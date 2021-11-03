Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
EDITOR'S PICKS
The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.
$180 $100 (44% OFF)
These sports-focused headphones offer IP57 waterproofing, ANC technology for full immersion and up to 24 hours of battery life, making them perfect for an active lifestyle.
$625 $437 (30% OFF)
Smart-looking enough for office wear but with enough durability for actual field usage, this automatic stainless steel Hamilton watch is a smart addition to any wardrobe.
$1,099 $999 (9% OFF)
This iPad Pro features the Apple M1 chip for unmatched performance, a liquid retina display and Face ID for security and Apple Pay. It also has one of the best cameras you can get on a portable device.
$59 $50 (15% OFF)
Perfect for entertaining, this quartet of Italian flared tulip glasses was designed to amplify the flavors and bouquet of any and every beer available. The stems are also reinforced with titanium.
$198 $139 (30% OFF)
We love a lot of what Outerknown does, if not everything. This puffer is made with 700-fill-power responsibly sourced down, is finished with a DWR coating and packs into itself for storage.
$250 $150 (40% OFF)
Powerbeats are still some of the best workout headphones you can get. They are secure thanks to ear hooks and can last for up to nine hours, which is enough to get through any workout you can dream up.
$125 $94 (25% OFF W/ CODE GPHOLIDAY25)
One Gear Patrol editor swears by these extra tough performance pants. They’re sturdy enough and functional enough to wear anywhere — from camping to traveling to the office.
$88 $68 (23% OFF)
Rugby shirts are back and filling up our closets again. Taylor Stitch knows a thing or two about making a quality garment — this is a heavier shirt that is supremely comfortable and perfect for fall and winter
$300 $180 (40% OFF)
One of the most versatile pieces of cookware in your kitchen, this Sauteuse oven provides the even temperature distribution that cast iron is known for. Finished with crack- and chip-resistant enamel, it also looks good in any cooking space.
$1,495 $995 (33% OFF)
When you're not using it, it functions just like any other mirror in your house. When you turn it on, Mirror reveals an LCD panel with stereo speakers and access to hundreds of workout classes.
$350 $248 (29% OFF)
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is also the best price we've seen on this set of headphones.
$2,295 $1,795 (22% OFF)
If you watched The Social Network and thought you could be like the Winklevoss twins if you just had the time and space to row, you can now make that a reality.
HOME & FURNITURE DEALS
$550 $440 (20% off)
It's time to get an office chair.
$599 $399 (34% off)
What looks better: your meal or this dining table?
$229 $195 (15% off)
A coffee table with some added storage.
$
499 $399 (20% off)
Desks haven't looked this good, well, ever.
$
499 $399 (20% off)
So you want to talk About A Chair.
$
375 $319 (15% off)
You snooze, you lose. You buy on sale, you win.
$
2,562 $1,300 (49% off)
Haven't you always wanted a leather couch?
$
195 $156 (20% off)
Hey, Siri, play "Under Pressure."
$
400 $130 (68% off)
Sleep tight in a great deal.
$
895 $806 (10% off)
A mattress that'll make you hit snooze more often.
$
119 $107 (10% off)
If a rug ties the room together, what does a throw tie together?
OUTDOOR DEALS
$119 $149 (20% OFF)
Crafted sustainably from 100% abrasion-resistant nylon, this durable padded duffel bag is built for adventure. And its spacious 40L capacity is even sized for larger pieces of gear, like ski or snowboard boots.
$110 $85 (22% OFF)
These approach shoes from Merrell are made for the outdoors but fit the current trend of bringing gear into the city to a T.
$199 $139 (30% OFF)
This bomber takes an iconic silhouette and adds the Patagonia spin with ripstop fabric, a durable water repellent finish and Thermolite recycled insulation.
$35 $26 (26% OFF)
Whether you're gearing up for your holiday vacation or are trying to pack down your gear for your latest car camping trip, this stuff sack is perfect for all of your gear.
$180 $144 (20% OFF)
When it comes to summer adventures, you need a waterproof pair of hikers in your arsenal. Keen's waterproof membranes keep your feet dry while releasing evaporated sweat, keeping you cool.
$49 $37 (24% OFF)
With a max output of 500 lumens, rechargeable batteries, and an impact-resistant aluminum exterior, this tactical torch will serve you handsomely anywhere, anytime.
$259 $195 (25% OFF)
Designed specifically for waterborne adventures, these sunglasses are polarized, scratch-resistant, durable, and comfortable for all-day wear.
$150 $98 (35% OFF)
The Coleman camp stove has been a staple of car camping adventures for decades. This elevated version will take your campsite kitchen up a notch.
$239 $167 (30% OFF)
This jacket from Mammut features a durable water repellent (DWR) finish to stave off showers and hybrid insulation that utilizes synthetic and real down.
Equipped with weatherproof leather uppers and a Vibram outsole, these sturdy hikers will get you where you need to go safely and reliably every time.
$60 $43 (30% OFF)
A knife can be good for a multitude of things, so we'd advise keeping one on hand when headed outdoors. This one from Kershaw is lightweight and strong yet slim and ergonomic for easy carrying.
$110 $80 (27% OFF)
Ideal for quick weekend hikes and walks on light trails in the park, these Adidas Terrex hikers are made with lightweight mesh uppers and rugged, high-traction outsoles.
$80 $56 (30% OFF)
Ideal for cool evenings around the fire or heading out about the town, this fleece hoodie has a built-in gaiter for neck warmth and cinches at the hood and waist to keep warmth in.
$150 $112 (25% OFF)
This hydration pack from Camelbak was made with mountain bikers in mind. It features a low center of gravity for stability, comes with a bike tool roll and has numerous pockets for spares and snacks.
$120 $90 (25% OFF)
These lightweight hikers from Merrell are great for easy hikes in the park or wearing around town when the weather starts to turn.
$60 $40 (33% OFF)
If you need a straightforward, simple rain shell that is lightweight and easy to store, this is an ideal pick at just $40.
FITNESS DEALS
$120 $92.97 (22% OFF)
This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got.
$99.95 $59.95 (40% OFF)
Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.
$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)
Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away.
$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)
Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement.
$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)
Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.
$148 $89 (40% OFF)
This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts.
$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)
Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.
$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)
Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.
$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)
A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.
$399 $329 (19% OFF)
The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original, a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package.
$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)
With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go.
$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)
Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.
STYLE DEALS
$188 $75 (60% off)
Save big on our favorite overshirt.
MORE OVERSHIRTS
$725 $365 (51% off)
Don't sleep on this deal.
$98 $44 (60% off)
Cop J.Crew's clean Camp Pants for more than half off.
MORE J.CREW
$128 $58 (55% off)
Like chinos, but better.
MORE CHINOS
$200 $100 (50% off)
Hiking-inspired kicks.
MORE SHOES
$138 $50 (63% off)
The best lightweight jacket is an overshirt.
MORE LIGHTWEIGHT JACKETS
$158 $49 (69% off)
You'd be silly to pass on these suede boots.
MORE SHOES
$435 $160 (63% off)
Huge savings on an it brand.
MORE SUNGLASSES
$88 $48 (45% off)
The sweatpant-chino hybrid you need.
MORE SWEATPANTS
$228 $198 (14% off)
The warmest trucker jacket around.
MORE LIGHTWEIGHT JACKETS
$295 $179 (40% off)
A stylish parka for poor weather.
MORE WATERPROOF JACKETS
$118 $71 (40% off)
Olive cashmere joggers? Great choice.
MORE SWEATPANTS
TECH DEALS
$549 $469 ($79 off)
The AirPods Max are arguably the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy.
$249 $199 ($50 off)
The AirPods Pro are Apple's best-in-class noise-canceling wireless earbuds.
$399 $349 ($50 off)
The Series 6 is last year's flagship Apple Watch, but it's very similar to the Series 7 (save for its larger display).
$159 $120 ($39 off)
These second-generation AirPods are the most affordable wireless earbuds that Apple makes. (An extra $30 gets you a wireless charging case.)
WATCH DEALS
$89 $39 (56% off)
Everyone's favorite basic outdoor watch.
$295 $212.40 (28% off)
Use promo code "FALL"
$189 $132 (30% off)
The classic "Coke" colors.
$1,050 $840 (20% off)
Legit military cred.
$35 $21.00 (40% off)
How cool is this!
$525 $393.75 (25% off)
Use promo code "FALL"
$130 $83 (36% off)
Tough Solar is what you want in a tough G-Shock.
$138 $60 (56% off)
Everyone needs a field watch.
$595 $476 (20% off)
The "other Moonwatch."
$446 $364 (18% off)
The modern version of a classic diver.
$179 $143 (20% off)
One of the coolest quartz watches on the market.
$292 $221 (24% off)
A simple and handsome dress watch.
$675 $329 (50% off)
A squarish watch that's not a Tank.
$295 $221.25 (25% off)
A Seiko chrono for under $300 — what's not to love?
$675 $506.25 (25% off)
Atomic timekeeping. Need we say more?