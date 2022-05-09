Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Chaco Z/1 Classic Sandal

Chaco

$109 $75 (31% OFF)

We pit Chacos against Tevas to see which was the better hiking sandal for summer and the Chaco came out on top thanks to their sturdy construction and resole program (yep, you can get them resoled). If you've got the chance to pick these up at a discount, you take it.

