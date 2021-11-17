Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: A Rare E-Bike Deal, One of Our Favorite Knives Is on Sale & More

By Gear Patrol
e bike
Rad Power Bikes

Rad Power RadRover 5
Rad Power RadRover 5
$1,699 $1,599 (6% OFF)

This is a modest discount, but getting $100 off what is already a super fairly priced e-bike is a deal that doesn't come often. 

CRKT Pilar III Frame Lock Knife Black G-10
CRKT Pilar III Frame Lock Knife Black G-10
$80 $52 (35% OFF)

A favorite of Gear Patrol editors and readers alike, the CRKT Pilar's third iteration is a sturdy, easy-to-use knife that is built to last. 

Eddie Bauer BC EverTherm Down Jacket
Eddie Bauer BC EverTherm Down Jacket
$499 $374 (25% OFF)

This lightweight down jacket is waterproof and filled with 45g EverTherm Down Insulation—Thindown, one of the most innovative insulations around. 

Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
$98 $59 (40% OFF)

This is one of the best deals you'll see on a quintessential wardrobe piece that will never go out of style, no matter where trends take us. 

Reebok Nano X1 Grit Men's Training Shoes
Reebok Nano X1 Grit Men's Training Shoes
$130 $90 (31% OFF)

The Nano X1 is the best workout shoe you can buy. The Grit model takes it up a notch with a tough Flexweave upper that withstands anything your toughest HIIT throws at you. 

Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket
Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket
$250 $175 (30% OFF)

Cotopaxi makes gear and apparel that has all the tech specs you want from a performance brand but also incorporates an easy-going attitude that you don't always get from other outdoor brands. 

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
$269 $215 (20% OFF)

Our pick for the best affordable linen sheet set, the Linen Core set from Brooklinen is airy and soft from the first time you use them. 

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano
Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano
$129 $90 (30% OFF)

One of the best sous vide cookers you can buy, the Anova Precision Cooker features Bluetooth connectivity and comes with a handy companion app.

Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket
Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket
$100 $75 (25% OFF)

Rumpl has bolstered the outdoor lifestyle trend with its technical blanket. Stay cozy indoors and out all fall and winter with this awesome gear. 

All-Clad 8-Inch & 10-Inch Non-Stick Pan Set
All-Clad 8-Inch & 10-Inch Non-Stick Pan Set
$105 $70 (33% OFF)

These two nonstick pans will round out any kitchen setup. The modern rounded design looks excellent and stay-cool handles keep you from accidentally burning yourself.

Industry West Larsen Lounge Chair
Industry West Larsen Lounge Chair
$840 $672 (20% OFF)

This generously sized accent chair is ideal for not only making a statement but also for settling in with a good book all winter long. Plus, if you buy this chair you get the deal plus a $200 gift card. 

Gerber Flatiron Fine Edge Folding Cleaver Knife
Gerber Flatiron Fine Edge Folding Cleaver Knife
$38 $25 (34% OFF)

Ideal for camp cooking and all-around cutting needs, this folding cleaver knife is easy to open, has a comfortable handle and uses a reverse-fold on the blade to keep your knuckles safe when chopping. 

Saatva Classic Mattress
Saatva Classic Mattress
$1,595 $1,436 (10% OFF)

Saatva makes our pick for the best mattress you can buy online right now. It is a hybrid innerspring mattress with eco-friendly foam that utilizes a Euro pillow top, which is stitched underneath the top cover of the mattress for a more seamless look that won’t shift around.

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Oval Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Oval Dutch Oven
$440 $300 (32% OFF)

Easily one of the most versatile pieces of cookware in your kitchen, this Dutch oven provides the even temperature distribution that cast iron is known for. Finished with crack- and chip-resistant enamel, it also looks good in any cooking space.

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
$350 $250 (29% OFF)

This GPS-equipped running watch from Garmin has all the tools you need to improve your fitness, plus you can store up to 500 songs and connect to Bluetooth so you can run without your phone.

Z Grills BBQ Legend 1000D3E
Z Grills BBQ Legend 1000D3E
$849 $629 (26% OFF)

Grilling season might be over, but that means now is the time to prepare for the next one — especially when this Z Grill pellet smoker grill is at its lowest price of the year.

Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells
$549 $399 (27% OFF)

Bowflex isn't just the maker of a big home gym anymore — the brand has released some of the best gear for working out at home that we've seen in a while, including this adjustable kettlebell set.

Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Percussion Massage Device
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Percussion Massage Device
$299 $239 (20% OFF)

One of the best recovery message devices on the market, the Hypervolt is your best choice from a budget standpoint (and we like that it’s quieter than other top-of-the-line massagers).

HOME & FURNITURE DEALS

Humanscale World One Home Office Chair
Humanscale World One Home Office Chair
raymourflanigan.com
$550 $440 (20% off)

It's time to get an office chair.

Humanscale eFloat One Table
Humanscale eFloat One Table
2modern.com
$650 $520 (20% off)

The novelty of the sit-to-stand desk will never wear off.

MORE STANDING DESKS

Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
dwr.com
$6,995 $5,946 (15% off)

The pinnacle of mid-century modern furniture can be all yours. 

MORE READING CHAIRS

Yamazaki Home Tower Leaning Ladder With Shelf
Yamazaki Home Tower Leaning Ladder With Shelf
amazon.com
$95 $80 (16% off)

Leaning ladder shelves are trending, and none are better than this one from Yamazaki (not the whisky brand).

Crate and Barrel Tate Dining Table
Crate and Barrel Tate Dining Table
crateandbarrel.com
$599 $299 (50% off)

What looks better: your meal or this dining table?

Mason Coffee Table
Mason Coffee Table
urbanoutfitters.com
$229 $195 (15% off)

A coffee table with some added storage.

Oliverson Contemporary Leather Sofa
Oliverson Contemporary Leather Sofa
wayfair.com
$2,463 $1,160 (53% off)

Haven't you always wanted a leather couch?

Mainstays Conrad Console Table
Mainstays Conrad Console Table
walmart.com
$80 $40 (50% off)

A cute place to throw all your crap. 

Article Entin Geo Gray Lounge Chair
Article Entin Geo Gray Lounge Chair
article.com
$599 $499 (17% off)

Your new perfect reading chair is on sale.

Forest Gate Holter Industrial Modern Queen Bed in Rustic Oak
Forest Gate Holter Industrial Modern Queen Bed in Rustic Oak
bedbathandbeyond.com
$490 $416 (15% off)

Don't sleep on a good deal!

OUTDOOR DEALS

Naglev Unico Hiker
Naglev Unico Hiker
Huckberry
$230 $196 (15% OFF)

These marvelous hiking sneakers boast a one-piece Kevlar upper, integrated speed cable laces, an ultra-grippy outsole, and 100% water-resistant uppers for all sorts of adventure.

Gerber Armbar Cork Multi-Tool
Gerber Armbar Cork Multi-Tool
Gerber
$39 $31 (20% OFF)

Formatted like a traditional, pocketable folding knife but loaded with 8+ built-in functions, this handy tool is the everyday carry definition of "tiny but mighty."

Cotopaxi Allpa 35 L Travel Pack
Cotopaxi Allpa 35 L Travel Pack
REI
$200 $140 (30% OFF)

This travel-inspired pack is made with TPU-coated 1000D polyester and durable 840D ballistic nylon paneling, making it tough as nails. It also has plenty of other comfort- and organization-focused features.

Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket
Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket
Rumpl
$99 $75 (25% OFF)

Rumpl has bolstered the outdoor lifestyle trend with its technical blanket. This recycled version is made with 100% post-consumer recycled materials.

The North Face ThermoBall Eco Snow Triclimate 3-in-1 Jacket
The North Face ThermoBall Eco Snow Triclimate 3-in-1 Jacket
REI
$360 $270 (25% OFF)

Waterproof outside, warm and cozy inside, and with the ability to shed layers on the fly, this versatile jacket will get you from fall to spring and back again.

Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar GPS Outdoor Smartwatch
Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar GPS Outdoor Smartwatch
Amazon
$800 $550 (31% OFF)

One of the most capable, durable, reliable and robust GPS outdoor smartwatches around, this one also gets a battery boost from the sun, thanks to its solar charging capabilities.

Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove
$350 $225 (36% OFF)

This is a great deal on one of the best backyard fire pits you can buy, which produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, making sitting around it healthier and more pleasant.

Backcountry All Around 60L Duffel
Backcountry All Around 60L Duffel
Backcountry
$130 $104 (20% OFF)

Perfect for the gym, weekend trips and even longer travel, this durable, spacious, weatherproof duffel is the perfect way to haul all your gear and has some surprising organizational options.

Gerber Pocket Square Knife
Gerber Pocket Square Knife
REI
$32 $24 (25% OFF)

A touch more refined than many of Gerber's offerings, this minimalist knife is great for everyday carry with its drop-point blade, machined aluminum handle and reliable liner lock.

J.Crew Utility Tote Bag
J.Crew Utility Tote Bag
J.Crew
$118 $94 (20% OFF)

Far more feature-rich than those cheap cotton farmer's market totes, this one is tougher, offers far better organization and security, and you won't be embarrassed to haul it around.

EcoFlow RIVER Portable Power Station
EcoFlow RIVER Portable Power Station
REI
$349 $300 (14% OFF)

With its 10,000 mAh battery and ability to charge ten devices at once, this portable power station is perfect for both overnight outdoor adventures and as an emergency backup system.

Granite GearCrown 2 Limited Edition 60L Backpack
Granite GearCrown 2 Limited Edition 60L Backpack
Backcountry
$200 $130 (35% OFF)

Designed to haul enough gear to survive a multi-day of-the-grid outing without weighing you down, this spacious hiking bag is every ounce-counting backpacker's best friend.

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch
Amazon
$300 $200 (33% OFF)

Bridging the gap between EDC smartwatch and fully-featured fitness tracker, this GPS- and AI assistant-equipped wearable will get you from the office to the gym to the trails and back again.

Osprey Archeon 25 Pack
Osprey Archeon 25 Pack
REI
$190 $123 (35% OFF)

With a rucksack-inspired rolltop closure and a minimalist silhouette, this Osprey backpack transitions perfectly from the office to the trails and back again.

Columbia Pike Lake Hooded Insulated Jacket
Columbia Pike Lake Hooded Insulated Jacket
REI
$200 $140 (30% OFF)

Stay warm and toasty in the most frostbitten conditions with this synthetic-insulated puffer, which also has Omni-Heat Thermal Reflective technology to help regulate body temperature.

Merrell Catalyst Suede Shoes
Merrell Catalyst Suede Shoes
REI
$110 $85 (22% OFF)

These approach shoes from Merrell are made for the outdoors but fit the current trend of bringing gear into the city to a T. 

FITNESS DEALS

Hypervolt Plus Massage Gun
Hypervolt Plus Massage Gun
Hyperice competitivecyclist.com
$239.20
$299 $239 (20% OFF)

The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original,  a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package. 

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
$149.99
$99.99 (33% off)
$149.99 $99.99 (33% OFF)

Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions.  Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time. 

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
$149.95
$99.95 (33% off)
$149.95 $99.95 (33% OFF)

Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.   

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
$549.00
$399.00 (27% off)
$549.99 $399.99 (27% OFF)

Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now. 

PowerBlock Adjustable Dumbbell Set
PowerBlock Adjustable Dumbbell Set
$279.99
$499.99 $279.99 (44% OFF)

Customize your weight training regimen with these adjustable dumbbells. Stack weight with  2.5 lb jumps within the weight range of 2.5-50 lbs per dumbbell . 

Finer Form Indoor Exercise Bike with 35 Lb Flywheel Belt-Driven Stationary Bike - Tablet iPad Holder, LCD Monitor, Cadence Reading, and SPD Compatible Pedals
Finer Form Indoor Exercise Bike with 35 Lb Flywheel Belt-Driven Stationary Bike - Tablet iPad Holder, LCD Monitor, Cadence Reading, and SPD Compatible Pedals
$499.99
$499.99 $349.00 (30% OFF)

This affordable exercise bike is fully adjustable, features magnetic resistance that goes from 3-10 and includes an LCD Monitor with RPM cadence output, SPD compatible pedals, a tablet and water bottle holder, and transportation wheels for easy movement around your home. 

APL TechLoom Bliss Knit
APL TechLoom Bliss Knit
$150.00
$200 $150 (25% OFF)

Performance and comfort meet in this ultra-light running shoe. No laces mean no hassles - you'll find the support you need in a stretchy knit upper with a band of elastic that wraps the arch. Neutral cushioning means this shoe works for most running styles. 

Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
$64.97
$120 $92.97 (22% OFF)

This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got. 

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
$90.61
$99.95 $59.95 (40% OFF)

Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.  

Segmart Folding Treadmill
Segmart Folding Treadmill
$699.00
$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)

Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away. 

Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
$29.99
$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)

Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement. 

Nike Air Zoom Tempo
Nike Air Zoom Tempo
$200.00
$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)

Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.    

Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
$148 $89 (40% OFF)

This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts. 

TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)

Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.   

Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)

Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.   

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)

A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.    

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
$399 $329 (19% OFF)

The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original,  a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package. 

BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)

With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go. 

TRX GO Suspension Trainer
TRX GO Suspension Trainer
$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)

Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.

STYLE DEALS

Faherty Tie-Dye Sweatpants
Faherty Tie-Dye Sweatpants
$118 $65 (45% off)
As soft as clouds.
Outerknown "Surf Crazy" Tee
Outerknown "Surf Crazy" Tee
$48 $31 (35% off)
Perfect color, perfect feel.
Guanábana Liam Tote Bag
Guanábana Liam Tote Bag
$348 $279 (19% off)
Handwoven in Columbia.
Marine Layer Terry Out Polo
Marine Layer Terry Out Polo
$72 $47 (35% off)
Your favorite polo, dressed down.
Shinola Runwell Chronograph
Shinola Runwell Chronograph
$399.97
$800 $400 (50% off)
This will be gone soon.
Flint and Tinder French Terry Sweatpants
Flint and Tinder French Terry Sweatpants
$88 $62 (30% off)
The everyday sweatpants you need.
Nike DBreak-Type Sneaker
Nike DBreak-Type Sneaker
$90 $59 (33% off)
Off seasons are the best time to find sneaker deals.

Wallace & Barnes Zip-Front Twill Workshirt
Wallace & Barnes Zip-Front Twill Workshirt
$38 $69 (50% off)
Who wouldn't want this workshirt? Plus, it's half off.

Vince Boiled Cashmere Beanie
Vince Boiled Cashmere Beanie
$145 $58 (60% off)
Cashmere at a can't-miss price.

J.Crew Cashmere Polo Sweater
J.Crew Cashmere Polo Sweater
$158 $96 (43% off)
It's a polo you can wear in winter.

J.Crew Merino Wool-Blend Jogger
J.Crew Merino Wool-Blend Jogger
$158 $81 (51% off)
Herringbone joggers for just over half off.

Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
$98 $59 (40% off)
A cold weather classic for nearly half off. 

TECH DEALS

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
$479.00
$549 $469 ($79 off)

The AirPods Max are arguably the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy. 

AirPods Pro
AirPods Pro
$249 $199 ($50 off)

The AirPods Pro are Apple's best-in-class noise-canceling wireless earbuds.  

Apple Watch Series 6
Apple Watch Series 6
$399 $349 ($50 off)

The Series 6 is last year's flagship Apple Watch, but it's very similar to the Series 7 (save for its larger display). 

Apple AirPods with Charging Case
Apple AirPods with Charging Case
$159 $120 ($39 off)

These second-generation AirPods are the most affordable wireless earbuds that Apple makes. (An extra $30 gets you a wireless charging case.)

WATCH DEALS

Timex Mk1 Aluminum
Timex Mk1 Aluminum
$89 $39 (56% off)

Everyone's favorite basic outdoor watch.

Seiko 5 Sports Macy's Edition
Seiko 5 Sports Macy's Edition
$295 $213 (27.8% off)

We promise you'll love this one.

Marathon MSAR Automatic
Marathon MSAR Automatic
$1,050 $840 (20% off)

Legit military cred.

Timex Marlin Hand-Wound Mechanical
Timex Marlin Hand-Wound Mechanical
timex.com
$199 $139 (30% OFF)

This should be your new dress watch.

Casio Databank Calculator Watch
Casio Databank Calculator Watch
amazon.com
$27 $20 (26% off)

How cool is this!

Seiko Presage SRPF53
Seiko Presage SRPF53
$525 $420 (20% off)

Use promo code "FALL" 

Casio G-Shock GW6900-1
Casio G-Shock GW6900-1
$130 $83 (36% off)

Tough Solar is what you want in a tough G-Shock.

Timex x Todd Snyder Military Watch
Timex x Todd Snyder Military Watch
$138 $60 (56% off)

Everyone needs a field watch.

Bulova Lunar Pilot
Bulova Lunar Pilot
$595 $476 (20% off)

The "other Moonwatch." 

Seiko Prospex "Monster" PADI Edition SRPE27
Seiko Prospex "Monster" PADI Edition SRPE27
$446 $364 (18% off)

The modern version of a classic diver.

Luminox Modern Mariner
Luminox Modern Mariner
huckberry.com
$900 $585 (35% OFF) 

Badass and tactical.

Bulova Sutton
Bulova Sutton
$292 $236 (19% off)

A simple and handsome dress watch.

Shinola Guardian Leather Strap Watch
Shinola Guardian Leather Strap Watch
$675  $330 (51% off)

A squarish watch that's not a Tank.

Seiko 140th Anniversary Limited Edition Chronograph SSB395
Seiko 140th Anniversary Limited Edition Chronograph SSB395
macys.com
$295  $236 (20% off)

A Seiko chrono for under $300 — what's not to love? 

Citizen Eco-Drive PCAT Atomic Watch
Citizen Eco-Drive PCAT Atomic Watch
walmart.com
$675  $506.25 (25% off)

Atomic timekeeping. Need we say more? 

Citizen Eco Chandler Chronograph
Citizen Eco Chandler Chronograph
nordstromrack.com
$395 $180 (54% off)

One of the coolest-looking watches for the money, full stop. 

Timex Metropolitan S Smartwatch
Timex Metropolitan S Smartwatch
huckberry.com
$179 $107 (40% OFF)

Cheaper than the Apple Watch.

Timex x Todd Snyder Colorblock Milano
Timex x Todd Snyder Colorblock Milano
toddsnyder.com
$128 $74 (42% off)

Todd Snyder and Timex are at it again!

Caravelle by Bulova Retro Sport Watch
Caravelle by Bulova Retro Sport Watch
macys.com
$125 $62.50 (50% OFF) 

Bursting with style.

Timex Marlin Automatic
Timex Marlin Automatic
timex.com
$249 $174 (30% OFF)

One of the best-value automatic dress watches. Period.

Timex Metropolitan
Timex Metropolitan
timex.com
$80 $40 (50% OFF)

Just look at that dial! (There's a gold-tone version, too)

Timex Waterbury Classic Automatic
Timex Waterbury Classic Automatic
$249 $199 (20% OFF)

Handsome. Automatic. Affordable. 'Nuff said.

Timex Weekender
Timex Weekender
$60 $42 (30% OFF)

The OG Timex field watch beater.

