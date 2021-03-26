13 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week

This just in: Spring is here \u2014 and this week brought a range of affordable new watches and casual wardrobe options that feel right in step with the season. Warm weather can mean sporty styles with a rainbow G-Shock and Noah x New Order track jacket, or something classic like a trucker jacket from Dockers and a retro look for you wrist with Timex's Color Series. There are some fancy sunglasses and high-end watches, too, for those with the budget or those who just like to ogle. Revtown Tech Jean Presented by Revtown Sometimes your favorite pair of jeans is not necessarily the most comfortable, but Revtown is changing that with the Tech Jean. Taking denim to new heights with its newest innovation, Revtown expands upon its foundational Decade Denim fabric. With the style of five-pocket denim and the stretch of athletic pants, you can now squeeze your sweat session in-between video calls without having to change. The tech jean is lightweight, flexible and durable, combining everything you love about your favorite pair of jeans with the comfort you feel while in your sweats. Revtown's lastest jeans are the ultimate look-good feel-good pant. Price: $89 SHOP NOW Yema Meangraf Super R70 Watch Yema is on a roll resurrecting its historical watches from the '60s and '70s, of which the Meangraf is the latest. With a racing-inspired theme (and a cool name), the Meangraf has an unmistakably retro motorsport feel and a unique design with multiple bezel scales. A Seiko meca-quartz movement powers it, and the whole package is topped off with a box-style mineral crystal for an eminently affordable price. Price : $329-$349 SHOP NOW Jacques Marie Mage Arkansas The Last Frontier collection from Jacques Marie Mage is unrivaled in its attention to detail. This pair of Arkansas frames features beadwork from Kewa artist Francisco Bailon, silver arrowhead front pins, Chimayo textile-inspired filigree engraved on the core wire and sterling silver hardware. Price: $2,125 SHOP NOW Kith x Casio G-Shock GM-6900 Rainbow Watch In another winning collaboration between Kith and G-Shock , the New York-based apparel retailer and Japanese watchmaker have presented a new limited edition version of the classic G-Shock 6900 series watch. The GM-6900 Rainbow has a metal bezel with ion plating that produces a gradient which spans the color spectrum, a look used on some other G-Shock watches with a striking effect. The complementing translucent resin band is emblazoned with the Kith monogram. Price : $400 LEARN MORE Dockers Waves for Water Trucker Jacket Made from a blend of cotton and hemp, this trucker jacket is produced with more sustainable practices like Docker\u2019s WaterLess finishing. A collab with Waves for Water founder Jon Rose, this collection also features a button-up shirt, work pants and a t-shirt. Price: $88 SHOP NOW Unimatic U3-AS Apollo Soyuz Watch Boutique Italian watchmaker Unimatic celebrates the 1975 Apollo Soyuz collaborative mission between the United States and the Soviet Union to the International Space Station with a new chronograph watch. (Specifically, it takes inspiration from the Russian architect and designer Galina Andreevna Balashova and places her Apollo Soyuz logo in the 3 o'clock subdial.) With the brand's signature minimalist style and a Seiko meca-quartz movement, it offers a strong value and an irresistible appeal for space fans. Price : ~$665 (sold out) LEARN MORE Quicksilver General Echo T-Shirt This oversized tee is made with organic cotton that\u2019s been natural-dyed. Other colors have sold out quickly so act fast. Price: $40 SHOP NOW Timex Q Color Series Watches Timex's proudly quartz "Q" family of watches continues to expand with new iterations in its "Color Series." The Same 12-hour bezel and retro bracelet are now available on models with a range of combinations, the latest of which includes monochromatic black-and-steel, all-black as well as a gold-plated finish model matched to a blue dial and bezel. As always, they offer a hell of a retro look for a minimal cash investment. Price : $189 SHOP NOW Dickies Vintage Cowboy-Inspired Print Work Pants Dickies just launched its United by Inspiration campaign, focusing on shared stories of makers across its community. It also just released a vintage-inspired work pant with an all-over cowboy print \u2014 don\u2019t miss out on these. Price: $70 SHOP NOW TAG Heuer Carrera Heuer 02T Watch TAG Heuer's tourbillon Heuer 02T watch was notable at its introduction for its remarkably affordable price considering what you'd normally pay for a Swiss-made flying tourbillon chronograph with COSC-certified accuracy . The latest version not only offers a new "azure" dial color but comes with a fully titanium bracelet \u2014 still for a relatively reasonable price. Price : $21,500 SHOP NOW Umbro x Rowing Blazers Shorts Umbro teamed up with Rowing Blazers to offer a 12-piece collection of jerseys, jackets and shorts. Each piece features bold patterns and fabrics, and the collection ranges in price from $80 to $250. Price: TBD SHOP NOW Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph Shepard Fairey Watch Hublot is all about fusing styles, materials and concepts, and it does this to good effect with its latest collaboration with the prominent American artist Shepard Fairey. Constructed from titanium, the base Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph model gets an intricate mandala motif for its dial which continues onto the bezel \u2014 and even onto the watch's case. Dial cutouts reveal the Hublot in-house chronograph movement inside. Price : $22,000 SHOP NOW Noah x New Order Track Jacket This collab jacket sold out almost instantly. It makes sense \u2014 New Order made timeless music and were a powerful influence on nightlight and culture. Price: $298 SHOP NOW Omega Seamaster 300m Black Black Omega's new dive watch is so black that putting it once in the name wasn't enough. It's another example of the all-black or "phantom" style of watch, in which every element including the hands and dial is, well, black. Will it be legible enough to function as a watch or is it simply a fashion statement? Best to see it in person and judge for yourself. Its color, however, isn't its most notable feature: almost every external component of the Seamaster 300m Black Black is made of ceramic, from the case to the bezel to the dial. Price : $8,650 SHOP NOW