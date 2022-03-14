Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: Sony Headphones On Sale, Air Purifiers Are Marked Down & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
headphones
Sony

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Earbuds
Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Earbuds
Sony
$200 $128 (36% OFF)

Equipped with some of the best noise-canceling technology around, these wireless earbuds offer exceptional sound (for both music and calls alike), up to 24 hours of battery life, they're Alexa-enabled for easy voice control and so much more.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NOISE-CANCELING HEADPHONES

Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Air Purifier
Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Air Purifier
Blueair
$340 $270 (21% OFF)

Breathe easier knowing your home has clean air circulated by Blueair's Blue Pure 211+ air purifier — which can cover up to 550 square feet, circles a room's worth of air about once every 12.5 minutes, and can even remove 99% of particles from wildfires in as little as 60 minutes.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Five Two by Food52 Bamboo Cutting Board
Five Two by Food52 Bamboo Cutting Board
Five Two by Food52
$59 $42 (30% OFF)

Every kitchen needs a good cutting board and they just don't get much better than this one. Not only is it durable and sturdy, but it's sustainably made and looks outstanding. It even has a smartphone slot so you can keep a bead on your recipe as you work.

READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN ESSENTIALS

Alpina Alpiner Swiss Quartz Sport Watch
Alpina Alpiner Swiss Quartz Sport Watch
Alpina
$895 $450 (50% OFF)

Pair time-tested Swiss horological precision with clean, timeless styling and you'll start to get an idea of what this Alpina watch has to offer. It's a relatively simple timepiece, but that also makes it incredibly versatile and able to pair with pretty much any wardrobe.

READ ABOUT THE BEST QUARTZ WATCHES

LifeLabs WarmLife Jacket
LifeLabs WarmLife Jacket
LifeLabs
$199 $99 (50% OFF)

This lightweight jacket packs warmth in a small package. Thanks to an innovative metallic nano-coating, you will get the warmth of a much heavier jacket without the bulk. It is also waterproof and easy to throw on, making it the ideal spring companion.

READ ABOUT THE BEST LIGHT JACKETS

Loll Designs Adirondack Lounge Chair
Loll Designs Adirondack Lounge Chair
Loll Designs
$895 $761 (15% OFF)

It is just about time to start hanging out outside, thank goodness. This Adirondack chair takes one of the most classic outdoor chair silhouettes and twists it just a bit to make it distinctly DWR, which we love.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR FURNITURE

Outerknown Skyline Sherpa Jacket
Outerknown Skyline Sherpa Jacket
Outerknown
$188 $122 (35% OFF)

Inspired by vintage fleece jackets, the Outerknown Skyline Sherpa is an adventure-ready piece with serious style. Whether you're headed out on an all-day hike or just lounging by the campfire, this will be your go-to.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLEECE JACKETS

Casper Weighted Blanket
Casper Weighted Blanket
Casper
$169 $152 (10% OFF)

With weights of 10, 15 and 20 pounds, the Casper Weighted Blanket is suited to help anyone stay calm this winter. Pick the weight closest to 10% of your body weight and feel the anxiety wash away.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WEIGHTED BLANKETS

Staub Cast Iron 4-Quart Dutch Oven
Staub Cast Iron 4-Quart Dutch Oven
Staub
$290 $130 (55% OFF)

Staub's enameled cast iron is versatile, distributes heat evenly, and works with any heat source, including induction. This is one of our favorite pieces of cookware.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DUTCH OVENS

Vuori Daybreak Windbreaker
Vuori Daybreak Windbreaker
Vuori
$112 $78 (30% OFF)

Perfect for spring, this windbreaker from Vuori is made with a super lightweight woven and finished with a DWR coating to keep you dry when an unexpected April shower hits.

READ ABOUT THE BEST LIGHT JACKETS

Levi's 501 Original Fit Jeans
Levi's 501 Original Fit Jeans
Levi's
$70 $42 (40% OFF)

These are arguably the most classic jean ever made. The straight fit 501 is definitely in right now, with good reason — they look great on everyone. Pick up a pair and break them in just like our forefathers.

READ ABOUT BREAKING IN NEW JEANS

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones
Sony
$350 $278 (21% OFF)

The WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed.

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONES GUIDE

Coway Airmega Air Purifier
Coway Airmega Air Purifier
Coway
$230 $195 (15% OFF)

This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 1500 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour. Its 4-stage filtration system also can capture and reduce up to 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in the air.

READ OUR AIR PURIFIER GUIDE

Everlane Flannel Popover Shirt
Everlane Flannel Popover Shirt
Everlane
$85 $42 (51% OFF)

This soft brushed flannel popover from Everlane is warm enough to be your only layer in spring and easily pairs with a coat to stave off those last cold days of winter.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHIRT JACKETS

Osprey Daylite 30L Duffel Bag
Osprey Daylite 30L Duffel Bag
Osprey
$70 $52 (25% OFF)

Osprey's backpacks and travel bags never let us down, and this duffel is no exception. At 30 liters, it is ready for any adventure, plus it can be carried like a backpack, over your shoulder or by hand, which adds important versatility.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM BAGS

Fully Jarvis Bamboo Desk
Fully Jarvis Bamboo Desk
Fully
$599 $510 (15% OFF)

Amongst our favorite desks for the home or office, the Fully Jarvis is actually a standing desk that can easily be adjusted from a low to a high position so you can get off your butt and onto your feet (and back again) throughout the day, giving you a lot more freedom and versatility.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WFH DESKS





NordicTrack T Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFIT Membership
NordicTrack T Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFIT Membership
$649.00
$549.00 (15% off)
$649 $549 (15% OFF)

Run, rain or shine with NordicTrack's treadmill, and enjoy a 30 day iFit membership, which allows you to access live and on-demand workouts, classes and world-class trainers.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike
Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike
$129.99
$359.99 $129.99 (64% OFF)

Use this stationary exercise bike to hit your fitness goals this year. The compact design of this bike allows you to strengthen your cardiovascular health, without taking over your living room.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
$149.99 $114.99 ($35 OFF)

Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions.  Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
$549.99 $299.99 (46% OFF)

Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now. 

 READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
$149.95 $133.00 (11% OFF)

Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.   

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
$120 $61 (49% OFF)

This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
$99.95 $85.16 (15% OFF)

Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Segmart Folding Treadmill
Segmart Folding Treadmill
$699.00
$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)

Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
$29.99
$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)

Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Nike Air Zoom Tempo
Nike Air Zoom Tempo
$170.97
$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)

Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.    

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
$148 $89 (40% OFF)

This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts. 

 READ ABOUT THE BEST WORKOUT SHIRTS

TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)

Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.   

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)

Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.   

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)

A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.    

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
$399 $329 (19% OFF)

The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original,  a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASSAGE GUNS

BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)

With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

TRX GO Suspension Trainer
TRX GO Suspension Trainer
$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)

Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Ray-Ban 50mm Wayfarer Sunglasses
Ray-Ban 50mm Wayfarer Sunglasses
$161 $97 (40% off)
Save on these iconic summer shades.
MORE SUNGLASSES

Nike Free Run Trail sneakers
Nike Free Run Trail sneakers
$130 $78 (40% off)
These are rare Free Runs.
MORE SNEAKERS

J.Crew 6" Swim Trunks
J.Crew 6" Swim Trunks
$70 $25 (65% off)
Excellent swim trunks, on sale now.
MORE BOARDSHORTS

Adsum Core Logo Hoodie
Adsum Core Logo Hoodie
$175 $88 (50% off)
All of Adsum's hoodies are half off.
MORE HOODIES

Outerknown Skyline Sherpa Jacket
Outerknown Skyline Sherpa Jacket
$188 $128 (35% off)
Score on this lightweight, super-soft option.
MORE FLEECE JACKETS

Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed
Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed
$135 $81 (40% off)
There isn't a better summer sandal.
MORE SUMMER FOOTWEAR

And Wander x Salomon OUTpath CSWP Sneakers
And Wander x Salomon OUTpath CSWP Sneakers
$345 $172 (50% off)
This rare collab rarely goes on sale.
MORE SNEAKERS

Levi's XX Chino Taper Fit Shorts
Levi's XX Chino Taper Fit Shorts
$60 $42 (30% off)
No code needed.
MORE SHORTS

Gramicci Climbing Day Pack
Gramicci Climbing Day Pack
$128 $64 (50% off)
Save big on this stylish bag.
MORE BACKPACKS

Timex Marlin Automatic x Peanuts
Timex Marlin Automatic x Peanuts
$259 $194 (25% off)
Save 25 percent with code 'VIP25.'
MORE TIMEX WATCHES

Filson Ripstop Nylon Travel Pack
Filson Ripstop Nylon Travel Pack
$105 $69 (35% off)
A simple dopp kit from the outdoor experts at Filson.
MORE DOPP KITS

J.Crew Double-Knit Jogger Pant
J.Crew Double-Knit Jogger Pant
$60 $25 (59% off)
Save that extra 50 percent using code 'VACAY.'
MORE SWEATPANTS



