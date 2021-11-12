Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
EDITOR'S PICKS
The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.
$670 $549 (18% OFF)
Grilling season is only over temporarily. When it starts back up, you'll be all the better off if you have one of the best ceramic precision charcoal grills around.
$29 $13 (57% OFF)
Already perhaps the best USA-made lighter ever made (and with a lifetime warranty, no less), this one gets a retro visual upgrade for even more everyday carry appeal.
$1,895 $1,327 (30% OFF)
One of the best online mattress brands, Casper's spine-saving hybrid mattress is already a steal — and that was before it was discounted by this much.
$180 $135 (25% OFF W/ CODE BIGDEAL)
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. This is one of the better deals we've seen on the 21s.
$202 $150 (26% OFF)
Every kitchen, professional or domestic, should have a solid chef knife. This precision-forged carbon steel one isn't flashy, but it is master-crafted and will serve you beautifully for years.
$849 $629 (26% OFF)
Grilling season might be over, but that means now is the time to prepare for the next one — especially when this Z Grill pellet smoker grill is at its lowest price of the year.
$119 $89 (25% OFF)
Well under the $100 mark, this is the lowest sale price we've ever seen for Apple's 2nd-generation wireless earbuds. And they still come with a charging case, too.
$198 $76 (61% OFF W/ CODE FRIENDS)
Inspired by the mountain gear of the past, these fully waterproof hikers are finished off with a rugged Vibram outsole, making them ideal for the city or the outdoors.
$65 $55 (15% OFF)
These Brooklinen waffle towels are lightweight, quick-drying and super absorbent — they are the perfect shower towel refresh.
$549 $399 (27% OFF)
Bowflex isn't just the maker of a big home gym anymore — the brand has released some of the best gear for working out at home that we've seen in a while, including this adjustable kettlebell set.
$299 $239 (20% OFF)
One of the best recovery message devices on the market, the Hypervolt is your best choice from a budget standpoint (and we like that it’s quieter than other top-of-the-line massagers).
$900 $750 (17% OFF)
Not only does this vacuum boast Dyson's legendary no-loss suction and the ability to get into those hard-to-reach spaces, but it also has a laser guide to ensure top levels of cleanliness.
HOME & FURNITURE DEALS
$550 $440 (20% off)
It's time to get an office chair.
$599 $399 (34% off)
What looks better: your meal or this dining table?
$229 $195 (15% off)
A coffee table with some added storage.
499 $399 (20% off)
Desks haven't looked this good, well, ever.
499 $399 (20% off)
So you want to talk About A Chair.
375 $319 (15% off)
You snooze, you lose. You buy on sale, you win.
2,562 $1,300 (49% off)
Haven't you always wanted a leather couch?
195 $156 (20% off)
Hey, Siri, play "Under Pressure."
400 $130 (68% off)
Sleep tight in a great deal.
895 $806 (10% off)
A mattress that'll make you hit snooze more often.
119 $107 (10% off)
If a rug ties the room together, what does a throw tie together?
OUTDOOR DEALS
$360 $270 (25% OFF)
Waterproof outside, warm and cozy inside, and with the ability to shed layers on the fly, this versatile jacket will get you from fall to spring and back again.
$325 $205 (37% OFF)
Filson has been making some of the best gear to come out of the PNW, and probably the whole country, for years. This duffle is tough-as-hell and waterproof — perfect for weekend trips or long hauls.
$800 $550 (31% OFF)
One of the most capable, durable, reliable and robust GPS outdoor smartwatches around, this one also gets a battery boost from the sun, thanks to its solar charging capabilities.
$350 $225 (36% OFF)
This is a great deal on one of the best backyard fire pits you can buy, which produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, making sitting around it healthier and more pleasant.
$200 $140 (30% OFF)
Everyone needs a good packable camping chair, and this one has a comfy high back, mesh ventilation, a padded headrest and an all-important cupholder.
$130 $104 (20% OFF)
Perfect for the gym, weekend trips and even longer travel, this durable, spacious, weatherproof duffel is the perfect way to haul all your gear and has some surprising organizational options.
$32 $24 (25% OFF)
A touch more refined than many of Gerber's offerings, this minimalist knife is great for everyday carry with its drop-point blade, machined aluminum handle and reliable liner lock.
$118 $94 (20% OFF)
Far more feature-rich than those cheap cotton farmer's market totes, this one is tougher, offers far better organization and security, and you won't be embarrassed to haul it around.
With its 10,000 mAh battery and ability to charge ten devices at once, this portable power station is perfect for both overnight outdoor adventures and as an emergency backup system.
$200 $130 (35% OFF)
Designed to haul enough gear to survive a multi-day of-the-grid outing without weighing you down, this spacious hiking bag is every ounce-counting backpacker's best friend.
$300 $200 (33% OFF)
Bridging the gap between EDC smartwatch and fully-featured fitness tracker, this GPS- and AI assistant-equipped wearable will get you from the office to the gym to the trails and back again.
With a rucksack-inspired rolltop closure and a minimalist silhouette, this Osprey backpack transitions perfectly from the office to the trails and back again.
$200 $140 (30% OFF)
Stay warm and toasty in the most frostbitten conditions with this synthetic-insulated puffer, which also has Omni-Heat Thermal Reflective technology to help regulate body temperature.
$110 $85 (22% OFF)
These approach shoes from Merrell are made for the outdoors but fit the current trend of bringing gear into the city to a T.
$180 $144 (20% OFF)
When it comes to summer adventures, you need a waterproof pair of hikers in your arsenal. Keen's waterproof membranes keep your feet dry while releasing evaporated sweat, keeping you cool.
$150 $98 (35% OFF)
The Coleman camp stove has been a staple of car camping adventures for decades. This elevated version will take your campsite kitchen up a notch.
FITNESS DEALS
$299 $239 (20% OFF)
The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original, a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package.
$149.99 $99.99 (33% OFF)
Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions. Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time.
$149.95 $99.95 (33% OFF)
Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.
$549.99 $399.99 (27% OFF)
Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now.
$499.99 $279.99 (44% OFF)
Customize your weight training regimen with these adjustable dumbbells. Stack weight with 2.5 lb jumps within the weight range of 2.5-50 lbs per dumbbell .
$499.99 $349.00 (30% OFF)
This affordable exercise bike is fully adjustable, features magnetic resistance that goes from 3-10 and includes an LCD Monitor with RPM cadence output, SPD compatible pedals, a tablet and water bottle holder, and transportation wheels for easy movement around your home.
$200 $150 (25% OFF)
Performance and comfort meet in this ultra-light running shoe. No laces mean no hassles - you'll find the support you need in a stretchy knit upper with a band of elastic that wraps the arch. Neutral cushioning means this shoe works for most running styles.
$120 $92.97 (22% OFF)
This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got.
$99.95 $59.95 (40% OFF)
Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.
$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)
Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away.
$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)
Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement.
$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)
Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.
$148 $89 (40% OFF)
This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts.
$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)
Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.
$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)
Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.
$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)
A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.
$399 $329 (19% OFF)
$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)
With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go.
$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)
Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.
STYLE DEALS
$158 $96 (43% off)
It's a polo you can wear in winter.
$158 $81 (51% off)
Herringbone joggers for just over half off.
$98 $59 (40% off)
A cold weather classic for nearly half off.
$90 $70 (23% off)
Snag some Uniqlo at even lower prices.
$285 $169 (41% off)
Don't sleep on this durable backpack.
$395 $316 (20% off)
Don't be slow to cop Barbour, especially since it's rarely on sale.
$725 $365 (51% off)
Don't sleep on this deal.
$98 $44 (60% off)
Cop J.Crew's clean Camp Pants for more than half off.
$138 $50 (63% off)
The best lightweight jacket is an overshirt.
$498 $244 (51% off)
Beat the elements.
$100 $75 (42% off)
This classic sneaker won't steer you wrong.
$138 $97 (30% off)
For checking morning waves or walking the dog.
TECH DEALS
$549 $469 ($79 off)
The AirPods Max are arguably the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy.
$249 $199 ($50 off)
The AirPods Pro are Apple's best-in-class noise-canceling wireless earbuds.
$399 $349 ($50 off)
The Series 6 is last year's flagship Apple Watch, but it's very similar to the Series 7 (save for its larger display).
$159 $120 ($39 off)
These second-generation AirPods are the most affordable wireless earbuds that Apple makes. (An extra $30 gets you a wireless charging case.)
WATCH DEALS
$89 $39 (56% off)
Everyone's favorite basic outdoor watch.
$295 $236 (20% off)
We promise you'll love this one.
$1,050 $840 (20% off)
Legit military cred.
$199 $139 (30% OFF)
This should be your new dress watch.
$27 $20 (26% off)
How cool is this!
$525 $420 (20% off)
Use promo code "FALL"
$130 $83 (36% off)
Tough Solar is what you want in a tough G-Shock.
$138 $60 (56% off)
Everyone needs a field watch.
$595 $476 (20% off)
The "other Moonwatch."
$446 $364 (18% off)
The modern version of a classic diver.
$169 $144 (14% off)
One of the coolest quartz watches on the market.
$900 $585 (35% OFF)
Badass and tactical.
$292 $236 (19% off)
A simple and handsome dress watch.
$675 $330 (51% off)
A squarish watch that's not a Tank.
$295 $236 (20% off)
A Seiko chrono for under $300 — what's not to love?
$675 $506.25 (25% off)
Atomic timekeeping. Need we say more?
$395 $180 (54% off)
One of the coolest-looking watches for the money, full stop.
$179 $107 (40% OFF)
Cheaper than the Apple Watch.
$128 $74 (42% off)
Todd Snyder and Timex are at it again!
$125 $62.50 (50% OFF)
Bursting with style.