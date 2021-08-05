Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
EDITOR'S PICKS
The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.
UP TO 50% OFF
Score big on Backcountry's Memorial Day sale with top brands including Arc'teryx, Black Diamond and Hydro Flask
$10 OFF W/ CODE BESTBUDS (20%)
Chill just like your parents used to — that is the promise of Dad Grass. Right now you can get 20 percent off any flower, so take the offer and have a nice casual toke.
$59 OFF (24%)
These sneakers from Salomon may have made it from the trail running world into the fashion world, but they are still over-engineered to be perfect for hard running on heavy trails.
$91 OFF (57%)
If you're looking for a total upgrade to your gaming desk setup, this is absolutely the best time to do it. Get an elite new headset, keyboard and mouse all at once for over half off.
$100 OFF (56%)
All-Clad's big factory seconds sale is on, which means there's no better time to buy factory seconds from the superior cookware brand. Like this Copper Core 10-inch Fry Pan, which is a big-time upgrade for your kitchen.
$157 OFF (15%)
APT2B is having a big Memorial Day sale and this writing desk is one of our favorite pieces on sale. It is a gorgeous walnut color and is made from Acacia wood that brightens up any space.
$70 OFF (41%)
In honor of 2021 graduates, Lumin has dropped the price of its deluxe skincare set by 40% — which equals huge savings. The kit comes with seven pieces and everything you need to keep your skin looking great.
$101 OFF (27%)
These Bose headphones are some of Gear Patrol's favorite noise-canceling headphones of the past year, owing to their excellent design and top-notch sound quality.
$67 OFF (30%)
The time for jeans has returned, for better or for worse. If you're going to be wearing them, you might as well wear a great pair like the Petit New Standard from A.P.C. Calling them the standard is a bold claim but in this case, it's true.
$40 OFF (42%)
The Killshot OG SP offers all the low-key design appeal of its better-known counterpart, with some serious throwback flair added in for good measure. And right now, they're only 65 bucks.
$109 OFF (15%)
This Adirondack chair takes one of the most classic outdoor chair silhouettes and twists it just a bit to make it distinctly DWR, which we love. Perfect for any outdoor style and activity.
$16 OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL (20%)
Steak knives are a must-have in the kitchen, whether you actually eat steak or not. These ones from Misen feature sharp serrated edges for easy cooking and are made from premium stainless steel.
HOME & KITCHEN DEALS
$128 $96 (25% OFF)
Spruce up any room in your house with this bright, comfy throw blanket from Faherty.
$135 $99 (27% OFF)
Reach for these handsome fry pans whenever you need to whip up a quick breakfast or make a feast for dinner.
$749 $522 (30% OFF)
One of the best air purifiers you can buy, this one has a handful of modes and reduces up to 99.99 percent of particles 0.01 microns in the air.
$2,337 $1,986 (15% OFF W/ CODE SEMIANNUAL15)
This customizable sofa is made to order, saving you a ton of money.
$1,298 $899 (31% OFF)
This is the best foam mattress that we've tested. Plus you get $399 of free accessories when you buy a mattress.
$69 $55 (20% OFF W/ CODE SUMMER20)
Combining all the best properties from both cast iron and stainless steel, a carbon steel pan will elevate your cooking experience.
$400 $300 (25% OFF)
Dyson's smaller cooling fan/air purifier is still plenty strong: it can clear a 350-square-foot room of 99.97 percent of pollutants and allergens as small as .3 microns.
$100 $80 (20% OFF)
Grow any small vegetable inside your home with a smart garden that automatically waters itself.
$169 $120 (29% OFF)
We think this is the best electric kettle that you can buy thanks to its effectiveness and good looks.
$46 $37 (20% OFF)
Don't spend your money on a dozen random knives for the kitchen — you only need one jack-of-all-trades like this.
$170 $95 (44% OFF)
From the makers of the internet's favorite pan, this knife set trio does everything you need in the kitchen.
$178 $150 (16% OFF)
This excellent coffee maker from OXO is our pick for the best coffee maker of 2021.
OUTDOOR DEALS
$390 $292 (25% OFF)
These lightweight hiking boots with Gore-Tex will keep your feet comfortable and dry on the trail.
$89 $62 (30% OFF)
Keep your eyeballs protected while looking stylish on the mountain with these shades from Sunski.
$120 $96 (20% OFF)
These hiking shoes will keep you safe and comfortable out on the trail, no matter what terrain you find yourself in.
$60 $44 (27% OFF)
This daypack is perfect for quick adventures to the park or settling in for an evening picnic.
$129 $97 (25% OFF)
This hardy ripstop bag is perfect for weekend trips or outdoor adventures — it looks great, too.
$199 $139 (30% OFF)
This is one of the best insulated jackets you can buy and is hardly ever found at this price.
$95 $76 (20% OFF)
Never worry about the water you're drinking on your adventures thanks to Larq's internal UV light that kills 99.9% of germs.
$150 $75 (50% OFF)
This fully waterproof and drip-proof cooler can hold up to 24 cans, making it the perfect addition to your summer and fall adventures.
$185 $148 (20% OFF)
These hiking shoes from outdoor leader Arc'teryx feature a hard-wearing Vibram sole and Gore-Tex for waterproofing.
$79 $47 (41% OFF)
This flannel mid-layer from Patagonia is perfect for the change from summer to fall.
$120 $90 (25% OFF)
This insulated hoodie is perfect for brisk summer nights or for having on hand when the weather turns for the worst.
$60 $48 (20% OFF)
Looking to lounge in style at the campsite? Check out this camp chair with a footrest.
$80 $64 (20% OFF)
Stay charged whenever you're off the grid with this solar kit that you can rest on any surface, even your backpack.
$25 $19 (24% OFF)
This lightweight camp chair is perfect for any adventure, whether you're backpacking or car camping.
$35 $24 (31% OFF)
A solid pair of water shorts like these is your summer wardrobe's bread and butter.
FITNESS DEALS
$88 $59 (33% OFF)
Made from water repellent, stretch ripstop fabric, these will add a bit of luxury to your running lineup.
$50 $38 (24% OFF)
A simple pair of black running shorts will quickly become the pair that you reach for every day.
$88 $62 (30% OFF)
A quarter-zip is the perfect mid-layer for workouts or just bouncing around town.
$399 $329 (18% OFF)
This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.
$160 $131 (18% OFF)
If you're looking for some of the most comfortable runners around, you've found them with the Nike React Infinity.
$130 $75 (42% OFF)
These are one of our picks for the best gym shoes you can buy, especially at this price.
$150 $100 (33% OFF)
Perfect for daily runs, these feature a knit upper that creates a comfy sock-like feel.
$100 $75 (25% OFF)
Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. This one has multiple speeds and gets much deeper than a standard roller.
$50 $35 (30% OFF)
Your home floors (and, eventually, studios) need to be protected and you need to be comfortable, so keep a yoga mat around for any workout you're getting into.
$55 $42 (23% OFF)
While most running gear is a little bit vanilla, these shorts from Nike bring a touch of flair. This pair is made from a soft woven material, have a comfy brief lining and have an iPhone pocket.
STYLE DEALS
$140 $91 (35% OFF)
Traveling again? It is just as important as ever to keep your passport and your wallet safe, so get something to keep them close.
$525 $263 (50% OFF)
A stainless steel bracelet and solar power highlight this sleek chronograph watch from Seiko.
$110 $72 (35% OFF)
These easy-wearing joggers are garment-dyed for extra softness — perfect for the WFH era.
$710 $604 (15% OFF)
Viberg makes some of the best boots you can buy and they hardly ever go on sale, so act fast if you want to get a deal.
$60 $30 (50% OFF)
Uniqlo's collaboration with Jil Sander continues to create pieces that make up the perfect daily uniform.
$138 $41 (70% OFF)
70% off a shirt that can take you from the beach to dinner.
$119 $59 (50% OFF)
An icon of the sneaker world made with fully vegan materials.
$268 $189 (29% OFF)
If you're looking for the perfect summer-weight cardigan, Todd Snyder has made it.
$179 $129 (27% OFF)
Another simply exceptional Timex Q collab from American designer Todd Snyder, at a great price.
$161 $113 (30% OFF)
These shades are an icon — need we say more? No matter what you're wearing, a pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarers will always look great and elevate your style. Save your irises.
$148 $59 (60% OFF)
When you head back out this summer, you want to look good. Take your outfit up a notch with an eco-friendly casual blazer from Everlane, one of our favorite brands.
$105 $75 (29% OFF)
An icon of the early days of Nike, the Waffle Trainer harkens back to a time when shoes were simple and shoes were good. These look great with any outfit, even if they're not for setting PRs anymore.
TECH DEALS
$549 $470 (14% OFF)
This is one of the best deals we've seen on Apple's latest headphones.
$200 $180 (10% OFF)
These athlete-inspired earbuds are one of our favorites for working out thanks to new features like SurroundSafe keep you protected and aware on the road or trail.
$130 $99 (24% OFF)
This soundbar and Roku combination has everything to love about Roku and pairs it with an exceptional sound experience.
$60 $48 (20% OFF)
This case from Moment is ultra-thin to prevent lugging around a bulky phone and is MagSafe compatible.
$299 $249 (17% OFF)
As Bose prepares to release the latest iteration of the QuietComfort headphones, these ones have been marked down by $50.
$230 $165 (28% OFF)
This Alexa-enabled smart lock connects straight to your existing deadbolt for easy security.
$350 $250 (29% OFF)
These are the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy right now.
$549 $500 (9% OFF)
This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the new Apple AirPods Max. If you're thinking about getting them, do it now.
$35 $20 (43% OFF)
Wi-Fi connectivity has never been more precious. Make sure your entire home is covered with this Wi-Fi extender, which can boost coverage up to 1,200 feet and connect to 20 devices.