30 Anniversary Gifts for Him That He'll Love
Celebrating 1, 10, 25 or 50 years together? Regardless of how long it has been, these are the best anniversary gifts for him.
Another trip around the sun together is no small feat. One of the best ways to celebrate an anniversary is a thoughtful and sentimental gift, whether you're buying for your significant other or congratulating a friend on another year with their S/O. Buying an anniversary gift for him should be exciting — you are commemorating a special milestone that deserves recognition, whether it has been one year or 50 years.
Here are 30 of our favorite anniversary gifts that will be a hit, no matter how long it has been. After all, he's found a lasting relationship; might as well get him a gift that will last, too.
If he likes iced coffee, chugging H2O, or just values a refreshing drink, get him this Yeti tumbler that keeps anything cold (or hot) for hours.
Whether he is a bourbon expert or wine aficionado, these wood-stopped decanters will be a welcome addition to any guy's bar cart.
If he's been yammering on and on about the intricacies of IPAs for years, he probably would love making his own. Get him this homebrew kit that he can use to whip up IPAs of his own.
For the discerning whiskey drinker, Bulleit is a solid pick. This Blenders' Select Bulleit, however, is a step up that he will love to celebrate with.
A classic gift, a brass pen is something he'll cherish for years and may even end up passing down as a family heirloom.
Another heirloom-quality gift, this copper flask will only get better with age as the leather develops a patina unique to him.
For the master chef, nothing is more important than a high-quality chef's knife. This Tojiro knife is our pick for the best chef's knife you can buy.
New Balance sneakers aren't just for dads anymore — the brand's kicks have become a mainstay in the style world thanks to their street appeal and quality construction.
This elegant desk lamp will make any WFH or office setup that much better. Plus, the integrated bulb will last 20,000 hours.
A step up from your standard cast-iron skillet, this one from Field Company is made to perform while standing the test of time.
Get him an oxford shirt that goes with anything like this one from Taylor Stitch, a brand that makes garments for the long haul.
This knife not only looks like something out of the future but has all of the modern bits you'd want in a pocket knife — it's easy to open, has a lock for safety and a clip for security.
When we think of the ideal fitness apparel, we think of Lululemon. This jacket is ultra-lightweight and ready to be pulled out at any moment if bad weather strikes during a workout.
Wearing cologne may not be the first thing that comes to his mind while getting dressed in the morning these days, but this one encapsulates the scents of the wild west — cowboy up, indeed.
Give him access to a new world of sound with the Sonos One SL. This speaker works wonders by itself but can also be the first piece in a whole home of Sonos speakers.
Timex has gone back to the archives to make one of our favorite affordable watches, the Q Timex reissue. If he doesn't like green, this watch comes in a bunch of awesome colors.
Help him keep his teeth bright with this smart toothbrush from Philips Sonicare. It's one of our favorite electric toothbrushes.
If shaving is one of his least favorite to-do's, get him this heated razor that will make keeping his face groomed more appealing in an instant.
One of our favorite everyday backpacks, the R6 Arkiv is great on its own but is also modular — meaning he can add any number of extras to it as time goes on.
Our pick for the best insulated jacket you can buy, the Atom is DWR treated, filled with synthetic down for warmth retention, making it ready for any cold-weather adventure.
Help him channel his inner Steve McQueen with these iconic shades from Persol.
While these may be our favorite pair of work boots, they look just as good, if not better, off the job site as they do on it.
Noise-canceling headphones are key, especially in the days of work from home. These ones are some of the best you can buy, thanks to exceptional sound and quality.
Recovery is one of the most important aspects of fitness, even though most of us don't want to admit it. This percussion massager makes recovering convenient and, honestly, kind of fun.
Get him prepped for the next big vacation with this exceptionally handsome and hard-wearing bag from Filson, an iconic American brand that prides itself on quality.
If he's been working out from home for the past year or just doesn't like going to the gym, a set of adjustable dumbbells will bring the gym to him.
The Sayl chair is the go-to in the Gear Patrol office — we really can't recommend it enough. If he's going to be working at home for the foreseeable future, a comfy chair is an absolute must.
Make all of his jet-setting dreams come true with a classy aluminum suitcase from Zero Halliburton that will get him from point A to point B in style.
Duh-nuh, duh-nuh, duh-nuh — yes, this is the stylish dive watch he's wanted ever since he saw Richard Dreyfuss rock the original in Jaws.