20+ Gifts to Celebrate the High School Grad
After 12 years filled with countless exams, championship games and probably a bit of heartbreak, get them something to celebrate one of life's first big triumphs.
One of life's first big achievements, graduating from high school is a defining moment that deserves to be celebrated. The best high school graduation gifts are the ones that prepare the graduate for their future, whether it is college, taking a gap year or entering the workforce. Sometimes that is the watch they'll wear with pride into their 20s (before the inevitable upgrade) and sometimes it is just a sturdy pair of shoes to get them through the first semester of college. Regardless of what they're moving on to, celebrating the achievement with a gift is always a good move.
Sending them off to college with a dependable, fully-packed first aid kit is always a good idea. We especially love this small, packable one from VSSL.
The MX Master 3 might just be the perfect wireless mouse for most people. It has a nice ergonomic design, a superb battery life and an addicting and satisfying scroll wheel.
Instill this knowledge in your grad’s cranium before they leave home: sweatpants are not to be worn 24/7. At the very least, help them upgrade to joggers like Ten Thousand’s Interval Pant — they’re more stylish, more flattering and offer just as much comfort.
A frying pan large enough to cook virtually anything saves you from buying a full cabinet’s worth of pans in one go. Plus, stainless steel doesn’t demand too much maintenance, and Made In makes all of theirs in U.S. factories.
Madewell isn’t a tech company, but it makes some of the nicest accountraments for our favorite accessories. Take this laptop sleeve. It’s elegant, classy and practical. Bing, bang, boom.
A good wallet can go a long, long way. Billykirk’s Bi-Fold is slim enough to stash a front pocket, but has enough storage for all the cards you really need on your person. Plus, the natural leather will age almost as fast as your high school grad has grown up.
No matter the situation, whether you’re working from home or in a college dorm, this ergonomic laptop stand is an ideal addition. It’s perfectly designed to match with any MacBook Air or MacBook Pro.
Great style doesn’t have to blow out your wallet and these Izipizi sunglasses will elevate any outfit on the cheap. They’ve got a classic pantho shape with rakish tortoise shell frames — hard to beat for under $50.
Buy an umbrella that won’t crumble when the weather kicks up. Getting a decent one now saves them from buying five cheap ones down the road.
A hyper-accurate and legible G-Shock watch will help responsible graduates stay on time for both college classes and part time jobs. It’s also got a no-nonsense vibe and will be more than ready for the physical rigors of any weekend adventures.
Slip-cast stoneware coffee mugs that are more durable and more beautiful than buying a set of 12 from Macy’s. Designed in Japan, made in Mexico.
Does your kid’s old car lack the modern tech to play the tunes on their phone? This 12-volt plug lets them stream Bluetooth audio through the FM radio, and provides two extra USB charging ports to boot.
Get that fresh grad something useful as they enter the competitive job market.
Whether they're headed off to Europe after graduation or just bopping around their hometown, a fanny pack or sling bag is a must-have. This one from Baggu is simple, has a ton of storage and can be worn in a number of ways.
They’ll be eternally grateful for the ability to wirelessly charge all their devices at once and never have to fumble with cords again.
A handsome weekender is not only a necessity for going off to college but it’s also a reminder to come home for the holidays.
When there aren’t any parents around to remind your grad to wear a damn coat, the jacket will have to do the talking for them. Patagonia’s Torrentshell, freshly updated with a three-layer waterproof construction, is an expert voice on this topic.
A pair of dress shoes might make sense, but let’s be honest — a solid pair of sneakers is way more practical. They might as well be a pair that’ll last a long time and pair well with just about any outfit.
The new generation of Seiko 5 Sports watches are ridiculously inexpensive for what they offer — but they don’t feel like it. Sporty, handsome and a little edgy, they work as well as a young graduate’s first mechanical watch and even offer something a seasoned collector can appreciate.
Thanks to its packable size, the new Mini can go anywhere a grad does. And yet it still boasts enough muscle-massaging power to make its big brothers proud: the highest setting of three pounds out 2,400 percussions per minute.
The AirPods Pro are just about the best wireless earbuds you can buy for anybody with an iPhone. They sound great, pair perfectly with any iPhone and have active noise-cancellation. Plus, they’re a serious step up from regular AirPods.
We’ve been championing the handwound Timex Marlin since its reintroduction back in 2017. Now that it’s available in six different versions, however — all for the same great price of $199 — it’s more approachable than ever for the recent grad.
Anyone ought to have a good flashlight in the glove box or top drawer in case something happens after dark. This model is reliable, compact and packs a punch thanks to 750 lumens.
A throwback to a military watch design from World War II, Bulova’s handsome Hack Watch perfectly blends vintage influences with more modern tech, namely a 21-jewel automatic movement and a domed mineral glass crystal.
