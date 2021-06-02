Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
1
What Makes a Great Office Chair?
2
This Rose Gold G-Shock Is an Absolute Show Stopper
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
All the Best Deals for Memorial Day Still Going
5
Gifts to Help Reduce Stress This Father’s Day

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: Affordable Japanese Furniture Deals, a Discounted Dive Watch & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also follow all our deal posts in the Deals section.

By Gear Patrol
todays best deals june 2 2021
Huckberry

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

EDITOR'S PICKS

The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.

Flint and Tinder 10-Year Pullover
Flint and Tinder 10-Year Pullover
Flint and Tinder huckberry.com
$78 $98

$20 OFF (20%)

Flint and Tinder has not only perfected the hooded sweatshirt, but it has committed to its customers by guaranteeing the hoodie for 10-years, no matter what happens to it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOODIES

Yamazaki Plain Rectangular Side Table
Yamazaki Plain Rectangular Side Table
Yamazaki
$63 $75

$12 OFF (16%)

Yamazaki's minimalist designs and smart organizational features have helped it be dubbed the Ikea of Japan. The reality is that they've been doing it for over 100 years in Japan and make stylish, durable furniture at affordable prices. This side table is a great addition to any space. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST ONLINE FURNITURE STORES

Saatva Classic Mattress
Saatva Classic Mattress
$1,299 $1,499

$200 OFF (13%)

Saatva makes our pick for the best mattress you can buy online right now. It is a hybrid innerspring mattress with eco-friendly foam that utilizes a Euro pillow top, which, unlike a standard pillow top, is stitched underneath the top cover of the mattress for a more seamless look.

READ OUR MATTRESS GUIDE

Pax 3 Vaporizer
Pax 3 Vaporizer
$200 $250

$50 OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL20 (20%)

This is our pick for the best vape kit you can buy — it is the complete package. With the PAX 3 you get precise temperature adjustments and use concentrates or loose-leaf, it is up to you.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CANNABIS VAPES

Bulova Devil Diver
Bulova Devil Diver
Details
$350 $795

$445 OFF W/ CODE DEVILDIVERGP (56% off)

This diver from Bulova has an iconic color scheme that looks good with everything and will never go out of style. Right now you can get an exclusive deal with our code that is just for GP readers. 

READ THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO DIVE WATCHES

Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove
$260 $350

 $90 OFF (25%)

Thanks to its airflow technology, the Bonfire from Solo Stove produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, keeping you from breathing in harmful air and smelling like an ashtray when you leave the fire.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW HOME PRODUCTS

Levi's 501 Original Fit Jeans
Levi's 501 Original Fit Jeans
$42 $60

$18 OFF W/ CODE SMILE (30%)

These are arguably the most classic jean ever made. The straight fit 501 is definitely in right now, with good reason — they look good on everyone. Pick up a pair and break them in just like our forefathers.

READ ABOUT BREAKING IN NEW JEANS

Timex x Todd Snyder Mod Watch
Timex x Todd Snyder Mod Watch
$79 $138

$59 OFF (43%)

Todd Snyder's collaborations with Timex always hit. Paired with a vintage military-inspired band, this bullseye design is straight from the Timex archives.

READ THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO MILITARY WATCHES

Burrow Nomad Club Chair
Burrow Nomad Club Chair
131 Reviews
$896 $995

$99 OFF (10%)

Burrow is one of the best direct-to-consumer in the home space. We love the simplicity of its sofas and armchairs, including this one, which is easy to move and has a built-in USB charger.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SOFAS

APT2B Aiken Writing Desk
APT2B Aiken Writing Desk
$891 $1,048

$157 OFF (15%)

APT2B is having a big Memorial Day sale and this writing desk is one of our favorite pieces on sale. It is a gorgeous walnut color and is made from Acacia wood that brightens up any space. 

READ ABOUT SOME OF OUR FAVORITE DESKS

Lumin Deluxe Skincare Kit
Lumin Deluxe Skincare Kit
$100 $170

$70 OFF (41%)

In honor of 2021 graduates, Lumin has dropped the price of its deluxe skincare set by 40% — which equals huge savings. The kit comes with seven pieces and everything you need to keep your skin looking great. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FACE MOISTURIZERS

Nike Killshot OG
Nike Killshot OG
nike
$65 $95

$30 OFF (32%)

The Killshot OG SP offers all the low-key design appeal of its better-known counterpart, with some serious throwback flair added in for good measure. And right now, they're only 65 bucks.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SNEAKERS UNDER $50

OUTDOOR DEALS

Chaco Odyssey Sandal
Chaco Odyssey Sandal
Chaco avantlink.com
$80 $100

$20 OFF (20%)

We all love the classic Chacos for their versatility, but sometimes you need more stability. These give you everything you get from an OG Chaco plus a ton of extra protection for your feet. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING SANDALS

Alps Mountaineering Tri-Leg Stool
Alps Mountaineering Tri-Leg Stool
avantlink.com
$11 $15

$4 OFF (25%)

Sometimes the most simple tools are the best. This tripod seat is perfect for keeping in your pack, whether you only break it out at the end of the day or every few hundred yards. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BEACH CHAIRS

Granite Gear Air Swift 3L Hip Pack
Granite Gear Air Swift 3L Hip Pack
avantlink.com
$17 $35

$18 OFF (50%)

Summer isn't complete without a hip pack. Sling it over your shoulder or wear it in its true form: the fanny pack. A pop of color never hurt anyone, but you can get it in black, too.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GEAR THAT JUST DROPPED

Danner Daypack 26L
Danner Daypack 26L
skimresources.com
$124 $190

$66 OFF (35%)

This daypack from Danner matches everything in quality and construction that we've come to expect from Danner's boot lineup, so it is safe to say this is a solid pick. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BACKPACKS

James Brand The Pike - Exclusive
James Brand The Pike - Exclusive
The James Brand skimresources.com
$100 $120

$20 OFF (17%)

This rosewood and brass handled knife is made exclusively for Huckberry, with only 300 units being made at all, so getting it on sale is definitely a steal. 

READ ABOUT KNIFE BLADE TYPES

Danner Vertigo 917
Danner Vertigo 917
Danner skimresources.com
$154 $220

$66 OFF (30%)

Whether you're just headed to your city park or hiking in the mountains, the Danner Vertigo 917 will keep your dogs from barking and give you the traction you need no matter what. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

BioLite FirePit+
BioLite FirePit+
firepit+
$187 $250

$63 OFF (25%)

BioLite's exceptional fire pit got an upgrade in 2021, adding a better battery, a new enamel coating and a tweak to the body for better burning. This ultimate smokeless firepit also doubles as a grill with its included grill grate. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR SALES

Mystery Ranch Terraplane Backpack
Mystery Ranch Terraplane Backpack
5.0
$320 $400

$80 OFF (20%)

The Terraplane takes everything that makes Mystery Ranch exceptional to make the ultimate backpacking pack, complete with five-point lumbar support and every storage solution you need. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BACKPACKS

Fjallraven High Coast Merino Sweater
Fjallraven High Coast Merino Sweater
Fjallraven avantlink.com
$126 $180

$54 OFF (30%)

A merino sweater is the perfect summer layer for cool evenings by the fire and high country mornings with a cup of coffee in hand. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GEAR FOR SUMMER

Stanley Trigger Action Travel Mug - 12 fl. oz.
Stanley Trigger Action Travel Mug - 12 fl. oz.
Stanley skimresources.com
$15 $20

$5 OFF (25%)

When looking back on life and thinking about every travel mug and thermos you've seen, odds are high that most of them are made by Stanley. Picking one up for yourself is a no-brainer.

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

Garmin Instinct Solar GPS Watch
Garmin Instinct Solar GPS Watch
Garmin skimresources.com
$325 $400

$75 OFF (18%)

If you're headed outdoors for just about any activity — hikes, camping, backpacking, bikepacking — you need to have GPS with you. Garmin makes some of the best GPS devices you can buy.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW OUTDOOR GEAR

Biolite CampStove Complete Cook Kit
Biolite CampStove Complete Cook Kit
skimresources.com
$240 $275

$35 OFF (13%)

This kit has everything you need to cook at a campsite. It has a grilltop that fits four burgers, a coffee press and, of course, everything. you need to heat it up. Plus, it recycles energy to charge your devices.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

FITNESS DEALS

TriggerPoint Charge Vibe Vibrating Foam Roller
TriggerPoint Charge Vibe Vibrating Foam Roller
Trigger Point Performance amazon.com
$56 $100

$44 OFF (44%)

Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. This one has multiple speeds and gets much deeper than a standard roller.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW FITNESS PRODUCTS

Rhone Reign Tech Short Sleeve
Rhone Reign Tech Short Sleeve
SALE skimresources.com
$54 $78

$24 OFF (30%)

Rhone makes some of our favorite workout clothes out there thanks to its innovative fabric technologies and quality construction. This raglan tee is in our top 10 workout shirts.

READ ABOUT THE 10 BEST WORKOUT SHIRTS

New Balance TPE Yoga Mat
New Balance TPE Yoga Mat
skimresources.com
$35 $50

$15 OFF (30%)

Your home floors (and, eventually, studios) need to be protected and you need to be comfortable, so keep a yoga mat around for any workout you're getting into.

READ ABOUT THE BEST YOGA MATS

Salomon XT-6 Advanced Sneakers
Salomon XT-6 Advanced Sneakers
Salomon skimresources.com
$186 $245

$59 OFF (24%)

These sneakers from Salomon may have made it from the trail running world into the fashion world, but they are still over-engineered to be perfect for hard running on heavy trails. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Hoka One One Clifton 7
Hoka One One Clifton 7
skimresources.com
$104 $130

$26 OFF (20%)

Hoka One One's superlative Clifton series looks like it may be getting a new addition soon in the form of the Clifton 8, which means the perfectly good Clifton 7 is 20% off right now. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW RUNNING SHOES

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit
$89 $160

$71 OFF (44%)

These are loaded with some of Nike's best features, including React outsoles for ultimate efficiency on the road and Flyknit uppers for a lightweight, sock-like feel.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW RUNNING SHOES

KraftGun Force
KraftGun Force
Kraft Gun skimresources.com
$370 $489

$119 OFF (24%)

The KraftGun Force has an unreal 3.5 hour battery life on a single charge, comes with three attachments to give you massaging relief on any part of your body and has three different speeds.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW WORKOUT GEAR

New Balance FuelCell Prism
New Balance FuelCell Prism
$60 $120

$60 OFF (50%)

These road runners from New Balance have its proprietary FuelCell midsoles with REVlite inserts for springy and responsive steps. They also have no-thread uppers to keep the shoe light. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW RUNNING SHOES

Reebok Nano X
Reebok Nano X
reebok skimresources.com
$91 $130

$39 OFF W/ CODE MOM (30%)

An upgrade to the Nano 9, a Gear Patrol favorite, the Nano X doubles down on everything that was good about the previous iteration and makes it even better. This is our pick for the best CrossFit and HIIT workout shoe you can buy.

READ OUR GYM SHOE GUIDE

Reigning Champ Team Short
Reigning Champ Team Short
$77 $140

$63 OFF (45%)

Reigning Champ makes some of the best fitness gear you can buy — whenever its stuff goes on sale we jump at the chance to pick up some high-quality duds at a nice price. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT%
Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT%
Men's Running Shoe skimresources.com
$171 $200

$29 OFF (14%)

Nike is revolutionizing running and running shoe tech with its NEXT% series — these are the ultimate runners for daily training. These rarely go on sale, so pick some up while you can. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW RUNNING SHOES

Nike Flex Stride Wild Run
Nike Flex Stride Wild Run
Men's Brief-Lined Running Shorts skimresources.com
$42 $55

$13 OFF (23%)

While most running gear is a little bit vanilla, these shorts from Nike bring a touch of flair. This pair is made from a soft woven material, have a comfy brief lining and have an iPhone pocket. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WORKOUT SHORTS

STYLE DEALS

Levi's 501 Original Fit Jeans
Levi's 501 Original Fit Jeans
skimresources.com
$42 $60

$18 OFF W/ CODE SMILE (30%)

These are arguably the most classic jean ever made. The straight fit 501 is definitely in right now, with good reason — they look good on everyone. Pick up a pair and break them in just like our forefathers.

READ ABOUT BREAKING IN NEW JEANS

Everlane Casual Blazer
Everlane Casual Blazer
Everlane skimresources.com
$74 $148

$74 OFF (50%)

When you head back out this summer, you want to look good. Take your outfit up a notch with an eco-friendly casual blazer from Everlane, one of our favorite brands. 

READ ABOUT THE LATEST STYLE RELEASES 

Bulova Devil Diver
Bulova Devil Diver
Details skimresources.com
$350 $795

$445 OFF W/ CODE DEVILDIVERGP (56% off)

This diver from Bulova has an iconic color scheme that looks good with everything and will never go out of style. Right now you can get an exclusive deal with our code that is just for GP readers. 

READ THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO DIVE WATCHES

RVCA Manic Elastic Swim Short
RVCA Manic Elastic Swim Short
RVCA skimresources.com
$41 $58

$17 OFF (29%)

One of the best things about summer is breaking out the trunks. These from RVCA have an awesome tie-dye pattern and an elastic waist for extra comfort at the backyard cookout. 

READ ABOUT PATAGONIA BAGGIES ALTERNATIVES

Nike Waffle Trainer 2
Nike Waffle Trainer 2
$75 $105

$30 OFF (29%)

An icon of the early days of Nike, the Waffle Trainer harkens back to a time when shoes were simple and shoes were good. These look great with any outfit, even if they're not for setting PRs anymore. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE DEALS

Levi's Trucker Jacket
Levi's Trucker Jacket
skimresources.com
$63 $90

$27 OFF (30%)

A classic, versatile silhouette from the brand that started it all. Wear it in the spring over a tee, or layer it under an overcoat in colder weather. This will never go out of style.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CLOTHING ON SALE

Lumin Deluxe Skincare Kit
Lumin Deluxe Skincare Kit
skimresources.com
$100 $170

$70 OFF (41%)

In honor of 2021 graduates, Lumin has dropped the price of its deluxe skincare set by 40% — which equals huge savings. The kit comes with seven pieces and everything you need to keep your skin looking great. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FACE MOISTURIZERS

Brooks Brothers Supima Cotton Tennis Sweater
Brooks Brothers Supima Cotton Tennis Sweater
skimresources.com
$111 $148

$37 OFF (25%)

Tennis sweaters are the perfect style for the spring and summer — pair it with an oxford for a perfectly Ivy look or pair it with a tee and some well-worn jeans for a high-low look. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE SWEATSHIRTS

Nike Killshot OG
Nike Killshot OG
Nike skimresources.com
$65 $95

$40 OFF (42%)

The Killshot OG SP offers all the low-key design appeal of its better-known counterpart, with some serious throwback flair added in for good measure. And right now, they're only 65 bucks.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SNEAKERS UNDER $50

TECH DEALS

Samsung 86-Inch Class Crystal UHD TU9000 Series
Samsung 86-Inch Class Crystal UHD TU9000 Series
SAMSUNG amazon.com
$1,698 $2,200

$502 OFF (23%)

This is the ultimate television — crystal UHD and an 86-inch screen make this the perfect tv for your home entertainment center. Watch movies and sports in style. 

READ ABOUT A $500 VS. $2000 TV

Roku Streambar 4K/HD/HDR
Roku Streambar 4K/HD/HDR
Roku amazon.com
$99 $130

$31 OFF (24%)

Roku has taken its streaming tech and combined it with a soundbar, giving you an all-in-one experience. For this price, it is a great option if you want to add a soundbar and streaming to your TV but don't want one of the more expensive speakers.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE ROKU STREAMBAR

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 - Certified Refurbished
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 - Certified Refurbished
skimresources.com
$279 $380

$101 OFF (27%)

These Bose headphones are some of Gear Patrol's favorite noise-canceling headphones of the past year, owing to their excellent design and top-notch sound quality. 

READ ABOUT THE BOSE 700 VS SONY WH-1000XM4

RAVPower Magnetic Wireless Charger
RAVPower Magnetic Wireless Charger
RAVPower amazon.com
$26 $40

$14 OFF (35%)

This magnetic charger is the perfect companion for your iPhone or AirPods and sits nicely on your desk or bedside table, always at the ready. Plus with the extra coupon it is only $20, which is a steal. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES

Keysmart CleanTray - UV Sterilization Pod
Keysmart CleanTray - UV Sterilization Pod
Keysmart skimresources.com
$55 $100

$45 OFF (45%)

If the pandemic has done anything, it has made our subconscious way more aware of germs that are around. This UV sterilization pod keeps your EDC clean and your mind at ease. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SMARTPHONE CLEANERS

August Smart Lock Pro
August Smart Lock Pro
August Home amazon.com
$149 $230

$81OFF (35%)

Keeping your home under lock and key is immensely important, so why not add a layer of protection? This one from August is our pick for the best smart lock you can buy for your home. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SMART LOCKS

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple amazon.com
$197 $250

$53 OFF (21%)

AirPods Pro have been hovering around $200 for a while now, which is a great deal. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR REVIEW OF AIRPODS PRO

TP-Link AC1750 Smart WiFi Router
TP-Link AC1750 Smart WiFi Router
TP-Link amazon.com
$58 $80

$22 OFF (28%)

When it comes to speedy internet, you probably don't want to think about your own hardware and would rather rely on the provider, but adding a router like this can greatly improve your Wi-Fi experience. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SMART PLUGS

HOME & KITCHEN DEALS

Saatva Classic Mattress
Saatva Classic Mattress
$1,299 $1,499

$200 OFF (13%)

Saatva makes our pick for the best mattress you can buy online right now. It is a hybrid innerspring mattress with eco-friendly foam that utilizes a Euro pillow top, which, unlike a standard pillow top, is stitched underneath the top cover of the mattress for a more seamless look.

READ OUR MATTRESS GUIDE

Pax 3 Vaporizer
Pax 3 Vaporizer
$200 $250

$50 OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL20 (20%)

This is our pick for the best vape kit you can buy — it is the complete package. With the PAX 3 you get precise temperature adjustments and use concentrates or loose-leaf, it is up to you.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CANNABIS VAPES

Shun Classic Western Chef’s Knife, 8"
Shun Classic Western Chef’s Knife, 8"
skimresources.com
$170 $213

$43 OFF (20%)

Anthony Bourdain always said you really only needed one good knife in the kitchen. This one could be it. It is made with a pakkawood handle and a proprietary VG-MAX super steel blade made to last. 

READ MORE ABOUT KITCHEN KNIVES

Truff Black Truffle Pomodoro - 2 Pack
Truff Black Truffle Pomodoro - 2 Pack
Truff skimresources.com
$26 $30

$4 OFF (13%)

Truff has already taken on hot sauce and made it better, now the brand has moved on to pasta sauce with its black winter truffle-infused Pomodoro sauce, made with garden-fresh ingredients. 

READ ABOUT RECENT HOME RELEASES

Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove skimresources.com
$260 $350

$90 OFF (25%)

Thanks to its airflow technology, the Bonfire from Solo Stove produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, keeping you from breathing in harmful air and smelling like an ashtray when you leave the fire.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW HOME PRODUCTS

APT2B Aiken Writing Desk
APT2B Aiken Writing Desk
skimresources.com
$891 $1,048

$157 OFF (15%)

APT2B is having a big Memorial Day sale and this writing desk is one of our favorite pieces on sale. It is a gorgeous walnut color and is made from Acacia wood that brightens up any space. 

READ ABOUT SOME OF OUR FAVORITE DESKS

Casterly Vista Outdoor Loveseat, Lounge Chair & Coffee Table Set
Casterly Vista Outdoor Loveseat, Lounge Chair & Coffee Table Set
skimresources.com
$1,159 $1,467

$308 OFF (21%)

With warmer weather comes more warm weather hangs. With warm weather hangs comes the need for a classy set of outdoor furniture like this one from Casterly that seats 3 and is supremely comfortable. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR FURNITURE DEALS 

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals of Note
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss