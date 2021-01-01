Today's Top Stories
Our Favorite Bags and Backpacks That Were Released in 2020

From Outerknown, Story mfg., Tanner Goods and more.

By John Zientek
this year in gear best bags style
Gear Patrol

2020 shifted the way we used bags and backpacks. Instead of hauling things to and from the office, they became even more utilitarian. We found the need for better reusable grocery bags, better bags for hiking and functional bags for dog walks. Luckily, many brands released new bags and backpacks that fit the mold — here are our favorites.

New Life Project X Outerknown Bags

this year in gear best bags style
Courtesy

The New Life Project is made up of four original designs — a backpack, a tote, a sacoche and a zip pouch — crafted to stand up to the rigors of everyday use. Instead of settling for traditional materials, the designers set out to create bags using only recycled or repurposed materials. With this first launch, they got about 70 percent of the way there. On top of being more sustainable than conventional backpack materials, the fabric used in the shell and lining of these bags is both water repellant and tear-resistant.

Price: $98 - $298

SHOP NOW

Keen x Garcia Hip Bag

this year in gear best bags style
Courtesy

This bag has a rolltop main entry with 6-hook strap closure, a concealed zippered hip pocket and an adjustable buckle strap. Each bag features Garcia’s artwork — either "New York at Night" or "Banyan Tree" — displayed prominently on fabric panels. When Garcia was not touring with the Grateful Dead or the Jerry Garcia Band, he created paintings, drawings, etchings and other works of art. One percent of the proceeds of sales go to HeadCount, a non-profit that works to promote voter participation.

Price: $85

SHOP NOW

Monitaly Daily Tote Bag

this year in gear best bags style
Courtesy

Yuki Matsuda's cult-favorite clothing brand is offering a range of cool tote bags made from leftover fabric from past seasons' designs. This one features a lightweight insulated nylon rip-stop fabric traditionally used for making parachutes.

Price: $65

SHOP NOW

Tanner Goods Canyon Crossbody Pack

this year in gear best bags style
Courtesy

Made from an innovative fabric dubbed Konbu, this lightweight, durable and water-repellent pack is coming after your daypack.

Price: $115

SHOP NOW

Filson Restoration Department Collection

this year in gear best bags style
Courtesy

You can now buy one-of-a-kind bags from the Filson Restoration Department. The Seattle-based brand has been outfitting loggers, hunters and all forms of rugged outdoorsmen for over 120 years, and over that time it’s had on one of the best lifetime guarantees in the business. Choose from well-worn bags that have been repaired and restored or custom pieces made with deadstock and short-run materials. But act fast — once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Price: Sold Out

SHOP NOW

A Kind of Guise Kente Beach Bag

this year in gear best bags style
Courtesy

Limited edition totes made in collaboration with a small Ghanaian work shop, these colorful authentic Kente cloth bags raise money for Dream Big Ghana Foundation.

Price: Sold Out

SHOP NOW

Bellroy Apex Backpack

this year in gear best bags style
Courtesy

The bag appears to have a typical fold-over design but opens up into an easily accessible layout that doesn’t require the user to dig through a cavern to find their keys. Its pockets, similar to a tool belt, are built around the sides of the bag leaving the center cavity open and feature stretch fabric to keep your stowables in place. It has a capacity of 26L — plenty of storage for everyday use — and an adjustable sternum strap for extra stability and comfort.

Price: $449

SHOP NOW

South2 West8 Mesh Grocery Bag

this year in gear best bags style
Courtesy

Mesh has been one of the bigger trends recently. If you're too timid to jump into a mesh top, this tote bag was an easy way to hop into the trend. I say 'was' because, obviously, it's sold out.

Price: Sold Out

SHOP NOW

Story Mfg. x Greater Goods Bags for Lebanon

this year in gear best bags style
Courtesy

Another collab for good, London-based brands Story Mfg. and Greater Goods joined forces to raise money for those affected by the devastating explosion in Lebanon.

Price: Sold Out

LEARN MORE

Workshop Hand-Tooled Weatherproof Leather Briefcase

this year in gear best bags style
Courtesy

The standout piece of Filson's hand-tooled collection is the Original Briefcase with a weatherproof leather flap. The best-selling bag features a vegetable-tanned leather flap from Wicket & Craig that’s been treated for water protection and extensively hand tooled. The intricate design takes a skilled craftsman hours of work to complete and is completely unique due to the handmade process.

Price: $1,800

LEARN MORE

Tender Type 005 One-Strap Tote Bag

this year in gear best bags style
Courtesy

It's a deceptively complicated tote bag that's folded over the bottom edge so there are no seams to create weakness. A wide strap loops around the bag twice to create the handles.

Price: ~$108

SHOP NOW

Noah x Birdwell Paisley Nylon Tote + Gear Pouch

this year in gear best bags style
Courtesy

This go-anywhere tote is made from Birdwell's legendary SurfNyl fabric. It features an exclusive 9-color paisley print and includes a small gear pouch (ideal for keys, corkscrews and other necessities).

Price: $158

SHOP NOW

