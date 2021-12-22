Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: Save on +J Outerwear at Uniqlo, Ray-Ban Deals & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also follow all our deal posts in the Deals section.

By Gear Patrol
parka
Uniqlo

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

EDITOR'S PICKS

The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.

Uniqlo +J Down Oversized Parka
Uniqlo +J Down Oversized Parka
SAVE NOW

$180 $100 (44% OFF)

It is rare to see a down parka for only $100, let alone one designed by fashion legend Jil Sander. Uniqlo's +J line brings high fashion to the everyman without sacrificing quality. Seriously, you won't find a better parka for $100. 

Ray-Ban New Wayfarer 55mm
Ray-Ban New Wayfarer 55mm
Nordstrom
SAVE NOW

$200 $150 (25% OFF)

Just because it is winter, doesn't mean you don't need eye protection. Cop a pair of Wayfarers on sale and your current and future self will thank you. 

Gerber Gear Lockdown Pry Multitool
Gerber Gear Lockdown Pry Multitool
SAVE NOW

$51 $40 (21% OFF) 

This inconspicuous multi-tool from Gerber packs 10 tools in a tiny frame. Along with its namesake pry bar, it features multiple blades, a flat driver, a file and more. 

Patagonia Planing Divider Backpack
Patagonia Planing Divider Backpack
SAVE NOW

$119 $71 (40% OFF)

Though it was designed with surfers in mind, thanks to a separate compartment for wet gear, the Planing Divider Backpack is ideal for day trips, commuting to work or taking to school. 

Burrow Range 3-Piece Open Sectional Lounger
Burrow Range 3-Piece Open Sectional Lounger
SAVE NOW

$1,235 $1,112 (10% OFF W/ CODE DONE21)

This open-sided sectional from Burrow is perfect for lounging and would fit into any living space, whether pushed into a corner or used as a centerpiece to build on. 

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
SAVE NOW

$250 $180 (28% OFF)

If you've never had AirPods or just want to upgrade your pair, now is the time to do it — getting $70 off a pair isn't very common, so shop now and maybe pick some up as a gift as well.

Faherty B.Yellowtail X Sherpa Pullover
Faherty B.Yellowtail X Sherpa Pullover
SAVE NOW

$268 $179 (33% OFF)

Faherty makes some of the softest garments you can buy and this sherpa jacket is the perfect representation of the brand's cozy factor. Wear it over a tee when seasons change or layer up all winter long. 

SOG Knives Flash AT
SOG Knives Flash AT
SAVE NOW

$75 $60 (20% OFF)

This pocket knife from SOG has all the features you need to be your most reliable piece of EDC, from its 3.45 inch cryogenically heat-treated, D2 stainless steel blade to an ergonomic ambidextrous handle. 

Adidas UltraBoost 21
Adidas UltraBoost 21
SAVE NOW

$180 $135 (25% OFF)

One of our favorite all-around workout and running shoes, the Adidas Ultraboost 21 not only looks dang good, but it has impressive technical features like responsive Boost cushioning and a sock-like Primeknit upper. 

Courant AirPods Pro Leather Case
Courant AirPods Pro Leather Case
SAVE NOW

$45 $22 (50% OFF) 

Your AirPods are worth protecting, so why not do it in style? Handcrafted from Italian leather, the Courant AirPods Pro case will not only keep your AirPods safe but make them stylish as well. 

Cafe Specialty Drip Coffee Maker with Glass
Cafe Specialty Drip Coffee Maker with Glass
SAVE NOW

$330 $250 (24% OFF)

Not only is this powerful drip coffee maker is one of our favorite drip machines, it has also caught the attention of the SCA (Specialty Coffee Association). Its Gold Cup Standard Brew is certified by the SCA, it has Wi-Fi and a companion app and can make up to 10 cups of coffee at once. 

Hyperice Vyper 3.0 Vibrating Fitness Roller
Hyperice Vyper 3.0 Vibrating Fitness Roller
SAVE NOW

$199 $169 (15% OFF)

Get your recovery right and make sure you can see out your New Years' resolutions with this vibrating foam roller from Hyperice. 

Huckberry All-Weather Duckboot
Huckberry All-Weather Duckboot
SAVE NOW

$188 $141 (25% OFF)

With all the weather protection of a duck boot and the comfort of a sneaker, the All-Weather Duckboot from Huckberry will keep your feet dry all winter long. 

Tempo Studio Starter Package
Tempo Studio Starter Package
SAVE NOW

$2,495 $1,995 (20% OFF W/ CODE SAVEBIG)

This home gym has everything you need to get fit from the comfort of your living room, including all the weights you could want, a 42-inch screen, aluminum frame and Bluetooth-enabled sound. 

Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Bonfire
SAVE NOW

$350 $245 (30% OFF)

There are a ton of firepits coming onto the market, but Solo Stove continues to stand out thanks to its clever design and portability. If you're excited about nights around the fire, you need this.

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Bose
SAVE NOW

$279 $199 (28% OFF)

Keep distraction at bay with the QuietComfort Noise Cancelling earbuds from Bose, which boast hi-fi audio, smart touch controls and 6 hours of life on a single charge. 

L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Fishing Jacket in Bronze Brown
L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Fishing Jacket in Bronze Brown
SAVE NOW

$249 $199 (20% OFF)

This fishing jacket calls back to the vintage sportswear of yesteryear but has been updated with premium materials and a modern fit. 

HOME & FURNITURE DEALS

Floyd The Bed Frame
Floyd The Bed Frame
floydhome.com
SHOP NOW

$1,145 $995 (14% off)

Our favorite made-in-USA bed frame is on sale.

Outer Wicker Outdoor Loveseat
Outer Wicker Outdoor Loveseat
liveouter.com
SHOP NOW

$2,400 $2,040 (15% off)

Some of our favorite outdoor furniture is on sale.

Humanscale World One Home Office Chair
Humanscale World One Home Office Chair
raymourflanigan.com
SHOP NOW

$550 $440 (20% off)

It's time to get an office chair.

Humanscale eFloat One Table
Humanscale eFloat One Table
2modern.com
SHOP NOW

$650 $520 (20% off)

The novelty of the sit-to-stand desk will never wear off.

Urban Outfitters Harvey Desk
Urban Outfitters Harvey Desk
urbanoutfitters.com
$199.99
SHOP NOW

$379 $100 (74% off)

We're still not sure why people haven't bought a desk for their home office yet. 

Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
dwr.com
SHOP NOW

$6,995 $5,946 (15% off)

The pinnacle of mid-century modern furniture can be all yours. 

Yamazaki Home Tower Leaning Ladder With Shelf
Yamazaki Home Tower Leaning Ladder With Shelf
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$95 $80 (16% off)

Leaning ladder shelves are trending, and none are better than this one from Yamazaki (not the whisky brand).

Crate and Barrel Tate Dining Table
Crate and Barrel Tate Dining Table
crateandbarrel.com
SHOP NOW

$599 $299 (50% off)

What looks better: your meal or this dining table?

Mason Coffee Table
Mason Coffee Table
urbanoutfitters.com
SHOP NOW

$229 $195 (15% off)

A coffee table with some added storage.

Blu Dot Real Good Chair
Blu Dot Real Good Chair
bludot.com
SHOP NOW

$199 $150 (25% off)

I mean, it's called the "Real Good Chair" for a reason.

Oliverson Contemporary Leather Sofa
Oliverson Contemporary Leather Sofa
wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$2,463 $1,160 (53% off)

Haven't you always wanted a leather couch?

Mainstays Conrad Console Table
Mainstays Conrad Console Table
walmart.com
SHOP NOW

$80 $40 (50% off)

A cute place to throw all your crap. 

Article Entin Geo Gray Lounge Chair
Article Entin Geo Gray Lounge Chair
article.com
SHOP NOW

$599 $499 (17% off)

Your new perfect reading chair is on sale.

Rove Concepts Elbow Outdoor Chair
Rove Concepts Elbow Outdoor Chair
roveconcepts.com
SHOP NOW

$449 $404 (10% off)

Yes, it's expensive, but it's totally worth it. 

Forest Gate Holter Industrial Modern Queen Bed in Rustic Oak
Forest Gate Holter Industrial Modern Queen Bed in Rustic Oak
bedbathandbeyond.com
SHOP NOW

$490 $416 (15% off)

Don't sleep on a good deal!

OUTDOOR DEALS

Naglev Unico Hiker
Naglev Unico Hiker
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$230 $196 (15% OFF)

These marvelous hiking sneakers boast a one-piece Kevlar upper, integrated speed cable laces, an ultra-grippy outsole, and 100% water-resistant uppers for all sorts of adventure.

Gerber Armbar Cork Multi-Tool
Gerber Armbar Cork Multi-Tool
Gerber
SAVE NOW

$39 $31 (20% OFF)

Formatted like a traditional, pocketable folding knife but loaded with 8+ built-in functions, this handy tool is the everyday carry definition of "tiny but mighty."

Cotopaxi Allpa 35 L Travel Pack
Cotopaxi Allpa 35 L Travel Pack
REI
SAVE NOW

$200 $140 (30% OFF)

This travel-inspired pack is made with TPU-coated 1000D polyester and durable 840D ballistic nylon paneling, making it tough as nails. It also has plenty of other comfort- and organization-focused features.

Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket
Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket
Rumpl
SAVE NOW

$99 $75 (25% OFF)

Rumpl has bolstered the outdoor lifestyle trend with its technical blanket. This recycled version is made with 100% post-consumer recycled materials.

The North Face ThermoBall Eco Snow Triclimate 3-in-1 Jacket
The North Face ThermoBall Eco Snow Triclimate 3-in-1 Jacket
REI
SAVE NOW

$360 $270 (25% OFF)

Waterproof outside, warm and cozy inside, and with the ability to shed layers on the fly, this versatile jacket will get you from fall to spring and back again.

Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar GPS Outdoor Smartwatch
Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar GPS Outdoor Smartwatch
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$800 $550 (31% OFF)

One of the most capable, durable, reliable and robust GPS outdoor smartwatches around, this one also gets a battery boost from the sun, thanks to its solar charging capabilities.

Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove
SAVE NOW

$350 $225 (36% OFF)

This is a great deal on one of the best backyard fire pits you can buy, which produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, making sitting around it healthier and more pleasant.

Backcountry All Around 60L Duffel
Backcountry All Around 60L Duffel
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$130 $104 (20% OFF)

Perfect for the gym, weekend trips and even longer travel, this durable, spacious, weatherproof duffel is the perfect way to haul all your gear and has some surprising organizational options.

Gerber Pocket Square Knife
Gerber Pocket Square Knife
REI
SAVE NOW

$32 $24 (25% OFF)

A touch more refined than many of Gerber's offerings, this minimalist knife is great for everyday carry with its drop-point blade, machined aluminum handle and reliable liner lock.

J.Crew Utility Tote Bag
J.Crew Utility Tote Bag
J.Crew
SAVE NOW

$118 $94 (20% OFF)

Far more feature-rich than those cheap cotton farmer's market totes, this one is tougher, offers far better organization and security, and you won't be embarrassed to haul it around.

EcoFlow RIVER Portable Power Station
EcoFlow RIVER Portable Power Station
REI
SAVE NOW

$349 $300 (14% OFF)

With its 10,000 mAh battery and ability to charge ten devices at once, this portable power station is perfect for both overnight outdoor adventures and as an emergency backup system.

Granite GearCrown 2 Limited Edition 60L Backpack
Granite GearCrown 2 Limited Edition 60L Backpack
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$200 $130 (35% OFF)

Designed to haul enough gear to survive a multi-day of-the-grid outing without weighing you down, this spacious hiking bag is every ounce-counting backpacker's best friend.

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$300 $200 (33% OFF)

Bridging the gap between EDC smartwatch and fully-featured fitness tracker, this GPS- and AI assistant-equipped wearable will get you from the office to the gym to the trails and back again.

Osprey Archeon 25 Pack
Osprey Archeon 25 Pack
REI
SAVE NOW

$190 $123 (35% OFF)

With a rucksack-inspired rolltop closure and a minimalist silhouette, this Osprey backpack transitions perfectly from the office to the trails and back again.

Columbia Pike Lake Hooded Insulated Jacket
Columbia Pike Lake Hooded Insulated Jacket
REI
SAVE NOW

$200 $140 (30% OFF)

Stay warm and toasty in the most frostbitten conditions with this synthetic-insulated puffer, which also has Omni-Heat Thermal Reflective technology to help regulate body temperature.

Merrell Catalyst Suede Shoes
Merrell Catalyst Suede Shoes
REI
SAVE NOW

$110 $85 (22% OFF)

These approach shoes from Merrell are made for the outdoors but fit the current trend of bringing gear into the city to a T. 

FITNESS DEALS

Cubii JR2 Under Desk Elliptical
Cubii JR2 Under Desk Elliptical
Cubii
$289.00
$208.08 (28% off)
SHOP NOW

$289 $208.08 (28% OFF)

Get your daily steps in from your desk, thanks to this convenient elliptical. Eight resistance levels allow you to burn calories, increase endurance and improve mobility, all from your chair.  

Schwinn Fitness IC2 Indoor Bike
Schwinn Fitness IC2 Indoor Bike
Schwinn Fitness amazon.com
$999.99
SHOP NOW

$1,199 $699.99 (42% OFF)

Continue cycling through the winter with Schwinn's magnetic resistance indoor bike, which includes a one year JRNY Exercise Membership with purchase. 

Hypervolt Plus Massage Gun
Hypervolt Plus Massage Gun
Hyperice competitivecyclist.com
$239.20
SHOP NOW

$299 $239 (20% OFF)

The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original,  a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package. 

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
$149.99
$124.99 (17% off)
SHOP NOW

$149.99 $99.99 (33% OFF)

Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions.  Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time. 

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
$149.95
$119.95 (20% off)
SHOP NOW

$149.95 $99.95 (33% OFF)

Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.   

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
$549.00
$399.00 (27% off)
SHOP NOW

$549.99 $399.99 (27% OFF)

Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now. 

PowerBlock Adjustable Dumbbell Set
PowerBlock Adjustable Dumbbell Set
$279.99
SHOP NOW

$499.99 $279.99 (44% OFF)

Customize your weight training regimen with these adjustable dumbbells. Stack weight with  2.5 lb jumps within the weight range of 2.5-50 lbs per dumbbell . 

Finer Form Indoor Exercise Bike with 35 Lb Flywheel Belt-Driven Stationary Bike - Tablet iPad Holder, LCD Monitor, Cadence Reading, and SPD Compatible Pedals
Finer Form Indoor Exercise Bike with 35 Lb Flywheel Belt-Driven Stationary Bike - Tablet iPad Holder, LCD Monitor, Cadence Reading, and SPD Compatible Pedals
$499.99
SHOP NOW

$499.99 $349.00 (30% OFF)

This affordable exercise bike is fully adjustable, features magnetic resistance that goes from 3-10 and includes an LCD Monitor with RPM cadence output, SPD compatible pedals, a tablet and water bottle holder, and transportation wheels for easy movement around your home. 

APL TechLoom Bliss Knit
APL TechLoom Bliss Knit
$200.00
SHOP NOW

$200 $150 (25% OFF)

Performance and comfort meet in this ultra-light running shoe. No laces mean no hassles - you'll find the support you need in a stretchy knit upper with a band of elastic that wraps the arch. Neutral cushioning means this shoe works for most running styles. 

Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
$60.97
SHOP NOW

$120 $92.97 (22% OFF)

This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got. 

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
$99.95
$69.95 (30% off)
SHOP NOW

$99.95 $59.95 (40% OFF)

Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.  

Segmart Folding Treadmill
Segmart Folding Treadmill
$699.00
SHOP NOW

$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)

Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away. 

Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
$29.99
SHOP NOW

$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)

Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement. 

Nike Air Zoom Tempo
Nike Air Zoom Tempo
$200.00
SAVE NOW

$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)

Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.    

Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
SAVE NOW

$148 $89 (40% OFF)

This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts. 

TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
SAVE NOW

$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)

Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.   

Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
SAVE NOW

$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)

Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.   

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
SAVE NOW

$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)

A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.    

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
SAVE NOW

$399 $329 (19% OFF)

The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original,  a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package. 

BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
SAVE NOW

$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)

With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go. 

TRX GO Suspension Trainer
TRX GO Suspension Trainer
SAVE NOW

$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)

Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.

STYLE DEALS

J.Crew Nordic Sherpa Jacket
J.Crew Nordic Sherpa Jacket
SHOP NOW

$218 $90 (59% off)
Use code SHOP40.
Faherty Tie-Dye Sweatpants
Faherty Tie-Dye Sweatpants
SHOP NOW

$118 $65 (45% off)
Embrace chaos.
Persol Aviator Sunglasses
Persol Aviator Sunglasses
SHOP NOW

$310 $120 (61% off)
Italian made for less.
J.Crew Nordic Fair Isle Sherpa-Fleece Pullover
J.Crew Nordic Fair Isle Sherpa-Fleece Pullover
SHOP NOW

$228 $100 (56% off)
Not your average fleece.
J.Crew Cotton Beanie
J.Crew Cotton Beanie
SHOP NOW

$40 $10 (75% off)
Use the code GIFTY.
J.Crew Unisex 1990 MacAlister Boots
J.Crew Unisex 1990 MacAlister Boots
SHOP NOW

$158 $64 (60% off)
Everyday boots.
Wills Cashmere Waffle Stitch Pullover
Wills Cashmere Waffle Stitch Pullover
SHOP NOW

$158 $118 (25% off)
Like your favorite hoodie, except softer.
Lems Shoes Trailhead
Lems Shoes Trailhead
SHOP NOW

$130 $110 (15% off)
Get ahead of those resolutions.
Afterschool Projects ASP Ruck
Afterschool Projects ASP Ruck
SHOP NOW

$256 $230 (10% off)
18L of goodness.
Wills Cashmere Waffle Stitch Crewneck
Wills Cashmere Waffle Stitch Crewneck
SHOP NOW

$249 $186 (25% off)
Heavyweight cashmere.
Relwen Superfleece Trackpant - Exclusive
Relwen Superfleece Trackpant - Exclusive
SHOP NOW

$198 $148 (25% off)
Seriously good sweatpants.
Marathon MSAR Automatic
Marathon MSAR Automatic
SHOP NOW

$1,050 $840 (20% off)
Swiss made for less.
TECH DEALS

Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$39.00 $29.99 ($9 off)

A great stocking stuffer at a great price.

Apple Watch Series 7
Apple Watch Series 7
Apple amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$399 $380 ($19 off)

The Series 7 won't tempt you with new sensors and features, but it's bigger-than-ever display looks better than you might expect.

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Apple amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$549 $479 ($70 off)

The AirPods Max are arguably the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy. 

AirPods Pro
AirPods Pro
Apple
SHOP NOW

$249 $197 ($52 off)

The AirPods Pro are Apple's best-in-class noise-canceling wireless earbuds.  

Apple AirPods (2nd-Generation)
Apple AirPods (2nd-Generation)
Apple
SHOP NOW

$159 $109 ($50 off)

These second-generation AirPods are the most affordable wireless earbuds that Apple makes. 

Apple AirPods (3rd-Generation)
Apple AirPods (3rd-Generation)
Apple amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$179 $170 ($9 off)

Apple's newest AirPods boast the sound quality of the high-end AirPods Pro, but lack active noise-cancellation and transparency modes. 

Apple iMac 21.5" 2020
Apple iMac 21.5" 2020
Apple amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$1,099.00 $949.00 ($150 off)

An unbeatable price on a superb desktop.

WATCH DEALS

Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster Diver
Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster Diver
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$350 $221 (37% OFF)

Solar-powered and ready for anything.

Timex Mk1 Aluminum
Timex Mk1 Aluminum
SHOP NOW

$89 $39 (56% off)

Everyone's favorite basic outdoor watch.

Seiko 5 Sports Macy's Edition
Seiko 5 Sports Macy's Edition
SAVE NOW

$295 $200 (32% off)

We promise you'll love this one. (Use code FRIEND)

Marathon MSAR Automatic
Marathon MSAR Automatic
SAVE NOW

$1,050 $840 (20% off)

Legit military cred.

Bulova Mil Ships
Bulova Mil Ships
SAVE NOW

$895 $761 (15% OFF)

An affordable Blancpain Fifty-Fathoms alternative.

Timex Marlin Hand-Wound Mechanical
Timex Marlin Hand-Wound Mechanical
timex.com
SAVE NOW

$199 $139 (30% OFF)

This should be your new dress watch.

Casio Databank Calculator Watch
Casio Databank Calculator Watch
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$27 $22 (18% off)

How nerd-cool is this!

Seiko Presage SRPF53 Automatic
Seiko Presage SRPF53 Automatic
SAVE NOW

$525 $394 (25% off)

Just look at that dial! (Use code FRIEND)

Casio G-Shock GW6900-1
Casio G-Shock GW6900-1
SAVE NOW

$130 $83 (36% OFF)

Tough Solar and positive display is what you want in a tough G-Shock.

Timex x Todd Snyder Military Watch
Timex x Todd Snyder Military Watch
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$138 $75 (46% off)

Everyone needs a field watch.

Bulova Lunar Pilot Chronograph "Moonwatch"
Bulova Lunar Pilot Chronograph "Moonwatch"
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$550 $380 (31% off)

The "other Moonwatch." 

Seiko Prospex "Monster" PADI Edition SRPE27
Seiko Prospex "Monster" PADI Edition SRPE27
SAVE NOW

$446 $357 (32% off)

The modern version of a classic diver.

Bulova Sutton
Bulova Sutton
SAVE NOW

$292 $200 (32% off)

A simple and handsome dress watch.

Citizen Eco-Drive PCAT Atomic Watch
Citizen Eco-Drive PCAT Atomic Watch
walmart.com
SAVE NOW

$675  $506 (25% off)

Atomic timekeeping. Need we say more? 

Citizen Eco Chandler Chronograph
Citizen Eco Chandler Chronograph
nordstromrack.com
SAVE NOW

$395 $180 (54% off)

One of the coolest-looking watches for the money, full stop. 

Timex x Todd Snyder Colorblock Milano
Timex x Todd Snyder Colorblock Milano
toddsnyder.com
SAVE NOW

$128 $74 (42% off)

Todd Snyder and Timex are at it again!

Caravelle by Bulova Retro Sport Watch
Caravelle by Bulova Retro Sport Watch
macys.com
SAVE NOW

$125 $47 (62% OFF) 

Bursting with style. (Use code FRIEND)

Timex Marlin Automatic
Timex Marlin Automatic
timex.com
SAVE NOW

$249 $174 (30% OFF)

One of the best-value automatic dress watches. Period.

Timex Metropolitan
Timex Metropolitan
timex.com
SAVE NOW

$80 $40 (50% OFF)

Just look at that dial! (There's a gold-tone version, too)

Timex Waterbury Classic Automatic
Timex Waterbury Classic Automatic
SAVE NOW

$249 $199 (20% OFF)

Can't afford an IWC Portuguiser? Get this. 

Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire
Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$599 $440 (27% OFF)

One of the most full-function outdoor watches you can get.

Casio G-Shock GBD100-1
Casio G-Shock GBD100-1
G-Shock huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$150 $120 (20% OFF)

A G-Shock for workouts that synchs w/ your smartphone.

Bulova Hack Automatic Watch
Bulova Hack Automatic Watch
bulova.com
SAVE NOW

$450 $306 (32% OFF)

One of the coolest reissued field watches.

Bulova A-15 Pilot Watch
Bulova A-15 Pilot Watch
SAVE NOW

$695 $473 (32% OFF)

The automatic pilot's watch of your dreams.

Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster Diver GMT
Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster Diver GMT
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$525 $301 (43% OFF)

A tough, Japanese-made, solar-charging GMT dive watch. What more do you need?

