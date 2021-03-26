13 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week

A cool New Order track jacket, G-Shock's latest collab watch and much more feature in this week's roundup.

By Zen Love and John Zientek
style
Courtesy

This just in: Spring is here — and this week brought a range of affordable new watches and casual wardrobe options that feel right in step with the season. Warm weather can mean sporty styles with a rainbow G-Shock and Noah x New Order track jacket, or something classic like a trucker jacket from Dockers and a retro look for you wrist with Timex's Color Series. There are some fancy sunglasses and high-end watches, too, for those with the budget or those who just like to ogle.

Revtown Tech Jean

revtown tech jean
Revtown

Presented by Revtown

Sometimes your favorite pair of jeans is not necessarily the most comfortable, but Revtown is changing that with the Tech Jean. Taking denim to new heights with its newest innovation, Revtown expands upon its foundational Decade Denim fabric. With the style of five-pocket denim and the stretch of athletic pants, you can now squeeze your sweat session in-between video calls without having to change. The tech jean is lightweight, flexible and durable, combining everything you love about your favorite pair of jeans with the comfort you feel while in your sweats. Revtown's lastest jeans are the ultimate look-good feel-good pant.

Price: $89

SHOP NOW

Yema Meangraf Super R70 Watch

watch
Courtesy

Yema is on a roll resurrecting its historical watches from the '60s and '70s, of which the Meangraf is the latest. With a racing-inspired theme (and a cool name), the Meangraf has an unmistakably retro motorsport feel and a unique design with multiple bezel scales. A Seiko meca-quartz movement powers it, and the whole package is topped off with a box-style mineral crystal for an eminently affordable price.

Price: $329-$349

SHOP NOW

Jacques Marie Mage Arkansas

style
Courtesy

The Last Frontier collection from Jacques Marie Mage is unrivaled in its attention to detail. This pair of Arkansas frames features beadwork from Kewa artist Francisco Bailon, silver arrowhead front pins, Chimayo textile-inspired filigree engraved on the core wire and sterling silver hardware.

Price: $2,125

SHOP NOW

Kith x Casio G-Shock GM-6900 Rainbow Watch

style
Courtesy

In another winning collaboration between Kith and G-Shock, the New York-based apparel retailer and Japanese watchmaker have presented a new limited edition version of the classic G-Shock 6900 series watch. The GM-6900 Rainbow has a metal bezel with ion plating that produces a gradient which spans the color spectrum, a look used on some other G-Shock watches with a striking effect. The complementing translucent resin band is emblazoned with the Kith monogram.

Price: $400

LEARN MORE

Dockers Waves for Water Trucker Jacket

style
Dockers

Made from a blend of cotton and hemp, this trucker jacket is produced with more sustainable practices like Docker’s WaterLess finishing. A collab with Waves for Water founder Jon Rose, this collection also features a button-up shirt, work pants and a t-shirt.

Price: $88

SHOP NOW

Unimatic U3-AS Apollo Soyuz Watch

watch
Courtesy

Boutique Italian watchmaker Unimatic celebrates the 1975 Apollo Soyuz collaborative mission between the United States and the Soviet Union to the International Space Station with a new chronograph watch. (Specifically, it takes inspiration from the Russian architect and designer Galina Andreevna Balashova and places her Apollo Soyuz logo in the 3 o'clock subdial.) With the brand's signature minimalist style and a Seiko meca-quartz movement, it offers a strong value and an irresistible appeal for space fans.

Price: ~$665 (sold out)

LEARN MORE

Quicksilver General Echo T-Shirt

style
Courtesy

This oversized tee is made with organic cotton that’s been natural-dyed. Other colors have sold out quickly so act fast.

Price: $40

SHOP NOW

Timex Q Color Series Watches

watch
Courtesy

Timex's proudly quartz "Q" family of watches continues to expand with new iterations in its "Color Series." The Same 12-hour bezel and retro bracelet are now available on models with a range of combinations, the latest of which includes monochromatic black-and-steel, all-black as well as a gold-plated finish model matched to a blue dial and bezel. As always, they offer a hell of a retro look for a minimal cash investment.

Price: $189

SHOP NOW

Dickies Vintage Cowboy-Inspired Print Work Pants

style
Courtesy

Dickies just launched its United by Inspiration campaign, focusing on shared stories of makers across its community. It also just released a vintage-inspired work pant with an all-over cowboy print — don’t miss out on these.

Price: $70

SHOP NOW

TAG Heuer Carrera Heuer 02T Watch

watch
Courtesy

TAG Heuer's tourbillon Heuer 02T watch was notable at its introduction for its remarkably affordable price considering what you'd normally pay for a Swiss-made flying tourbillon chronograph with COSC-certified accuracy. The latest version not only offers a new "azure" dial color but comes with a fully titanium bracelet — still for a relatively reasonable price.

Price: $21,500

SHOP NOW

Umbro x Rowing Blazers Shorts

style
Courtesy

Umbro teamed up with Rowing Blazers to offer a 12-piece collection of jerseys, jackets and shorts. Each piece features bold patterns and fabrics, and the collection ranges in price from $80 to $250.

Price: TBD

SHOP NOW

Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph Shepard Fairey Watch

watch
Courtesy

Hublot is all about fusing styles, materials and concepts, and it does this to good effect with its latest collaboration with the prominent American artist Shepard Fairey. Constructed from titanium, the base Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph model gets an intricate mandala motif for its dial which continues onto the bezel — and even onto the watch's case. Dial cutouts reveal the Hublot in-house chronograph movement inside.

Price: $22,000

SHOP NOW

Noah x New Order Track Jacket

style
Courtesy

This collab jacket sold out almost instantly. It makes sense — New Order made timeless music and were a powerful influence on nightlight and culture.

Price: $298

SHOP NOW

Omega Seamaster 300m Black Black

watch
Courtesy

Omega's new dive watch is so black that putting it once in the name wasn't enough. It's another example of the all-black or "phantom" style of watch, in which every element including the hands and dial is, well, black. Will it be legible enough to function as a watch or is it simply a fashion statement? Best to see it in person and judge for yourself. Its color, however, isn't its most notable feature: almost every external component of the Seamaster 300m Black Black is made of ceramic, from the case to the bezel to the dial.

Price: $8,650

SHOP NOW

The Best Style Deals of the Week

Outerknown Blanket Shirt Jacket
Outerknown Blanket Shirt Jacket
Outerknown huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$168 $126 (25% off)
May as well get the best. 

Vans Era Sneakers
Vans Era Sneakers
VANS nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$75 $40 (46% off)
Far out, deep discount. 

Garrett Leight California Optical Hampton X
Garrett Leight California Optical Hampton X
Garrett Leight California Optical huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$398 $316 (21% off)
L.A. shades, rarely on sale.

Levi's Artist T-Shirt
Levi's Artist T-Shirt
Levi levi.com
SHOP NOW

$30 $9 (70% off)
Hard to beat this tee (Code PLUS50).

Salvatore Ferragamo Sunglasses
Salvatore Ferragamo Sunglasses
Salvatore Ferragamo nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$340 $80 (76% off)
Italian-made style for less.

Levi's 501 '93 Jeans
Levi's 501 '93 Jeans
Levi levi.com
SHOP NOW

$90 $29 (68% off)
'90s jeans, '90s price (Code PLUS50).

Everlane ThermoStat Base Layer
Everlane ThermoStat Base Layer
everlane everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$68 $40 (41% off)
Base layers can be top layers in the heat.

Deadwood Sharpe Suede Jacket
Deadwood Sharpe Suede Jacket
verishop.com
SHOP NOW

$400 $280 (30% off)
Dress well — pandemic be damned.

Whiting Shirt
Whiting Shirt
Wax London huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$170 $94 (45% off) 
A new overshirt for a new season. 

Hamilton Khaki Field Watch, 38mm
Hamilton Khaki Field Watch, 38mm
Hamilton nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$380 $200 (47% off)
The perfect everyday watch. 

Sabah Slip-On Shoes
Sabah Slip-On Shoes
huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$195 $156 (20% off) 
The perfect shoes for warm weather. 

Tom Ford Harrison Sunglasses
Tom Ford Harrison Sunglasses
Tom Ford nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$375 $160 (57% off) 
Big aviator, small price. 

Vans Ultrarange EXO
Vans Ultrarange EXO
Vans huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$90 $68 (24% off) 
Vans, but off-road. 

Uniqlo U Regular-Fit Jeans
Uniqlo U Regular-Fit Jeans
uniqlo.com
SHOP NOW

$50 $40 (20% off) 
Jeans don't have to be blue. 

Vans Vault x Free & Easy Popover Hoody
Vans Vault x Free & Easy Popover Hoody
Vans endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$99 $69 (30% off) 
A dose of laid-back California style. 

Billy Reid Western Shirt
Billy Reid Western Shirt
Billy Reid eastdane.com
SHOP NOW

$250 $75 (70% off) 
An American classic. 

Ugg Romeo Corduroy Shoes
Ugg Romeo Corduroy Shoes
UGG nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$90 $40 (55% off) 
Post-beach, post-hike comfort. 

Marine Layer Sweatshirt
Marine Layer Sweatshirt
Marine Layer huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$88 $57 (35% off) 
Coastal cool. 

Todd Snyder Italian Suede Dylan Jacket
Todd Snyder Italian Suede Dylan Jacket
toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$998 $594 (40% off) 

This layer will last a lifetime. 

Timex + Todd Snyder Gold Welton Watch
Timex + Todd Snyder Gold Welton Watch
toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$158 $104 (34% off) 

Dressy doesn't have to mean expensive.

Salvatore Ferragamo Sunglasses
Salvatore Ferragamo Sunglasses
Salvatore Ferragamo nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$310 $80 (74% off) 
A classic shape for less.

Top Designs Field Shirt
Top Designs Field Shirt
Topo Designs verishop.com
SHOP NOW

$69 $35 (50% off) 
For the warmer months ahead.

Wallace & Barnes Sherpa Donkey Jacket
Wallace & Barnes Sherpa Donkey Jacket
jcrew.com
SHOP NOW

$188 $52 (72% off) 
Use the code FLASH.

Timex MK1
Timex MK1
TIMEX nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$89 $45 (49% off)
Ideal for every day. 

Barbour International Duke Wax Jacket
Barbour International Duke Wax Jacket
Barbour endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$415 $175 (58% off)
Fend off April showers. 

J.Crew Kenton Cap-Toe Boots
J.Crew Kenton Cap-Toe Boots
J.Crew jcrew.com
SHOP NOW

$298 $134 (55% off)
Goodyear-welted boots with the code SHOPSALE

Outerknown Hightide Sweatshorts
Outerknown Hightide Sweatshorts
Outerknown huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$88 $75 (15% off)
Made for warm-weather lounging. 

Marine Layer Banks Crew Sweatshirt
Marine Layer Banks Crew Sweatshirt
huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$88 $57 (35% off)
All you need this spring. 

Christian Dior Sunglasses
Christian Dior Sunglasses
CHRISTIAN DIOR nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$340 $100 (70% off)
Distinguished shades. 

Faherty Forever Jogger
Faherty Forever Jogger
Faherty Brand huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$128 $70 (45% off)
Stay comfortable. 

Victory Sportswear Classic Runner
Victory Sportswear Classic Runner
Victory Sportswear huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$230 $195 (15% off)
Small-batch runners. 

Edwin Sunrise II Tee
Edwin Sunrise II Tee
endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$55 $35 (36% off)
Expand your mind. 

Rancourt & Co. Freeman Slippers
Rancourt & Co. Freeman Slippers
Rancourt & Co. huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$225 $146 (35% off)
Upgrade your WFH shoes. 

Garrett Leight California Optical Wilson Sunglasses
Garrett Leight California Optical Wilson Sunglasses
Garrett Leight California Optical huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$390 $312 (20% off)
Sunny day, sweeping the clouds away. 

Ginew Waxed Canvas Rider Jacket
Ginew Waxed Canvas Rider Jacket
Ginew huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$365 $201 (42% off)
Weather-resistant, built to last. 

Dior Homme Sunglasses
Dior Homme Sunglasses
DIOR HOMME nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$330 $100 (69% off)
Invest in nicer shades. 

Faherty Slub Cotton Hoodie
Faherty Slub Cotton Hoodie
Faherty Brand huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$98 $64 (35% off)
Prioritize your comfort. 

Citizen BI1045-13E Watch
Citizen BI1045-13E Watch
Citizen nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$140 $70 (50% off)
Hard to argue with that price. 

Keen Uneek II Slide
Keen Uneek II Slide
Keen nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$100 $77 (23% off)
Relax. 

Madewell Baseball Cap
Madewell Baseball Cap
Madewell madewell.com
SHOP NOW

$30 $20 (33% off)
Time for a new hat. 

Techné Instruments Merlin 9238A SS GB
Techné Instruments Merlin 9238A SS GB
Techné Instruments verishop.com
SHOP NOW

$260 $245 (6% off)
Field ready. 

Todd Snyder Workwear Snap Jacket
Todd Snyder Workwear Snap Jacket
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$188 $84 (55% off)
A vintage-inspired mechanic's shirt. 

Aquatalia Dax Suede Boat Shoe
Aquatalia Dax Suede Boat Shoe
Aquatalia nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$395 $195 (50% off)
Weatherproof moc-toe kicks. 

Todd Snyder Reverse Fleece Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder Reverse Fleece Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$168 $119 (29% off)
Cozy for every season. 

Ugg Courtland Boot
Ugg Courtland Boot
nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$200 $120 (40% off)
Where the ranch meets the beach. 

Alex Mill Field Shirt
Alex Mill Field Shirt
ALEX MILL nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$95 $40 (57% off)
Field of Dreams

Wood Wood Fabian Shirt
Wood Wood Fabian Shirt
Wood Wood verishop.com
SHOP NOW

$270 $189 (30% off)
Your go-to layer. 

Everlane Relaxed Summer Jean
Everlane Relaxed Summer Jean
everlane everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$68 $20 (71% off)
Hard to go wrong with these. 

Stan Ray Tie-Dye Logo Tee
Stan Ray Tie-Dye Logo Tee
madewell madewell.com
SHOP NOW

$50 $30 (40% off)
Relaxed workwear. 

Gevril Wall Street Automatic Diver
Gevril Wall Street Automatic Diver
Gevril nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$3,495 $750 (78% off)
Serious savings. 

Rhodes Footwear Dolomite Boot
Rhodes Footwear Dolomite Boot
Rhodes Footwear huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$248 $161 (35% off)
A vintage-inspired hiker. 

Todd Snyder Italian Quilted Liner Jacket
Todd Snyder Italian Quilted Liner Jacket
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$248 $144 (41% off)
Your spring jacket. 

Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch
Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch
Timex Huckberry
SHOP NOW

$189 $132 (29% off)
An affordable diver. 

Teva Hurricane XLT2 ALP Sandasl
Teva Hurricane XLT2 ALP Sandasl
Teva nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$85 $47 (44% off)
With or without socks. 

Ermenegildo Zegna Sunglasses
Ermenegildo Zegna Sunglasses
Ermenegildo Zegna nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$305 $100 (67% off)
The cooler Italian Wayfarers. 

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Dive Watches
5 Questions to Ask Before You Buy a Dive Watch
Three Cheaper Alternatives to the Rolex Submariner
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Omega Just Revamped Its Seamaster 300 Dive Watch
A Brief Guide to Affordable Vintage Rolex Watches
Review: The Aquastar Deepstar Re-Edition
12 Great Style Releases and New Watches This Week
5 Legendary Tool Watches and the Man Behind Them
Watch Lovers Should Embrace Wearing Small Watches
These Carbon Dive Watches Mark Doxa's U.S. Return
Scuba Diving with Three Vintage Rolex Submariners