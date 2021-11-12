Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: Casper Mattress Deals, J.Crew Savings & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
don lead november 12 2021
Amazon

EDITOR'S PICKS

The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.

Kamado Joe Classic Joe 18-inch Charcoal Grill
Kamado Joe Classic Joe 18-inch Charcoal Grill
Walmart
SAVE NOW

$670 $549 (18% OFF)

Grilling season is only over temporarily. When it starts back up, you'll be all the better off if you have one of the best ceramic precision charcoal grills around.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHARCOAL GRILLS

Zippo Vintage Lighter
Zippo Vintage Lighter
SAVE NOW

$29 $13 (57% OFF)

Already perhaps the best USA-made lighter ever made (and with a lifetime warranty, no less), this one gets a retro visual upgrade for even more everyday carry appeal.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FIRE STARTERS

Casper Sleep Nova Hybrid Mattress
Casper Sleep Nova Hybrid Mattress
SAVE NOW

$1,895 $1,327 (30% OFF)

One of the best online mattress brands, Casper's spine-saving hybrid mattress is already a steal — and that was before it was discounted by this much.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MATTRESSES TO BUY ONLINE

Adidas Ultraboost 21 Sneakers
Adidas Ultraboost 21 Sneakers
SAVE NOW

$180 $135 (25% OFF W/ CODE BIGDEAL)

The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. This is one of the better deals we've seen on the 21s.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW RUNNING SHOES

Wüsthof Classic Ikon Chef's Knife
Wüsthof Classic Ikon Chef's Knife
Williams-Sonoma
SAVE NOW

$202 $150 (26% OFF)

Every kitchen, professional or domestic, should have a solid chef knife. This precision-forged carbon steel one isn't flashy, but it is master-crafted and will serve you beautifully for years.

READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN KNIVES

Z Grills BBQ Legend 1000D3E
Z Grills BBQ Legend 1000D3E
SAVE NOW

$849 $629 (26% OFF)

Grilling season might be over, but that means now is the time to prepare for the next one — especially when this Z Grill pellet smoker grill is at its lowest price of the year.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PELLET GRILLS & SMOKERS

Apple Airpods (2nd Generation)
Apple Airpods (2nd Generation)
Apple
$89.00
SHOP NOW

$119 $89 (25% OFF)

Well under the $100 mark, this is the lowest sale price we've ever seen for Apple's 2nd-generation  wireless earbuds. And they still come with a charging case, too.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS

J.Crew Nordic Waterproof Hiker Boots
J.Crew Nordic Waterproof Hiker Boots
SAVE NOW

$198 $76 (61% OFF W/ CODE FRIENDS)

Inspired by the mountain gear of the past, these fully waterproof hikers are finished off with a rugged Vibram outsole, making them ideal for the city or the outdoors. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS FOR EVERYDAY

Brooklinen Waffle Bath Towels
Brooklinen Waffle Bath Towels
SAVE NOW

$65 $55 (15% OFF)

These Brooklinen waffle towels are lightweight, quick-drying and super absorbent — they are the perfect shower towel refresh.

READ MORE ABOUT WAFFLE TOWELS

Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells
SAVE NOW

$549 $399 (27% OFF)

Bowflex isn't just the maker of a big home gym anymore — the brand has released some of the best gear for working out at home that we've seen in a while, including this adjustable kettlebell set.

READ MORE ABOUT BOWFLEX

Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Percussion Massage Device
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Percussion Massage Device
SAVE NOW

$299 $239 (20% OFF)

One of the best recovery message devices on the market, the Hypervolt is your best choice from a budget standpoint (and we like that it’s quieter than other top-of-the-line massagers).

READ ABOUT THE BEST PERCUSSION MASSAGERS

Dyson Outsize Absolute+ Vacuum
Dyson Outsize Absolute+ Vacuum
SAVE NOW

$900 $750 (17% OFF)

Not only does this vacuum boast Dyson's legendary no-loss suction and the ability to get into those hard-to-reach spaces, but it also has a laser guide to ensure top levels of cleanliness.

READ ABOUT THE COMPLETE DYSON VACUUM LINEUP


HOME & FURNITURE DEALS

Humanscale World One Home Office Chair
Humanscale World One Home Office Chair
raymourflanigan.com
SAVE NOW

$550 $440 (20% off)

It's time to get an office chair.

MORE OFFICE CHAIRS

Crate and Barrel Tate Dining Table
Crate and Barrel Tate Dining Table
crateandbarrel.com
SAVE NOW

$599 $399 (34% off)

What looks better: your meal or this dining table?

Mason Coffee Table
Mason Coffee Table
urbanoutfitters.com
SAVE NOW

$229 $195 (15% off)

A coffee table with some added storage.

MORE COFFEE TABLES

Blu Dot Stash Desk
Blu Dot Stash Desk
bludot.com
SAVE NOW

$499 $399 (20% off)

Desks haven't looked this good, well, ever.

MORE DESKS

Hay About A Chair 22 Armchair
Hay About A Chair 22 Armchair
us.hay.com
SAVE NOW

$499 $399 (20% off)

So you want to talk About A Chair.

MORE CHAIRS

Allswell The Allswell Mattress (Queen)
Allswell The Allswell Mattress (Queen)
allswellhome.com
$375.00
SAVE NOW

$375 $319 (15% off)

You snooze, you lose. You buy on sale, you win.

MORE MATTRESSES

Oliverson Contemporary Leather Sofa
Oliverson Contemporary Leather Sofa
wayfair.com
SAVE NOW

$2,562 $1,300 (49% off)

Haven't you always wanted a leather couch?

MORE SOFAS

Gravity Weighted Blanket
Gravity Weighted Blanket
gravityblankets.com
$156.00
SAVE NOW

$195 $156 (20% off)

Hey, Siri, play "Under Pressure." 

MORE WEIGHTED BLANKETS

Zinus Shalini Upholstered Platform Bed Frame
Zinus Shalini Upholstered Platform Bed Frame
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$400 $130 (68% off)

Sleep tight in a great deal. 

MORE BED FRAMES

Tuft & Needle Original Queen Adaptive Foam Mattress
Tuft & Needle Original Queen Adaptive Foam Mattress
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$895 $806 (10% off)

A mattress that'll make you hit snooze more often.

MORE MATTRESSES

Schoolhouse Cotton Pinstripe Throw
Schoolhouse Cotton Pinstripe Throw
schoolhouse.com
$119.00
SAVE NOW

$119 $107 (10% off)

If a rug ties the room together, what does a throw tie together?

West Elm Sun-Kissed Landscape Rug (5'x8')
West Elm Sun-Kissed Landscape Rug (5'x8')
westelm.com
$140.00
SAVE NOW

$315 $252 (20% off)

Your bare floors could use a rug.

MORE RUGS

OUTDOOR DEALS

The North Face ThermoBall Eco Snow Triclimate 3-in-1 Jacket
The North Face ThermoBall Eco Snow Triclimate 3-in-1 Jacket
REI
SAVE NOW

$360 $270 (25% OFF)

Waterproof outside, warm and cozy inside, and with the ability to shed layers on the fly, this versatile jacket will get you from fall to spring and back again.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

Filson Large Dry Duffel Bag
Filson Large Dry Duffel Bag
End. Clothing
SAVE NOW

$325 $205 (37% OFF)

Filson has been making some of the best gear to come out of the PNW, and probably the whole country, for years. This duffle is tough-as-hell and waterproof — perfect for weekend trips or long hauls.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE BAGS

Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar GPS Outdoor Smartwatch
Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar GPS Outdoor Smartwatch
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$800 $550 (31% OFF)

One of the most capable, durable, reliable and robust GPS outdoor smartwatches around, this one also gets a battery boost from the sun, thanks to its solar charging capabilities.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR WATCHES

Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove
SAVE NOW

$350 $225 (36% OFF)

This is a great deal on one of the best backyard fire pits you can buy, which produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, making sitting around it healthier and more pleasant.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR FIRE PITS

Helinox Playa Chair
Helinox Playa Chair
Huckberry
$139.98
SHOP NOW

$200 $140 (30% OFF)

Everyone needs a good packable camping chair, and this one has a comfy high back, mesh ventilation, a padded headrest and an all-important cupholder.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING CHAIRS

Backcountry All Around 60L Duffel
Backcountry All Around 60L Duffel
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$130 $104 (20% OFF)

Perfect for the gym, weekend trips and even longer travel, this durable, spacious, weatherproof duffel is the perfect way to haul all your gear and has some surprising organizational options.

READ ABOUT DUFFEL BAGS FOR MEN

Gerber Pocket Square Knife
Gerber Pocket Square Knife
REI
SAVE NOW

$32 $24 (25% OFF)

A touch more refined than many of Gerber's offerings, this minimalist knife is great for everyday carry with its drop-point blade, machined aluminum handle and reliable liner lock.

READ ABOUT THE BEST EDC POCKET KNIVES

J.Crew Utility Tote Bag
J.Crew Utility Tote Bag
J.Crew
SAVE NOW

$118 $94 (20% OFF)

Far more feature-rich than those cheap cotton farmer's market totes, this one is tougher, offers far better organization and security, and you won't be embarrassed to haul it around.

READ ABOUT THE BEST TOTE BAGS

EcoFlow RIVER Portable Power Station
EcoFlow RIVER Portable Power Station
REI
SAVE NOW

$349 $300 (14% OFF)

With its 10,000 mAh battery and ability to charge ten devices at once, this portable power station is perfect for both overnight outdoor adventures and as an emergency backup system.

READ ABOUT THE BEST POWER BANKS

Granite GearCrown 2 Limited Edition 60L Backpack
Granite GearCrown 2 Limited Edition 60L Backpack
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$200 $130 (35% OFF)

Designed to haul enough gear to survive a multi-day of-the-grid outing without weighing you down, this spacious hiking bag is every ounce-counting backpacker's best friend.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BACKPACKS

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$300 $200 (33% OFF)

Bridging the gap between EDC smartwatch and fully-featured fitness tracker, this GPS- and AI assistant-equipped wearable will get you from the office to the gym to the trails and back again.

READ ABOUT FITNESS TRACKERS & SMARTWATCHES

Osprey Archeon 25 Pack
Osprey Archeon 25 Pack
REI
SAVE NOW

$190 $123 (35% OFF)

With a rucksack-inspired rolltop closure and a minimalist silhouette, this Osprey backpack transitions perfectly from the office to the trails and back again.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BACKPACKS FOR EVERYDAY USE

Columbia Pike Lake Hooded Insulated Jacket
Columbia Pike Lake Hooded Insulated Jacket
REI
SAVE NOW

$200 $140 (30% OFF)

Stay warm and toasty in the most frostbitten conditions with this synthetic-insulated puffer, which also has Omni-Heat Thermal Reflective technology to help regulate body temperature.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

Merrell Catalyst Suede Shoes
Merrell Catalyst Suede Shoes
REI
SAVE NOW

$110 $85 (22% OFF)

These approach shoes from Merrell are made for the outdoors but fit the current trend of bringing gear into the city to a T. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING SHOES

Keen Venture Waterproof Mid Hiking Boots
Keen Venture Waterproof Mid Hiking Boots
REI
SAVE NOW

$180 $144 (20% OFF)

When it comes to summer adventures, you need a waterproof pair of hikers in your arsenal. Keen's waterproof membranes keep your feet dry while releasing evaporated sweat, keeping you cool.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

Coleman 2-Burner Fyre Champion Propane Stove
Coleman 2-Burner Fyre Champion Propane Stove
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$150 $98 (35% OFF)

The Coleman camp stove has been a staple of car camping adventures for decades. This elevated version will take your campsite kitchen up a notch.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMP STOVES

FITNESS DEALS

Hypervolt Plus Massage Gun
Hypervolt Plus Massage Gun
Hyperice competitivecyclist.com
$239.20
SHOP NOW

$299 $239 (20% OFF)

The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original,  a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASSAGE GUNS

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
$149.99
$97.99 (35% off)
SHOP NOW

$149.99 $99.99 (33% OFF)

Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions.  Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
$149.95
$99.95 (33% off)
SHOP NOW

$149.95 $99.95 (33% OFF)

Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.   

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
$549.00
$399.00 (27% off)
SHOP NOW

$549.99 $399.99 (27% OFF)

Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now. 

 READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

PowerBlock Adjustable Dumbbell Set
PowerBlock Adjustable Dumbbell Set
$279.99
SHOP NOW

$499.99 $279.99 (44% OFF)

Customize your weight training regimen with these adjustable dumbbells. Stack weight with  2.5 lb jumps within the weight range of 2.5-50 lbs per dumbbell . 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Finer Form Indoor Exercise Bike with 35 Lb Flywheel Belt-Driven Stationary Bike - Tablet iPad Holder, LCD Monitor, Cadence Reading, and SPD Compatible Pedals
Finer Form Indoor Exercise Bike with 35 Lb Flywheel Belt-Driven Stationary Bike - Tablet iPad Holder, LCD Monitor, Cadence Reading, and SPD Compatible Pedals
$499.99
SHOP NOW

$499.99 $349.00 (30% OFF)

This affordable exercise bike is fully adjustable, features magnetic resistance that goes from 3-10 and includes an LCD Monitor with RPM cadence output, SPD compatible pedals, a tablet and water bottle holder, and transportation wheels for easy movement around your home. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

APL TechLoom Bliss Knit
APL TechLoom Bliss Knit
$150.00
SHOP NOW

$200 $150 (25% OFF)

Performance and comfort meet in this ultra-light running shoe. No laces mean no hassles - you'll find the support you need in a stretchy knit upper with a band of elastic that wraps the arch. Neutral cushioning means this shoe works for most running styles. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
$64.97
SHOP NOW

$120 $92.97 (22% OFF)

This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
$91.00
SHOP NOW

$99.95 $59.95 (40% OFF)

Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Segmart Folding Treadmill
Segmart Folding Treadmill
$699.00
SHOP NOW

$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)

Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
$29.99
SHOP NOW

$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)

Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Nike Air Zoom Tempo
Nike Air Zoom Tempo
$200.00
SAVE NOW

$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)

Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.    

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
SAVE NOW

$148 $89 (40% OFF)

This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts. 

 READ ABOUT THE BEST WORKOUT SHIRTS

TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
SAVE NOW

$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)

Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.   

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
SAVE NOW

$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)

Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.   

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
SAVE NOW

$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)

A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.    

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
SAVE NOW

$399 $329 (19% OFF)

The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original,  a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASSAGE GUNS

BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
SAVE NOW

$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)

With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

TRX GO Suspension Trainer
TRX GO Suspension Trainer
SAVE NOW

$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)

Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

STYLE DEALS

J.Crew Cashmere Polo Sweater
J.Crew Cashmere Polo Sweater
J.Crew
SHOP NOW

$158 $96 (43% off)
It's a polo you can wear in winter.

MORE WINTER ESSENTIALS

J.Crew Merino Wool-Blend Jogger
J.Crew Merino Wool-Blend Jogger
SHOP NOW

$158 $81 (51% off)
Herringbone joggers for just over half off.

 MORE WINTER ESSENTIALS

Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
SHOP NOW

$98 $59 (40% off)
A cold weather classic for nearly half off. 

MORE ABOUT LEVI'S

Uniqlo U Recycled Down Jacket
Uniqlo U Recycled Down Jacket
SHOP NOW

$90 $70 (23% off)
Snag some Uniqlo at even lower prices. 
MORE UNIQLO OUTERWEAR

Filson Ripstop Nylon BackpackTan
Filson Ripstop Nylon BackpackTan
SHOP NOW

$285 $169 (41% off)
Don't sleep on this durable backpack.
MORE BACKPACKS

Barbour Bedale Waxed Cotton Jacket
Barbour Bedale Waxed Cotton Jacket
SHOP NOW

$395 $316 (20% off)
Don't be slow to cop Barbour, especially since it's rarely on sale.
MORE WAXED JACKETS

Shinola Guardian Leather Strap Watch
Shinola Guardian Leather Strap Watch
SHOP NOW

$725 $365 (51% off)
Don't sleep on this deal.

MORE WATCHES UNDER $1,000

J.Crew Camp Pant
J.Crew Camp Pant
SHOP NOW

$98 $44 (60% off)
Cop J.Crew's clean Camp Pants for more than half off.
MORE J.CREW

Wallace & Barnes Zip-Front Workshirt
Wallace & Barnes Zip-Front Workshirt
SHOP NOW

$138 $50 (63% off)
The best lightweight jacket is an overshirt.
MORE LIGHTWEIGHT JACKETS

Todd Snyder Made in New York Dock Jacket
Todd Snyder Made in New York Dock Jacket
SHOP NOW

$498 $244 (51% off)
Beat the elements.
MORE WATERPROOF JACKETS

Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage Sneaker
Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage Sneaker
$75.00
SHOP NOW

$100 $75 (42% off)
This classic sneaker won't steer you wrong.
MORE ON VINTAGE SNEAKERS

Wellen Dawn Patrol 1/2 Zip Pullover
Wellen Dawn Patrol 1/2 Zip Pullover
SAVE NOW

$138 $97 (30% off)
For checking morning waves or walking the dog.
MORE LIGHTWEIGHT JACKETS

TECH DEALS

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
$479.00
SHOP NOW

$549 $469 ($79 off)

The AirPods Max are arguably the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy. 

AirPods Pro
AirPods Pro
SHOP NOW

$249 $199 ($50 off)

The AirPods Pro are Apple's best-in-class noise-canceling wireless earbuds.  

Apple Watch Series 6
Apple Watch Series 6
SHOP NOW

$399 $349 ($50 off)

The Series 6 is last year's flagship Apple Watch, but it's very similar to the Series 7 (save for its larger display). 

Apple AirPods with Charging Case
Apple AirPods with Charging Case
SHOP NOW

$159 $120 ($39 off)

These second-generation AirPods are the most affordable wireless earbuds that Apple makes. (An extra $30 gets you a wireless charging case.)

WATCH DEALS

Timex Mk1 Aluminum
Timex Mk1 Aluminum
SHOP NOW

$89 $39 (56% off)

Everyone's favorite basic outdoor watch.

More Timex

Seiko 5 Sports Macy's Edition
Seiko 5 Sports Macy's Edition
SAVE NOW

$295 $236 (20% off)

We promise you'll love this one.

More Seiko

Marathon MSAR Automatic
Marathon MSAR Automatic
SAVE NOW

$1,050 $840 (20% off)

Legit military cred.

More Military Watches

Timex Marlin Hand-Wound Mechanical
Timex Marlin Hand-Wound Mechanical
timex.com
SAVE NOW

$199 $139 (30% OFF)

This should be your new dress watch.

More Dress Watches

Casio Databank Calculator Watch
Casio Databank Calculator Watch
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$27 $20 (26% off)

How cool is this!

More Digital Watches

Seiko Presage SRPF53
Seiko Presage SRPF53
SAVE NOW

$525 $420 (20% off)

Use promo code "FALL" 

More Seiko

Casio G-Shock GW6900-1
Casio G-Shock GW6900-1
SAVE NOW

$130 $83 (36% off)

Tough Solar is what you want in a tough G-Shock.

More G-Shock

Timex x Todd Snyder Military Watch
Timex x Todd Snyder Military Watch
SAVE NOW

$138 $60 (56% off)

Everyone needs a field watch.

More Timex

Bulova Lunar Pilot
Bulova Lunar Pilot
SAVE NOW

$595 $476 (20% off)

The "other Moonwatch." 

More Lunar Pilot

Seiko Prospex "Monster" PADI Edition SRPE27
Seiko Prospex "Monster" PADI Edition SRPE27
SAVE NOW

$446 $364 (18% off)

The modern version of a classic diver.

More Dive Watches

Q Timex 1978 Reissue
Q Timex 1978 Reissue
amazon.com
$145.00
SAVE NOW

$169 $144 (14% off)

One of the coolest quartz watches on the market.

More Q Timex

Luminox Modern Mariner
Luminox Modern Mariner
huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$900 $585 (35% OFF) 

Badass and tactical.

More Tactical Watches

Bulova Sutton
Bulova Sutton
$221.00
SAVE NOW

$292 $236 (19% off)

A simple and handsome dress watch.

More Dress Watches

Shinola Guardian Leather Strap Watch
Shinola Guardian Leather Strap Watch
$329.97
SAVE NOW

$675  $330 (51% off)

A squarish watch that's not a Tank.

More on Watch Shapes

Seiko 140th Anniversary Limited Edition Chronograph SSB395
Seiko 140th Anniversary Limited Edition Chronograph SSB395
macys.com
$221.25
SAVE NOW

$295  $236 (20% off)

A Seiko chrono for under $300 — what's not to love? 

More on Chronographs

Citizen Eco-Drive PCAT Atomic Watch
Citizen Eco-Drive PCAT Atomic Watch
walmart.com
$506.25
SAVE NOW

$675  $506.25 (25% off)

Atomic timekeeping. Need we say more? 

More on Atomic Timekeeping

Citizen Eco Chandler Chronograph
Citizen Eco Chandler Chronograph
nordstromrack.com
$179.97
SAVE NOW

$395 $180 (54% off)

One of the coolest-looking watches for the money, full stop. 

More Chronographs

Timex Metropolitan S Smartwatch
Timex Metropolitan S Smartwatch
huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$179 $107 (40% OFF)

Cheaper than the Apple Watch.

More on the Timex Metropolitan

Timex + Todd Snyder Colorblock Milano
Timex + Todd Snyder Colorblock Milano
toddsnyder.com
$74.00
SAVE NOW

$128 $74 (42% off)

Todd Snyder and Timex are at it again!

More Todd Snyder

Caravelle by Bulova Retro Sport Watch
Caravelle by Bulova Retro Sport Watch
macys.com
SAVE NOW

$125 $62.50 (50% OFF) 

Bursting with style.

More Retro Watches



