Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
EDITOR'S PICKS
The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.
$155 $120 (23% OFF)
Not only does this bundle include one of the most visually pleasing bongs presently on the market, but it also scores you an equally stunning and unique pipe — right on time for 420.
$549 $399 (27% OFF)
Adjustable from 5-52.5 pounds each and with an included year membership to the brand's JRNY on-demand fitness app, these dumbbells are an excellent addition to any home gym and make for a versatile, relatively compact piece of fitness equipment.
$90 $63 (30% OFF)
A classic, versatile silhouette from the brand that started it all. Wear it all spring over a tee, pop it on during cool summer nights, or layer it under an overcoat in colder weather.
$200 $115 (43% OFF)
With 14 hours of listening time per charge, splash-proofing, noise isolation technology, a charging case with up to three extra charges and more, these true wireless earbuds are a steal at full price — let alone when they're this deeply discounted.
$125 $98 (22% OFF)
A part of Taylor Stitch's brand-spanking-new Hand-Dyed Collection, this gorgeous, lightweight button-down is made from a combination of cotton and linen for a breathable, summery fit perfect for sunny days. Just remember: it's on pre-order with a June-July delivery date.
$300 $240 (20% OFF W/ FREE MEMBER SIGNUP)
Yeti gear, including the outstanding soft-sided Hopper Flip cooler, rarely goes on sale. But, if you sign up for a free Backcountry Expedition Perks membership, you can get any single full-priced Yeti item for 20 percent off.
$1,375 $1,169 (15% OFF W/ CODE SPRING22)
Our pick for the best modular bed frame, Floyd's elevated and simply-named frame is perhaps the most versatile bed frame around, as they're made to grow with you — meaning you could turn a queen into a king, should you so desire. And that makes this a very sound investment.
$290 $130 (55% OFF)
Every kitchen should have at least one solid Dutch oven, and they don't get much more solid than this one from Staub. Made in France from dishwasher-safe enameled cast iron, it's perfect for rich, single-pot, slow-cooked meals.
$21 $12 (43% OFF)
Grilling season is officially here! And while you might have your big equipment covered, you'll need accessories — like this outstanding, ergonomic spatula and tongs — to make sure your burgers, steaks, veggies, etc. are all grilled to perfection.
$15 $11 (28% OFF)
Whether out on the trails, in the gym or even just hanging around at home, staying hydrated is of the utmost importance. And it can be managed easily with this 32-ounce, self-sealing magnetic cap and handy easy-carry handle. Oh yeah, it's also made from 50 percent recycled material.
$70 $42 (40% OFF)
Made from stainless steel, equipped with a no-leak screw top and stashed in a high-quality leather sleeve, this is an outstanding vessel for a few sips of your favorite spirit. And you can't go wrong with Barbour's age-old pedigree.
$349 $313 (10% OFF)
Apple has consistently set the pace in the smart wearables industry with the Apple Watch. This, the 7th generation, is the latest and greatest and comes with onboard GPS, an ECD function and everything else you've come to expect (and much more).
$50 $38 (25% OFF)
To call Crocs a fashion phenomenon perhaps doesn't do their rise to prominence justice. Sure, they're a bit ugly, but they're also wildly popular, comfortable and should be in everyone's wardrobe — especially when discounted like this.
$229 $150 (35% OFF)
Coway is one of our favorite air purifier companies — they actually took two of the top spots on our best purifiers guide — so you know you're getting a great product when you buy from them. This one is perfect for smaller spaces and can clear as much as 99.97% of all contaminants from your room of choice.
$249 $175 (30% OFF)
This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
$190 $133 (30% OFF)
The latest and greatest version of Adidas' flagship fitness shoe, these Ultraboost 22s are also made in part from Parley recycled ocean plastic. This might be the first time they've gone on sale, and they're almost guaranteed to sell out at prices like this.
$2,495 $2,145 (15% OFF)
Not only does this deal score you access to a low-impact, high-intensity smart home gym but the deal also comes with added perks — including a 1:1 personal training session — making this an even better deal on an outstanding home gym machine.
$749 $679 (9% OFF)
This is the lowest price we've seen on the 2022 iPad Air. With 256 GB of storage and a fairly large (for an iPad) 10.9-inch Retina display, you can watch movies, take photos and browse the internet with ease.
$45 $25 (46% OFF)
This will be your go-to shirt this summer. It is super soft like a t-shirt but adds a bit more to an outfit than you'll get from a pocket tee. Since it is only $25, you might want to get a few.
FITNESS DEALS
$28.86 $21.12 (26% OFF)
Use this exercise ball to strengthen muscles, improve you posture, enhance your core and stability and mitigate back pain. Can be used in the gym, or as a replacement for your office chair.
$128 $89 (30% OFF)
Run, squat, lounge in these lightweight, water repellant joggers.
$649 $549 (15% OFF)
Run, rain or shine with NordicTrack's treadmill, and enjoy a 30 day iFit membership, which allows you to access live and on-demand workouts, classes and world-class trainers.
$359.99 $129.99 (64% OFF)
Use this stationary exercise bike to hit your fitness goals this year. The compact design of this bike allows you to strengthen your cardiovascular health, without taking over your living room.
$149.99 $114.99 ($35 OFF)
Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions. Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time.
$549.99 $299.99 (46% OFF)
Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now.
$149.95 $133.00 (11% OFF)
Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.
$120 $61 (49% OFF)
This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got.
$99.95 $85.16 (15% OFF)
Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.
$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)
Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away.
$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)
Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement.
$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)
Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.
$148 $89 (40% OFF)
This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts.
$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)
Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.
$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)
Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.
$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)
A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.
$399 $329 (19% OFF)
The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original, a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package.
$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)
With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go.
$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)
Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.
STYLE DEALS
$195 $100 (49% off)
A loud loafer can make dressing up feel fun.
MORE LOAFERS
$228 $171 (25% off)
Save using code 'FLANNEL.'
MORE SOCKS
$32 $20 (37% off)
These retro socks add flair.
MORE SOCKS
$99 $69 (31% off)
You don't have to play the sport to wear the shirt.
MORE COLLARED SHIRTS
$32 $14 (55% off)
This backpack packs into itself for easier carrying.
MORE BACKPACKS
$25 $16 (36% off)
A classic digital watch you don't have to worry about breaking (or losing).
MORE WATCHES
$213 $163 ($50 off)
A classic at a can't-miss kind of price.
MORE RAY-BANS
$85 $64 (25% off)
Solid savings on some stylish
blue red suede shoes.
MORE SNEAKERS
$45 $32 (30% off)
Make these your Calvins.
MORE UNDERWEAR
$350 $133 (62% off)
Save big on this classic wool blend shirt.
MORE SHIRT JACKETS
$285 $114 (60% off)
A perfect fleece for spring.
MORE FLEECE JACKETS
$120 $100 ($20 off)
A top pick, on sale now.
MORE BEARD TRIMMERS