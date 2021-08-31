Today's Top Stories
30 Birthday Gifts for Him Any Guy Will Love

His birthday is coming up. Get him a gift that will make it a special one.

By Will Porter
best gifts for him
Gear Patrol

The big day deserves an epic gift, but finding the right birthday gift for him can be a difficult task. Any gift you give should be well-thought-out, but a birthday gift should be just a bit more thoughtful than what you'd buy on other gifting occasions. Think of what he loves to do in his off time, what brings him joy, what his hobbies are — this is where you should focus. Whether he loves riding his bike, coming up with the perfect 'fit or testing new recipes in the kitchen, these are the 30 best birthday gifts for him.

Amazon
1 of 30
Hella Cocktail Co. 5-Pack Bitters Bar Set
$35 AT AMAZON

Bitters are an essential addition to any mixologist's bar setup. With a bunch of flavors, he'll use these to make any kind of boozy concoction he can think of.

Uncommon Goods
2 of 30
Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit
$40 AT UNCOMMON GOODS

Hot Sauce is all the rage right now and it seems like there is one for every type of cuisine. If he loves hot sauce, why not help him make some for himself?

Fly By Jing
3 of 30
Fly By Jing Triple Threat
$42 AT FLY BY JING

If he loves cooking up meals inspired by Asian recipes or is just interested in making everything taste better, this kit will be a great addition to his spice rack.

Courtesy
4 of 30
Old Forester 1920 Prohibition Style Bourbon
$63 AT DRIZLY

For the whiskey lover, there is nothing better than getting a bottle of hooch as a birthday gift. This bottle is one of our favorite elevated bourbon options you can buy.

Urban Outfitters
5 of 30
Yew Yew Half-Circle Ashtray
$65 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS

Whether he loves a midnight toke, lights Palo Santo on the regular or has a habit of sneaking the occasional cigarette, this glass ashtray will keep everything tidy.

Lululemon
6 of 30
Lululemon Pace Breaker Short
$68 AT LULULEMON

One of our favorite pairs of running shorts, the Lululemon Pace Breaker is sweat-wicking, super comfortable and has pockets. Plus it comes in a bunch of colors and three lengths.

Huckberry
7 of 30
Northern Brewer Craft Beer Making Kit With Siphonless Fermenter
$70 AT HUCKBERRY

Home-brewing is an ideal activity for the craft beer-obsessed guy. This kit has everything he needs to get his first homebrew, including grains, malt, hops, yeast and a fermenter.

Brightland
8 of 30
Brightland The Duo
$74 AT BRIGHTLAND

Let's face it, he's probably not using quality olive oil at home. This duo from Brightland features two types of extra virgin olive oil made to complement any meal he can dream up.

Nordstrom
9 of 30
Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum
$80 AT NORDSTROM

When you smell good, you feel good. Santal 33 from Le Labo is one of the most popular fragrances you can get right now — his nose (and your nose) will thank you.

Converse
10 of 30
Converse Chuck 70
$85 AT CONVERSE

This is a sneaker we all know, we all love and will never go out of style. No matter how he dresses, these Chucks will improve his wardrobe in an instant.

Amazon
11 of 30
Santa Cruz Shredder Aluminum Herb Grinder
$89 AT AMAZON

A quality grinder is essential to getting the most from a weed-smoking experience. This one from Santa Cruz is one of our picks for the best weed grinders you can buy.

Amazon
12 of 30
Polaroid Originals Now I-Type Instant Camera
$110 AT AMAZON

Help him capture all of the best moments in his life with this camera — upgraded from Polaroids of the old days with auto-focus and sharp, vivid color.

G.H. Bass
13 of 30
G.H. Bass Logan Flat Strap Weejuns
$110 AT G.H. BASS

Sneakers are cool, but he can't wear them all the time. Loafers are a serious sartorial flex — they look good with just about everything and can easily be worn year-round.

Bespoke Post
14 of 30
NFL 100 Leatherbound Book
$110 AT BESPOKE POST

If he spends his Sundays in front of the TV taking in every football game possible, get him this epic coffee table book to remind him of all the best moments in the history of the sport.

West Elm
15 of 30
Ember Temperature Control Mug
$130 AT WEST ELM

Sometimes the only thing to get him through the day is hot coffee. If he wants his coffee hot longer than a few minutes, get the Ember Mug, which maintains the coffee at drinking temperature for 80 minutes (or all day if charging).

Amazon
16 of 30
Moleskine Bluetooth Smart Pen & Notebook Set
$149 AT AMAZON

This smart pen will change his notetaking and journaling forever. It connects to his phone through a companion app that transfers what is written on the page into his phone, making for easy notation and access to everything he writes down.

Huckberry
17 of 30
GrowlerWerks uKeg 128-ounce
$149 AT HUCKBERRY

The uKeg from GrowlerWerks will be the ideal companion for trips to the brewery, allowing him to bring home and keep 128 ounces of his favorite brew on tap.

Outerknown
18 of 30
Outerknown Nostalgic Sweater
$158 AT OUTERKNOWN

This sweater calls back to a vintage surf and skate era but does it with a modern fit and materials. Whenever you buy from Outerknown, you know you're getting an earth-friendly garment.

Huckberry
19 of 30
The Loftie Alarm Clock
$165 AT HUCKBERRY

We all know we shouldn't be looking at our phones late into the night. We probably also shouldn't be using it first thing in the AM. This alarm clock will give him the sleep hygiene boost he needs.

Courtesy
20 of 30
Q Timex Reissue 38mm Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch
$179 AT TIMEX

Q Timex has been one of Timex's most exciting lines of watches over the past few years, resurfacing designs from the 60s and 70s and optimizing them for modern times.

Masterclass
21 of 30
Masterclass Gift Subscription
$180 AT MASTERCLASS

A Masterclass subscription will give him the chance to explore every aspect of his creativity, from screenwriting with Aaron Sorkin to cooking the perfect meal with Gordon Ramsay.

Amazon
22 of 30
Apple AirPods Pro
Now 21% off
$197 AT AMAZON

Whether he loves his Apple gear or just needs to retire his old wired headphones, AirPods Pro are the perfect option to help him upgrade. These are one of the most popular products among Gear Patrol readers.

Amazon
23 of 30
Theragun Mini
$199 AT AMAZON

For the fitness buff, recovery is one of the most important aspects of a workout. This percussion massager from Theragun is a great way to end a hard run or gym session.

Vapor.com
24 of 30
PAX 3 Vaporizer - Complete Kit
SHOP NOW

If lighting a joint or ripping a bong isn't his preferred way to smoke, give him our favorite vape instead. This one from PAX Labs is versatile and super simple to use.

Amazon
25 of 30
Fluance RT81 Turntable
$250 AT AMAZON

Our Smart Spend pick for all-in-one turntables, the Fluence RT81 has everything he needs to start his vinyl experience. Honestly, records do just sound better than anything else. 

Ralph Lauren
26 of 30
RRL Indigo Denim Jacket
$290 AT RALPH LAUREN

For the dude who loves fashion, is riding the Western wave (or both), this denim jacket from RRL is the perfect elevated choice to gift.

Rapha
27 of 30
Rapha Classic Jersey and Bib Bundle
$305 AT RAPHA

Cyclists are always going on and on about gear. It is an obsession. Rapha makes some of the finest cycling gear in the world, and this kit is sure to give him and his buddies something to talk about on their next weekend ride.

Huckberry
28 of 30
Ooni Koda 12 Pizza Oven
$349 AT HUCKBERRY

For the chef who already has everything for his kitchen, an Ooni pizza oven is a great gift. This oven fires up to 950°F in just 20 minutes and can cook a pizza in under 60 seconds.

Hamilton
29 of 30
Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical
$545 AT HAMILTON

He's a watch guy, but you don't know what to get. This watch is the perfect combination of high-quality and affordability, plus looks damn good. It is one of our favorite field watches you can buy.

REI
30 of 30
Garmin fenix 6 Multisport GPS Watch
$550 AT REI

No matter what type of athlete he is, the Garmin Fenix 6 is equipped for the task. It is tough-as-nails, has built-in GPS and can connect to Strava for workout tracking.

The 60+ Best Gifts for Men
