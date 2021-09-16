Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
EDITOR'S PICKS
The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.
$75 $60 (20% OFF W/ TRYMISEN20)
Carbon steel is lighter and easier to use than cast iron and still has non-stick properties through repeated seasoning. That means this thing is only going to get better with age.
$249 $180 (28% OFF)
Apple's newest AirPod earbuds are the best yet, complete with active noise canceling and adaptive EQ. This is also equal to the lowest price we've ever seen.
$438 $419 (4% OFF)
So this isn't the biggest discount, but sales at Sonos are incredibly rare. This two-room set of exceptional Sonos One speakers is a great way to start your own Sonos ecosystem.
$180 $80 (55% OFF)
This is a killer deal on an upgraded version of the classic sherpa trucker — it sneaks a zipper under the buttons for improved protection and is made from a fine corduroy that is super soft.
$25 $21 (16% OFF)
There really is no better mug than a Yeti Rambler, and when it comes to keeping coffee or a stiff drink at the right temperature, this is the pinnacle. Every time these things go on sale, they sell out.
$54 $46 (15% OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL15)
If you need to spruce up your home's living room for fall, the best way to do it is with a fresh live plant. Right now at the Sill, you can get 15% off a huge selection of items with our exclusive code.
$349 $249 (29% OFF)
This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.
$39 $27 (30% OFF)
The Apple brand MagSafe charger is likely one of the most reliable you can choose, given its native compatibility. It works with any MagSafe-enabled iPhone, obviously, but also supports Qi wireless charging on any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods.
$749 $459 (39% OFF)
With both GPS and cellular data capability, this is one of the most powerful and versatile Apple Watches you can buy. It is also swim-proof and can monitor your heart rate or take an ECG.
$170 $120 (29% OFF)
This hand-hammered utility knife is going to replace every other knife you have in the kitchen; it is that good. Light and nimble, it features a slightly curved blade for quick mincing and a handsome walnut handle.
$90 $77 (14% OFF)
The original Nike Air Tailwind made its debut in 1978 at the Honolulu Marathon and it is back in a version nearly identical to the revolutionary original.
$430 $279 (35% OFF)
This Wi-Fi-enabled air purifier is great for small to medium rooms and can capture 99.97% of airborne pollutants including dust, mold, pet dander, and pollen.
HOME & KITCHEN DEALS
$450 $380 (16% OFF)
If you need a stick vacuum that is easy to use and boasts some of the most powerful suction you can find, the V8 Absolute is one of the best options you can go for — especially when there's a deal.
$400 $325 (19% OFF)
If vacuuming is the chore you hate the most, get a robot vacuum that can do it for you. The Roomba i3 combines powerful navigation with powerful suction for a total clean.
$1,575 $1,197 (24% OFF)
This laid-back lounge chair from Industry West just begs to be nestled into thanks to its plush cushions and throwback caning on the sides.
$99 $69 (30% OFF)
The Thermapen Mk4 has been one of the best meat thermometers out there for a while now and thanks to the release of a new model, you can get this exceptional one for a great price.
$250 $180 (28% OFF)
You can cook pretty much anything in this cast-iron oven from Le Creuset, from cinnamon buns to shrimp scampi.
$135 $99 (27% OFF)
Reach for these handsome fry pans whenever you need to whip up a quick breakfast or make a feast for dinner.
$749 $473 (37% OFF)
One of the best air purifiers you can buy, this one has a handful of modes and reduces up to 99.99 percent of particles 0.01 microns in the air.
OUTDOOR DEALS
$200 $150 (25% OFF)
This hybrid insulated hoodie is lightweight and warm, while still giving you plenty of ability to move around and be pliable, no matter what activities you're getting up to.
$105 $64 (39% OFF)
This sandal may be called the classic by Chaco, but it has actually earned that moniker by being one of the absolute best hiking and adventure sandals you can buy, year after year.
$30 $19 (37% OFF)
Equipped with vacuum tech to keep whatever you're drinking cold (or hot) for as long as you need it to be, this easy-sipping bottle from Camelbak is the ideal companion for any adventure.
$60 $37 (38% OFF)
One of our favorite pocket knives, the Cryo II from Kershaw features SpeedSafe assisted opening and was designed as a collab with custom knifemaker, Rick Hinderer.
$100 $74 (26% OFF)
Perfect for fall adventures, this insulated blanket from Alps Mountaineering will keep you warm by the fire or be the ideal layer to sit on for a picnic.
$110 $80 (27% OFF)
Whether you're hitting some light trails in the woods or just cruising the city streets, these hikers from Adidas are ready to take it on.
$100 $65 (35% OFF)
Add a pop to your beach days or trips to the lake with this shiny silver cooler from Stoic. It is soft-sided for easy transportation and can hold 30 cans — enough for any crew to have a good day.
$220 $154 (30% OFF)
This icon from The North Face will literally never go out of style — this version is updated with a new fit but still has all of the classic details that make it great.
$43 $39 (9% OFF)
The soft, candle-like light emitted by this battery-powered lantern is perfect for keeping the campsite vibes just right. It also doubles as a reading light when you're at home.
$250 $200 (20% OFF)
This jacket features a lightweight 800-fill down in the chest for warmth and synthetic insulation in the arms and back to dry quickly and stay warm when wet.
$99 $80 (19% OFF)
This fleece-lined jacket takes us straight back to the old days. Perfect for three seasons, you'll be ready for whatever weather hits.
$350 $262 (25% OFF)
Get started on your winter adventures early by picking up your new favorite jacket, which features Gore-Tex waterproofing, pit zips, tons of pockets and reflective details.
$105 $69 (35% OFF)
Cotopaxi makes some of the best-looking outdoor gear around, but it also performs when you need it and is made from 100% recycled polyester.
$130 $90 (31% OFF)
The sneaker version of Keen's Uneek sandal, this shoe is made for comfort and adventure, plus they're deceptively stylish.
$199 $129 (35% OFF)
One of Patagonia's best products, the Nano Puff jacket is ideal for winter layering and even just tossing over a tee on chilly summer evenings in the mountains.
FITNESS DEALS
$140 $98 (30% OFF)
Made to help you crush your training runs, the Solarglide is a combination of performance and comfort that won't let you down on your days out, long or short.
$200 $150 (25% OFF)
If you are looking to take the next step in your running workouts or just want to leave your phone behind and still have GPS functionality, the Forerunner 45S is the perfect stepping stone to an improved run.
$88 $66 (25% OFF)
Just because it is getting cold, doesn't mean you can stop running. This crew from Janji is an optimal second layer when temperatures drop.
$100 $80 (20% OFF)
Add a bit of style to your workout regime with these sweats from Nike's Sportswear division. They are made with 100% recycled materials and are made with a thoughtful dyeing process that saves water.
$74 $58 (22% OFF)
These shorts from Janji look great, for one, and also have a ton of pockets for all of your running accessories, like gels and snacks on long runs or just your keys and other tiny bits for everyday jogs.
$180 $127 (29% OFF)
We've been obsessed with the Adidas Ultraboost ever since its release and this is one of the first times we've seen the newest version on sale.
$89 $71 (20% OFF)
These are some of the softest performance pants you can find, just as adept at keeping you warm on cold runs as they are keeping you cozy on the couch.
$130 $91 (30% OFF)
If you're looking for a shoe to take you off the road and onto the trails, the Nike Wildhorse is the perfect runner for the job.
$180 $140 (22% OFF)
If you're looking for an excellent race shoe fully decked out with a carbon plate for speed and propulsion, you've found it.
$100 $49 (51% OFF)
Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. This one has multiple speeds and gets much deeper than a standard roller.
STYLE DEALS
$148 $96 (35% off)
Subtle and unique.
$128 $64 (50% off)
The perfect worn-in color.
$130 $91 (30% off)
No animals were harmed...
$255 $106 (58% off)
A trucker jacket made for patina.
$149 $97 (35% off)
The ultimate lounge pants.
$372 $572 (35% off)
May as well have the very best.
$348 $249 (28% off)
Better than a blazer.
$456 $349 (23% off)
If you know, you know.
$750 $350 (53% off)
Act fast before it sells out — and check out others.
$88 $62 (30% off)
Your go-to fall layer.
$88 $57 (35% off)
Comfier than chinos.
$125 $100 (20% off)
Good with socks or without.
TECH DEALS
$1,099 $999 (9% OFF)
Now that Apple has announced the release of its new tech for fall, it is likely that we'll see discounts on the previous models. It is rare to see a deal on any iPad this new, so go ahead and get it now.
$175 $105 (40% OFF)
A classy wireless charging pad and catch-all tray will make any desk, counter or entryway look better while also giving you a place for all of your bits and bobs.
$170 $105 (38% OFF)
Whether you have a Samsung smartphone or not, these futuristic-looking earbuds will get the job done, and then some thanks to active noise-cancellation and excellent sound quality.
$350 $250 (29% OFF)
The predecessor to our current top pick for noise-cancelling headphones, the WX1000-MX3 is the ideal set of headphones to get you through the workday, whether you're drowning out office noise or the sounds of WFH life.
$800 $549 (31% OFF)
This computer may be miniature, but it packs a huge punch, letting you work on industrial-grade tasks like app development and architecture.
$230 $178 (23% OFF)
This Alexa-enabled smart lock connects straight to your existing deadbolt for easy security.
$35 $22 (34% OFF)
Wi-Fi connectivity has never been more precious. Make sure your entire home is covered with this Wi-Fi extender, which can boost coverage up to 1,200 feet and connect to 20 devices.