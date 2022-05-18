Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
Water-Ready Sandals Meant for Beach Fanatics
3
The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands to Shop Online
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Your Balls Deserve Better: Clean Up with MANSCAPED

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: Outerknown Fleece on Sale, 15% Off at Floyd & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also follow all our deal posts in the Deals section.

By Gear Patrol
floyd speakers
Floyd

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

EDITOR'S PICKS

The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.

Floyd Sofa
Floyd Sofa
Floyd
SAVE NOW

$2,575 $2,189 (15% OFF W/ CODE SUNNYDAYS22)

Our favorite USA-made sofa, this one is ultra-comfortable and boasts a gorgeous minimalist modern design. Plus, it can be customized with multiple colors and materials, as a two- or three-seater and the three-seater can be upgraded to a chaise lounge.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SOFAS AND COUCHES

Outerknown Skyline Sherpa Jacket
Outerknown Skyline Sherpa Jacket
Outerknown
SAVE NOW

$188 $85 (55% OFF)

Everyone should have at least one fleece jacket in their rotation, but few look (and feel) as good as this one from Outerknown. Along with its smart details, it's also partially made from recycled materials, giving it a sustainability angle, as well.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLEECE JACKETS

Hay Colour Crate Medium
Hay Colour Crate Medium
Hay
SAVE NOW

$16 $11 (30% OFF)

Everyone needs a bit of storage from time to time and this option takes the classic milk crate and elevates it into something you can be proud to show off. It's versatile, beautiful, and so inexpensive you could buy one in every color and then some.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PANTRY STORAGE SOLUTIONS

Wallace & Barnes Chore Blazer
Wallace & Barnes Chore Blazer
Wallace & Barnes
SAVE NOW

$328 $66 (80% OFF W/ CODE SUNNY)

Smart-looking enough that you could wear it in the office but casual enough to go with an out-on-the-town outfit, this blazer also boasts a bit of stretch for added comfort.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUMMER BLAZERS

G-Shock G9300-1 Mudman Watch
G-Shock G9300-1 Mudman Watch
Casio
SAVE NOW

$169 $145 (15% OFF)

One of the toughest watches on the planet, this timepiece can survive water, mud, impacts, heat, cold, etcetera and keep right on ticking as accurately as ever. And that's just a fraction of what its capable of.

READ THE COMPLETE BUYING GUIDE TO G-SHOCK

Nike Mastery Yoga Mat
Nike Mastery Yoga Mat
Nike
SAVE NOW

$120 $60 (50% OFF)

Not all yoga mats are created equal. This one, for instance, is made from natural rubber with a grippy stone-inspired surface, anti-odor properties, a lightweight design and at least 20 percent recycled materials.

READ ABOUT THE BEST YOGA MATS

Burrow Nomad Sofa Sectional
Burrow Nomad Sofa Sectional
Burrow
SAVE NOW

$1,990 $1,765 (11% OFF)

Burrow's Nomad sofa was already one of its best-selling top-rated products, but they've made it even better with the addition of a movable chaise lounge for ultimate comfort. And, yes, it still has the features you've come to expect, like integrated USB charging.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SOFAS AND COUCHES

Braun Series 9 Pro 9465cc Electric Razor
Braun Series 9 Pro 9465cc Electric Razor
Braun
SAVE NOW

$330 $250 (24% OFF)

Proclaimed as the "world's most efficient electric razor," this wet and dry Pro version has an upgraded head that's even more adept at trimming days-old beard scruff, even in those hard-to-reach areas.

READ ABOUT THE BEST ELECTRIC SHAVERS

Onnit Primal Kettlebells
Onnit Primal Kettlebells
Onnit
SAVE NOW

$170 $136 (20% OFF)

With weights ranging from 18-90 lbs, Onnit's Primal Kettlebells are some of the most versatile pieces of workout equipment anyone can have — and the brand even made our list of the best kettlebells around.

READ ABOUT THE BEST KETTLEBELLS

All Citizens Fitness Bundle
All Citizens Fitness Bundle
All Citizens
SAVE NOW

$85 $68 (20% OFF W/ CODE WorkoutGear20)

With performance boxer briefs, shorts and a t-shirt included — all of which are anti-odor, moisture-wicking, eco-friendly and more — this bundle includes all your apparel must-haves for even your most intense workouts.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WORKOUT CLOTHES

Stoic Hybrid Backpack Cooler
Stoic Hybrid Backpack Cooler
Stoic
SAVE NOW

$150 $90 (40% OFF)

Exclusively available at Backcountry, this insulated backpack makes hauling up to 24 of your favorite cans to and fro easy and simple. Furthermore, it's waterproof, so it won't leak, either.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BACKPACK COOLERS

Christopher Knight Aalto Computer Desk
Christopher Knight Aalto Computer Desk
Christopher Knight Home
SAVE NOW

$160 $96 (40% OFF)

With gorgeous mid-century minimalist styling, a small footprint (that still has integrated storage) and lightweight materials, this is the perfect desk for smaller and/or more crowded spaces. If you work from home and need a new desk, give this one a gander.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WFH DESKS

Everlane The ReNew Air Pant
Everlane The ReNew Air Pant
Everlane
SAVE NOW

$75 $45 (40% OFF)

Crafted from a stretchy, breathable and incredibly soft material — all while still looking put-together — these Everlane jogger pants are a modern-day athleisure style staple at any price, especially when discounted by 40 percent.

READ ABOUT THE BEST JOGGER PANTS

Moment MTW Fanny Sling 2L
Moment MTW Fanny Sling 2L
Moment
SAVE NOW

$70 $60 (14% OFF)

Our pick for the best crossbody (or sling) bag you can buy, this expandable pack is versatile, secure, durable, stylish and just about everything else you could want in a pack. It even comes in five handsome colorways.

READ OUR MOMENT MTW FANNY SLING REVIEW

Hyperice Hypervolt Percussive Massage Gun
Hyperice Hypervolt Percussive Massage Gun
Hyperice
SAVE NOW

$249 $199 (20% OFF)

The only percussive massager that can go toe-to-toe with those made by Therabody, this one has a bit more power at a lower price point than the Theragun, albeit with a slightly less polished design.

READ OUR HYPERICE VS. THERABODY COMPARISON

RTIC Soft Pack Cooler
RTIC Soft Pack Cooler
RTIC
SAVE NOW

$100 $85 (15% OFF)

Don't want to spend the cash it takes to get a Yeti? You don't have to. RTIC coolers are arguably just as good and come in at a much more bearable price, especially when they're on sale. This one holds 20 cans, but the 30-can and 40-can soft cooler packs are on sale, too.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOLERS

Q Timex for Todd Snyder
Q Timex for Todd Snyder
Timex
SAVE NOW

$179 $129 (27% OFF)

This recreation of a 70s Q Timex looks good with anything and features a reliable, accurate quartz movement. A classic watch at an excellent price, designed by Todd Snyder himself.

READ HOW TO BE A WATCH GUY

Spark Grill Essentials Package
Spark Grill Essentials Package
Spark Grills
SAVE NOW

$1,099 $899 (18% OFF)

This clever grill from Spark Grills combines Bluetooth tech and an electric ignition with the flavors and dependability of charcoal to make whipping up steaks, veggies or pizza as simple as its ever been. This package comes with everything you need to get started, including three types of charcoal.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHARCOAL GRILLS

Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower TP02 Purifier Fan
Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower TP02 Purifier Fan
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$520 $400 (23% OFF)

Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will come in handy for allergy season and as temperatures warm this spring and summer.

READ OUR DYSON GUIDE

FITNESS DEALS

TheraBand Exercise Ball
TheraBand Exercise Ball
$35.27
SHOP NOW

$28.86 $21.12 (26% OFF)

Use this exercise ball to strengthen muscles, improve you posture, enhance your core and stability and mitigate back pain. Can be used in the gym, or as a replacement for your office chair.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM SYSTEMS

Lululemon Run State Jogger
Lululemon Run State Jogger
$89.00
SHOP NOW

$128 $89 (30% OFF)

Run, squat, lounge in these lightweight, water repellant joggers.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING PANTS

NordicTrack T Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFIT Membership
NordicTrack T Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFIT Membership
$649.00
$549.00 (15% off)
SHOP NOW

$649 $549 (15% OFF)

Run, rain or shine with NordicTrack's treadmill, and enjoy a 30 day iFit membership, which allows you to access live and on-demand workouts, classes and world-class trainers.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike
Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike
$129.99
SHOP NOW

$359.99 $129.99 (64% OFF)

Use this stationary exercise bike to hit your fitness goals this year. The compact design of this bike allows you to strengthen your cardiovascular health, without taking over your living room.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
SHOP NOW

$149.99 $114.99 ($35 OFF)

Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions. Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
SHOP NOW

$549.99 $299.99 (46% OFF)

Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
SHOP NOW

$149.95 $133.00 (11% OFF)

Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
SHOP NOW

$120 $61 (49% OFF)

This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
SHOP NOW

$99.95 $85.16 (15% OFF)

Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Segmart Folding Treadmill
Segmart Folding Treadmill
$699.00
SHOP NOW

$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)

Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
$29.99
SHOP NOW

$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)

Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Nike Air Zoom Tempo
Nike Air Zoom Tempo
$153.97
SAVE NOW

$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)

Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
SAVE NOW

$148 $89 (40% OFF)

This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WORKOUT SHIRTS

TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
SAVE NOW

$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)

Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
SAVE NOW

$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)

Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
SAVE NOW

$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)

A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
SAVE NOW

$399 $329 (19% OFF)

The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original, a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASSAGE GUNS

BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
SAVE NOW

$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)

With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

TRX GO Suspension Trainer
TRX GO Suspension Trainer
SAVE NOW

$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)

Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

STYLE DEALS

Wallace & Barnes Chore Blazer
Wallace & Barnes Chore Blazer
SHOP NOW

$328 $133 (59% off)
An all-seasons blazer, on sale now.
MORE BLAZERS

Marine Layer Saturday Pant
Marine Layer Saturday Pant
SHOP NOW

$110 $50 (55% off)
Big savings on these beachy bottoms.
MORE PANTS

Quoddy Cross Stitch Chukka
Quoddy Cross Stitch Chukka
SHOP NOW

$400 $220 (45% off)
Be ready for next book season.
MORE BOOTS

J.Crew 6" Swim Trunks
J.Crew 6" Swim Trunks
SHOP NOW

$70 $38 (46% off)
Stylish swim trunks, on sale now.
MORE SWIM TRUNKS

J.Crew Trail Runners
J.Crew Trail Runners
SHOP NOW

$148 $100 (35% off)
Save on these simple sneakers.
MORE WHITE SNEAKERS

Barbour Boot Care Kit
Barbour Boot Care Kit
SHOP NOW

$70 $18(35% off)
Be ready for boot season.
MORE BOOTS

Everlane The ReNew Air Pant
Everlane The ReNew Air Pant
SHOP NOW

$75 $45 (40% off)
Softer than sweatpants, and smarter, too.
MORE EVERLANE

Taylor Stitch The Western
Taylor Stitch The Western
SHOP NOW

$125 $70 (44% off)
Wild, wild west(ern shirt).
MORE DENIM SHIRTS

Q Timex x Todd Snyder
Q Timex x Todd Snyder
SHOP NOW

$179 $129 ($50 off)
Exclusive to Todd Snyder.
MORE TIMEX

Patagonia Shearling Button Pullover Fleece
Patagonia Shearling Button Pullover Fleece
SHOP NOW

$149 $82 (45% off)
Can't beat this classic.
MORE PATAGONIA

Ray-Ban 54mm Polarized Wayfarer Sunglasses
Ray-Ban 54mm Polarized Wayfarer Sunglasses
SHOP NOW

$185 $75 (59% off)
You can't go wrong with a Wayfarer.
MORE SUNGLASSES

Marine Layer Saturday Pant
Marine Layer Saturday Pant
SHOP NOW

$110 $61 (45% off)
Casual pants, killer price.
MORE PANTS



This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals of Note
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss