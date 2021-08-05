Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: Save on Lululemon Shorts, 25% off a Patagonia Duffel & More

By Gear Patrol
black hole bag
Courtesy

backcountry hiking
Backcountry

SHOP NOW

UP TO 50% OFF

Score big on Backcountry's Memorial Day sale with top brands including Arc'teryx, Black Diamond and Hydro Flask

Dad Grass Hemp CBD Flower Quarter Ounce
Dad Grass Hemp CBD Flower Quarter Ounce
$38 $48

$10 OFF W/ CODE BESTBUDS (20%)

Chill just like your parents used to — that is the promise of Dad Grass. Right now you can get 20 percent off any flower, so take the offer and have a nice casual toke. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST VAPES

Salomon XT-6 Advanced Sneakers
Salomon XT-6 Advanced Sneakers
Salomon
$186 $245

$59 OFF (24%)

These sneakers from Salomon may have made it from the trail running world into the fashion world, but they are still over-engineered to be perfect for hard running on heavy trails. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Razer Power Up Bundle
Razer Power Up Bundle
Razer
$69 $160

$91 OFF (57%)

If you're looking for a total upgrade to your gaming desk setup, this is absolutely the best time to do it. Get an elite new headset, keyboard and mouse all at once for over half off. 

READ ABOUT WHY GAMING CHAIRS SUCK

All-Clad 10-Inch Fry Pan with Lid - Second Quality
All-Clad 10-Inch Fry Pan with Lid - Second Quality
$80 $180

$100 OFF (56%)

All-Clad's big factory seconds sale is on, which means there's no better time to buy factory seconds from the superior cookware brand. Like this Copper Core 10-inch Fry Pan, which is a big-time upgrade for your kitchen.

READ WHAT MAKES ALL-CLAD COOKWARE BETTER

APT2B Aiken Writing Desk
APT2B Aiken Writing Desk
$891 $1,048

$157 OFF (15%)

APT2B is having a big Memorial Day sale and this writing desk is one of our favorite pieces on sale. It is a gorgeous walnut color and is made from Acacia wood that brightens up any space. 

READ ABOUT SOME OF OUR FAVORITE DESKS

Lumin Deluxe Skincare Kit
Lumin Deluxe Skincare Kit
$100 $170

$70 OFF (41%)

In honor of 2021 graduates, Lumin has dropped the price of its deluxe skincare set by 40% — which equals huge savings. The kit comes with seven pieces and everything you need to keep your skin looking great. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FACE MOISTURIZERS

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 - Certified Refurbished
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 - Certified Refurbished
$279 $380

$101 OFF (27%)

These Bose headphones are some of Gear Patrol's favorite noise-canceling headphones of the past year, owing to their excellent design and top-notch sound quality. 

READ ABOUT THE BOSE 700 VS SONY WH-1000XM4

A.P.C. Indigo Petit New Standard Jeans
A.P.C. Indigo Petit New Standard Jeans
A.P.C.
$158 $225

$67 OFF (30%)

The time for jeans has returned, for better or for worse. If you're going to be wearing them, you might as well wear a great pair like the Petit New Standard from A.P.C. Calling them the standard is a bold claim but in this case, it's true. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST JEANS

Nike Killshot OG
Nike Killshot OG
nike
$55 $95

$40 OFF (42%)

The Killshot OG SP offers all the low-key design appeal of its better-known counterpart, with some serious throwback flair added in for good measure. And right now, they're only 65 bucks.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SNEAKERS UNDER $50

Loll Adirondack Lounge Chair
Loll Adirondack Lounge Chair
$616 $725

$109 OFF (15%)

This Adirondack chair takes one of the most classic outdoor chair silhouettes and twists it just a bit to make it distinctly DWR, which we love. Perfect for any outdoor style and activity.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR FURNITURE DEALS 

Misen Steak Knives
Misen Steak Knives
knives
$64 $80

$16 OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL (20%)

Steak knives are a must-have in the kitchen, whether you actually eat steak or not. These ones from Misen feature sharp serrated edges for easy cooking and are made from premium stainless steel. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW HOME RELEASES


HOME & KITCHEN DEALS

Faherty Tie-Dye Blanket
Faherty Tie-Dye Blanket
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$128 $96 (25% OFF)

Spruce up any room in your house with this bright, comfy throw blanket from Faherty.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMP BLANKETS

Food52 x GreenPan Nonstick Wood-Handled Fry Pan - Set of 2
Food52 x GreenPan Nonstick Wood-Handled Fry Pan - Set of 2
GreenPan food52.com
SAVE NOW

$135 $99 (27% OFF)

Reach for these handsome fry pans whenever you need to whip up a quick breakfast or make a feast for dinner. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOKWARE

Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier
Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier
Coway amazon.com
$749.00
$523.12 (30% off)
SHOP NOW

$749 $522 (30% OFF)

One of the best air purifiers you can buy, this one has a handful of modes and reduces up to 99.99 percent of particles 0.01 microns in the air. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Inside Weather Asher Sofa
Inside Weather Asher Sofa
Inside Weather
$2,337.00
SHOP NOW

$2,337 $1,986 (15% OFF W/ CODE SEMIANNUAL15)

This customizable sofa is made to order, saving you a ton of money. 

READ MORE ABOUT INSIDE WEATHER

Nectar Mattress
Nectar Mattress
$799.00
SHOP NOW

$1,298 $899 (31% OFF)

This is the best foam mattress that we've tested. Plus you get $399 of free accessories when you buy a mattress. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MATTRESSES

Made In Carbon Steel Frying Pan
Made In Carbon Steel Frying Pan
Made In
SAVE NOW

$69 $55 (20% OFF W/ CODE SUMMER20)

Combining all the best properties from both cast iron and stainless steel, a carbon steel pan will elevate your cooking experience. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW HOME RELEASES

Dyson Pure Cool Link
Dyson Pure Cool Link
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$400 $300 (25% OFF)

Dyson's smaller cooling fan/air purifier is still plenty strong: it can clear a 350-square-foot room of 99.97 percent of pollutants and allergens as small as .3 microns. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Click & Grow Smart Garden
Click & Grow Smart Garden
Nordstrom
SAVE NOW

$100 $80 (20% OFF)

Grow any small vegetable inside your home with a smart garden that automatically waters itself. 

 READ ABOUT THE BEST SUMMER HOME GEAR

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Pour-Over Kettle
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Pour-Over Kettle
Nordstrom
SHOP NOW

$169 $120 (29% OFF)

We think this is the best electric kettle that you can buy thanks to its effectiveness and good looks.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GOOSENECK KETTLES

Victorinox Fibrox Pro Chef's Knife, 8-Inch
Victorinox Fibrox Pro Chef's Knife, 8-Inch
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$46 $37 (20% OFF)

Don't spend your money on a dozen random knives for the kitchen — you only need one jack-of-all-trades like this. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN KNIVES

From Our Place Knife Trio
From Our Place Knife Trio
fromourplace.com
SAVE NOW

$170 $95 (44% OFF)

From the makers of the internet's favorite pan, this knife set trio does everything you need in the kitchen. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN KNIVES

OXO Brew 8 Cup Coffee Maker
OXO Brew 8 Cup Coffee Maker
OXO amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$178 $150 (16% OFF)

This excellent coffee maker from OXO is our pick for the best coffee maker of 2021. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

OUTDOOR DEALS

Danner Feather Light Revival Wide Boot
Danner Feather Light Revival Wide Boot
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$390 $292 (25% OFF)

These lightweight hiking boots with Gore-Tex will keep your feet comfortable and dry on the trail. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

Treeline Glacier Goggles - Exclusive
Treeline Glacier Goggles - Exclusive
Sunski huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$89 $62 (30% OFF)

Keep your eyeballs protected while looking stylish on the mountain with these shades from Sunski. 

READ ABOUT THE COOLEST SUNGLASSES

Merrell Zion Hiking Shoe
Merrell Zion Hiking Shoe
Merrell
SAVE NOW

$120 $96 (20% OFF)

These hiking shoes will keep you safe and comfortable out on the trail, no matter what terrain you find yourself in. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING SHOES

Fjallraven Vardag 16 Pack
Fjallraven Vardag 16 Pack
Moosejaw
SAVE NOW

$60 $44 (27% OFF)

This daypack is perfect for quick adventures to the park or settling in for an evening picnic. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BACKPACKS

Patagonia Black Hole 40L Duffel Bag
Patagonia Black Hole 40L Duffel Bag
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$129 $97 (25% OFF)

This hardy ripstop bag is perfect for weekend trips or outdoor adventures — it looks great, too. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL DUFFELS

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$199 $139 (30% OFF)

This is one of the best insulated jackets you can buy and is hardly ever found at this price. 

READ WHY YOU NEED AN INSULATED JACKET IN THE SUMMER

Larq Self Cleaning Water Bottle
Larq Self Cleaning Water Bottle
Nordstrom
SAVE NOW

$95 $76 (20% OFF)

Never worry about the water you're drinking on your adventures thanks to Larq's internal UV light that kills 99.9% of germs. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

Stoic Hybrid Backpack Cooler
Stoic Hybrid Backpack Cooler
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$150 $75 (50% OFF)

This fully waterproof and drip-proof cooler can hold up to 24 cans, making it the perfect addition to your summer and fall adventures. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOLERS

Arc'teryx Aerios FL GTX Mid Hiking Shoe
Arc'teryx Aerios FL GTX Mid Hiking Shoe
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$185 $148 (20% OFF)

These hiking shoes from outdoor leader Arc'teryx feature a hard-wearing Vibram sole and Gore-Tex for waterproofing.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING SHOES

Patagonia Lightweight Fjord Flannel
Patagonia Lightweight Fjord Flannel
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$79 $47 (41% OFF)

This flannel mid-layer from Patagonia is perfect for the change from summer to fall. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OVERSHIRTS

The North Face AT Insulated Pullover
The North Face AT Insulated Pullover
The North Face
SAVE NOW

$120 $90 (25% OFF)

This insulated hoodie is perfect for brisk summer nights or for having on hand when the weather turns for the worst. 

READ WHY YOU NEED AN INSULATED JACKET IN SUMMER

ALPS Mountaineering Kickback Chair
ALPS Mountaineering Kickback Chair
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$60 $48 (20% OFF)

Looking to lounge in style at the campsite? Check out this camp chair with a footrest. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMP CHAIRS

Goal ZeroGuide 10 Plus Solar Kit With Nomad 5
Goal ZeroGuide 10 Plus Solar Kit With Nomad 5
Goal Zero avantlink.com
SAVE NOW

$80 $64 (20% OFF)

Stay charged whenever you're off the grid with this solar kit that you can rest on any surface, even your backpack. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR GEAR OF THE SUMMER

Stoic Lightweight Trail Chair
Stoic Lightweight Trail Chair
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$25 $19 (24% OFF)

This lightweight camp chair is perfect for any adventure, whether you're backpacking or car camping.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING CHAIRS

Stoic River Hike Shorts
Stoic River Hike Shorts
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$35 $24 (31% OFF)

A solid pair of water shorts like these is your summer wardrobe's bread and butter. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUMMER SHORTS

FITNESS DEALS

Lululemon Surge Short 6-inch
Lululemon Surge Short 6-inch
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$88 $59 (33% OFF)

Made from water repellent, stretch ripstop fabric, these will add a bit of luxury to your running lineup. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOUTIQUE RUNNING BRANDS

Nike Flex Stride
Nike Flex Stride
Nike
SAVE NOW

$50 $38 (24% OFF)

A simple pair of black running shorts will quickly become the pair that you reach for every day. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MESH SHORTS

Rhone Courtside 1/4 Zip
Rhone Courtside 1/4 Zip
Rhone
SAVE NOW

$88 $62 (30% OFF)

A quarter-zip is the perfect mid-layer for workouts or just bouncing around town. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS PRODUCTS OF SUMMER

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Nordstrom
SAVE NOW

$399 $329 (18% OFF)

This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GADGETS FOR MEN

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike
SAVE NOW

$160 $131 (18% OFF)

If you're looking for some of the most comfortable runners around, you've found them with the Nike React Infinity. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Reebok Nano X Shoes
Reebok Nano X Shoes
Reebok
SAVE NOW

$130 $75 (42% OFF)

These are one of our picks for the best gym shoes you can buy, especially at this price. 

THESE ARE THE BEST GYM SHOES YOU CAN BUY

Brooks Levitate 3 Road-Running Shoes
Brooks Levitate 3 Road-Running Shoes
REI
SAVE NOW

$150 $100 (33% OFF)

Perfect for daily runs, these feature a knit upper that creates a comfy sock-like feel.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Trigger Point Charge Vibe Vibrating Foam Roller
Trigger Point Charge Vibe Vibrating Foam Roller
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$100 $75 (25% OFF)

Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. This one has multiple speeds and gets much deeper than a standard roller.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW FITNESS PRODUCTS

New Balance TPE Yoga Mat
New Balance TPE Yoga Mat
REI
SAVE NOW

$50 $35 (30% OFF)

Your home floors (and, eventually, studios) need to be protected and you need to be comfortable, so keep a yoga mat around for any workout you're getting into.

READ ABOUT THE BEST YOGA MATS

Nike Flex Stride Wild Run
Nike Flex Stride Wild Run
Nike
SAVE NOW

$55 $42 (23% OFF)

While most running gear is a little bit vanilla, these shorts from Nike bring a touch of flair. This pair is made from a soft woven material, have a comfy brief lining and have an iPhone pocket. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WORKOUT SHORTS

STYLE DEALS

Red Wing Heritage Passport Wallet
Red Wing Heritage Passport Wallet
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$140 $91 (35% OFF)

Traveling again? It is just as important as ever to keep your passport and your wallet safe, so get something to keep them close. 

READ ABOUT PASSPORT WALLETS

Seiko Solar Chronograph Coutura Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch 45.5mm
Seiko Solar Chronograph Coutura Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch 45.5mm
Macy's
SAVE NOW

$525 $263 (50% OFF)

A stainless steel bracelet and solar power highlight this sleek chronograph watch from Seiko. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHRONOGRAPH WATCHES

Marine Layer Saturday Jogger - Slim Fit
Marine Layer Saturday Jogger - Slim Fit
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$110 $72 (35% OFF)

These easy-wearing joggers are garment-dyed for extra softness — perfect for the WFH era.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUMMER PANTS

Viberg Service Boot
Viberg Service Boot
Viberg
SAVE NOW

$710 $604 (15% OFF)

Viberg makes some of the best boots you can buy and they hardly ever go on sale, so act fast if you want to get a deal. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOOTS FOR MEN

Uniqlo +J Wide-fit Relaxed Tapered Pants
Uniqlo +J Wide-fit Relaxed Tapered Pants
men Uniqlo
SAVE NOW

$60 $30 (50% OFF)

Uniqlo's collaboration with Jil Sander continues to create pieces that make up the perfect daily uniform. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE DEALS

Faherty Knit Coast Shirt
Faherty Knit Coast Shirt
Faherty East Dane
$41.40
SAVE NOW

$138 $41 (70% OFF)

70% off a shirt that can take you from the beach to dinner.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUMMER STYLE ESSENTIALS

Adidas Stan Smith Vegan
Adidas Stan Smith Vegan
End
SAVE NOW

$119 $59 (50% OFF)

An icon of the sneaker world made with fully vegan materials. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE DEALS

Todd Snyder Cotton Silk Cardigan
Todd Snyder Cotton Silk Cardigan
skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$268 $189 (29% OFF)

If you're looking for the perfect summer-weight cardigan, Todd Snyder has made it. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE DEALS

Exclusive Timex Q + Todd Snyder Bracelet Watch
Exclusive Timex Q + Todd Snyder Bracelet Watch
Todd Snyder
SAVE NOW

$179 $129 (27% OFF)

Another simply exceptional Timex Q collab from American designer Todd Snyder, at a great price. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW WATCHES

Ray-Ban Wayfarer
Ray-Ban Wayfarer
Ray-Ban
SAVE NOW

$161 $113 (30% OFF)

These shades are an icon — need we say more? No matter what you're wearing, a pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarers will always look great and elevate your style. Save your irises.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUNGLASSES

Everlane Casual Blazer
Everlane Casual Blazer
Everlane Everlane
SAVE NOW

$148 $59 (60% OFF)

When you head back out this summer, you want to look good. Take your outfit up a notch with an eco-friendly casual blazer from Everlane, one of our favorite brands. 

READ ABOUT THE LATEST STYLE RELEASES 

Nike Waffle Trainer 2
Nike Waffle Trainer 2
End
SAVE NOW

$105 $75 (29% OFF)

An icon of the early days of Nike, the Waffle Trainer harkens back to a time when shoes were simple and shoes were good. These look great with any outfit, even if they're not for setting PRs anymore. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE DEALS

TECH DEALS

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Woot
SAVE NOW

$549 $470 (14% OFF)

This is one of the best deals we've seen on Apple's latest headphones. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HEADPHONES FOR IPHONES

Jaybird Vista 2
Jaybird Vista 2
Jaybird
SAVE NOW

$200 $180 (10% OFF)

These athlete-inspired earbuds are one of our favorites for working out thanks to new features like SurroundSafe keep you protected and aware on the road or trail. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST EARBUDS

Roku Streambar 4K/HD/HDR
Roku Streambar 4K/HD/HDR
Roku amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$130 $99 (24% OFF)

This soundbar and Roku combination has everything to love about Roku and pairs it with an exceptional sound experience. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW GADGETS

Moment iPhone 12 Thin Case - MagSafe Compatible
Moment iPhone 12 Thin Case - MagSafe Compatible
skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$60 $48 (20% OFF)

This case from Moment is ultra-thin to prevent lugging around a bulky phone and is MagSafe compatible. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES

Bose QuietComfort 35 II
Bose QuietComfort 35 II
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$299 $249 (17% OFF)

As Bose prepares to release the latest iteration of the QuietComfort headphones, these ones have been marked down by $50. 

READ WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE NEXT BOSE

August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen) + Connect Hub
August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen) + Connect Hub
August Home amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$230 $165 (28% OFF)

This Alexa-enabled smart lock connects straight to your existing deadbolt for easy security. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME SMART DEVICES

Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones
Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$350 $250 (29% OFF)

These are the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy right now. 

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONE GUIDE

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$549 $500 (9% OFF)

This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the new Apple AirPods Max. If you're thinking about getting them, do it now. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NOISE CANCELING EARBUDS

TP-Link AC750 WiFi Extender
TP-Link AC750 WiFi Extender
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$35 $20 (43% OFF)

Wi-Fi connectivity has never been more precious. Make sure your entire home is covered with this Wi-Fi extender, which can boost coverage up to 1,200 feet and connect to 20 devices.

READ OUR GUIDE TO BETTER WI-FI COVERAGE

