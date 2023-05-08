Today's Top Stories
Toyota's Future Trucks and SUVs: Everything You Need to Know

From a new Land Cruiser to the long-awaited electric pickup.

By Tyler Duffy
toyota tacoma trd pro tailgate
Toyota

Things are moving quickly at Toyota. The long-awaited body-on-frame vehicle overhauls on the new TNGA-F platform are happening. We've driven the Tundra pickup, Sequoia SUV and J300 Land Cruiser in Lexus LX form, and more updates are coming. And it sounds like Toyota also has some bold electric options coming into the fold.

Here's a roundup of future Toyota trucks and SUVs we're excited about.

2024 Toyota Tacoma
teaser silhouette of 2024 tacoma with a red background
Toyota

Toyota is overhauling its super-popular Tacoma midsize pickup for the 2024 model year. Toyota has already confirmed some details, like the iForce Max hybrid being available. The truck will make its public debut on May 19, 2023.

LEARN MORE

2024 Toyota 4Runner
toyota 4runner
Toyota

It's hard to deny that the Toyota 4Runner remains one of the most charming SUVs on the road. It's capable, it's bulletproof and — perhaps most importantly — it just looks cool. The trouble is that the fifth generation — which entered production in 2009 — has grown outdated. A new version should be on the way soon.

LEARN MORE

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser
toyota land cruiser prado
toyota

Toyota killed off the Land Cruiser in America back in 2021. Toyota told Land Cruiser enthusiasts they would "explore future products that celebrate the Land Cruiser's rich off-road history" and to "stay tuned for future developments." Reportedly, that may be a new Land Cruiser version of the next-gen Lexus GX.

LEARN MORE

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
grand highlander on a blank background
Toyota

Toyota unveiled the Grand Highlander, an all-new three-row SUV. It is, as the name suggests, bigger than the standard Highlander. It comes with three different powertrains (two of them hybrid). A Lexus version should be en route.

LEARN MORE

2025 Toyota Electric Pickup
toyota
Toyota

Toyota unveiled a smorgasbord of electric vehicle concepts back in 2021. The one that immediately drew our attention was the "Pickup EV," which looks very much like an electric Tacoma. Toyota EV plans are evolving rapidly. But we suspect getting something like this into production will be a priority.

LEARN MORE

2025 Toyota Three-Row Electric SUV
toyota electric suv concept
Toyota

Toyota confirmed that a three-row electric family SUV will arrive in America for 2025 and be built at a new facility in North Carolina. Toyota may have offered a preview of what it will look like with the "bZ Large SUV" concept.

LEARN MORE

The 33 Electric Cars We're Most Excited to Drive in the Future
kia ev9
Kia

The next few years will be packed with new EVs. These are the ones that have us jazzed the most.

LEARN MORE

