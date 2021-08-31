Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
30 Birthday Gifts for Him Any Guy Will Love
His birthday is coming up. Get him a gift that will make it a special one.
The big day deserves an epic gift, but finding the right birthday gift for him can be a difficult task. Any gift you give should be well-thought-out, but a birthday gift should be just a bit more thoughtful than what you'd buy on other gifting occasions. Think of what he loves to do in his off time, what brings him joy, what his hobbies are — this is where you should focus. Whether he loves riding his bike, coming up with the perfect 'fit or testing new recipes in the kitchen, these are the 30 best birthday gifts for him.
Bitters are an essential addition to any mixologist's bar setup. With a bunch of flavors, he'll use these to make any kind of boozy concoction he can think of.
Hot Sauce is all the rage right now and it seems like there is one for every type of cuisine. If he loves hot sauce, why not help him make some for himself?
If he loves cooking up meals inspired by Asian recipes or is just interested in making everything taste better, this kit will be a great addition to his spice rack.
For the whiskey lover, there is nothing better than getting a bottle of hooch as a birthday gift. This bottle is one of our favorite elevated bourbon options you can buy.
Whether he loves a midnight toke, lights Palo Santo on the regular or has a habit of sneaking the occasional cigarette, this glass ashtray will keep everything tidy.
One of our favorite pairs of running shorts, the Lululemon Pace Breaker is sweat-wicking, super comfortable and has pockets. Plus it comes in a bunch of colors and three lengths.
Home-brewing is an ideal activity for the craft beer-obsessed guy. This kit has everything he needs to get his first homebrew, including grains, malt, hops, yeast and a fermenter.
Let's face it, he's probably not using quality olive oil at home. This duo from Brightland features two types of extra virgin olive oil made to complement any meal he can dream up.
When you smell good, you feel good. Santal 33 from Le Labo is one of the most popular fragrances you can get right now — his nose (and your nose) will thank you.
This is a sneaker we all know, we all love and will never go out of style. No matter how he dresses, these Chucks will improve his wardrobe in an instant.
A quality grinder is essential to getting the most from a weed-smoking experience. This one from Santa Cruz is one of our picks for the best weed grinders you can buy.
Help him capture all of the best moments in his life with this camera — upgraded from Polaroids of the old days with auto-focus and sharp, vivid color.
Sneakers are cool, but he can't wear them all the time. Loafers are a serious sartorial flex — they look good with just about everything and can easily be worn year-round.
If he spends his Sundays in front of the TV taking in every football game possible, get him this epic coffee table book to remind him of all the best moments in the history of the sport.
Sometimes the only thing to get him through the day is hot coffee. If he wants his coffee hot longer than a few minutes, get the Ember Mug, which maintains the coffee at drinking temperature for 80 minutes (or all day if charging).
This smart pen will change his notetaking and journaling forever. It connects to his phone through a companion app that transfers what is written on the page into his phone, making for easy notation and access to everything he writes down.
The uKeg from GrowlerWerks will be the ideal companion for trips to the brewery, allowing him to bring home and keep 128 ounces of his favorite brew on tap.
This sweater calls back to a vintage surf and skate era but does it with a modern fit and materials. Whenever you buy from Outerknown, you know you're getting an earth-friendly garment.
We all know we shouldn't be looking at our phones late into the night. We probably also shouldn't be using it first thing in the AM. This alarm clock will give him the sleep hygiene boost he needs.
Q Timex has been one of Timex's most exciting lines of watches over the past few years, resurfacing designs from the 60s and 70s and optimizing them for modern times.
A Masterclass subscription will give him the chance to explore every aspect of his creativity, from screenwriting with Aaron Sorkin to cooking the perfect meal with Gordon Ramsay.
Whether he loves his Apple gear or just needs to retire his old wired headphones, AirPods Pro are the perfect option to help him upgrade. These are one of the most popular products among Gear Patrol readers.
For the fitness buff, recovery is one of the most important aspects of a workout. This percussion massager from Theragun is a great way to end a hard run or gym session.
If lighting a joint or ripping a bong isn't his preferred way to smoke, give him our favorite vape instead. This one from PAX Labs is versatile and super simple to use.
Our Smart Spend pick for all-in-one turntables, the Fluence RT81 has everything he needs to start his vinyl experience. Honestly, records do just sound better than anything else.
For the dude who loves fashion, is riding the Western wave (or both), this denim jacket from RRL is the perfect elevated choice to gift.
Cyclists are always going on and on about gear. It is an obsession. Rapha makes some of the finest cycling gear in the world, and this kit is sure to give him and his buddies something to talk about on their next weekend ride.
For the chef who already has everything for his kitchen, an Ooni pizza oven is a great gift. This oven fires up to 950°F in just 20 minutes and can cook a pizza in under 60 seconds.
He's a watch guy, but you don't know what to get. This watch is the perfect combination of high-quality and affordability, plus looks damn good. It is one of our favorite field watches you can buy.