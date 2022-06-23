Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
Summer Grilling Gear for Dad
3
The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands to Shop Online
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
The Complete Buying Guide to Panerai Watches

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: Dyson Deals, 49% Off Beats Studio Headphones & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also follow all our deal posts in the Deals section.

By Gear Patrol
air purifier
Dyson

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

EDITOR'S PICKS

The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones
Beats
SHOP NOW

$350 $180 (49%)

At the cheapest price we've ever seen them, these headphones from Beats are a winning purchase. The level of noise cancellation automatically adjusts to match your environment and they easily pair with Apple devices.

READ MORE ABOUT NOISE-CANCELLING HEADPHONES

Dyson Pure Cool™ TP01 Purifying Fan
Dyson Pure Cool™ TP01 Purifying Fan
Dyson
SHOP NOW

$420 $300 (29%)

The Dyson Pure Cool TP01 fan is a great investment for keeping you cool all summer and purifying the air in your space all year round. It oscillates to removes any gases, allergens and pollutants in a room.

READ ABOUT THE BEST TOWER FANS

Branch Task Chair
Branch Task Chair
Branch
SHOP NOW

$279 $209 (25%)

This chair made the list of our best office chairs as the smart spend. It has adjustable lumbar support and comes with a pretty solid warranty. Plus, it's an even smarter spend at 25% off.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug
Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug
Zojirushi
SHOP NOW

$30 $22 (28%)

From one of our favorite travel mug brands, this cup is a small convenience that can make a big difference in your morning commute. It won't spill, and it's narrow enough for any cup holders you might encounter.

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

New Balance XC72 Sneakers
New Balance XC72 Sneakers
New Balance
SHOP NOW

$110 $66 (40%)

With design inspiration taken from 1970s concept cars, these retro sneakers are effortlessly cool and comfortable. And the current discount makes them a fun, fashionable choice for a budget.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CLASSIC SNEAKERS

Monos Carry-On Pro
Monos Carry-On Pro
Monos
SHOP NOW

$289 $275 (5% OFF)

This is a modest discount, but you rarely can save on a high quality carry-on that rivals the Away bags you see all over every airport. We rated this one as one of the best pieces of luggage you can buy.

READ ABOUT THE BEST LUGGAGE BRANDS

Jabra Elite 85t Earbuds
Jabra Elite 85t Earbuds
Jabra
SHOP NOW

$230 $140 (39% OFF)

The Jabra Elite Active 85t are sports-focused headphones with noise-canceling technology and great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.

READ MORE ABOUT WIRELESS EARBUDS

Salomon X Ultra 3 Mid GTX Hiking Boots - Men's
Salomon X Ultra 3 Mid GTX Hiking Boots - Men's
Salomon
SHOP NOW

$165 $123 (25% OFF)

Gone are the days where hiking boots required miles and miles of walking to break them in. Now you can pick up a shoe like this one that feels great right away and still has all the features you expect. This is our pick for the best hiking boot.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

Pit Boss Mahogany 820D3 Wood Pellet Grill
Pit Boss Mahogany 820D3 Wood Pellet Grill
Pit Boss
SHOP NOW

$649 $579 (11% OFF)

Just in time for summer, pick up this wood pellet grill from Pit Boss, which can heat up to 500 degrees, has an 849 square-inch cooking surface and can be used for a number of cooking methods, including grilling, baking, searing, smoking and more.

READ MORE ABOUT PELLET GRILLS

Standing Bike Rake by Delta Cycle
Standing Bike Rake by Delta Cycle
Delta Cycle & Home
SHOP NOW

$100 $80 (20% OFF)

Our favorite bike rack for your home, this one can hold two bikes, doesn't require any tools to set up and will optimize your space. Need more than two spots? The brand's four-bike rack is on sale, too.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BIKE STORAGE

KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer
KitchenAid
SAVE NOW

$450 $350 (22% OFF)

KitchenAid's Stand Mixers are trusted by top professional chefs and home cooks alike. If you have even a passing interest in baking, you should probably get one for your kitchen — especially with a deal as good as this one.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SMALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES

Eddie Bauer K-6 Boot
Eddie Bauer K-6 Boot
Eddie Bauer
SAVE NOW

$200 $154 (23% OFF)

A pair of full-grain leather hiking boots for under $250 is practically unheard of — but these iconic ones, from an equally iconic brand, retail for just $200 and they're even cheaper right now. Don't miss this chance.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

Lululemon Run State Jogger
Lululemon Run State Jogger
Lululemon
SHOP NOW

$128 $79 (38% OFF)

These stretchy, water-repellent ripstop joggers are ideal for cool morning runs or trips to the gym. They have zippered cuffs for easy on-and-off, reflective details and three pockets to hold your stuff.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING BRANDS

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex
SAVE NOW

$549 $429 (22% OFF)

Perhaps the best all-around pair of adjustable dumbbells on the market today, Bowflex's 552s offer a range of 5-52.5 pounds each, making them an incredibly versatile space-saving addition to any home gym.

READ OUR BOWFLEX SELECTTECH 552 DUMBBELLS REVIEW

Saturdays NYC All Terrain Active Short 6-inch
Saturdays NYC All Terrain Active Short 6-inch
Saturdays NYC
SAVE NOW

$125 $62 (50% OFF)

Designed to seamlessly take you from the gym to the pool and back home to your couch, these go-anywhere and do-anything performance shorts are Saturdays NYC's latest and greatest.

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAINING SHORTS

Staub Cast Iron 10-Inch Daily Pan
Staub Cast Iron 10-Inch Daily Pan
Staub
SAVE NOW

$429 $170 (60% OFF)

From one of our favorite kitchen brands, this cast-iron pan is designed to replace an entire set, allowing you to saute, fry, braise and even steam. And while performance is certainly its best quality, it also looks great in all five colorways.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAST-IRON SKILLETS

LG OLED C1 Series 65-Inch Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV
LG OLED C1 Series 65-Inch Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV
LG
SAVE NOW

$2,500 $1,597 (36% OFF)

One of the best OLED TVs you can buy, period, this LG is at perhaps the lowest price we've ever seen. And that makes this a deal not to skip if you're looking to upgrade your home theater.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OLED TVS

FITNESS DEALS

TheraBand Exercise Ball
TheraBand Exercise Ball
$38.38
SHOP NOW

$28.86 $21.12 (26% OFF)

Use this exercise ball to strengthen muscles, improve you posture, enhance your core and stability and mitigate back pain. Can be used in the gym, or as a replacement for your office chair.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM SYSTEMS

Lululemon Run State Jogger
Lululemon Run State Jogger
$89.00
SHOP NOW

$128 $89 (30% OFF)

Run, squat, lounge in these lightweight, water repellant joggers.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING PANTS

NordicTrack T Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFIT Membership
NordicTrack T Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFIT Membership
$649.00
SHOP NOW

$649 $549 (15% OFF)

Run, rain or shine with NordicTrack's treadmill, and enjoy a 30 day iFit membership, which allows you to access live and on-demand workouts, classes and world-class trainers.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike
Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike
$129.99
SHOP NOW

$359.99 $129.99 (64% OFF)

Use this stationary exercise bike to hit your fitness goals this year. The compact design of this bike allows you to strengthen your cardiovascular health, without taking over your living room.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
SHOP NOW

$149.99 $114.99 ($35 OFF)

Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions. Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
SHOP NOW

$549.99 $299.99 (46% OFF)

Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
SHOP NOW

$149.95 $133.00 (11% OFF)

Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
SHOP NOW

$120 $61 (49% OFF)

This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
SHOP NOW

$99.95 $85.16 (15% OFF)

Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Segmart Folding Treadmill
Segmart Folding Treadmill
$699.00
SHOP NOW

$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)

Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
$29.99
SHOP NOW

$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)

Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Nike Air Zoom Tempo
Nike Air Zoom Tempo
$149.97
SAVE NOW

$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)

Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
SAVE NOW

$148 $89 (40% OFF)

This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WORKOUT SHIRTS

TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
SAVE NOW

$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)

Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
SAVE NOW

$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)

Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
SAVE NOW

$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)

A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
SAVE NOW

$399 $329 (19% OFF)

The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original, a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASSAGE GUNS

BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
SAVE NOW

$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)

With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

TRX GO Suspension Trainer
TRX GO Suspension Trainer
SAVE NOW

$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)

Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

STYLE DEALS

Seavees Legend Sneaker SeaChange
Seavees Legend Sneaker SeaChange
$88.00
SHOP NOW

$88 $62 (30% off)
Use code 'SUMMER30.'
MORE SUMMER SNEAKERS

Island Slipper Classic Ultimate Suede
Island Slipper Classic Ultimate Suede
SHOP NOW

$348 $243 (30% off)
A summer essential.
MORE FLIP-FLOPS

Billy Reid Tupelo Trucker Jacket
Billy Reid Tupelo Trucker Jacket
SHOP NOW

$348 $243 (30% off)
An excellent jacket, on sale now.
MORE JACKETS

Casio MDV106-1AV 200M Duro Analog Watch
Casio MDV106-1AV 200M Duro Analog Watch
SHOP NOW

$70 $40 (43% off)
Cool Casio, great price.
MORE WATCHES

Nike Free Run Trail Suede and Mesh Sneakers
Nike Free Run Trail Suede and Mesh Sneakers
SHOP NOW

$110 $66 (40% off)
Not free but Free Run.
MORE NIKE

Folk Checked Cotton-Corduroy Shirt
Folk Checked Cotton-Corduroy Shirt
SHOP NOW

$230 $115 (50% off)
Sunset colored savings.
MORE SHIRTS

Indochino Felton Check Charcoal Suit
Indochino Felton Check Charcoal Suit
SHOP NOW

$429 $319 (25% off)
So many suits on sale.
MORE SUITS

Vinny's Townee Two-Tone Leather Penny Loafers
Vinny's Townee Two-Tone Leather Penny Loafers
SHOP NOW

$285 $171 (40% off)
Two tone Townees.
MORE LOAFERS

Converse Off-White Chuck 70 OX Sneakers
Converse Off-White Chuck 70 OX Sneakers
SHOP NOW

$80 $58 (28% off)
Crisp. Clean.
MORE WHITE SNEAKERS

Teva Original Universal Sandals
Teva Original Universal Sandals
SHOP NOW

$55 $33 (40% off)
It's sandal season.
MORE SANDALS

JW Anderson x Uniqlo Oversized Color Block Jacket
JW Anderson x Uniqlo Oversized Color Block Jacket
SHOP NOW

$80 $20 (75% off)
A limited collab, on sale now.
MORE RAIN JACKETS

Banks Journal Big Bear Corduroy Walkshorts
Banks Journal Big Bear Corduroy Walkshorts
SHOP NOW

$75 $30 (60% off)
No code needed.
MORE SHORTS

OUTDOOR DEALS

Spot 350 Headlamp
Spot 350 Headlamp
Black Diamond rei.com
SHOP NOW

$40 $30 (25% OFF)

One of our favorite headlamps, let the Spot 350 light your way at the campsite, on early or late runs and hikes or while you're working in the garage.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HEADLAMPS

Kelty Discovery 2-Person Camp Bundle
Kelty Discovery 2-Person Camp Bundle
Kelty rei.com
SHOP NOW

$250 $200 (20% OFF)

With a four-person tent, two sleeping bags and two sleeping pads, this bundle has everything you need to discover the outdoors on a budget.

READ ABOUT CAMPING FOR THE FIRST TIME

Azul Kayaks Sun 9 Deluxe Sit-On-Top Kayak with Paddle
Azul Kayaks Sun 9 Deluxe Sit-On-Top Kayak with Paddle
Azul Kayaks rei.com
SHOP NOW

$300 $210 (30% OFF)

Open up a whole new world of outdoor activity this summer with this discounted kayak that you can take to the lake, on the river or in the bay.

READ ABOUT THE BEST KAYAKS

Pendleton Eco-Wise Wool Throw
Pendleton Eco-Wise Wool Throw
Pendleton rei.com
SAVE NOW

$149 $104 (35% OFF)

Keep it on your favorite reading chair or in the back of your car for impromptu picnics — either way, you'll be glad you have a Pendleton blanket around.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BLANKETS

Coleman Compact Propane Stove
Coleman Compact Propane Stove
Coleman rei.com
SAVE NOW

$65 $45 (30% OFF)

The Coleman camp stove is an icon of the outdoor world and the perfect companion for car camping trips.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMP STOVES

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
Garmin rei.com
SAVE NOW

$350 $275 (21% OFF)

Keep track of your runs and listen to tunes sans smartphone with this watch that you can actually upload music onto.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SMARTWATCHES

Mountain Hardwear Stretchdown Parka
Mountain Hardwear Stretchdown Parka
Mountain Hardwear rei.com
SAVE NOW

$325 $162 (50% OFF)

A version of our pick for the best down jacket around, this parka is incredibly warm, especially when you consider how stretchy, breathable, flexible and weatherproof it is.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS

Salomon OUTline Mid GTX Hiking Boots
Salomon OUTline Mid GTX Hiking Boots
Salomon rei.com
SAVE NOW

$150 $112 (25% OFF)

Solomon makes some of the best technical hiking footwear around, period. And these boots are a great example of that with their lightweight structure, waterproof upper, grippy outsole and more.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

Cotopaxi x Sunski Treeline Sunglasses
Cotopaxi x Sunski Treeline Sunglasses
Cotopaxi cotopaxi.com
SAVE NOW

$89 $49 (45% OFF)

Blending the best parts of both mountaineering and aviator sunglasses, these timeless beauties look and perform outstandingly in any environment, and they come with a lifetime warranty and 100% UV protection.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUNGLASSES

L.L. Bean Adventure Pro Duffle 40L
L.L. Bean Adventure Pro Duffle 40L
L.L. Bean llbean.com
SAVE NOW

$119 $100 (16% OFF)

A direct competitor to Patagonia's famous Black Hole, L.L. Bean's weatherproof Adventure Pro duffel is comparable in styling, performance, etc. It's also cheaper — especially when on sale for 16 percent off.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUGGED TRAVEL DUFFELS

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Hoodie
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Hoodie
Patagonia rei.com
SAVE NOW

$249 $149 (40% OFF)

The hooded version of one of Patagonia's best-selling jackets of all time, the Nano Puff is incredibly lightweight and flexible for how cozy and warm it is. If you need a new outdoor jacket, you can't go wrong with this one.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
LifeStraw amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$30 $16 (48% OFF)

With its ultra-compact format, making it easy to slip into even the most crowded hiking pack, this personal filter could be a literal life-saver, as it will remove 99.999% of all impurities from any water source.

READ ABOUT PURIFYING WATER BOTTLES

Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Solo Stove
SAVE NOW

$400 $220 (45% OFF)

This is a great deal on one of the best backyard fire pits you can buy, which produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, making sitting around it healthier and more pleasant.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR FIRE PITS

Solo Performance Sunglasses
Solo Performance Sunglasses
Alba Optics huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$232 $116 (50% OFF)

Inspired by Alba's cycling heritage and the brand's love for the great outdoors, these durable, flexible shades are tough enough for mountain hikes but stylish enough for everyday wear.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUNGLASSES FOR EVERY FACE SHAPE

Klean Kanteen Insulated Classic 20 oz Water Bottle
Klean Kanteen Insulated Classic 20 oz Water Bottle
Klean Kanteen kleankanteen.com
SAVE NOW

$35 $28 (20% OFF)

It can keep cold drinks cold for up to 63 hours — yes, you read that right — and it won't sweat, is super durable and was designed to fit perfectly in your hand and your pack.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

Morakniv Bushcraft Carbon Steel Survival Knife with Fire Starter and Sheath
Morakniv Bushcraft Carbon Steel Survival Knife with Fire Starter and Sheath
Morakniv amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$80 $64 (21% OFF)

One of the best budget-friendly survival knife packages around, this set includes a reliable fixed blade, a handy sheath and an all-important fire starter.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BUSHCRAFT KNIVES

Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar GPS Outdoor Smartwatch
Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar GPS Outdoor Smartwatch
Garmin Amazon
SAVE NOW

$750 $650 (13% OFF)

One of the most capable, durable, reliable and robust GPS outdoor smartwatches around, this one also gets a battery boost from the sun, thanks to its solar charging capabilities.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR WATCHES



This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals of Note
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss