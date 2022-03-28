Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: A Rare Waxed Jacket Deal, a Bellroy Sling Is On Sale & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also follow all our deal posts in the Deals section.

EDITOR'S PICKS

The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.

Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder
SAVE NOW

$268 $215 (20% OFF W/ CODE HAVANA20)

Typically on sale just once a year, Huckberry is offering a super rare deal on the best-selling Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket (in the Havana colorway only). This made-in-USA style staple is not to be missed.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WAXED CANVAS JACKETS

All-Clad NS1 Nonstick Induction 3-Piece Fry Pan Set
All-Clad NS1 Nonstick Induction 3-Piece Fry Pan Set
All-Clad
SAVE NOW

$160 $100 (38% OFF W/ CODE NS140)

Everyone needs a good set of frying pans and these from All-Clad are some of the best. They make cooking, cleaning and enjoying your food all the simpler. And you'll turn to them again and again.

READ ABOUT THE BEST POTS AND PANS

Calvin Klein 3-Pack Boxer Briefs
Calvin Klein 3-Pack Boxer Briefs
Calvin Klein
SAVE NOW

$43 $32 (25% OFF)

Always a classic, these boxer briefs come in a convenient 3-pack, they're made from super-soft and easy-to-clean 100% cotton and they're from one of the most iconic names in menswear of all time.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MEN'S UNDERWEAR

Bellroy Sling Bag
Bellroy Sling Bag
Bellroy
SAVE NOW

$99 $79 (20% OFF)

One of the best crossbody packs around, bar none, the Bellroy Sling boasts a minimalist style, water-resistant recycled construction, expandability (for whenever you need a bit more carry room) and comes with a convenient magnetic closure.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MESSENGER BAGS

California Cowboy High Sierra Shirt
California Cowboy High Sierra Shirt
California Cowboy
SAVE NOW

$158 $79 (50% OFF)

Perfect for springtime, this unique spin on a flannel shirt is still ultra-soft, cozy and even a little stretchy (thanks to its combination of luxe Portqugese flannel and poly-tencel-spandex thermal) — and it benefits from a unique color-blocked style reminiscent of mountain haze.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLANNEL SHIRTS

Standard Textile Lynova Plush Towels 6-Piece Set
Standard Textile Lynova Plush Towels 6-Piece Set
Standard Textile
SAVE NOW

$122 $86 (30% OFF W/ CODE DRYOFF30)

If you really want to give your bathroom the vibe of a high-end hotel, you should start with these ultra-soft, super-absorbent 100% cotton towels that are actually used in luxury resorts around the world.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BATH TOWELS ON AMAZON

Adidas Ultraboost 21 Running Shoes
Adidas Ultraboost 21 Running Shoes
Adidas
SAVE NOW

$180 $126 (30% OFF)

The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and running.

READ ABOUT MORE RUNNING SHOES ON SALE

Arch Nomad Sofa
Arch Nomad Sofa
SAVE NOW

$1,495 $1,345 (10% OFF W/ CODE BLOOM)

Burrow is one of the best direct-to-consumer brands around, especially in the home space. We love the simplicity of its sofas and armchairs, including this one, which is easy to move and has a built in USB charger.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COUCHES AND SOFAS

Casio G-Shock DW5600E-1V
Casio G-Shock DW5600E-1V
Casio
SAVE NOW

$70 $39 (44% OFF)

A beloved darling of watch nerds of all type, this affordable G-Shock is a classic digital watch that'll probably outlast you. It is water resistant up to 660 feet and has a handful of features like an alarm, a light and day/date.

READ MORE ABOUT G-SHOCK

Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash
Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash
Aesop
SAVE NOW

$40 $34 (15% OFF W/ CODE SS2022)

Aesop makes some of the finest soaps and other scent-focused products you can find — you instantly know you're in a high-quality establishment when you see Aesop in the bathroom. Join the ranks, at a discount.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MEN'S DEODORANTS

Flint and Tinder 10-Year Pullover
Flint and Tinder 10-Year Pullover
Flint and Tinder
SAVE NOW

$98 $78 (20% OFF)

Flint and Tinder has not only perfected the hooded sweatshirt, but it has committed to its customers by guaranteeing the hoodie for 10-years, no matter what happens to it. This is our pick for the best hoodie you can buy.

READ ABOUT MORE OF THE BEST HOODIES

Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler
Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler
Yeti
SAVE NOW

$325 $260 (20% OFF W/ MEMBER COUPON)

REI Members can save 20% on this Yeti Tundra, which never goes on sale. Not a member yet? Buy the membership then order the Yeti and you can still save over 10%, which is a steal for a Yeti cooler.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOLERS

Nomad Base Station Pro
Nomad Base Station Pro
Nomad
SAVE NOW

$200 $180 (10% OFF)

This wireless charging hub strips away logos, adding an elegant base and clean looks to your workstation. The wireless base is big enough for two iPhones and it also has two USB ports for added charging options.

READ ABOUT SOME OF THE BEST NEW GADGETS

Theragun Pro
Theragun Pro
Therabody
SAVE NOW

$599 $449 (25% OFF)

These are big savings on one of the best (if not the best) percussion massagers out there. Help get your fitness goals over the finish line with this versatile, feature-packed piece of equipment.

READ OUR HYPERICE VS. THERAGUN COMPARISON

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple
SAVE NOW

$250 $197 (21% OFF)

Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat. This is the lowest price we've seen in a while.

READ OUR REVIEW OF AIRPODS PRO

Patagonia Micro Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Micro Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia
SAVE NOW

$249 $174 (30% OFF)

The Micro Puff’s lightweight warmth and wind resistance make it ideal for cool spring mornings as well as mountain adventures in the summertime. It is also an excellent layering piece for deep winter.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC INSULATED JACKETS

FITNESS DEALS

TheraBand Exercise Ball
TheraBand Exercise Ball
$28.76
$21.12 (27% off)
SHOP NOW

$28.86 $21.12 (26% OFF)

Use this exercise ball to strengthen muscles, improve you posture, enhance your core and stability and mitigate back pain. Can be used in the gym, or as a replacement for your office chair.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM SYSTEMS

Lululemon Run State Jogger
Lululemon Run State Jogger
$89.00
SHOP NOW

$128 $89 (30% OFF)

Run, squat, lounge in these lightweight, water repellant joggers.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING PANTS

NordicTrack T Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFIT Membership
NordicTrack T Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFIT Membership
$649.00
SHOP NOW

$649 $549 (15% OFF)

Run, rain or shine with NordicTrack's treadmill, and enjoy a 30 day iFit membership, which allows you to access live and on-demand workouts, classes and world-class trainers.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike
Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike
$129.99
SHOP NOW

$359.99 $129.99 (64% OFF)

Use this stationary exercise bike to hit your fitness goals this year. The compact design of this bike allows you to strengthen your cardiovascular health, without taking over your living room.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
SHOP NOW

$149.99 $114.99 ($35 OFF)

Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions. Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
SHOP NOW

$549.99 $299.99 (46% OFF)

Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
SHOP NOW

$149.95 $133.00 (11% OFF)

Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
SHOP NOW

$120 $61 (49% OFF)

This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
SHOP NOW

$99.95 $85.16 (15% OFF)

Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Segmart Folding Treadmill
Segmart Folding Treadmill
$699.00
SHOP NOW

$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)

Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
$29.99
SHOP NOW

$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)

Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Nike Air Zoom Tempo
Nike Air Zoom Tempo
$170.97
SAVE NOW

$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)

Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
SAVE NOW

$148 $89 (40% OFF)

This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WORKOUT SHIRTS

TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
SAVE NOW

$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)

Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
SAVE NOW

$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)

Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
SAVE NOW

$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)

A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
SAVE NOW

$399 $329 (19% OFF)

The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original, a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASSAGE GUNS

BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
SAVE NOW

$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)

With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

TRX GO Suspension Trainer
TRX GO Suspension Trainer
SAVE NOW

$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)

Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

STYLE DEALS

J.Crew Waxed-Canvas Duffel Bag
J.Crew Waxed-Canvas Duffel Bag
SHOP NOW

$198 $79 (60% off)
Use code 'SHOPNOW.'
MORE DUFFLE BAGS

Garment-dyed slub cotton long-sleeve T-shirt
Garment-dyed slub cotton long-sleeve T-shirt
J.Crew
$39.50
SHOP NOW

$40 $12 (70% off)
Use code 'SHOPNOW.'
MORE LONG SLEEVE TEES

Le Specs Teen Spirit Deux Sunglasses
Le Specs Teen Spirit Deux Sunglasses
SHOP NOW

$63 $44 (30% off)
Simple shades, on sale now.
MORE SUNGLASSES

adidas Y-3 Vintage Runner Noah Sneaker
adidas Y-3 Vintage Runner Noah Sneaker
SHOP NOW

$130 $98 (25% off)
This cool collaboration hits clearance.
MORE SNEAKERS

Flint and Tinder Sherpa Lined Quarter Zip
Flint and Tinder Sherpa Lined Quarter Zip
SHOP NOW

$158 $79 (50% off)
This is the perfect spring layer.
MORE SWEATSHIRTS

J.Crew Garment-Dyed Slub Cotton Long-Sleeve T-shirt
J.Crew Garment-Dyed Slub Cotton Long-Sleeve T-shirt
SHOP NOW

$40 $12 (70% off)
A classic tee at a can't-beat kind of price.
MORE LONG SLEEVE TEES

Converse Chuck Taylor(R) 70 Leather High Top Sneaker
Converse Chuck Taylor(R) 70 Leather High Top Sneaker
SHOP NOW

$100 $75 (25% off)
All-white. All-leather.
MORE WHITE SNEAKERS

J.Crew Garment-Dyed French Terry Hoodie
J.Crew Garment-Dyed French Terry Hoodie
SHOP NOW

$90 $40 (66% off)
Six colors, on sale now.
MORE HOODIES

Herschel Supply Co. Retreat Backpack
Herschel Supply Co. Retreat Backpack
SHOP NOW

$100 $60 (40% off)
Two straps for safe keeping.
MORE BACKPACKS

Ford Mustang Graphic T-shirt
Ford Mustang Graphic T-shirt
SHOP NOW

$40 $31 (23% off)
An American classic.
MORE GRAPHIC TEES

Brooks Brothers Milano Slim-Fit Portuguese Flannel Shirt
Brooks Brothers Milano Slim-Fit Portuguese Flannel Shirt
SHOP NOW

$99 $50 (50% off)
This soft flannel shirt is half off.
MORE FLANNEL

Shinola Brakeman Duffle Bag
Shinola Brakeman Duffle Bag
SHOP NOW

$650 $380 (41% off)
A simple bag done well.
MORE DUFFLE BAGS



