers
SHOP NOW

$99 $59 (40% off)
This ultra-popular Nike sneaker is rarely on sale.
MORE NIKE SNEAKERS

J.Crew Relaxed Fit Terry Sweatpant
J.Crew Relaxed Fit Terry Sweatpant
SHOP NOW

$80 $39 (51% off)
Use code 'SHOPSALE.'
MORE SWEATPANTS

Clarks Desert Boot 221
Clarks Desert Boot 221
SHOP NOW

$230 $90 (60% off)
Use code 'FINAL.'
MORE ON THE DESERT BOOT

Everlane The Classic French Terry Crew
Everlane The Classic French Terry Crew
SHOP NOW

$58 $23 (60% off)
An everyday sweatshirt from Everlane.
MORE FROM EVERLANE

L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Plaid Chamois Shirt
L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Plaid Chamois Shirt
SHOP NOW

$149 $99 (33% off)
A classic, updated.
MORE WINTER ESSENTIALS

L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Wool/Cashmere Watch Cap
L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Wool/Cashmere Watch Cap
SHOP NOW

$40 $29 (27% off)
Hard to beat this price.
MORE WINTER ESSENTIALS

Marathon MSAR Automatic
Marathon MSAR Automatic
SHOP NOW

$1,050 $840 (20% off)
Swiss made for less.
MORE WINTER ESSENTIALS

TECH DEALS

Apple Watch Series 7
Apple Watch Series 7
Apple amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$399 $349 ($50 off)

The Series 7 won't tempt you with new sensors and features, but it's bigger-than-ever display looks better than you might expect.

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Apple amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$549 $449 ($100 off)

The AirPods Max are arguably the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy.

AirPods Pro
AirPods Pro
Apple
SHOP NOW

$249 $180 ($69 off)

The AirPods Pro are Apple's best-in-class noise-canceling wireless earbuds.

Apple iMac 21.5" 2020
Apple iMac 21.5" 2020
Apple amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$1,099.00 $935 ($164 off)

Some solid savings on a superb desktop.

Apple AirPods (3rd-Generation)
Apple AirPods (3rd-Generation)
Apple amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$179 $169 ($10 off)

Apple's newest AirPods boast the sound quality of the high-end AirPods Pro, but lack active noise-cancellation and transparency modes. 



This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals of Note
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss