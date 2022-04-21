Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
EDITOR'S PICKS
The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.
$349 $299 (14% OFF)
Weber makes some of our favorite grills, including our top picks for the best charcoal grill and the best gas grill you can buy. This one has everything you'd want from a charcoal grill, including an ash trap, a huge cooking surface and an aluminum vent to control the temperature.
$1,999 $1,699 (15% OFF W/ CODE SAVE300)
Cover any terrain and go further than ever with this electric fat bike from Rad Power Bikes. It is equipped with hydraulic disc brakes for easy stopping and a simple user interface on the handlebars to control your speed and keep tabs on the battery.
$368 $184 (50% OFF)
This cardigan is made from super-soft alpaca wool that is temperature-regulating, making it ideal for three-season (and maybe four-season) wear. The camo is subtle and two pockets finish it off nicely.
$1,050 $735 (30% OFF)
Headed on vacation soon? You will need a new bag to go with you. Get this durable hard-sided case from the luggage pros at Zero Halliburton and you'll be traveling with style and peace of mind.
$160 $124 (22% OFF)
With their grippy outsole and waterproof exterior, these trail runners are perfect for getting outdoors even when the weather is a bit questionable or the trails are a touch muddy.
$70 $56 (20% OFF W/ CODE MOM22)
Slightly smaller than a classic chef's knife, the short chef's knife allows for greater control in the kitchen, whether you've got small hands or are just new to the world of chef's knives.
$530 $350 (34% OFF)
This Dyson comes with all the features you expect from one of the best stick vacuums you can buy, including 60 minutes of power and a number of clever attachments.
$250 $200 (20% OFF)
This is our pick for the best vape kit you can buy — it is the complete package. With the PAX 3 you get precise temperature adjustments and use concentrates or loose-leaf, it is up to you.
$145 $115 (21% OFF)
The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets.
$315 $180 (43% OFF)
Automatic movement, day/date, protected crown, and a nearly indestructible case? This watch ticks all the boxes. Plus the all-black colorway looks damn good.
$275 $179 (35% OFF)
Our pick for the best upgrade running sunglasses, these feature a lightweight, durable TR90 polymer frame, a grippy, adjustable nosepiece, double-jointed sidearms — so you don't have to be too dainty with them — and a rugged protective case to keep your specs safe in-between workouts.
$795 $556 (30% OFF)
Made famous by Richard Dreyfuss's Matt Hooper character in Jaws, the Alsta Nautoscaph is a classic dive watch that packs everything you want from a diver: a screw-down stainless steel crown, stainless steel bracelet, 300m of water resistance and a powerful automatic movement.
$200 $160 (20% OFF)
These water- and sweat-proof earbuds are our pick for the best workout earbuds. They have 6-hour battery life and have passed repeated shock, vibrations, drop, and crush tests.
$148 $104 (30% OFF)
Outerknown's ultra-sustainable garments are essential for anyone who wants to believe in what they wear while also being more comfortable than they've ever been. This blanket shirt is truly the closest thing you can get to wearing your favorite throw
$1,375 $1,169 (15% OFF W/ CODE SPRING22)
Our pick for the best modular bed frame, Floyd's elevated and simply-named frame is perhaps the most versatile bed frame around, as they're made to grow with you — meaning you could turn a queen into a king, should you so desire. And that makes this a very sound investment.
$249 $175 (30% OFF)
This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
$549 $379 (31% OFF)
Adjustable from 5-52.5 pounds each and with an included year membership to the brand's JRNY on-demand fitness app, these dumbbells are an excellent addition to any home gym and make for a versatile, relatively compact piece of fitness equipment.
$550 $399 (27% OFF)
This smart vacuum senses when it is full, locks itself back into its port and empties without any work on your end. Plus, it keeps a record of its ventures into your home, making for more efficient journeys in the future.
FITNESS DEALS
$28.86 $21.12 (26% OFF)
Use this exercise ball to strengthen muscles, improve you posture, enhance your core and stability and mitigate back pain. Can be used in the gym, or as a replacement for your office chair.
$128 $89 (30% OFF)
Run, squat, lounge in these lightweight, water repellant joggers.
$649 $549 (15% OFF)
Run, rain or shine with NordicTrack's treadmill, and enjoy a 30 day iFit membership, which allows you to access live and on-demand workouts, classes and world-class trainers.
$359.99 $129.99 (64% OFF)
Use this stationary exercise bike to hit your fitness goals this year. The compact design of this bike allows you to strengthen your cardiovascular health, without taking over your living room.
$149.99 $114.99 ($35 OFF)
Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions. Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time.
$549.99 $299.99 (46% OFF)
Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now.
$149.95 $133.00 (11% OFF)
Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.
$120 $61 (49% OFF)
This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got.
$99.95 $85.16 (15% OFF)
Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.
$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)
Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away.
$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)
Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement.
$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)
Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.
$148 $89 (40% OFF)
This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts.
$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)
Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.
$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)
Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.
$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)
A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.
$399 $329 (19% OFF)
The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original, a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package.
$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)
With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go.
$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)
Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.
STYLE DEALS
$49 $39 ($10 off)
Save even more on these EVA sandals.
MORE SANDALS
$175 $88 (49% off)
A certified classic.
MORE SUNGLASSES
$88 $55 (38% off)
Save using code 'REFRESH.'
MORE SUNGLASSES
$315 $180 (43% off)
Serious savings on a sick Seiko.
MORE SEIKO WATCHES
$198 $66 (67% off)
All sizes still in stock. Use code 'FLASH.'
MORE CHUKKA BOOTS
$98 $40 (60% off)
Save for summer with code 'FLASH.'
MORE SHIRTS
$128 $50 (60% off)
Use code 'FLASH.'
MORE JACKETS
$70 $27 (62% off)
You can't go wrong with a classic gray sweatshirt.
MORE SWEATSHIRTS
$148 $104 (30% off)
A versatile, year-round shirt from Outerknown.
MORE ABOUT THE BLANKET SHIRT
$70 $28 (60% off)
Save using code 'FLASH.'
MORE SWIM TRUNKS
$14 $11 (20% off)
One of our favorite socks, on sale now.
MORE SOCKS
$45 $27 (40% off)
Cop some classic workout wear.
MORE SHORTS