Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

EDITOR'S PICKS
The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.
$280 $140 (50% OFF)
Columbia's most innovative jacket uses its Omni-heat tech to keep you warm no matter what the weather brings. Shop soon because it won't be half off forever.
$3,190 $2,790 (13% OFF)
Top-grain leather and three seats plus a chaise lounge make this couch very hard to get up from. In a time where leaving your house is rare, a Burrow couch will make spending time at home that much better.
$1,599 $1,440 (10% OFF W/ CODE SAVE10)
This mattress features organic latex, organic wool, organic cotton and up to 1,414 pocketed support coils (depending on size). Basically, it checks all the boxes when it comes to buying a mattress.
$149 $104 (30% OFF)
Patagonia fleece is highly coveted right now, so pick up this wind-stopping, retro-inspired vest while it is on sale and in stock. This thing will last a lifetime and never go out of style.
$770 $550 (29% OFF)
If you're really looking to step up your WFH office game, this chair will instantly elevate any situation you're working with, whether it's a huge home office or just a nook in the corner of your apartment.
$180 $126 (30% OFF)
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and running — plus they look pretty cool.
$45 $18 (60% OFF)
This tee will bring you back to the good old days while also being your go-to for the spring and summer. If you need a break from run-of-the-mill tees, this is a great pick.
$30 $22 (27% OFF)
Get coffee-shop-worthy coffee at home every day with this pour over coffee maker from Bodum. It comes with either a black or cork collar and has a permanent filter that prevents the waste that comes with single-use filters.
$450 $270 (40% OFF)
There aren't many jackets more iconic than the waxed variety from Barbour. The Fawden is a shorter, more casual option for dressing up a nice weekend outfit or can be tossed over a tee in the spring.
$1,145 $973 (15% OFF W/ CODE VOTEFLOYD)
This modular bed frame from Floyd assembles with no tools, has a handful of add-on options and can grow with you thanks to its handy expansion kits.
$1,695 $1,495 (12% OFF)
Saatva makes our pick for the best mattress you can buy online right now. It is a hybrid innerspring mattress with eco-friendly foam that utilizes a Euro pillow top, which is stitched underneath the top cover of the mattress for a more seamless look that won’t shift around.
$130 $65 (50% OFF W/ CODE OHYEAH)
An upgrade to the Nano 9, a Gear Patrol favorite, the Nano X doubles down on everything that was good about the previous iteration and makes it even better.
HOME & FURNITURE DEALS
$550 $439 (20% off)
It's time to get an office chair.
$650 $520 (20% off)
The novelty of the sit-to-stand desk will never wear off.
$95 $80 (16% off)
Leaning ladder shelves are trending, and none are better than this one from Yamazaki (not the whisky brand).
$
2,463 $1,180 (53% off)
Haven't you always wanted a leather couch?
$
80 $40 (50% off)
A cute place to throw all your crap.
$
599 $499 (17% off)
Your new perfect reading chair is on sale.
$
449 $404 (10% off)
Yes, it's expensive, but it's totally worth it.
$
490 $416 (15% off)
Don't sleep on a good deal!
$2,400 $2,040 (15% off)
Some of our favorite outdoor furniture is on sale.
$1,145 $995 (14% off)
Our favorite made-in-USA bed frame is on sale.
$379 $100 (74% off)
We're still not sure why people haven't bought a desk for their home office yet.
OUTDOOR DEALS
$188 $141 (25% OFF)
With a completely waterproof exterior, a grippy Vibram outsole and style to spare, these are the great-looking rugged boots you've been looking for — get 'em while you can.
$20 $15 (25% OFF)
With its ultra-compact format, making it easy to slip into even the most crowded hiking pack, this personal filter could be a literal life-saver, as it will remove 99.999% of all impurities from any water source.
$75 $60 (20% OFF)
Everyone needs a solid folding knife in their everyday carry. And this one has the benefit of a stupendous pedigree, rugged materials and an ambidextrous format for all you left-handers.
$70 $49 (30% OFF)
Enjoying the outdoors isn't all rigorous hikes and stream crossings. For the relaxation that comes in-between, you can count on this chair with its supportive frame and cup holder.
$300 $121 (60% OFF)
Not only is this bag plenty large enough for all your weekend getaway gear (and then some), but it also converts into a backpack for easier carry and it has a weatherproof exterior.
$232 $162 (30% OFF)
Inspired by Alba's cycling heritage and the brand's love for the great outdoors, these durable, flexible shades are tough enough for mountain hikes but stylish enough for everyday wear.
$800 $643 (19% OFF)
One of the most capable, durable, reliable and robust GPS outdoor smartwatches around, this one also gets a battery boost from the sun, thanks to its solar charging capabilities.
$350 $250 (29% OFF)
This is a great deal on one of the best backyard fire pits you can buy, which produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, making sitting around it healthier and more pleasant.
With its 10,000 mAh battery and ability to charge ten devices at once, this portable power station is perfect for both overnight outdoor adventures and as an emergency backup system.
$300 $200 (33% OFF)
Bridging the gap between EDC smartwatch and fully-featured fitness tracker, this GPS- and AI assistant-equipped wearable will get you from the office to the gym to the trails and back again.
$200 $140 (30% OFF)
Stay warm and toasty in the most frostbitten conditions with this synthetic-insulated puffer, which also has Omni-Heat Thermal Reflective technology to help regulate body temperature.
$110 $85 (22% OFF)
These approach shoes from Merrell are made for the outdoors but fit the current trend of bringing gear into the city to a T.
FITNESS DEALS
$649 $549 (15% OFF)
Run, rain or shine with NordicTrack's treadmill, and enjoy a 30 day iFit membership, which allows you to access live and on-demand workouts, classes and world-class trainers.
$359.99 $129.99 (64% OFF)
Use this stationary exercise bike to hit your fitness goals this year. The compact design of this bike allows you to strengthen your cardiovascular health, without taking over your living room.
$149.99 $114.99 ($35 OFF)
Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions. Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time.
$549.99 $299.99 (46% OFF)
Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now.
$149.95 $133.00 (11% OFF)
Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.
$120 $61 (49% OFF)
This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got.
$99.95 $85.16 (15% OFF)
Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.
$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)
Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away.
$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)
Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement.
$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)
Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.
$148 $89 (40% OFF)
This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts.
$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)
Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.
$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)
Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.
$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)
A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.
$399 $329 (19% OFF)
The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original, a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package.
$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)
With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go.
$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)
Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.
STYLE DEALS
$99 $59 (40% off)
This ultra-popular Nike sneaker is rarely on sale.
$80 $39 (51% off)
Use code 'SHOPSALE.'
$145 $75 (49% off)
Stylish shades for a steal of a price.
$90 $54 (40% off)
No code needed.
$230 $90 (60% off)
Use code 'FINAL.'
$58 $23 (60% off)
An everyday sweatshirt from Everlane.
$98 $83 (15% off)
Subtle.
$98 $83 (15% off)
Prioritize your comfort.
$130 $104 (20% off)
A classic by any other name.
$145 $116 (20% off)
Give wool a chance.
$125 $94 (25% off)
Sweatpants sans slouch.
$128 $96 (25% off)
Japan by way of California.
TECH DEALS
$399 $349 ($50 off)
The Series 7 won't tempt you with new sensors and features, but it's bigger-than-ever display looks better than you might expect.
$549 $449 ($100 off)
The AirPods Max are arguably the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy.
$249 $180 ($69 off)
The AirPods Pro are Apple's best-in-class noise-canceling wireless earbuds.
$1,099.00 $935 ($164 off)
Some solid savings on a superb desktop.
$179 $169 ($10 off)
Apple's newest AirPods boast the sound quality of the high-end AirPods Pro, but lack active noise-cancellation and transparency modes.
WATCH DEALS
$350 $249 (30% OFF)
Solar-powered and ready for anything.
$89 $49 (44% off)
Everyone's favorite basic outdoor watch.
$295 $225 ($70 off)
We promise you'll love this one. (Use code FRIEND)
$1,050 $840 (20% off)
Legit military cred.
$27 $20 (26% off)
How nerd-cool is this!
$525 $394 (25% off)
Just look at that dial! (Use code FRIEND)
$130 $83 (36% OFF)
Tough Solar and positive display is what you want in a tough G-Shock.
$138 $75 (46% off)
Everyone needs a field watch.
$550 $380 (31% off)
The "other Moonwatch."
$446 $357 (32% off)
The modern version of a classic diver.
$292 $200 (32% off)
A simple and handsome dress watch.
$675 $506 (25% off)
Atomic timekeeping. Need we say more?
$395 $180 (54% off)
One of the coolest-looking watches for the money, full stop.
$128 $74 (42% off)
Todd Snyder and Timex are at it again!
$125 $47 (62% OFF)
Bursting with style. (Use code FRIEND)
$249 $174 (30% OFF)
One of the best-value automatic dress watches. Period.
$80 $40 (50% OFF)
Just look at that dial! (There's a gold-tone version, too)
$249 $199 (20% OFF)
Can't afford an IWC Portuguiser? Get this.
$599 $440 (27% OFF)
One of the most full-function outdoor watches you can get.
$150 $120 (20% OFF)
A G-Shock for workouts that synchs w/ your smartphone.
$450 $306 (32% OFF)
One of the coolest reissued field watches.
$695 $473 (32% OFF)
The automatic pilot's watch of your dreams.
$525 $301 (43% OFF)
A tough, Japanese-made, solar-charging GMT dive watch. What more do you need?