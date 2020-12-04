Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: Color-Enhancing ChromaPop Goggles, How to Run When It's Cold Out & More

By Gear Patrol
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

These Goggles Are the Ski Kit Upgrade You’re Missing
Now that it's December and Thanksgiving is another long year away, it feels like we can finally allow ourselves to feel excited for the coming of winter's most anticipated guest — and it's not Santa Claus. We're talking about ski season — fresh powder, fast skis and a good pair of goggles. And if you find your goggle lacking as you kit up for this season, look to the Squad MAG Goggles from Smith Optics. They feature color- and contrast-enhancing ChromaPop™ lenses, a streamlined magnetic lens change system, comfortable helmet integration and fog-free performance. But don't just take our word for it, grab a pair and see for yourself.

LEARN MORE

The 10 Best New Home Products of 2020
gantri
Henry Phillips

Pretty much everyone spent most of 2020 at home. These innovative products were clearly designed to help us make the most of it.

LEARN MORE
All the Automotive News You Missed This Week That You Should Know About
audi r8
Audi

The week was filled with news about cool new cars, trucks and more. Here's what we didn't get to tell you yet.

LEARN MORE

Fans of Sixties Design Will Flip for This Affordable Automatic Watch
brew retromatic review
Zen Love

We review the Brew Retromatic: a standout design with an automatic movement for under $500.

LEARN MORE
19 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week
best style releases
Courtesy

Every cool watch and stylish drop that came across our desks this week, from tough dive watches to the perfect flannel chore jacket and more.

LEARN MORE

How to Run When It's Cold AF Out, According to the Pros
cold weather running
Courtesy

From drinks to timing to form (and gear!), six elite runners share their best tips.

LEARN MORE

The Best Wireless Chargers for iPhone or Android
best wireless chargers
Courtesy

Wireless charging has come a long way in the last few years. It's faster, more reliable and way more devices support it — including most smartphones, wireless earbuds and headphones.

LEARN MORE

Five Things Gear Patrol's Founder Wants for Christmas
eric yang ceo founder holiday gift guide wish list
Gear Patrol

When you're the CEO of Gear Patrol, you get to know products pretty well. These are the ones Eric Yang is hoping for this year.

LEARN MORE

6 Gadgets To Have on Your Radar This Week
best tech releases
Courtesy

Affordable hi-fi wireless earbuds, a $20 smartwatch, and a new Sonos soundbar, these are the best new gadgets to know about this week.

LEARN MORE

The Best Face Masks for Running and Biking, Tested
under armour sportsmask
Under Armour

Check out the pros and cons of a bunch of innovative approaches from outdoors- and fitness-oriented brands.

LEARN MORE

The 25 Best Gifts for Coffee Lovers
best gifts for coffee lovers
Courtesy

The coffee geek in your life will appreciate everything on this list.

LEARN MORE

The Best Gifts for New Drivers
best gifts for a new driver
Courtesy

Help a teenager celebrate one of the great milestones on the way to adulthood.

LEARN MORE
Honda Is Making a Major Change in Just 2 Years
honda rugged
Honda

Honda has a decisive move in store for its vehicle lineup — one that could be a harbinger of things to come.

LEARN MORE

The Best Everyday Gadget Gift Ideas Under $50
best everyday gadgets under 50
Courtesy

We've rounded up all our favorite everyday gadgets that cost less than $50.

LEARN MORE
BMW and Apple Are Teaming Up to Turn Your iPhone Into a Car Key
apple bmw gear patrol full lead
BMW

One less item to carry in your pockets, we suppose.

LEARN MORE
This Legendary 1960s Sports Car Is Back as an Electric Monster
ac
AC Cars

Could we interest you in an electric supercar that looks precisely like a 1960s Shelby Cobra?

LEARN MORE
Ends Soon: Everything You Need for Your Next Road Trip
man wearing ewool heated vest, carton of drive coffee, man wearing randolph usa sunglasses, pair of rmwilliams leather boots, and an image of cars at a road track event
Courtesy

Enter for your chance to win the gear you need for a holiday road trip. Prizes include quality eyewear, hard-wearing footwear, freshly roasted coffee and essential reading material.

LEARN MORE

Introducing the First-Ever Taylor Stitch x Gear Patrol Collaboration
taylor stitch x gp site post
Taylor Stitch

We teamed up with our good friends at Taylor Stitch for special versions of two of the brand's most distinguished garments.

LEARN MORE

