Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.
Now that it's December and Thanksgiving is another long year away, it feels like we can finally allow ourselves to feel excited for the coming of winter's most anticipated guest — and it's not Santa Claus. We're talking about ski season — fresh powder, fast skis and a good pair of goggles. And if you find your goggle lacking as you kit up for this season, look to the Squad MAG Goggles from Smith Optics. They feature color- and contrast-enhancing ChromaPop™ lenses, a streamlined magnetic lens change system, comfortable helmet integration and fog-free performance. But don't just take our word for it, grab a pair and see for yourself.
Pretty much everyone spent most of 2020 at home. These innovative products were clearly designed to help us make the most of it.
The week was filled with news about cool new cars, trucks and more. Here's what we didn't get to tell you yet.
We review the Brew Retromatic: a standout design with an automatic movement for under $500.
Every cool watch and stylish drop that came across our desks this week, from tough dive watches to the perfect flannel chore jacket and more.
From drinks to timing to form (and gear!), six elite runners share their best tips.
Wireless charging has come a long way in the last few years. It's faster, more reliable and way more devices support it — including most smartphones, wireless earbuds and headphones.
When you're the CEO of Gear Patrol, you get to know products pretty well. These are the ones Eric Yang is hoping for this year.
Affordable hi-fi wireless earbuds, a $20 smartwatch, and a new Sonos soundbar, these are the best new gadgets to know about this week.
Check out the pros and cons of a bunch of innovative approaches from outdoors- and fitness-oriented brands.
The coffee geek in your life will appreciate everything on this list.
Help a teenager celebrate one of the great milestones on the way to adulthood.
Honda has a decisive move in store for its vehicle lineup — one that could be a harbinger of things to come.
We've rounded up all our favorite everyday gadgets that cost less than $50.
One less item to carry in your pockets, we suppose.
Could we interest you in an electric supercar that looks precisely like a 1960s Shelby Cobra?
Enter for your chance to win the gear you need for a holiday road trip. Prizes include quality eyewear, hard-wearing footwear, freshly roasted coffee and essential reading material.
We teamed up with our good friends at Taylor Stitch for special versions of two of the brand's most distinguished garments.