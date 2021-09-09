30 Anniversary Gifts for Him That He'll Love

Another trip around the sun together is no small feat. One of the best ways to celebrate an anniversary is a thoughtful and sentimental gift, whether you're buying for your significant other or congratulating a friend on another year with their S/O. Buying an anniversary gift for him should be exciting — you are commemorating a special milestone that deserves recognition, whether it has been one year or 50 years.

Here are 30 of our favorite anniversary gifts that will be a hit, no matter how long it has been. After all, he's found a lasting relationship; might as well get him a gift that will last, too.