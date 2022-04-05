Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: Our Favorite Office Chair Is on Sale, Luggage Deals & More

steelcase series 1 office chair
Steelcase Series 1 Office Chair
Steelcase Series 1 Office Chair
Steelcase
$486 $394 (19% OFF)

Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. For under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make. While Amazon isn't advertising this as a sale, it is over $90 less than the cheapest option on Steelcase's site, making it a great deal.

Zero Halliburton Geo Aluminum 3.0 26-Inch Spinner Travel Case
Zero Halliburton Geo Aluminum 3.0 26-Inch Spinner Travel Case
Zero Halliburton
$1,050 $735 (30% OFF)

Headed on vacation soon? You will need a new bag to go with you. Get this durable, good-looking aluminum case from the luggage pros at Zero Halliburton and you'll be traveling with style and peace of mind.

Raen Remmy
Raen Remmy
Raen
$150 $105 (30% OFF)

These retro-inspired shades from Raen feature upgraded polarized lenses and acetate frames made from renewable wood pulp and cotton fibers. It is rare to find a Raen deal this good.

Deco Chef Outdoor Pizza Oven
Deco Chef Outdoor Pizza Oven
Deco Chef
$300 $220 (27% OFF)

Get the entire pizza package for less with this Outdoor Pizza Oven set from Deco Chef, which includes everything you need to whip up restaurant-worthy pies from the comfort of your backyard.

Patagonia Diamond Quilted Insulated Bomber Hoodie
Patagonia Diamond Quilted Insulated Bomber Hoodie
Patagonia
$169 $126 (25% OFF)

An ideal spring layer, the Diamond Quilted Insulated Bomber Hoodie from Patagonia features recycled Thermogreen polyester insulation and is made with 100% recycled polyester taffeta fabric with a durable water repellent finish.

Gerber Armbar Cork
Gerber Armbar Cork
Gerber
$39 $27 (31% OFF)

Formatted like a traditional, pocketable folding knife but loaded with 8+ built-in functions, this handy tool is the everyday carry definition of "tiny but mighty."

All-Clad 10-Inch Fry Pan / SD5 - Second Quality
All-Clad 10-Inch Fry Pan / SD5 - Second Quality
All-Clad
$150 $80 (47% OFF)

All-Clad's big factory seconds sale is on, which means there's no better time to buy factory seconds from the superior cookware brand. Like this 10-inch Fry Pan, which is a big-time upgrade for your kitchen that you can score for less than a Benjamin.

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple
$249 $175 (30% OFF)

This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
Bowflex
$199 $149 (25% OFF)

One of the absolute best pieces of home fitness gear you can own, this kettlebell is insanely versatile — due largely to the fact that you can adjust its weight to suit a huge number of workout moves. And it has a tiny footprint, making it easy to stash away.

Adidas Ultraboost 22 Shoes
Adidas Ultraboost 22 Shoes
Adidas
$190 $133 (30% OFF)

The latest and greatest version of Adidas' flagship fitness shoe, these Ultraboost 22s are also made in part from Parley recycled ocean plastic. This might be the first time they've gone on sale, and they're almost guaranteed to sell out at prices like this.

Field Company Cast Iron Skillet (Factory Second)
Field Company Cast Iron Skillet (Factory Second)
Field Company
$95 $65 (32% OFF)

A must-have for chefs of all levels, Field Company's cast-iron skillets rarely go on sale — and they sell out quickly when they do. This one is a factory second, meaning it has minor blemishes not related to functionality, and will still serve your kitchen (or campground) beautifully for years and years.

Four Hands Riley Outdoor Chair
Four Hands Riley Outdoor Chair
Four Hands
$2,145 $1,502 (30% OFF)

Transform your backyard into a relaxing oasis with this cushioned aluminum lounge chair, made to look like it's constructed from rattan palm. It's cozy, durable and timeless.

Zwilling Gourmet 8-Inch Chef's Knife
Zwilling Gourmet 8-Inch Chef's Knife
Zwilling
$90 $60 (33% OFF)

Minimalist in its styling but with a focus put on quality construction and materials, this Zwilling chef knife is an absolute bargain at any price, especially for a knife you'll find yourself reaching for potentially every single day.

Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier
Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier
Coway
$749 $383 (49% OFF)

Powerful enough to circulate the air in a 1,600 square-foot room twice per hour and precise enough to remove up to 99.99% of particulates in the air, this purifier is one of the best ways to help fight off allergies this spring.

California Cowboy High Sierra Shirt
California Cowboy High Sierra Shirt
California Cowboy
$158 $79 (50% OFF)

Perfect for springtime, this unique spin on a flannel shirt is still ultra-soft, cozy and even a little stretchy (thanks to its combination of luxe Portqugese flannel and poly-tencel-spandex thermal) — and it benefits from a unique color-blocked style reminiscent of mountain haze.

Casio G-Shock DW5600E-1V
Casio G-Shock DW5600E-1V
Casio
$70 $49 (30% OFF)

A beloved darling of watch nerds of all type, this affordable G-Shock is a classic digital watch that'll probably outlast you. It is water resistant up to 660 feet and has a handful of features like an alarm, a light and day/date.

TheraBand Exercise Ball
TheraBand Exercise Ball
$28.76
$21.12 (27% off)
$28.86 $21.12 (26% OFF)

Use this exercise ball to strengthen muscles, improve you posture, enhance your core and stability and mitigate back pain. Can be used in the gym, or as a replacement for your office chair.

Lululemon Run State Jogger
Lululemon Run State Jogger
$89.00
$128 $89 (30% OFF)

Run, squat, lounge in these lightweight, water repellant joggers.

NordicTrack T Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFIT Membership
NordicTrack T Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFIT Membership
$649.00
$649 $549 (15% OFF)

Run, rain or shine with NordicTrack's treadmill, and enjoy a 30 day iFit membership, which allows you to access live and on-demand workouts, classes and world-class trainers.  

Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike
Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike
$129.99
$359.99 $129.99 (64% OFF)

Use this stationary exercise bike to hit your fitness goals this year. The compact design of this bike allows you to strengthen your cardiovascular health, without taking over your living room.  

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
$149.99 $114.99 ($35 OFF)

Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions. Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
$549.99 $299.99 (46% OFF)

Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now.

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
$149.95 $133.00 (11% OFF)

Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.

Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
$120 $61 (49% OFF)

This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got.

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
$99.95 $85.16 (15% OFF)

Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.

Segmart Folding Treadmill
Segmart Folding Treadmill
$699.00
$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)

Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away.

Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
$29.99
$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)

Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement.

Nike Air Zoom Tempo
Nike Air Zoom Tempo
$153.97
$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)

Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.

Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
$148 $89 (40% OFF)

This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts.

TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)

Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.

Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)

Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)

A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
$399 $329 (19% OFF)

The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original, a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package.

BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)

With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go.

TRX GO Suspension Trainer
TRX GO Suspension Trainer
$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)

Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.

Didcot Poppy Soft Short Sleeve Shirt
Didcot Poppy Soft Short Sleeve Shirt
Wax London Clothing
$60.00
$120 $60 (50% off)
Prepare for summer now.
Knickerbocker Raglan Hunting Jacket
Knickerbocker Raglan Hunting Jacket
$270 $150 (45% off)
A sensible, lightweight jacket at a steal of a price.
Shoe The Bear Cosmos High Lace Boot
Shoe The Bear Cosmos High Lace Boot
$195 $95 (51% off)
Wear these for a few more weeks or stash them for next fall.
Everlane The Organic Cotton Crew
Everlane The Organic Cotton Crew
$30 $22 (27% off)
If you're buying in bulk, the discount adds up.
Nike Challenger OG Shoes
Nike Challenger OG Shoes
$90 $53 (41% off)
A summer essential, on sale now.
J.Crew Waxed-Canvas Duffel Bag
J.Crew Waxed-Canvas Duffel Bag
$198 $79 (60% off)
Use code 'SHOPNOW.'
Garment-dyed slub cotton long-sleeve T-shirt
Garment-dyed slub cotton long-sleeve T-shirt
J.Crew
$39.50
$40 $12 (70% off)
Use code 'SHOPNOW.'
Le Specs Teen Spirit Deux Sunglasses
Le Specs Teen Spirit Deux Sunglasses
$63 $44 (30% off)
Simple shades, on sale now.
adidas Y-3 Vintage Runner Noah Sneaker
adidas Y-3 Vintage Runner Noah Sneaker
$130 $98 (25% off)
This cool collaboration hits clearance.
Flint and Tinder Sherpa Lined Quarter Zip
Flint and Tinder Sherpa Lined Quarter Zip
$158 $79 (50% off)
This is the perfect spring layer.
J.Crew Garment-Dyed Slub Cotton Long-Sleeve T-shirt
J.Crew Garment-Dyed Slub Cotton Long-Sleeve T-shirt
$40 $12 (70% off)
A classic tee at a can't-beat kind of price.
Converse Chuck Taylor(R) 70 Leather High Top Sneaker
Converse Chuck Taylor(R) 70 Leather High Top Sneaker
$100 $75 (25% off)
All-white. All-leather.
