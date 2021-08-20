Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
EDITOR'S PICKS
The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.
UP TO 50% OFF
Score big on Backcountry's Memorial Day sale with top brands including Arc'teryx, Black Diamond and Hydro Flask
$10 OFF W/ CODE BESTBUDS (20%)
Chill just like your parents used to — that is the promise of Dad Grass. Right now you can get 20 percent off any flower, so take the offer and have a nice casual toke.
$59 OFF (24%)
These sneakers from Salomon may have made it from the trail running world into the fashion world, but they are still over-engineered to be perfect for hard running on heavy trails.
$91 OFF (57%)
If you're looking for a total upgrade to your gaming desk setup, this is absolutely the best time to do it. Get an elite new headset, keyboard and mouse all at once for over half off.
$100 OFF (56%)
All-Clad's big factory seconds sale is on, which means there's no better time to buy factory seconds from the superior cookware brand. Like this Copper Core 10-inch Fry Pan, which is a big-time upgrade for your kitchen.
$157 OFF (15%)
APT2B is having a big Memorial Day sale and this writing desk is one of our favorite pieces on sale. It is a gorgeous walnut color and is made from Acacia wood that brightens up any space.
$70 OFF (41%)
In honor of 2021 graduates, Lumin has dropped the price of its deluxe skincare set by 40% — which equals huge savings. The kit comes with seven pieces and everything you need to keep your skin looking great.
$101 OFF (27%)
These Bose headphones are some of Gear Patrol's favorite noise-canceling headphones of the past year, owing to their excellent design and top-notch sound quality.
$67 OFF (30%)
The time for jeans has returned, for better or for worse. If you're going to be wearing them, you might as well wear a great pair like the Petit New Standard from A.P.C. Calling them the standard is a bold claim but in this case, it's true.
$40 OFF (42%)
The Killshot OG SP offers all the low-key design appeal of its better-known counterpart, with some serious throwback flair added in for good measure. And right now, they're only 65 bucks.
$109 OFF (15%)
This Adirondack chair takes one of the most classic outdoor chair silhouettes and twists it just a bit to make it distinctly DWR, which we love. Perfect for any outdoor style and activity.
$16 OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL (20%)
Steak knives are a must-have in the kitchen, whether you actually eat steak or not. These ones from Misen feature sharp serrated edges for easy cooking and are made from premium stainless steel.
HOME & KITCHEN DEALS
$190 $114 (40% OFF)
There's a huge handful of Le Creuset on sale right now and one of the highlights is this classic enameled cast-iron skillet.
$215 $160 (25% OFF)
Le Creuset makes some of the finest cookware you can buy, including this non-stick set made with a textured triple-reinforced PFOA-free surface that is harder than previous iterations.
$1,999 $899 (55% OFF)
This best-selling chair from West Elm fits any style you can dream up and comes in a handful of different colors.
$1,095 $931 (15% OFF)
This lounge chair from Hay is immensely simple but elegant all at once, plus it comes in a ton of colors and two textures.
$495 $349 (29% OFF)
If you're looking for a big ol' blanket to get wrapped up in, this king-size wool blanket is the perfect pick.
$129 $99 (23% OFF)
This Bluetooth-enabled Sous Vide will keep you from under- or overcooking your food ever again.
$250 $180 (28% OFF)
You can cook pretty much anything in this cast-iron oven from Le Creuset, from cinnamon buns to shrimp scampi.
$128 $96 (25% OFF)
Spruce up any room in your house with this bright, comfy throw blanket from Faherty.
$135 $99 (27% OFF)
Reach for these handsome fry pans whenever you need to whip up a quick breakfast or make a feast for dinner.
$749 $401 (46% OFF)
One of the best air purifiers you can buy, this one has a handful of modes and reduces up to 99.99 percent of particles 0.01 microns in the air.
$2,337 $1,986 (15% OFF W/ CODE LABORDAY15)
This customizable sofa is made to order, saving you a ton of money.
$46 $37 (20% OFF)
Don't spend your money on a dozen random knives for the kitchen — you only need one jack-of-all-trades like this.
OUTDOOR DEALS
$200 $150 (25% OFF)
The Adidas Terrex Free hiker is one of Adidas' most coveted kicks, thanks to its epic blend of street style and adventure capabilities.
$69 $52 (25% OFF)
These flyweight packing cubes keep all of your clothes and gear organized throughout your travels and adventures.
$35 $15 (57% OFF)
This sturdy folding knife from SOG is made of stainless steel and has a thumb stud for deployment along with a pocket clip.
$69 $48 (30% OFF)
This medium-weight fleece from The North Face is made with 100 percent recycled materials and is packed with comfy, convenient features.
$190 $142 (25% OFF)
Perfect for stomping around the city or on casual hikes, these boots from Danner have all the high-performance features you can expect in a casual package.
$199 $129 (35% OFF)
One of Patagonia's best products, the Nano Puff jacket is ideal for winter layering and even just tossing over a tee on chilly summer evenings in the mountains.
$119 $71 (40% OFF)
One of Patagonia's most popular and coziest fleece jackets just happens to be one of its most affordable, even more so when it's on sale.
$250 $160 (36% OFF)
This jacket features ultra-warm responsibly sourced 800-fill down, plus keeps your head warm with a hood.
$175 $131 (25% OFF)
This tent is big enough for the whole family, plus a tall ceiling and two doors for comfort and easy access.
$139 $104 (25% OFF)
This simple, yet stylish fleece is laid back and perfect for wearing every day, whether laying over a tee or under a coat.
$250 $187 (25% OFF)
Rab's down jacket combines hydrophobic down and synthetic insulation to trap heat and is made from durable ripstop nylon.
$55 $46 (16% OFF)
Probably the unofficial short of summer 2021, Patagonia Baggies are stylish, quick-drying and durable.
$249 $174 (42% OFF)
It isn't common that Patagonia marks down its marquee products, so hop on this deal while you can.
$38 $28 (25% OFF)
Whenever one of Hydro Flask's excellent vacuum insulated bottles goes on sale, it is worth snapping one up.
$80 $60 (25% OFF)
Stay charged whenever you're off the grid with this solar kit that you can rest on any surface, even your backpack.
FITNESS DEALS
$68 $49 (28% OFF)
One of the best pairs of shorts for running and training, the Lululemon Pace Breaker short is the perfect accessory to setting your personal best.
$349 $249 (29% OFF)
This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.
$130 $91 (30% OFF)
If you're looking for a shoe to take you off the road and onto the trails, the Nike Wildhorse is the perfect runner for the job.
$115+ $69+ (40% OFF W/ CODE FLASH48FUN)
With sizes ranging from 4 to 20 pounds, these tough-as-nails medicine balls from TRX are fit for any workout, no matter how intense.
$180 $140 (22% OFF)
If you're looking for an excellent race shoe fully decked out with a carbon plate for speed and propulsion, you've found it.
$100 $60 (41% OFF)
Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. This one has multiple speeds and gets much deeper than a standard roller.
$88 $59 (33% OFF)
Made from water repellent, stretch ripstop fabric, these will add a bit of luxury to your running lineup.
$50 $38 (24% OFF)
A simple pair of black running shorts will quickly become the pair that you reach for every day.
$160 $131 (18% OFF)
If you're looking for some of the most comfortable runners around, you've found them with the Nike React Infinity.
$130 $75 (42% OFF)
These are one of our picks for the best gym shoes you can buy, especially at this price.
$150 $100 (33% OFF)
Perfect for daily runs, these feature a knit upper that creates a comfy sock-like feel.
$50 $35 (30% OFF)
Your home floors (and, eventually, studios) need to be protected and you need to be comfortable, so keep a yoga mat around for any workout you're getting into.
STYLE DEALS
$140 $91 (35% OFF)
Traveling again? It is just as important as ever to keep your passport and your wallet safe, so get something to keep them close.
$525 $263 (50% OFF)
A stainless steel bracelet and solar power highlight this sleek chronograph watch from Seiko.
$110 $72 (35% OFF)
These easy-wearing joggers are garment-dyed for extra softness — perfect for the WFH era.
$710 $604 (15% OFF)
Viberg makes some of the best boots you can buy and they hardly ever go on sale, so act fast if you want to get a deal.
$60 $30 (50% OFF)
Uniqlo's collaboration with Jil Sander continues to create pieces that make up the perfect daily uniform.
$138 $41 (70% OFF)
70% off a shirt that can take you from the beach to dinner.
$119 $59 (50% OFF)
An icon of the sneaker world made with fully vegan materials.
$268 $189 (29% OFF)
If you're looking for the perfect summer-weight cardigan, Todd Snyder has made it.
$179 $129 (27% OFF)
Another simply exceptional Timex Q collab from American designer Todd Snyder, at a great price.
$161 $113 (30% OFF)
These shades are an icon — need we say more? No matter what you're wearing, a pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarers will always look great and elevate your style. Save your irises.
$148 $59 (60% OFF)
When you head back out this summer, you want to look good. Take your outfit up a notch with an eco-friendly casual blazer from Everlane, one of our favorite brands.
$105 $75 (29% OFF)
An icon of the early days of Nike, the Waffle Trainer harkens back to a time when shoes were simple and shoes were good. These look great with any outfit, even if they're not for setting PRs anymore.
TECH DEALS
$199 $121 (39% OFF)
This Apple keyboard folio is, obviously, tailor-made for the iPad Pro, and gives you the best typing experience you can get for an iPad.
$249 $190 (24% OFF)
Apple's newest AirPod earbuds are the best yet, complete with active noise canceling and adaptive EQ.
$80 $69 (13% OFF)
Keep your phone clean and clear with this UV-powered sanitizer from PhoneSoap. Plus, it'll charge your phone while it's working its cleaning magic.
$150 $130 (13% OFF)
If you want a cheaper AirPods alternative that is still compatible with iPhones, this is an excellent pair to go for.
$800 $549 (31% OFF)
This computer may be miniature, but it packs a huge punch, letting you work on industrial-grade tasks like app development and architecture.
$150 $113 (25% OFF)
This wireless charging station can fit all of your devices at once and has a removable Apple Watch port.
$549 $470 (14% OFF)
This is one of the best deals we've seen on Apple's latest headphones.
$299 $249 (17% OFF)
As Bose prepares to release the latest iteration of the QuietComfort headphones, these ones have been marked down by $50.
$230 $165 (28% OFF)
This Alexa-enabled smart lock connects straight to your existing deadbolt for easy security.
$350 $250 (29% OFF)
These are the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy right now.
$35 $23 (34% OFF)
Wi-Fi connectivity has never been more precious. Make sure your entire home is covered with this Wi-Fi extender, which can boost coverage up to 1,200 feet and connect to 20 devices.