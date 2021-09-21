Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
$90 $55 (39% OFF)
Australia's Rhythm makes surf- and art-inspired garments that blend the perfect amount of flair and simplicity to make garments that just beg to become part of your everyday wardrobe rotation.
$98 $69 (30% OFF)
Designed for training but good for just about any fitness endeavor, the License to Train shorts feature a classic tapered fit and are made with abrasion-resistant, sweat-wicking fabric.
$299 $254 (15% OFF)
Working from home is the new normal for so many of us, so you should probably just give in and buy office-quality gear to make your home a bit more comfortable for work. This is one of our favorite office chairs.
$220 $90 (59% OFF)
Whenever All-Clad opens up the warehouse for a seconds sale, it is worth shopping. It is super rare to get restaurant-worthy cookware at such a great deal, but don't wait, it will definitely sell out fast — it always does.
$39 $27 (30% OFF)
The Apple brand MagSafe charger is likely one of the most reliable you can choose, given its native compatibility. It works with any MagSafe-enabled iPhone, obviously, but also supports Qi wireless charging on any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods.
$438 $419 (4% OFF)
So this isn't the biggest discount, but sales at Sonos are incredibly rare. This two-room set of exceptional Sonos One speakers is a great way to start your own Sonos ecosystem.
$400 $300 (25%)
Dyson's smaller cooling fan/air purifier is still plenty strong: it can clear a 350-square-foot room of 99.97% of pollutants and allergens as small as .3 microns.
$349 $299 (15% OFF)
This GPS-equipped running watch from Garmin has all the tools you need to improve your fitness. A heart rate monitor keeps you in tune with your body and within target zones. Plus you get 6 hours of battery life in GPS mode and in-depth tracking in the Garmin Connect app.
$249 $197 (21% OFF)
Apple's newest AirPod earbuds are the best yet, complete with active noise canceling and adaptive EQ. This is also one of the lowest prices we've ever seen.
$54 $46 (15% OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL15)
If you need to spruce up your home's living room for fall, the best way to do it is with a fresh live plant. Right now at the Sill, you can get 15% off a huge selection of items with our exclusive code.
$349 $249 (29% OFF)
This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.
HOME & KITCHEN DEALS
$48 $36 (25% OFF)
$36 for 12 beer glasses? What could be better? This set will outfit your kitchen for ages, ensuring you always have a glass ready, whether you're just bad at dishes or hosting a party.
$50 $38 (24% OFF)
You never know you need an umbrella stand until you walk in the front door with a wet umbrella and nowhere to put it. Keep it off the floor with this handsome steel and walnut umbrella stand.
$75 $60 (20% OFF W/ TRYMISEN20)
Carbon steel is lighter and easier to use than cast iron and still has non-stick properties through repeated seasoning. That means this thing is only going to get better with age.
$450 $380 (16% OFF)
If you need a stick vacuum that is easy to use and boasts some of the most powerful suction you can find, the V8 Absolute is one of the best options you can go for — especially when there's a deal.
$400 $325 (19% OFF)
If vacuuming is the chore you hate the most, get a robot vacuum that can do it for you. The Roomba i3 combines powerful navigation with powerful suction for a total clean.
$1,575 $1,197 (24% OFF)
This laid-back lounge chair from Industry West just begs to be nestled into thanks to its plush cushions and throwback caning on the sides.
$430 $279 (35% OFF)
This Wi-Fi-enabled air purifier is great for small to medium rooms and can capture 99.97% of airborne pollutants including dust, mold, pet dander, and pollen.
$99 $69 (30% OFF)
The Thermapen Mk4 has been one of the best meat thermometers out there for a while now and thanks to the release of a new model, you can get this exceptional one for a great price.
$250 $180 (28% OFF)
You can cook pretty much anything in this cast-iron oven from Le Creuset, from cinnamon buns to shrimp scampi.
$135 $99 (27% OFF)
Reach for these handsome fry pans whenever you need to whip up a quick breakfast or make a feast for dinner.
$749 $473 (37% OFF)
One of the best air purifiers you can buy, this one has a handful of modes and reduces up to 99.99 percent of particles 0.01 microns in the air.
OUTDOOR DEALS
$18 $11 (36% OFF)
Whether you actually use it when camping or just keep it around the house for emergencies and backyard hangs, having a lantern around is never a bad idea. The bulb never needs to be replaced and you can easily swap batteries when you need new ones.
$90 $54 (40% OFF)
This bundle from Olight features the powerful Arrray headlamp ideal for hiking, jogging, low-light work and more. It also comes with the Obulb MC, which lights up in seven colors and has eight modes to play with.
$159 $111 (30% OFF)
The North Face's new Vectiv shoe line made a splash when it was released earlier this year, promising comfort and stability to trail runners and hikers. This hiking shoe is waterproof, has 4mm lugs for grip and is abrasion-resistant.
$200 $150 (25% OFF)
This hybrid insulated hoodie is lightweight and warm, while still giving you plenty of ability to move around and be pliable, no matter what activities you're getting up to.
$30 $19 (37% OFF)
Equipped with vacuum tech to keep whatever you're drinking cold (or hot) for as long as you need it to be, this easy-sipping bottle from Camelbak is the ideal companion for any adventure.
$100 $74 (26% OFF)
Perfect for fall adventures, this insulated blanket from Alps Mountaineering will keep you warm by the fire or be the ideal layer to sit on for a picnic.
$110 $80 (27% OFF)
Whether you're hitting some light trails in the woods or just cruising the city streets, these hikers from Adidas are ready to take it on.
$100 $65 (35% OFF)
Add a pop to your beach days or trips to the lake with this shiny silver cooler from Stoic. It is soft-sided for easy transportation and can hold 30 cans — enough for any crew to have a good day.
$220 $154 (30% OFF)
This icon from The North Face will literally never go out of style — this version is updated with a new fit but still has all of the classic details that make it great.
$99 $55 (45% OFF)
This fleece-lined jacket takes us straight back to the old days. Perfect for three seasons, you'll be ready for whatever weather hits.
$350 $210 (40% OFF)
Get started on your winter adventures early by picking up your new favorite jacket, which features Gore-Tex waterproofing, pit zips, tons of pockets and reflective details.
$130 $90 (31% OFF)
The sneaker version of Keen's Uneek sandal, this shoe is made for comfort and adventure, plus they're deceptively stylish.
FITNESS DEALS
$21 $17 (19% OFF)
Gatorade may taste great, but when it comes down to it, it isn't really the best recovery drink. Nuun Energy, however, is a clean, low-sugar drink that packs vitamins and Green Tea extract to help you recover and recharge.
$98 $69 (30% OFF)
Designed for training but good for just about any fitness endeavor, the License to Train shorts feature a classic tapered fit and are made with abrasion-resistant, sweat-wicking fabric.
$28 $24 (13% OFF)
Remember early in the pandemic when kettlebells were a highly-coveted, often sold-out piece of equipment? Well, they're still in high demand, but at least they are in stock. This simple kettlebell from Amazon is affordable and durable.
$140 $98 (30% OFF)
Made to help you crush your training runs, the Solarglide is a combination of performance and comfort that won't let you down on your days out, long or short.
$88 $66 (25% OFF)
Just because it is getting cold, doesn't mean you can stop running. This crew from Janji is an optimal second layer when temperatures drop.
$100 $80 (20% OFF)
Add a bit of style to your workout regime with these sweats from Nike's Sportswear division. They are made with 100% recycled materials and are made with a thoughtful dyeing process that saves water.
$74 $58 (22% OFF)
These shorts from Janji look great, for one, and also have a ton of pockets for all of your running accessories, like gels and snacks on long runs or just your keys and other tiny bits for everyday jogs.
$180 $127 (29% OFF)
We've been obsessed with the Adidas Ultraboost ever since its release and this is one of the first times we've seen the newest version on sale.
$89 $71 (20% OFF)
These are some of the softest performance pants you can find, just as adept at keeping you warm on cold runs as they are keeping you cozy on the couch.
$180 $140 (22% OFF)
If you're looking for an excellent race shoe fully decked out with a carbon plate for speed and propulsion, you've found it.
$100 $59 (41% OFF)
Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. This one has multiple speeds and gets much deeper than a standard roller.
STYLE DEALS
$148 $99 (33% off)
A perfect crew neck sweatshirt for fall.
$148 $74 (50% off)
Timeless chinos, half off.
$398 $299 (24% off)
Handmade comfort.
$198 $109 (45% off)
Comfort with built-in protection.
$98 $69 (30% off)
Jeans with some give.
$3,495 $750 (78% off)
A Swiss-made diver for a steal.
$148 $96 (35% off)
Subtle and unique.
$128 $64 (50% off)
The perfect worn-in color.
$130 $91 (30% off)
No animals were harmed...
$255 $106 (58% off)
A trucker jacket made for patina.
$149 $97 (35% off)
The ultimate lounge pants.
$572 $372 (35% off)
May as well have the very best.
TECH DEALS
$199 $119 (40% OFF)
If you're looking for an affordable soundbar to take your home theater up a notch, this refurbished Solo soundbar from Bose is the ideal option: it is compact, has Bluetooth connectivity and boasts the sound quality that made Bose so well known.
$1,099 $999 (9% OFF)
Now that Apple has announced the release of its new tech for fall, it is likely that we'll see discounts on the previous models. It is rare to see a deal on any iPad this new, so go ahead and get it now.
$175 $105 (40% OFF)
A classy wireless charging pad and catch-all tray will make any desk, counter or entryway look better while also giving you a place for all of your bits and bobs.
$170 $128 (25% OFF)
Whether you have a Samsung smartphone or not, these futuristic-looking earbuds will get the job done, and then some thanks to active noise-cancellation and excellent sound quality.
$800 $549 (31% OFF)
This computer may be miniature, but it packs a huge punch, letting you work on industrial-grade tasks like app development and architecture.
$230 $167 (27% OFF)
This Alexa-enabled smart lock connects straight to your existing deadbolt for easy security.
$35 $22 (34% OFF)
Wi-Fi connectivity has never been more precious. Make sure your entire home is covered with this Wi-Fi extender, which can boost coverage up to 1,200 feet and connect to 20 devices.