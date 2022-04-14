20+ Gifts to Celebrate the High School Grad

One of life's first big achievements, graduating from high school is a defining moment that deserves to be celebrated. The best high school graduation gifts are the ones that prepare the graduate for their future, whether it is college, taking a gap year or entering the workforce. Sometimes that is the watch they'll wear with pride into their 20s (before the inevitable upgrade) and sometimes it is just a sturdy pair of shoes to get them through the first semester of college. Regardless of what they're moving on to, celebrating the achievement with a gift is always a good move.