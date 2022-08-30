Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.
If you are looking to improve your mental health and overall wellbeing from the comfort of your own home check out Mindbloom.
$429 $379 (12% OFF)
Put simply, these are the most popular, reliable, noteworthy adjustable dumbbells on the market and, if you want to set up your own home gym, they're practically a must-buy. And right now you don't have to pay the full MSRP to snag them.
$129 $79 (39% OFF)
This Bose portable speaker has over 56,000 reviews and a rating of 4.7 stars — that's not something that happens by accident. It sounds great, it's reliable and you can bring it with you anywhere (so long as its appropriate to do so, of course).
$100 $70 (30% OFF)
One of the most iconic pairs of sneakers the brand has ever put out, Adidas Stan Smiths are a model every sneakerhead and fashion-lover should already have in their wardrobe. But if you don't, now is a great time to remedy that problem.
$650 $247 (62% OFF W/ CODE SUMMERNAVIHAWK)
Equipped with a chronograph, world timer (covering 24 cities), a tachymeter, radio control and so much more, this isn't simply a watch; it's an analog do-it-all toolbox for pilots, travelers and speed demons. It certainly doesn't hurt that it's solar-powered, either.
$35 $25 (29% OFF)
Bucket hats are back in full swing, but this one has the added benefit of being produced by one of the world's leading outdoor apparel brands. It definitely doesn't hurt that it comes in a trio of smart colorways, either.
$2,951 $2,651 (10% OFF)
Not only will this sale bundle score you $300 off the leading smart rower itself, but it also scores you a 12-month membership to Hydrow's on-demand service, free delivery and a one-year warranty. If you want to shape up to ship out, start here.
$3,395 $3,245 (5% OFF)
Our pick for the best smart cooling mattress, this dual-sided sleeper allows you and your partner to access your own thermoregulation all night long — meaning even if you're a hot sleeper and they're always cold, it'll make sure you're both comfortable all night long.
$98 $41 (50% OFF W/ CODE LABORDAY30)
Comfortable enough that you might mistake them for lounge shorts but stylish enough that you could easily wear them out for the day, these retro-style shorts were modeled after those favored by California skaters and surfers of the '80s.
$99 $79 (20% OFF)
A throwback-style dome protector from one of our favorite helmet brands, this offering from Thousand comes in a trio of sizes, fourteen different colorways, has a hidden Poplock (so you can feed your bike lock through it for added security) and it meets multiple safety standards.
$300 $225 (25% OFF)
Yeti's dog bed, like all of the brand's gear, is brilliant from tip to tail. And while it makes an excellent bed for your home, garage, workshop or wherever else, it was also made with a removable pad that makes it an excellent option for dogs and owners that do a lot of travel.
A campfire without smoke, the portable FirePit is perfect for socially-distanced times outdoors. And you can also cook on it and charge your phone, at the same time.
$695 $350 (50% OFF)
This pilot's watch from Bulova was made to go to the moon and features everything a lunar pilot could expect from their watch. The chronograph ensured that the astronauts could keep track of their oxygen, battery and water all in one place.
$275 $220 (20% OFF W/ CODE BURGER)
Widely regarded as being amongst the best cooler brands on the market, Yeti products are rarely discounted — making this a rare opportunity to score big on one of the most lauded hard-sided coolers ever made.
$650 $500 (23% OFF)
It's grilling season and if you're looking to upgrade for the fall you cannot go wrong with this grill from Traeger. We love just about everything Traeger does, so getting this while it's on sale is an easy win.
$79 $55 (30% OFF)
This classic fleece vest from Patagonia is the ideal layer to latch onto as we head into fall. You can throw it on over a tee for a brisk morning or rock it under your favorite coat when the real chill comes.
$155 $116 (25% OFF)
The cast-iron version of the internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets.
$100 $40 (60% OFF W/ CODE STYLE20)
An icon of the early days of Nike, the Waffle Trainer harkens back to a time when shoes were simple and shoes were good. These look great with any outfit, even if they're not for setting PRs anymore.
$118 $89 (25% OFF)
Warm-up and cool-down have never been so comfortable. This jogger from Lululemon puts a premium on comfort and works just as well at the track as it does when you're lounging.
$175 $105 (40% OFF)
These retro-inspired shades have been upgraded for modern times with polarized Carl Zeiss lenses and acetate frames made to last.
$599 $499 (17% OFF)
Our favorite upgrade pick and the top option from the industry standard-setting Therabody, the Theragun Pro is perhaps the most durable, reliable and smart percussive massager you can buy — and it doesn't go on sale all that often.
$68 $48 (29% OFF)
Made for any workout, the Rhone Mako shorts feature four-way stretch and moisture-wicking fabric that keep you cool and collected when things heat up, whether you're doing your morning flow, hitting an evening track workout or just running errands around town.
$249 $180 (28% OFF)
This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
$65 $45 (31% OFF)
One of Patagonia's most popular pieces of apparel, these quick-drying, gym-ready shorts are rugged enough to survive all your outdoor adventures but they're comfortable enough for all-day lounging around the house, too.
$1,999 $1,599 (20% OFF)
Rad Power Bikes is offering $400 off select e-bikes, including the RadRover 6 Plus. This bike is the brand's best-looking fat tire model to date, boasting hyper-responsive hydraulic brakes, a user-friendly two-part display and more.
