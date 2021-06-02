Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
EDITOR'S PICKS
The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.
$20 OFF (20%)
Flint and Tinder has not only perfected the hooded sweatshirt, but it has committed to its customers by guaranteeing the hoodie for 10-years, no matter what happens to it.
$12 OFF (16%)
Yamazaki's minimalist designs and smart organizational features have helped it be dubbed the Ikea of Japan. The reality is that they've been doing it for over 100 years in Japan and make stylish, durable furniture at affordable prices. This side table is a great addition to any space.
$200 OFF (13%)
Saatva makes our pick for the best mattress you can buy online right now. It is a hybrid innerspring mattress with eco-friendly foam that utilizes a Euro pillow top, which, unlike a standard pillow top, is stitched underneath the top cover of the mattress for a more seamless look.
$50 OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL20 (20%)
This is our pick for the best vape kit you can buy — it is the complete package. With the PAX 3 you get precise temperature adjustments and use concentrates or loose-leaf, it is up to you.
$445 OFF W/ CODE DEVILDIVERGP (56% off)
This diver from Bulova has an iconic color scheme that looks good with everything and will never go out of style. Right now you can get an exclusive deal with our code that is just for GP readers.
$90 OFF (25%)
Thanks to its airflow technology, the Bonfire from Solo Stove produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, keeping you from breathing in harmful air and smelling like an ashtray when you leave the fire.
$18 OFF W/ CODE SMILE (30%)
These are arguably the most classic jean ever made. The straight fit 501 is definitely in right now, with good reason — they look good on everyone. Pick up a pair and break them in just like our forefathers.
$59 OFF (43%)
Todd Snyder's collaborations with Timex always hit. Paired with a vintage military-inspired band, this bullseye design is straight from the Timex archives.
$99 OFF (10%)
Burrow is one of the best direct-to-consumer in the home space. We love the simplicity of its sofas and armchairs, including this one, which is easy to move and has a built-in USB charger.
$157 OFF (15%)
APT2B is having a big Memorial Day sale and this writing desk is one of our favorite pieces on sale. It is a gorgeous walnut color and is made from Acacia wood that brightens up any space.
$70 OFF (41%)
In honor of 2021 graduates, Lumin has dropped the price of its deluxe skincare set by 40% — which equals huge savings. The kit comes with seven pieces and everything you need to keep your skin looking great.
$30 OFF (32%)
The Killshot OG SP offers all the low-key design appeal of its better-known counterpart, with some serious throwback flair added in for good measure. And right now, they're only 65 bucks.
OUTDOOR DEALS
$20 OFF (20%)
We all love the classic Chacos for their versatility, but sometimes you need more stability. These give you everything you get from an OG Chaco plus a ton of extra protection for your feet.
$4 OFF (25%)
Sometimes the most simple tools are the best. This tripod seat is perfect for keeping in your pack, whether you only break it out at the end of the day or every few hundred yards.
$18 OFF (50%)
Summer isn't complete without a hip pack. Sling it over your shoulder or wear it in its true form: the fanny pack. A pop of color never hurt anyone, but you can get it in black, too.
$66 OFF (35%)
This daypack from Danner matches everything in quality and construction that we've come to expect from Danner's boot lineup, so it is safe to say this is a solid pick.
$20 OFF (17%)
This rosewood and brass handled knife is made exclusively for Huckberry, with only 300 units being made at all, so getting it on sale is definitely a steal.
$66 OFF (30%)
Whether you're just headed to your city park or hiking in the mountains, the Danner Vertigo 917 will keep your dogs from barking and give you the traction you need no matter what.
$63 OFF (25%)
BioLite's exceptional fire pit got an upgrade in 2021, adding a better battery, a new enamel coating and a tweak to the body for better burning. This ultimate smokeless firepit also doubles as a grill with its included grill grate.
$80 OFF (20%)
The Terraplane takes everything that makes Mystery Ranch exceptional to make the ultimate backpacking pack, complete with five-point lumbar support and every storage solution you need.
$54 OFF (30%)
A merino sweater is the perfect summer layer for cool evenings by the fire and high country mornings with a cup of coffee in hand.
$5 OFF (25%)
When looking back on life and thinking about every travel mug and thermos you've seen, odds are high that most of them are made by Stanley. Picking one up for yourself is a no-brainer.
$75 OFF (18%)
If you're headed outdoors for just about any activity — hikes, camping, backpacking, bikepacking — you need to have GPS with you. Garmin makes some of the best GPS devices you can buy.
$35 OFF (13%)
This kit has everything you need to cook at a campsite. It has a grilltop that fits four burgers, a coffee press and, of course, everything. you need to heat it up. Plus, it recycles energy to charge your devices.
FITNESS DEALS
$44 OFF (44%)
Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. This one has multiple speeds and gets much deeper than a standard roller.
$24 OFF (30%)
Rhone makes some of our favorite workout clothes out there thanks to its innovative fabric technologies and quality construction. This raglan tee is in our top 10 workout shirts.
$15 OFF (30%)
Your home floors (and, eventually, studios) need to be protected and you need to be comfortable, so keep a yoga mat around for any workout you're getting into.
$59 OFF (24%)
These sneakers from Salomon may have made it from the trail running world into the fashion world, but they are still over-engineered to be perfect for hard running on heavy trails.
$26 OFF (20%)
Hoka One One's superlative Clifton series looks like it may be getting a new addition soon in the form of the Clifton 8, which means the perfectly good Clifton 7 is 20% off right now.
$71 OFF (44%)
These are loaded with some of Nike's best features, including React outsoles for ultimate efficiency on the road and Flyknit uppers for a lightweight, sock-like feel.
$119 OFF (24%)
The KraftGun Force has an unreal 3.5 hour battery life on a single charge, comes with three attachments to give you massaging relief on any part of your body and has three different speeds.
$60 OFF (50%)
These road runners from New Balance have its proprietary FuelCell midsoles with REVlite inserts for springy and responsive steps. They also have no-thread uppers to keep the shoe light.
$39 OFF W/ CODE MOM (30%)
An upgrade to the Nano 9, a Gear Patrol favorite, the Nano X doubles down on everything that was good about the previous iteration and makes it even better. This is our pick for the best CrossFit and HIIT workout shoe you can buy.
$63 OFF (45%)
Reigning Champ makes some of the best fitness gear you can buy — whenever its stuff goes on sale we jump at the chance to pick up some high-quality duds at a nice price.
$29 OFF (14%)
Nike is revolutionizing running and running shoe tech with its NEXT% series — these are the ultimate runners for daily training. These rarely go on sale, so pick some up while you can.
$13 OFF (23%)
While most running gear is a little bit vanilla, these shorts from Nike bring a touch of flair. This pair is made from a soft woven material, have a comfy brief lining and have an iPhone pocket.
STYLE DEALS
$18 OFF W/ CODE SMILE (30%)
$74 OFF (50%)
When you head back out this summer, you want to look good. Take your outfit up a notch with an eco-friendly casual blazer from Everlane, one of our favorite brands.
$445 OFF W/ CODE DEVILDIVERGP (56% off)
$17 OFF (29%)
One of the best things about summer is breaking out the trunks. These from RVCA have an awesome tie-dye pattern and an elastic waist for extra comfort at the backyard cookout.
$30 OFF (29%)
An icon of the early days of Nike, the Waffle Trainer harkens back to a time when shoes were simple and shoes were good. These look great with any outfit, even if they're not for setting PRs anymore.
$27 OFF (30%)
A classic, versatile silhouette from the brand that started it all. Wear it in the spring over a tee, or layer it under an overcoat in colder weather. This will never go out of style.
$70 OFF (41%)
$37 OFF (25%)
Tennis sweaters are the perfect style for the spring and summer — pair it with an oxford for a perfectly Ivy look or pair it with a tee and some well-worn jeans for a high-low look.
$40 OFF (42%)
TECH DEALS
$502 OFF (23%)
This is the ultimate television — crystal UHD and an 86-inch screen make this the perfect tv for your home entertainment center. Watch movies and sports in style.
$31 OFF (24%)
Roku has taken its streaming tech and combined it with a soundbar, giving you an all-in-one experience. For this price, it is a great option if you want to add a soundbar and streaming to your TV but don't want one of the more expensive speakers.
$101 OFF (27%)
These Bose headphones are some of Gear Patrol's favorite noise-canceling headphones of the past year, owing to their excellent design and top-notch sound quality.
$14 OFF (35%)
This magnetic charger is the perfect companion for your iPhone or AirPods and sits nicely on your desk or bedside table, always at the ready. Plus with the extra coupon it is only $20, which is a steal.
$45 OFF (45%)
If the pandemic has done anything, it has made our subconscious way more aware of germs that are around. This UV sterilization pod keeps your EDC clean and your mind at ease.
$81OFF (35%)
Keeping your home under lock and key is immensely important, so why not add a layer of protection? This one from August is our pick for the best smart lock you can buy for your home.
$53 OFF (21%)
AirPods Pro have been hovering around $200 for a while now, which is a great deal. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
$22 OFF (28%)
When it comes to speedy internet, you probably don't want to think about your own hardware and would rather rely on the provider, but adding a router like this can greatly improve your Wi-Fi experience.
HOME & KITCHEN DEALS
$200 OFF (13%)
$50 OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL20 (20%)
$43 OFF (20%)
Anthony Bourdain always said you really only needed one good knife in the kitchen. This one could be it. It is made with a pakkawood handle and a proprietary VG-MAX super steel blade made to last.
$4 OFF (13%)
Truff has already taken on hot sauce and made it better, now the brand has moved on to pasta sauce with its black winter truffle-infused Pomodoro sauce, made with garden-fresh ingredients.
$90 OFF (25%)
$157 OFF (15%)
APT2B is having a big Memorial Day sale and this writing desk is one of our favorite pieces on sale. It is a gorgeous walnut color and is made from Acacia wood that brightens up any space.
$308 OFF (21%)
With warmer weather comes more warm weather hangs. With warm weather hangs comes the need for a classy set of outdoor furniture like this one from Casterly that seats 3 and is supremely comfortable.