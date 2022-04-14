Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: 20% Off Some Gorgeous Bongs and Pipes, Levi's Deals & More

session
Session

EDITOR'S PICKS

The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.

Session Goods 420 Bundle
Session Goods 420 Bundle
Session Goods
SAVE NOW

$155 $120 (23% OFF)

Not only does this bundle include one of the most visually pleasing bongs presently on the market, but it also scores you an equally stunning and unique pipe — right on time for 420.

READ ABOUT OUR BEST BONGS

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex
$549.00
$399.00 (27% off)
SHOP NOW

$549 $399 (27% OFF)

Adjustable from 5-52.5 pounds each and with an included year membership to the brand's JRNY on-demand fitness app, these dumbbells are an excellent addition to any home gym and make for a versatile, relatively compact piece of fitness equipment.

READ OUR REVIEW ON THE BOWFLEX 552 SELECTTECH DUMBBELLS

Levi's Trucker Jacket
Levi's Trucker Jacket
Levi's
SAVE NOW

$90 $63 (30% OFF)

A classic, versatile silhouette from the brand that started it all. Wear it all spring over a tee, pop it on during cool summer nights, or layer it under an overcoat in colder weather.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DENIM JACKETS

Master & Dynamic MW07 True Wireless Earphones
Master & Dynamic MW07 True Wireless Earphones
Master & Dynamic
SAVE NOW

$200 $115 (43% OFF)

With 14 hours of listening time per charge, splash-proofing, noise isolation technology, a charging case with up to three extra charges and more, these true wireless earbuds are a steal at full price — let alone when they're this deeply discounted.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS

Taylor Stitch The Short Sleeve Jack
Taylor Stitch The Short Sleeve Jack
Taylor Stitch
SAVE NOW

$125 $98 (22% OFF)

A part of Taylor Stitch's brand-spanking-new Hand-Dyed Collection, this gorgeous, lightweight button-down is made from a combination of cotton and linen for a breathable, summery fit perfect for sunny days. Just remember: it's on pre-order with a June-July delivery date.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHORT-SLEEVED COLLARED SHIRTS

Yeti Hopper Flip 18 Cooler
Yeti Hopper Flip 18 Cooler
Yeti
SAVE NOW

$300 $240 (20% OFF W/ FREE MEMBER SIGNUP)

Yeti gear, including the outstanding soft-sided Hopper Flip cooler, rarely goes on sale. But, if you sign up for a free Backcountry Expedition Perks membership, you can get any single full-priced Yeti item for 20 percent off.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SOFT COOLERS

Floyd The Bed Frame
Floyd The Bed Frame
Floyd
SAVE NOW

$1,375 $1,169 (15% OFF W/ CODE SPRING22)

Our pick for the best modular bed frame, Floyd's elevated and simply-named frame is perhaps the most versatile bed frame around, as they're made to grow with you — meaning you could turn a queen into a king, should you so desire. And that makes this a very sound investment.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BED FRAMES

Staub Cast Iron 4-Quart Dutch Oven
Staub Cast Iron 4-Quart Dutch Oven
Staub
SAVE NOW

$290 $130 (55% OFF)

Every kitchen should have at least one solid Dutch oven, and they don't get much more solid than this one from Staub. Made in France from dishwasher-safe enameled cast iron, it's perfect for rich, single-pot, slow-cooked meals.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DUTCH OVENS

Oxo Outdoor Grill Turner and Tongs Set
Oxo Outdoor Grill Turner and Tongs Set
Oxo
SAVE NOW

$21 $12 (43% OFF)

Grilling season is officially here! And while you might have your big equipment covered, you'll need accessories — like this outstanding, ergonomic spatula and tongs — to make sure your burgers, steaks, veggies, etc. are all grilled to perfection.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GRILLING TOOLS

CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle
CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle
CamelBak
SAVE NOW

$15 $11 (28% OFF)

Whether out on the trails, in the gym or even just hanging around at home, staying hydrated is of the utmost importance. And it can be managed easily with this 32-ounce, self-sealing magnetic cap and handy easy-carry handle. Oh yeah, it's also made from 50 percent recycled material.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

Barbour Hinged Cap 4-Ounce Hip Flask
Barbour Hinged Cap 4-Ounce Hip Flask
Barbour
SAVE NOW

$70 $42 (40% OFF)

Made from stainless steel, equipped with a no-leak screw top and stashed in a high-quality leather sleeve, this is an outstanding vessel for a few sips of your favorite spirit. And you can't go wrong with Barbour's age-old pedigree.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLASKS

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS
Apple
SAVE NOW

$349 $313 (10% OFF)

Apple has consistently set the pace in the smart wearables industry with the Apple Watch. This, the 7th generation, is the latest and greatest and comes with onboard GPS, an ECD function and everything else you've come to expect (and much more).

READ ABOUT THE BEST APPLE WATCH ACCESSORIES

Crocs Classic Clog
Crocs Classic Clog
Crocs
SAVE NOW

$50 $38 (25% OFF)

To call Crocs a fashion phenomenon perhaps doesn't do their rise to prominence justice. Sure, they're a bit ugly, but they're also wildly popular, comfortable and should be in everyone's wardrobe — especially when discounted like this.

READ ABOUT WHY YOU SHOULD BUY CROCS

Coway Airmega 200M True HEPA Air Purifier
Coway Airmega 200M True HEPA Air Purifier
Coway
SAVE NOW

$229 $150 (35% OFF)

Coway is one of our favorite air purifier companies — they actually took two of the top spots on our best purifiers guide — so you know you're getting a great product when you buy from them. This one is perfect for smaller spaces and can clear as much as 99.97% of all contaminants from your room of choice.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple
SAVE NOW

$249 $175 (30% OFF)

This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR REVIEW OF AIRPODS PRO

Adidas Ultraboost 22 Shoes
Adidas Ultraboost 22 Shoes
Adidas
SAVE NOW

$190 $133 (30% OFF)

The latest and greatest version of Adidas' flagship fitness shoe, these Ultraboost 22s are also made in part from Parley recycled ocean plastic. This might be the first time they've gone on sale, and they're almost guaranteed to sell out at prices like this.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS SHOES

Hydrow Rower Smart Home Gym
Hydrow Rower Smart Home Gym
Hydrow
SAVE NOW

$2,495 $2,145 (15% OFF)

Not only does this deal score you access to a low-impact, high-intensity smart home gym but the deal also comes with added perks — including a 1:1 personal training session — making this an even better deal on an outstanding home gym machine.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM MACHINES

2022 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB)
2022 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB)
Apple
SAVE NOW

$749 $679 (9% OFF)

This is the lowest price we've seen on the 2022 iPad Air. With 256 GB of storage and a fairly large (for an iPad) 10.9-inch Retina display, you can watch movies, take photos and browse the internet with ease.

READ OUR IPAD AIR REVIEW

J.Crew Garment-Dyed Slub Cotton Polo Shirt
J.Crew Garment-Dyed Slub Cotton Polo Shirt
J.Crew
SAVE NOW

$45 $25 (46% OFF)

This will be your go-to shirt this summer. It is super soft like a t-shirt but adds a bit more to an outfit than you'll get from a pocket tee. Since it is only $25, you might want to get a few.

READ ABOUT THE BEST POLOS

FITNESS DEALS

TheraBand Exercise Ball
TheraBand Exercise Ball
$28.76
$21.12 (27% off)
SHOP NOW

$28.86 $21.12 (26% OFF)

Use this exercise ball to strengthen muscles, improve you posture, enhance your core and stability and mitigate back pain. Can be used in the gym, or as a replacement for your office chair.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM SYSTEMS

Lululemon Run State Jogger
Lululemon Run State Jogger
$89.00
SHOP NOW

$128 $89 (30% OFF)

Run, squat, lounge in these lightweight, water repellant joggers.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING PANTS

NordicTrack T Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFIT Membership
NordicTrack T Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFIT Membership
$649.00
SHOP NOW

$649 $549 (15% OFF)

Run, rain or shine with NordicTrack's treadmill, and enjoy a 30 day iFit membership, which allows you to access live and on-demand workouts, classes and world-class trainers.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike
Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike
$129.99
SHOP NOW

$359.99 $129.99 (64% OFF)

Use this stationary exercise bike to hit your fitness goals this year. The compact design of this bike allows you to strengthen your cardiovascular health, without taking over your living room.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
SHOP NOW

$149.99 $114.99 ($35 OFF)

Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions. Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
SHOP NOW

$549.99 $299.99 (46% OFF)

Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
SHOP NOW

$149.95 $133.00 (11% OFF)

Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
SHOP NOW

$120 $61 (49% OFF)

This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
SHOP NOW

$99.95 $85.16 (15% OFF)

Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Segmart Folding Treadmill
Segmart Folding Treadmill
$699.00
SHOP NOW

$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)

Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
$29.99
SHOP NOW

$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)

Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Nike Air Zoom Tempo
Nike Air Zoom Tempo
$153.97
SAVE NOW

$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)

Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
SAVE NOW

$148 $89 (40% OFF)

This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WORKOUT SHIRTS

TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
SAVE NOW

$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)

Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
SAVE NOW

$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)

Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
SAVE NOW

$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)

A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
SAVE NOW

$399 $329 (19% OFF)

The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original, a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASSAGE GUNS

BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
SAVE NOW

$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)

With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

TRX GO Suspension Trainer
TRX GO Suspension Trainer
SAVE NOW

$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)

Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

STYLE DEALS

Joshua Kissi Larson Super Lug Star Weejuns
Joshua Kissi Larson Super Lug Star Weejuns
SHOP NOW

$195 $100 (49% off)
A loud loafer can make dressing up feel fun.
MORE LOAFERS

Noah Heavyweight Flannel
Noah Heavyweight Flannel
SHOP NOW

$228 $171 (25% off)
Save using code 'FLANNEL.'
MORE SOCKS

Urban Outfitters Striped Crew Sock (4-Pack)
Urban Outfitters Striped Crew Sock (4-Pack)
SHOP NOW

$32 $20 (37% off)
These retro socks add flair.
MORE SOCKS

Patagonia Long-Sleeved Lightweight Rugby Shirt
Patagonia Long-Sleeved Lightweight Rugby Shirt
SHOP NOW

$99 $69 (31% off)
You don't have to play the sport to wear the shirt.
MORE COLLARED SHIRTS

Herschel Supply Co. Packable Daypack
Herschel Supply Co. Packable Daypack
SHOP NOW

$32 $14 (55% off)
This backpack packs into itself for easier carrying.
MORE BACKPACKS

Casio Classic Japanese-Quartz Watch
Casio Classic Japanese-Quartz Watch
SHOP NOW

$25 $16 (36% off)
A classic digital watch you don't have to worry about breaking (or losing).
MORE WATCHES

Ray-Ban Clubmaster 55mm Polarized Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Clubmaster 55mm Polarized Sunglasses
SHOP NOW

$213 $163 ($50 off)
A classic at a can't-miss kind of price.
MORE RAY-BANS

NIKE Blazer Low '77 Suede Sneaker
NIKE Blazer Low '77 Suede Sneaker
SHOP NOW

$85 $64 (25% off)
Solid savings on some stylish blue red suede shoes.
MORE SNEAKERS

Calvin Klein 3-Pack Stretch Cotton Boxer Briefs
Calvin Klein 3-Pack Stretch Cotton Boxer Briefs
SHOP NOW

$45 $32 (30% off)
Make these your Calvins.
MORE UNDERWEAR

Pendleton Longmont Wool Blend Shirt Jacket
Pendleton Longmont Wool Blend Shirt Jacket
SHOP NOW

$350 $133 (62% off)
Save big on this classic wool blend shirt.
MORE SHIRT JACKETS

NN07 High Pile Fleece Full Zip Jacket
NN07 High Pile Fleece Full Zip Jacket
SHOP NOW

$285 $114 (60% off)
A perfect fleece for spring.
MORE FLEECE JACKETS

Panasonic Beard Trimmer
Panasonic Beard Trimmer
SHOP NOW

$120 $100 ($20 off)
A top pick, on sale now.
MORE BEARD TRIMMERS



