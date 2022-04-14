Today's Top Stories
20+ Gifts to Celebrate the High School Grad

After 12 years filled with countless exams, championship games and probably a bit of heartbreak, get them something to celebrate one of life's first big triumphs.

By Will Porter
gift guide for high school graduation

One of life's first big achievements, graduating from high school is a defining moment that deserves to be celebrated. The best high school graduation gifts are the ones that prepare the graduate for their future, whether it is college, taking a gap year or entering the workforce. Sometimes that is the watch they'll wear with pride into their 20s (before the inevitable upgrade) and sometimes it is just a sturdy pair of shoes to get them through the first semester of college. Regardless of what they're moving on to, celebrating the achievement with a gift is always a good move.

VSSL First Aid Kit
VSSL
$108 AT VSSLGEAR.COM

Sending them off to college with a dependable, fully-packed first aid kit is always a good idea. We especially love this small, packable one from VSSL.

Logitech MX Master 3 Mouse
Logitech
$40 AT LOGITECH.COM

The MX Master 3 might just be the perfect wireless mouse for most people. It has a nice ergonomic design, a superb battery life and an addicting and satisfying scroll wheel.

Ten Thousand Interval Pant
Ten Thousand
$98 AT TEN THOUSAND

Instill this knowledge in your grad’s cranium before they leave home: sweatpants are not to be worn 24/7. At the very least, help them upgrade to joggers like Ten Thousand’s Interval Pant — they’re more stylish, more flattering and offer just as much comfort.

Made In Stainless Clad Frying Pan
Made In
$75 AT MADE IN

A frying pan large enough to cook virtually anything saves you from buying a full cabinet’s worth of pans in one go. Plus, stainless steel doesn’t demand too much maintenance, and Made In makes all of theirs in U.S. factories.

Madewell Leather Laptop Case
Madewell
Madewell
$88 AT MADEWELL

Madewell isn’t a tech company, but it makes some of the nicest accountraments for our favorite accessories. Take this laptop sleeve. It’s elegant, classy and practical. Bing, bang, boom.

Billykirk No. 398 Bi-Fold Wallet
Billykirk
Billykirk
$125 AT BILLYKIRK.COM

A good wallet can go a long, long way. Billykirk’s Bi-Fold is slim enough to stash a front pocket, but has enough storage for all the cards you really need on your person. Plus, the natural leather will age almost as fast as your high school grad has grown up.

Twelve South Curve
Twelve South
Twelve South
$60 AT TWELVESOUTH.COM

No matter the situation, whether you’re working from home or in a college dorm, this ergonomic laptop stand is an ideal addition. It’s perfectly designed to match with any MacBook Air or MacBook Pro.

Izipizi La Trapeze #E - Tortoise
Stag
Izipizi
$45 AT STAGPROVISIONS.COM

Great style doesn’t have to blow out your wallet and these Izipizi sunglasses will elevate any outfit on the cheap. They’ve got a classic pantho shape with rakish tortoise shell frames — hard to beat for under $50.

Blunt Metro Umbrella
Nordstrom
Blunt
$79 AT NORDSTROM

Buy an umbrella that won’t crumble when the weather kicks up. Getting a decent one now saves them from buying five cheap ones down the road.

Casio G-Shock with Resin Strap
Amazon
Casio
Now 33% off
$47 AT AMAZON

A hyper-accurate and legible G-Shock watch will help responsible graduates stay on time for both college classes and part time jobs. It’s also got a no-nonsense vibe and will be more than ready for the physical rigors of any weekend adventures.

Mazama Standard Mug
Tanner Goods
$36 AT TANNERGOODS.COM

Slip-cast stoneware coffee mugs that are more durable and more beautiful than buying a set of 12 from Macy’s. Designed in Japan, made in Mexico.

Roav SmartCharge with Bluetooth FM Transmitter & Car Locator
Walmart
ROAV
$25 AT WALMART

Does your kid’s old car lack the modern tech to play the tunes on their phone? This 12-volt plug lets them stream Bluetooth audio through the FM radio, and provides two extra USB charging ports to boot.

Baggu Fanny Pack
Baggu
Baggu
$49 AT BAGGU

Whether they're headed off to Europe after graduation or just bopping around their hometown, a fanny pack or sling bag is a must-have. This one from Baggu is simple, has a ton of storage and can be worn in a number of ways.

Courant Catch:3 Wireless Charging Tray
West Elm
Courant
$175 AT WEST ELM

They’ll be eternally grateful for the ability to wirelessly charge all their devices at once and never have to fumble with cords again.

Away Large Everywhere Bag
Away
Away
$245 AT AWAY

A handsome weekender is not only a necessity for going off to college but it’s also a reminder to come home for the holidays.

Patagonia Torrentshell 3L Jacket
Patagonia
Reviews
$149 AT PATAGONIA

When there aren’t any parents around to remind your grad to wear a damn coat, the jacket will have to do the talking for them. Patagonia’s Torrentshell, freshly updated with a three-layer waterproof construction, is an expert voice on this topic.

New Balance MS327V1 Sneakers
Shopbop
New Balance
$90 AT SHOPBOP

A pair of dress shoes might make sense, but let’s be honest — a solid pair of sneakers is way more practical. They might as well be a pair that’ll last a long time and pair well with just about any outfit.

Seiko 5 Automatic Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch
Macy's
Seiko
$189 AT MACY'S

The new generation of Seiko 5 Sports watches are ridiculously inexpensive for what they offer — but they don’t feel like it. Sporty, handsome and a little edgy, they work as well as a young graduate’s first mechanical watch and even offer something a seasoned collector can appreciate.

Therabody Theragun mini
Therabody
Therabody
$199 AT THERABODY.COM

Thanks to its packable size, the new Mini can go anywhere a grad does. And yet it still boasts enough muscle-massaging power to make its big brothers proud: the highest setting of three pounds out 2,400 percussions per minute.

Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
Apple
Now 30% off
$175 AT AMAZON

The AirPods Pro are just about the best wireless earbuds you can buy for anybody with an iPhone. They sound great, pair perfectly with any iPhone and have active noise-cancellation. Plus, they’re a serious step up from regular AirPods.

Timex Marlin Hand-Wound Watch
Timex
Timex
$199 AT TIMEX

We’ve been championing the handwound Timex Marlin since its reintroduction back in 2017. Now that it’s available in six different versions, however — all for the same great price of $199 — it’s more approachable than ever for the recent grad.

Streamlight ProTac Professional Handheld Flashlight
Amazon
Streamlight
Now 24% off
$68 AT AMAZON

Anyone ought to have a good flashlight in the glove box or top drawer in case something happens after dark. This model is reliable, compact and packs a punch thanks to 750 lumens.

Bulova Hack Watch
Bulova
bulova
$316 AT BULOVA.COM

A throwback to a military watch design from World War II, Bulova’s handsome Hack Watch perfectly blends vintage influences with more modern tech, namely a 21-jewel automatic movement and a domed mineral glass crystal.

