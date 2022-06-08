Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: Our Favorite Traeger Is on Sale, Theragun Deals & More

By Gear Patrol
grill
Traeger

EDITOR'S PICKS

Traeger 575 Wood Pellet Grill
Traeger 575 Wood Pellet Grill
Traeger
$649.99
SHOP NOW

$900 $650 (28% OFF)

It's grilling season and if you're looking to upgrade for the summer you cannot go wrong with this grill from Traeger. This is our pick for the best wood pellet smoker/grill you can buy, so don't sleep on the deal.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PELLET SMOKERS AND GRILLS

Theragun Pro
Theragun Pro
theragun
SHOP NOW

$599 $499 (17% OFF)

Our favorite upgrade pick and the top option from the industry standard-setting Therabody, the Theragun Pro is perhaps the most durable, reliable and smart percussive massager you can buy — and it doesn't go on sale all that often.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PERCUSSIVE MASSAGE GUNS

Arizer Solo II Vaporizer
Arizer Solo II Vaporizer
Arizer
SHOP NOW

$250 $165 (25% OFF W/ CODE ARIZER25)

We chose the Arizer Solo II as the easiest-to-use weed vape in our recent guide thanks to its lack of complicated apps and tech, plus its fast heating, customizable experience and precise temperature control.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WEED VAPES

Bulova A-11 Hack Watch
Bulova A-11 Hack Watch
Bulova
SHOP NOW

$450 $338 (25% OFF)

The A-11 Hack a stylish field watch that calls back to the military watches of yesteryear. It features a self-winding movement, stainless steel case and an eye-catching blue dial that is perfect for summer.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FIELD WATCHES

Salomon OUTline Mid GTX Hiking Boots - Men's
Salomon OUTline Mid GTX Hiking Boots - Men's
Salomon
SHOP NOW

$150 $112 (25% OFF)

Makers of some of our favorite hiking boots, Salomon excels in the mountains and the forest thanks to its lightweight, Gore-Tex-ified boots that take a lot of cues from its trail runners, which are best-in-class.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

Bellroy Sling
Bellroy Sling
Bellroy
SHOP NOW

$99 $79 (20% OFF)

One of our favorite sling bags, the Bellroy Sling is the perfect size for daily use. It has a key ring, a clever magnetic clip on the strap for easy removal and multiple compartments inside, including a soft-lined pocket for sunglasses.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CROSSBODY BAGS

Coway Airmega 200M True HEPA Air Purifier
Coway Airmega 200M True HEPA Air Purifier
Coway
SHOP NOW

$229 $149 (35% OFF)

This intuitive air purifier has three fan settings and can cover over 361 sq. ft. of space. Bonus points for not being an eyesore like most air purifiers.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Breville Barista Pro Espresso Machine
Breville Barista Pro Espresso Machine
Breville
SHOP NOW

$800 $700 (13% OFF)

The Barista Pro from Breville is one of the best espresso machines you can buy for your home. It features a built-in grinder and milk steamer, plus everything you need to pull a shot. Buy it now and you get 12 free bags of specialty beans.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple
SAVE NOW

$249 $197 (21% OFF)

The top dog when it comes to true wireless earbuds, Apple's AirPods Pro net you active noise-canceling tech for total audio immersion, up to 24 hours of playback (with their included charging case), simple Siri integration and so much more.

READ ABOUT THE BEST APPLE ACCESSORIES

Whiskey Peaks American Mountains - Set of 4
Whiskey Peaks American Mountains - Set of 4
Whiskey Peaks
SHOP NOW

$65 $52 (20% OFF)

An ideal gift for Dad this Father's Day, the Whiskey Peaks American Mountains set will be his go-to for sipping whiskey (or whatever his favorite spirit is). The set of four includes impressions of Half Dome, Denali, Mt. Rainier and Mt. Whitney.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOURBON

Taylor Stitch The Hawthorne Shirt
Taylor Stitch The Hawthorne Shirt
Taylor Stitch
SAVE NOW

$125 $94 (25% OFF)

A staple of warm-weather style, this short-sleeved button-down is made from breathable, lightweight 100-percent organic cotton and comes with a camp collar designed to be worn unbuttoned — perfect for semi-casual summer hangs.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHORT-SLEEVED COLLARED SHIRTS

Rad Power RadRover 6 Bundle
Rad Power RadRover 6 Bundle
Rad Power
SAVE NOW

$2,196 $1,699 (22% OFF)

One of our favorite e-bikes for commuting and just cruising around town, the RadRover 6 is being offered up in a bundle right now that you don't want to miss. In addition to the bike, you get a sturdy front-mounted basket, a USB charger and an Abus Hyban 2.0 helmet.

READ ABOUT THE BEST E-BIKES

Monos Carry-On
Monos Carry-On
Monos
SAVE NOW

$250 $225 (10% OFF)

Not only is this gorgeous carry-on perfectly capable of moving all your apparel and travel gear silently through the airport with ease, but it has actually won awards for its styling and construction. If you're going to travel, consider picking up this luggage.

READ ABOUT MONOS VS. AWAY LUGGAGE

Solo Stove Ranger Portable Fire Pit
Solo Stove Ranger Portable Fire Pit
Solo Stove
SAVE NOW

$300 $200 (33% OFF)

Large enough for backyards, portable enough for the campsite and with technology designed to keep the flames hot and efficient while cutting down majorly on smoke, Solo Stove's Ranger is a tough act to follow.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FIREPITS

The Mirror Smart Home Gym
The Mirror Smart Home Gym
Mirror
SAVE NOW

$1,495 $1,295 (13% OFF)

Taking up about the same amount of room as, well, a full-length mirror, this device gives users access to an impressive array of professionally-guided workout programs designed to give you the greatest returns with the smallest footprint possible.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM MACHINES

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike
SHOP NOW

$160 $125 (21% OFF)

These are loaded with some of Nike's best features, including React outsoles for ultimate efficiency on the road and Flyknit uppers for a lightweight, sock-like feel.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

FITNESS DEALS

TheraBand Exercise Ball
TheraBand Exercise Ball
$38.38
SHOP NOW

$28.86 $21.12 (26% OFF)

Use this exercise ball to strengthen muscles, improve you posture, enhance your core and stability and mitigate back pain. Can be used in the gym, or as a replacement for your office chair.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM SYSTEMS

Lululemon Run State Jogger
Lululemon Run State Jogger
$89.00
SHOP NOW

$128 $89 (30% OFF)

Run, squat, lounge in these lightweight, water repellant joggers.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING PANTS

NordicTrack T Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFIT Membership
NordicTrack T Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFIT Membership
$649.00
SHOP NOW

$649 $549 (15% OFF)

Run, rain or shine with NordicTrack's treadmill, and enjoy a 30 day iFit membership, which allows you to access live and on-demand workouts, classes and world-class trainers.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike
Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike
$129.99
SHOP NOW

$359.99 $129.99 (64% OFF)

Use this stationary exercise bike to hit your fitness goals this year. The compact design of this bike allows you to strengthen your cardiovascular health, without taking over your living room.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
SHOP NOW

$149.99 $114.99 ($35 OFF)

Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions. Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
SHOP NOW

$549.99 $299.99 (46% OFF)

Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
SHOP NOW

$149.95 $133.00 (11% OFF)

Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
SHOP NOW

$120 $61 (49% OFF)

This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
SHOP NOW

$99.95 $85.16 (15% OFF)

Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Segmart Folding Treadmill
Segmart Folding Treadmill
$699.00
SHOP NOW

$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)

Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
$29.99
SHOP NOW

$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)

Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Nike Air Zoom Tempo
Nike Air Zoom Tempo
$154.97
SAVE NOW

$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)

Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
SAVE NOW

$148 $89 (40% OFF)

This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WORKOUT SHIRTS

TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
SAVE NOW

$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)

Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
SAVE NOW

$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)

Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
SAVE NOW

$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)

A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
SAVE NOW

$399 $329 (19% OFF)

The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original, a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASSAGE GUNS

BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
SAVE NOW

$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)

With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

TRX GO Suspension Trainer
TRX GO Suspension Trainer
SAVE NOW

$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)

Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

STYLE DEALS

Teva Original Universal Sandals
Teva Original Universal Sandals
SHOP NOW

$55 $33 (40% off)
It's sandal season.
MORE SANDALS

JW Anderson x Uniqlo Oversized Color Block Jacket
JW Anderson x Uniqlo Oversized Color Block Jacket
SHOP NOW

$80 $20 (75% off)
A limited collab, on sale now.
MORE RAIN JACKETS

Banks Journal Big Bear Corduroy Walkshorts
Banks Journal Big Bear Corduroy Walkshorts
SHOP NOW

$75 $30 (60% off)
No code needed.
MORE SHORTS

Vans Classic Slip-On Sneakers
Vans Classic Slip-On Sneakers
SHOP NOW

$65 $39 (40% off)
The OG.
MORE VANS

J.Crew Dock Shorts
J.Crew Dock Shorts
SHOP NOW

$70 $35 (50% off)
Use code 'SPLASH.'
MORE SHORTS

J.Crew Dock Sunglasses
J.Crew Dock Sunglasses
SHOP NOW

$70 $35 (50% off)
Use code 'SPLASH.'
MORE SUNGLASSES

Bellerose Organic Cotton Jersey Tee
Bellerose Organic Cotton Jersey Tee
SHOP NOW

$50 $30 (40% off)
A better basic T-shirt.
MORE TEES

Ray-Ban RB2180 Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB2180 Round Sunglasses
SHOP NOW

$176 $88 (50% off)
Summer shades, on sale now.
MORE RAY-BANS

Nike Waffle 2 Sneaker
Nike Waffle 2 Sneaker
SHOP NOW

$90 $63 (30% off)
A Nike classic.
MORE NIKE SNEAKERS

Mulo Suede-Trimmed Corduroy Slippers
Mulo Suede-Trimmed Corduroy Slippers
SHOP NOW

$225 $135 (40% off)
Stylish ass slippers.
MORE SLIP-ON SHOES

Merrell Hydro Moc
Merrell Hydro Moc
SHOP NOW

$55 $41 (25% off)
You can wear these anywhere — even the water.
MORE RUBBER SHOES

SeaVees Wilder Sneaker
SeaVees Wilder Sneaker
SHOP NOW

$98 $73 ($25 off)
Get 'em while they're hot.
MORE SNEAKERS

OUTDOOR DEALS

Pendleton Eco-Wise Wool Throw
Pendleton Eco-Wise Wool Throw
Pendleton rei.com
SAVE NOW

$149 $104 (35% OFF)

Coleman Compact Propane Stove
Coleman Compact Propane Stove
Coleman rei.com
SAVE NOW

$65 $45 (30% OFF)

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
Garmin rei.com
SAVE NOW

$350 $275 (21% OFF)

Mountain Hardwear Stretchdown Parka
Mountain Hardwear Stretchdown Parka
Mountain Hardwear rei.com
SAVE NOW

$325 $162 (50% OFF)

A version of our pick for the best down jacket around, this parka is incredibly warm, especially when you consider how stretchy, breathable, flexible and weatherproof it is.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS

Salomon OUTline Mid GTX Hiking Boots
Salomon OUTline Mid GTX Hiking Boots
Salomon rei.com
SAVE NOW

$150 $112 (25% OFF)

Solomon makes some of the best technical hiking footwear around, period. And these boots are a great example of that with their lightweight structure, waterproof upper, grippy outsole and more.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

Cotopaxi x Sunski Treeline Sunglasses
Cotopaxi x Sunski Treeline Sunglasses
Cotopaxi cotopaxi.com
SAVE NOW

$89 $49 (45% OFF)

Blending the best parts of both mountaineering and aviator sunglasses, these timeless beauties look and perform outstandingly in any environment, and they come with a lifetime warranty and 100% UV protection.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUNGLASSES

L.L. Bean Adventure Pro Duffle 40L
L.L. Bean Adventure Pro Duffle 40L
L.L. Bean llbean.com
SAVE NOW

$119 $100 (16% OFF)

A direct competitor to Patagonia's famous Black Hole, L.L. Bean's weatherproof Adventure Pro duffel is comparable in styling, performance, etc. It's also cheaper — especially when on sale for 16 percent off.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUGGED TRAVEL DUFFELS

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Hoodie
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Hoodie
Patagonia rei.com
SAVE NOW

$249 $149 (40% OFF)

The hooded version of one of Patagonia's best-selling jackets of all time, the Nano Puff is incredibly lightweight and flexible for how cozy and warm it is. If you need a new outdoor jacket, you can't go wrong with this one.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
LifeStraw amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$30 $16 (48% OFF)

With its ultra-compact format, making it easy to slip into even the most crowded hiking pack, this personal filter could be a literal life-saver, as it will remove 99.999% of all impurities from any water source.

READ ABOUT PURIFYING WATER BOTTLES

Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Solo Stove
SAVE NOW

$400 $220 (45% OFF)

This is a great deal on one of the best backyard fire pits you can buy, which produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, making sitting around it healthier and more pleasant.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR FIRE PITS

Solo Performance Sunglasses
Solo Performance Sunglasses
Alba Optics huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$232 $116 (50% OFF)

Inspired by Alba's cycling heritage and the brand's love for the great outdoors, these durable, flexible shades are tough enough for mountain hikes but stylish enough for everyday wear.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUNGLASSES FOR EVERY FACE SHAPE

Klean Kanteen Insulated Classic 20 oz Water Bottle
Klean Kanteen Insulated Classic 20 oz Water Bottle
Klean Kanteen kleankanteen.com
SAVE NOW

$35 $28 (20% OFF)

It can keep cold drinks cold for up to 63 hours — yes, you read that right — and it won't sweat, is super durable and was designed to fit perfectly in your hand and your pack.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

Morakniv Bushcraft Carbon Steel Survival Knife with Fire Starter and Sheath
Morakniv Bushcraft Carbon Steel Survival Knife with Fire Starter and Sheath
Morakniv amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$80 $64 (21% OFF)

One of the best budget-friendly survival knife packages around, this set includes a reliable fixed blade, a handy sheath and an all-important fire starter.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BUSHCRAFT KNIVES

Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar GPS Outdoor Smartwatch
Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar GPS Outdoor Smartwatch
Garmin Amazon
SAVE NOW

$750 $650 (13% OFF)

One of the most capable, durable, reliable and robust GPS outdoor smartwatches around, this one also gets a battery boost from the sun, thanks to its solar charging capabilities.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR WATCHES



