Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Made out of "roughly" 40 plastic bottles that would have otherwise ended up in landfills and constructed with less water waste than the competition, this sweatshirt is a shockingly comfortable buy you can feel good about.
Out favorite budget pick when it comes to yoga mats, this one is built from an eco-friendly high-density foam that rolls up tight for easy portability but also offers the softness and support you need when exercising.
Amongst our favorite desks for the home or office, the Fully Jarvis is actually a standing desk that can easily be adjusted from a low to a high position so you can get off your butt and onto your feet (and back again) throughout the day, giving you a lot more freedom and versatility.
Clocking in as our budget pick for the best camping blankets, the Rumpl Original is an all-around classic that's soft, cozy warm, durable enough for the outback-iest adventures and this one benefits from a beautiful old-growth forest print.
Designed specifically for endurance racing, these advanced, carbon-plated sneakers are breathable, sturdy, lightweight and are very nearly guaranteed to make you faster, especially on those longer runs.
One of the best ways to power your portable, Qi-capable tech on the go, Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack can juice up an iPhone with its 1,460mAh capacity, giving you a handy, helpful boost when you might not be near an outlet.
Saatva makes our pick for the best mattress you can buy online right now. It is a hybrid innerspring mattress with eco-friendly foam that utilizes a Euro pillow top, which is stitched underneath the top cover of the mattress for a more seamless look that won’t shift around.
A redesign of Hydro Flask's legendary insulation technology, this water bottle can still keep its contents hot or cold for hours and hours on end but it weighs significantly less than its siblings, making it spectacular for outdoor activities like hiking, camping, etc.
This mattress features organic latex, organic wool, organic cotton and up to 1,414 pocketed support coils (depending on size). Basically, it checks all the boxes when it comes to buying a mattress.
Making our list of the best cold brew coffee makers (best compact option), the patented Takeya you see here is the perfect option for those looking to save on space. But it can still make up to two quarts of bean juice, making for an excellent deal at any price but especially discounted.
This smart rower from Echelon has everything you'd expect from an at-home rower, plus a robust membership program that gives you access to over 3,000 live and on-demand workouts for both on and off the machine.
With iconic trucker jacket looks, a great wash, a corduroy collar and a cozy blanket lining, this jacket from Wallace & Barnes is an ideal step up from your run-of-the-mill denim jacket.
Run, rain or shine with NordicTrack's treadmill, and enjoy a 30 day iFit membership, which allows you to access live and on-demand workouts, classes and world-class trainers.
Use this stationary exercise bike to hit your fitness goals this year. The compact design of this bike allows you to strengthen your cardiovascular health, without taking over your living room.
Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions. Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time.
Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now.
Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.
This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got.
Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.
Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away.
Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement.
Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.
This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts.
Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.
Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.
A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.
The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original, a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package.
With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go.
Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.
Score on Levi's second most popular pair.
One of the best white tees, on sale while supplies last.
A signature sneaker for one of tennis' biggest stars.
Score on Vuori's versatile pants.
The legendary Samba, on sale now.
This ultra-popular Nike sneaker is rarely on sale.
An everyday sweatshirt from Everlane.
A classic, updated.
Hard to beat this price.
Swiss made for less.
The Series 7 won't tempt you with new sensors and features, but it's bigger-than-ever display looks better than you might expect.
The AirPods Max are arguably the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy.
The AirPods Pro are Apple's best-in-class noise-canceling wireless earbuds.
Some solid savings on a superb desktop.
Apple's newest AirPods boast the sound quality of the high-end AirPods Pro, but lack active noise-cancellation and transparency modes.