Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: Huge Savings at All-Clad, 25% off Adidas Terrex Hikers & More

By Gear Patrol
all clad d5 cookware pan
Bloomingdale's

backcountry hiking
Backcountry

SHOP NOW

UP TO 50% OFF

Score big on Backcountry's Memorial Day sale with top brands including Arc'teryx, Black Diamond and Hydro Flask

Dad Grass Hemp CBD Flower Quarter Ounce
Dad Grass Hemp CBD Flower Quarter Ounce
$38 $48

$10 OFF W/ CODE BESTBUDS (20%)

Chill just like your parents used to — that is the promise of Dad Grass. Right now you can get 20 percent off any flower, so take the offer and have a nice casual toke. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST VAPES

Salomon XT-6 Advanced Sneakers
Salomon XT-6 Advanced Sneakers
Salomon
$186 $245

$59 OFF (24%)

These sneakers from Salomon may have made it from the trail running world into the fashion world, but they are still over-engineered to be perfect for hard running on heavy trails. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Razer Power Up Bundle
Razer Power Up Bundle
Razer
$69 $160

$91 OFF (57%)

If you're looking for a total upgrade to your gaming desk setup, this is absolutely the best time to do it. Get an elite new headset, keyboard and mouse all at once for over half off. 

READ ABOUT WHY GAMING CHAIRS SUCK

All-Clad 10-Inch Fry Pan with Lid - Second Quality
All-Clad 10-Inch Fry Pan with Lid - Second Quality
$80 $180

$100 OFF (56%)

All-Clad's big factory seconds sale is on, which means there's no better time to buy factory seconds from the superior cookware brand. Like this Copper Core 10-inch Fry Pan, which is a big-time upgrade for your kitchen.

READ WHAT MAKES ALL-CLAD COOKWARE BETTER

APT2B Aiken Writing Desk
APT2B Aiken Writing Desk
$891 $1,048

$157 OFF (15%)

APT2B is having a big Memorial Day sale and this writing desk is one of our favorite pieces on sale. It is a gorgeous walnut color and is made from Acacia wood that brightens up any space. 

READ ABOUT SOME OF OUR FAVORITE DESKS

Lumin Deluxe Skincare Kit
Lumin Deluxe Skincare Kit
$100 $170

$70 OFF (41%)

In honor of 2021 graduates, Lumin has dropped the price of its deluxe skincare set by 40% — which equals huge savings. The kit comes with seven pieces and everything you need to keep your skin looking great. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FACE MOISTURIZERS

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 - Certified Refurbished
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 - Certified Refurbished
$279 $380

$101 OFF (27%)

These Bose headphones are some of Gear Patrol's favorite noise-canceling headphones of the past year, owing to their excellent design and top-notch sound quality. 

READ ABOUT THE BOSE 700 VS SONY WH-1000XM4

A.P.C. Indigo Petit New Standard Jeans
A.P.C. Indigo Petit New Standard Jeans
A.P.C.
$158 $225

$67 OFF (30%)

The time for jeans has returned, for better or for worse. If you're going to be wearing them, you might as well wear a great pair like the Petit New Standard from A.P.C. Calling them the standard is a bold claim but in this case, it's true. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST JEANS

Nike Killshot OG
Nike Killshot OG
nike
$55 $95

$40 OFF (42%)

The Killshot OG SP offers all the low-key design appeal of its better-known counterpart, with some serious throwback flair added in for good measure. And right now, they're only 65 bucks.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SNEAKERS UNDER $50

Loll Adirondack Lounge Chair
Loll Adirondack Lounge Chair
$616 $725

$109 OFF (15%)

This Adirondack chair takes one of the most classic outdoor chair silhouettes and twists it just a bit to make it distinctly DWR, which we love. Perfect for any outdoor style and activity.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR FURNITURE DEALS 

Misen Steak Knives
Misen Steak Knives
knives
$64 $80

$16 OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL (20%)

Steak knives are a must-have in the kitchen, whether you actually eat steak or not. These ones from Misen feature sharp serrated edges for easy cooking and are made from premium stainless steel. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW HOME RELEASES


HOME & KITCHEN DEALS

Le Creuset Classic Skillet
Le Creuset Classic Skillet
Le Creuset
SAVE NOW

$190 $114 (40% OFF)

There's a huge handful of Le Creuset on sale right now and one of the highlights is this classic enameled cast-iron skillet. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOKWARE

Le Creuset Toughened Non-Stick PRO Set of Two Fry Pans
Le Creuset Toughened Non-Stick PRO Set of Two Fry Pans
Kaufmann Mercantile
SAVE NOW

$215 $160 (25% OFF)

Le Creuset makes some of the finest cookware you can buy, including this non-stick set made with a textured triple-reinforced PFOA-free surface that is harder than previous iterations. 

READ MORE ABOUT NON-STICK PANS

West Elm Henley Leather Chair
West Elm Henley Leather Chair
West Elm
SAVE NOW

$1,999 $899 (55% OFF)

This best-selling chair from West Elm fits any style you can dream up and comes in a handful of different colors. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST READING CHAIRS

Hay About A Lounge 82 Armchair
Hay About A Lounge 82 Armchair
Hay
SAVE NOW

$1,095 $931 (15% OFF)

This lounge chair from Hay is immensely simple but elegant all at once, plus it comes in a ton of colors and two textures.

READ ABOUT THE BEST READING CHAIRS

Faribault King-Size Cabin Wool Blanket
Faribault King-Size Cabin Wool Blanket
Faribault Woolen Mills
SAVE NOW

$495 $349 (29% OFF)

If you're looking for a big ol' blanket to get wrapped up in, this king-size wool blanket is the perfect pick.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW HOME RELEASES

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker
Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker
Anova amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$129 $99 (23% OFF)

This Bluetooth-enabled Sous Vide will keep you from under- or overcooking your food ever again. 

READ MORE ABOUT SOUS VIDE COOKING

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Essential Oven 3 1/2-Quart
Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Essential Oven 3 1/2-Quart
Williams Sonoma
SAVE NOW

$250 $180 (28% OFF)

You can cook pretty much anything in this cast-iron oven from Le Creuset, from cinnamon buns to shrimp scampi. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DUTCH OVEN

Faherty Tie-Dye Blanket
Faherty Tie-Dye Blanket
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$128 $96 (25% OFF)

Spruce up any room in your house with this bright, comfy throw blanket from Faherty.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMP BLANKETS

Food52 x GreenPan Nonstick Wood-Handled Fry Pan - Set of 2
Food52 x GreenPan Nonstick Wood-Handled Fry Pan - Set of 2
GreenPan food52.com
SAVE NOW

$135 $99 (27% OFF)

Reach for these handsome fry pans whenever you need to whip up a quick breakfast or make a feast for dinner. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOKWARE

Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier
Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier
Coway
SAVE NOW

$749 $401 (46% OFF)

One of the best air purifiers you can buy, this one has a handful of modes and reduces up to 99.99 percent of particles 0.01 microns in the air. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Inside Weather Asher Sofa
Inside Weather Asher Sofa
Inside Weather
$2,337.00
SHOP NOW

$2,337 $1,986 (15% OFF W/ CODE LABORDAY15)

This customizable sofa is made to order, saving you a ton of money. 

READ MORE ABOUT INSIDE WEATHER

Victorinox Fibrox Pro Chef's Knife, 8-Inch
Victorinox Fibrox Pro Chef's Knife, 8-Inch
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$46 $37 (20% OFF)

Don't spend your money on a dozen random knives for the kitchen — you only need one jack-of-all-trades like this. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN KNIVES

OUTDOOR DEALS

Adidas Terrex Free Hiker Primeblue
Adidas Terrex Free Hiker Primeblue
REI
SAVE NOW

$200 $150 (25% OFF)

The Adidas Terrex Free hiker is one of Adidas' most coveted kicks, thanks to its epic blend of street style and adventure capabilities. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING SHOES

The North Face Flyweight Cube Package
The North Face Flyweight Cube Package
REI
SAVE NOW

$69 $52 (25% OFF)

These flyweight packing cubes keep all of your clothes and gear organized throughout your travels and adventures.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST PACKING CUBES

SOG Aegis Frame Lock Knife
SOG Aegis Frame Lock Knife
Blade HQ
SHOP NOW

$35 $15 (57% OFF)

This sturdy folding knife from SOG is made of stainless steel and has a thumb stud for deployment along with a pocket clip. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST POCKET KNIVES

The North Face Canyonlands Half-Zip Fleece Pullover
The North Face Canyonlands Half-Zip Fleece Pullover
REI
SAVE NOW

$69 $48 (30% OFF)

This medium-weight fleece from The North Face is made with 100 percent recycled materials and is packed with comfy, convenient features. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR GEAR OF THE SUMMER

Danner North Fork Rambler
Danner North Fork Rambler
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$190 $142 (25% OFF)

Perfect for stomping around the city or on casual hikes, these boots from Danner have all the high-performance features you can expect in a casual package. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOOTS FOR MEN

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
SAVE NOW

$199 $129 (35% OFF)

One of Patagonia's best products, the Nano Puff jacket is ideal for winter layering and even just tossing over a tee on chilly summer evenings in the mountains. 

 READ WHY YOU NEED AN INSULATED JACKET IN SUMMER

Patagonia Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece Jacket
Patagonia Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece Jacket
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$119 $71 (40% OFF)

One of Patagonia's most popular and coziest fleece jackets just happens to be one of its most affordable, even more so when it's on sale. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW FITNESS GEAR

Cotopaxi Men's Fuego Down Hooded Jacket
Cotopaxi Men's Fuego Down Hooded Jacket
Moosejaw
SAVE NOW

$250 $160 (36% OFF)

This jacket features ultra-warm responsibly sourced 800-fill down, plus keeps your head warm with a hood. 

READ WHY YOU NEED AN INSULATED JACKET IN SUMMER

Stoic 6 Person Dome Tent
Stoic 6 Person Dome Tent
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$175 $131 (25% OFF)

This tent is big enough for the whole family, plus a tall ceiling and two doors for comfort and easy access. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING TENTS

The North Face Carbondale Fleece
The North Face Carbondale Fleece
The North Face
SAVE NOW

$139 $104 (25% OFF)

This simple, yet stylish fleece is laid back and perfect for wearing every day, whether laying over a tee or under a coat. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATSHIRTS

Rab Kaon Down Jacket
Rab Kaon Down Jacket
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$250 $187 (25% OFF)

Rab's down jacket combines hydrophobic down and synthetic insulation to trap heat and is made from durable ripstop nylon. 

READ WHY YOU NEED AN INSULATED JACKET IN SUMMER

Patagonia Baggies Short
Patagonia Baggies Short
Huckberry
SHOP NOW

$55 $46 (16% OFF) 

Probably the unofficial short of summer 2021, Patagonia Baggies are stylish, quick-drying and durable. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MESH SHORTS

Patagonia Micro Puff Jacket
Patagonia Micro Puff Jacket
Patagonia
SAVE NOW

$249 $174 (42% OFF)

It isn't common that Patagonia marks down its marquee products, so hop on this deal while you can. 

READ WHY YOU NEED AN INSULATED JACKET IN SUMMER

Hydro Flask 20oz Wide Mouth Water Bottle
Hydro Flask 20oz Wide Mouth Water Bottle
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$38 $28 (25% OFF)

Whenever one of Hydro Flask's excellent vacuum insulated bottles goes on sale, it is worth snapping one up. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

Goal ZeroGuide 10 Plus Solar Kit With Nomad 5
Goal ZeroGuide 10 Plus Solar Kit With Nomad 5
Goal Zero avantlink.com
SAVE NOW

$80 $60 (25% OFF)

Stay charged whenever you're off the grid with this solar kit that you can rest on any surface, even your backpack. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR GEAR OF THE SUMMER

FITNESS DEALS

Lululemon Pace Breaker Short
Lululemon Pace Breaker Short
Lululemon
SAVE NOW

$68 $49 (28% OFF)

One of the best pairs of shorts for running and training, the Lululemon Pace Breaker short is the perfect accessory to setting your personal best. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice
SAVE NOW

$349 $249 (29% OFF)

This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GADGETS FOR MEN

Nike Wildhorse 7 Trail Running Shoe
Nike Wildhorse 7 Trail Running Shoe
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$130 $91 (30% OFF)

If you're looking for a shoe to take you off the road and onto the trails, the Nike Wildhorse is the perfect runner for the job. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

TRX XD Kevlar Medicine Ball
TRX XD Kevlar Medicine Ball
TRX Training
SAVE NOW

$115+ $69+ (40% OFF W/ CODE FLASH48FUN)

With sizes ranging from 4 to 20 pounds, these tough-as-nails medicine balls from TRX are fit for any workout, no matter how intense.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW FITNESS GEAR

Hoka One One Carbon X Running Shoes
Hoka One One Carbon X Running Shoes
rei.com
SAVE NOW

$180 $140 (22% OFF)

If you're looking for an excellent race shoe fully decked out with a carbon plate for speed and propulsion, you've found it. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Trigger Point Charge Vibe Vibrating Foam Roller
Trigger Point Charge Vibe Vibrating Foam Roller
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$100 $60 (41% OFF)

Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. This one has multiple speeds and gets much deeper than a standard roller.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW FITNESS PRODUCTS

Lululemon Surge Short 6-inch
Lululemon Surge Short 6-inch
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$88 $59 (33% OFF)

Made from water repellent, stretch ripstop fabric, these will add a bit of luxury to your running lineup. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOUTIQUE RUNNING BRANDS

Nike Flex Stride
Nike Flex Stride
Nike
SAVE NOW

$50 $38 (24% OFF)

A simple pair of black running shorts will quickly become the pair that you reach for every day. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MESH SHORTS

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike
SAVE NOW

$160 $131 (18% OFF)

If you're looking for some of the most comfortable runners around, you've found them with the Nike React Infinity. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Reebok Nano X Shoes
Reebok Nano X Shoes
Reebok
SAVE NOW

$130 $75 (42% OFF)

These are one of our picks for the best gym shoes you can buy, especially at this price. 

THESE ARE THE BEST GYM SHOES YOU CAN BUY

Brooks Levitate 3 Road-Running Shoes
Brooks Levitate 3 Road-Running Shoes
REI
SAVE NOW

$150 $100 (33% OFF)

Perfect for daily runs, these feature a knit upper that creates a comfy sock-like feel.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

New Balance TPE Yoga Mat
New Balance TPE Yoga Mat
REI
SAVE NOW

$50 $35 (30% OFF)

Your home floors (and, eventually, studios) need to be protected and you need to be comfortable, so keep a yoga mat around for any workout you're getting into.

READ ABOUT THE BEST YOGA MATS

STYLE DEALS

Red Wing Heritage Passport Wallet
Red Wing Heritage Passport Wallet
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$140 $91 (35% OFF)

Traveling again? It is just as important as ever to keep your passport and your wallet safe, so get something to keep them close. 

READ ABOUT PASSPORT WALLETS

Seiko Solar Chronograph Coutura Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch 45.5mm
Seiko Solar Chronograph Coutura Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch 45.5mm
Macy's
SAVE NOW

$525 $263 (50% OFF)

A stainless steel bracelet and solar power highlight this sleek chronograph watch from Seiko. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHRONOGRAPH WATCHES

Marine Layer Saturday Jogger - Slim Fit
Marine Layer Saturday Jogger - Slim Fit
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$110 $72 (35% OFF)

These easy-wearing joggers are garment-dyed for extra softness — perfect for the WFH era.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUMMER PANTS

Viberg Service Boot
Viberg Service Boot
Viberg
SAVE NOW

$710 $604 (15% OFF)

Viberg makes some of the best boots you can buy and they hardly ever go on sale, so act fast if you want to get a deal. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOOTS FOR MEN

Uniqlo +J Wide-fit Relaxed Tapered Pants
Uniqlo +J Wide-fit Relaxed Tapered Pants
men Uniqlo
SAVE NOW

$60 $30 (50% OFF)

Uniqlo's collaboration with Jil Sander continues to create pieces that make up the perfect daily uniform. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE DEALS

Faherty Knit Coast Shirt
Faherty Knit Coast Shirt
Faherty East Dane
$41.40
SAVE NOW

$138 $41 (70% OFF)

70% off a shirt that can take you from the beach to dinner.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUMMER STYLE ESSENTIALS

Adidas Stan Smith Vegan
Adidas Stan Smith Vegan
End
SAVE NOW

$119 $59 (50% OFF)

An icon of the sneaker world made with fully vegan materials. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE DEALS

Todd Snyder Cotton Silk Cardigan
Todd Snyder Cotton Silk Cardigan
skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$268 $189 (29% OFF)

If you're looking for the perfect summer-weight cardigan, Todd Snyder has made it. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE DEALS

Exclusive Timex Q + Todd Snyder Bracelet Watch
Exclusive Timex Q + Todd Snyder Bracelet Watch
Todd Snyder
SAVE NOW

$179 $129 (27% OFF)

Another simply exceptional Timex Q collab from American designer Todd Snyder, at a great price. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW WATCHES

Ray-Ban Wayfarer
Ray-Ban Wayfarer
Ray-Ban
SAVE NOW

$161 $113 (30% OFF)

These shades are an icon — need we say more? No matter what you're wearing, a pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarers will always look great and elevate your style. Save your irises.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUNGLASSES

Everlane Casual Blazer
Everlane Casual Blazer
Everlane Everlane
SAVE NOW

$148 $59 (60% OFF)

When you head back out this summer, you want to look good. Take your outfit up a notch with an eco-friendly casual blazer from Everlane, one of our favorite brands. 

READ ABOUT THE LATEST STYLE RELEASES 

Nike Waffle Trainer 2
Nike Waffle Trainer 2
End
SAVE NOW

$105 $75 (29% OFF)

An icon of the early days of Nike, the Waffle Trainer harkens back to a time when shoes were simple and shoes were good. These look great with any outfit, even if they're not for setting PRs anymore. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE DEALS

TECH DEALS

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro 12.9-inch
Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro 12.9-inch
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$199 $121 (39% OFF)

This Apple keyboard folio is, obviously, tailor-made for the iPad Pro, and gives you the best typing experience you can get for an iPad.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GADGETS FOR MEN

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$249 $190 (24% OFF)

Apple's newest AirPod earbuds are the best yet, complete with active noise canceling and adaptive EQ. 

READ ABOUT IPHONE COMPATIBLE HEADPHONES

PhoneSoap 3
PhoneSoap 3
SAVE NOW

$80 $69 (13% OFF)

Keep your phone clean and clear with this UV-powered sanitizer from PhoneSoap. Plus, it'll charge your phone while it's working its cleaning magic. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME RELEASES

Beats Studio Buds
Beats Studio Buds
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$150 $130 (13% OFF)

If you want a cheaper AirPods alternative that is still compatible with iPhones, this is an excellent pair to go for. 

READ ABOUT HEADPHONES THAT WORK WITH IPHONES

Apple Mac mini
Apple Mac mini
B&H Photo
SAVE NOW

$800 $549 (31% OFF)

This computer may be miniature, but it packs a huge punch, letting you work on industrial-grade tasks like app development and architecture. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW MAC FEATURES

Native Union Drop XL Wireless Charger
Native Union Drop XL Wireless Charger
Native Union
SAVE NOW

$150 $113 (25% OFF)

This wireless charging station can fit all of your devices at once and has a removable Apple Watch port. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WIRELESS CHARGERS

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Woot
SAVE NOW

$549 $470 (14% OFF)

This is one of the best deals we've seen on Apple's latest headphones. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HEADPHONES FOR IPHONES

Bose QuietComfort 35 II
Bose QuietComfort 35 II
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$299 $249 (17% OFF)

As Bose prepares to release the latest iteration of the QuietComfort headphones, these ones have been marked down by $50. 

READ WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE NEXT BOSE

August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen) + Connect Hub
August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen) + Connect Hub
August Home amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$230 $165 (28% OFF)

This Alexa-enabled smart lock connects straight to your existing deadbolt for easy security. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME SMART DEVICES

Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones
Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$350 $250 (29% OFF)

These are the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy right now. 

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONE GUIDE

TP-Link AC750 WiFi Extender
TP-Link AC750 WiFi Extender
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$35 $23 (34% OFF)

Wi-Fi connectivity has never been more precious. Make sure your entire home is covered with this Wi-Fi extender, which can boost coverage up to 1,200 feet and connect to 20 devices.

READ OUR GUIDE TO BETTER WI-FI COVERAGE

