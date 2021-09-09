Today's Top Stories
1
Sorry, Adults, These New Dive Watches Are for Kids
2
Enjoy a Better View with Nike Polarized Sunglasses
3
You Can Order Our Beer Online in Over 30 States
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
Treat Yourself with These CBD Gumdrops Flavors

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

30 Anniversary Gifts for Him That He'll Love

Celebrating 1, 10, 25 or 50 years together? Regardless of how long it has been, these are the best anniversary gifts for him.

By Will Porter
best anniversary gifts for him
Gear Patrol

Another trip around the sun together is no small feat. One of the best ways to celebrate an anniversary is a thoughtful and sentimental gift, whether you're buying for your significant other or congratulating a friend on another year with their S/O. Buying an anniversary gift for him should be exciting — you are commemorating a special milestone that deserves recognition, whether it has been one year or 50 years.

Here are 30 of our favorite anniversary gifts that will be a hit, no matter how long it has been. After all, he's found a lasting relationship; might as well get him a gift that will last, too.

Backcountry
1 of 32
Yeti Rambler 30oz Tumbler
Yeti
$35 AT BACKCOUNTRY.COM

If he likes iced coffee, chugging H2O, or just values a refreshing drink, get him this Yeti tumbler that keeps anything cold (or hot) for hours. 

West Elm
2 of 32
West Elm Glass Decanter
$35 AT WEST ELM

Whether he is a bourbon expert or wine aficionado, these wood-stopped decanters will be a welcome addition to any guy's bar cart. 

Brooklyn BrewShop
3 of 32
Brooklyn Brew Shop Everyday IPA Beer Making Kit
$48 AT BROOKLYNBREWSHOP.COM

If he's been yammering on and on about the intricacies of IPAs for years, he probably would love making his own. Get him this homebrew kit that he can use to whip up IPAs of his own. 

Drizly
4 of 32
Bulleit Bourbon Blenders' Select No. 001
$63 AT DRIZLY

For the discerning whiskey drinker, Bulleit is a solid pick. This Blenders' Select Bulleit, however, is a step up that he will love to celebrate with. 

Grovemade
5 of 32
Grovemade Brass Pen
$60 AT GROVEMADE

A classic gift, a brass pen is something he'll cherish for years and may even end up passing down as a family heirloom. 

Huckberry
6 of 32
Whiskey Leatherworks Clark Fork Copper Flask
$85 AT HUCKBERRY

Another heirloom-quality gift, this copper flask will only get better with age as the leather develops a patina unique to him. 

Amazon
7 of 32
Tojiro DP Gyutou Chef's Knife
$86 AT AMAZON

For the master chef, nothing is more important than a high-quality chef's knife. This Tojiro knife is our pick for the best chef's knife you can buy. 

Todd Snyder
8 of 32
New Balance 327
$90 AT TODD SNYDER

New Balance sneakers aren't just for dads anymore — the brand's kicks have become a mainstay in the style world thanks to their street appeal and quality construction. 

END
9 of 32
Anglepoise Type 90 Mini USB Desk Lamp
$119 AT END CLOTHING

This elegant desk lamp will make any WFH or office setup that much better. Plus, the integrated bulb will last 20,000 hours. 

Field Company
10 of 32
Field Company Field Cast-Iron Skillet
$125 AT FIELDCOMPANY.COM

A step up from your standard cast-iron skillet, this one from Field Company is made to perform while standing the test of time. 

Taylor Stitch
11 of 32
Taylor Stitch The Jack Oxford
$125 AT TAYLORSTITCH.COM

Get him an oxford shirt that goes with anything like this one from Taylor Stitch, a brand that makes garments for the long haul. 

Huckberry
12 of 32
The James Brand The Carter
$139 AT HUCKBERRY

This knife not only looks like something out of the future but has all of the modern bits you'd want in a pocket knife — it's easy to open, has a lock for safety and a clip for security. 

Lululemon
13 of 32
Lululemon Warp Lite Jacket
$148 AT LULULEMON

When we think of the ideal fitness apparel, we think of Lululemon. This jacket is ultra-lightweight and ready to be pulled out at any moment if bad weather strikes during a workout.  

DS&Durga
14 of 32
D.S. & Durga Cowboy Grass
$175 AT DSANDDURGA.COM

Wearing cologne may not be the first thing that comes to his mind while getting dressed in the morning these days, but this one encapsulates the scents of the wild west — cowboy up, indeed. 

Sonos
15 of 32
Sonos One SL
$179 AT SONOS

Give him access to a new world of sound with the Sonos One SL. This speaker works wonders by itself but can also be the first piece in a whole home of Sonos speakers. 

gifts for men
Gear Patrol
16 of 32
The 60+ Best Gifts for Men

LEARN MORE

Whether it's Father's Day, graduation or the holidays, here are 60+ gift ideas every guy will love.

Timex
17 of 32
Q Timex Reissue 38mm Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch
$179 AT TIMEX

Timex has gone back to the archives to make one of our favorite affordable watches, the Q Timex reissue. If he doesn't like green, this watch comes in a bunch of awesome colors.  

Philips
18 of 32
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9300
$198 AT AMAZON

Help him keep his teeth bright with this smart toothbrush from Philips Sonicare. It's one of our favorite electric toothbrushes. 

Gillette
19 of 32
Gillette Labs Heated Razor
$200 AT GILLETTE

If shaving is one of his least favorite to-do's, get him this heated razor that will make keeping his face groomed more appealing in an instant. 

Mission Workshop
20 of 32
Mission Workshop R6 Arkiv Field Pack 20L
$235 AT MISSIONWORKSHOP.COM

One of our favorite everyday backpacks, the R6 Arkiv is great on its own but is also modular — meaning he can add any number of extras to it as time goes on. 

Arcteryx
21 of 32
Arc'teryx Atom LT Hoody
$259 AT ARC'TERYX

Our pick for the best insulated jacket you can buy, the Atom is DWR treated, filled with synthetic down for warmth retention, making it ready for any cold-weather adventure. 

Sunglass Hut
22 of 32
Persol PO0649
$311 AT SUNGLASS HUT

Help him channel his inner Steve McQueen with these iconic shades from Persol. 

Nordstrom
23 of 32
Red Wing Iron Ranger
$330 AT NORDSTROM

While these may be our favorite pair of work boots, they look just as good, if not better, off the job site as they do on it. 

Amazon
24 of 32
Sony WH-1000XM4
$348 AT AMAZON

Noise-canceling headphones are key, especially in the days of work from home. These ones are some of the best you can buy, thanks to exceptional sound and quality. 

Amazon
25 of 32
Hyperice Hypervolt Percussion Massager
$249 AT AMAZON

Recovery is one of the most important aspects of fitness, even though most of us don't want to admit it. This percussion massager makes recovering convenient and, honestly, kind of fun. 

Filson
26 of 32
Filson Medium Rugged Twill Duffle Bag
$395 AT FILSON

Get him prepped for the next big vacation with this exceptionally handsome and hard-wearing bag from Filson, an iconic American brand that prides itself on quality. 

Amazon
27 of 32
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
$431 AT AMAZON

If he's been working out from home for the past year or just doesn't like going to the gym, a set of adjustable dumbbells will bring the gym to him. 

Herman Miller
28 of 32
Herman Miller Sayl Chair
$595 AT DESIGN WITHIN REACH

The Sayl chair is the go-to in the Gear Patrol office — we really can't recommend it enough. If he's going to be working at home for the foreseeable future, a comfy chair is an absolute must. 

Zero Halliburton
29 of 32
Zero Halliburton Classic Aluminum Two-Wheel Carry-On
$665 AT ZEROHALLIBURTON.COM

Make all of his jet-setting dreams come true with a classy aluminum suitcase from Zero Halliburton that will get him from point A to point B in style. 

Huckberry
30 of 32
Alsta Nautoscaph IV
$789 AT HUCKBERRY

Duh-nuh, duh-nuh, duh-nuh — yes, this is the stylish dive watch he's wanted ever since he saw Richard Dreyfuss rock the original in Jaws.  

Next
30 of the Best Birthday Gifts for Her
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
More From Gift Ideas 2021
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
30 Birthday Gifts for Him Any Guy Will Love
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The 60+ Best Gifts for Men
The Best Housewarming Gifts to Give in 2021
The Best Wedding Gift Ideas of 2021
The 25 Best Engagement Gifts
The Best Gifts to Help Reduce Stress
Wait Too Long to Buy a Gift? Give Dad a Gift Card
The Gear You Need to Stay Productive to WFH
The Best Outdoor Gear Gifts to Give in 2021