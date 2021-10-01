Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
EDITOR'S PICKS
The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.
$225 $158 (30% OFF W/ CODE RHODES30)
Rhodes makes some of the best affordable boots you can buy, including this pair of everyday-ready boots that reminds us of those worn by Indiana Jones.
$298 $224 (25% OFF)
Waxed jackets like this one have been keeping workers and outdoorsmen dry for decades, way longer than Gore-Tex. They endure because of their good looks, unique patina patterns and natural weatherproofing.
$299 $164 (45% OFF)
The Micro Puff’s lightweight warmth and wind resistance make it ideal for cool autumn nights and mornings as well as mountain adventures, too. It is also an excellent layering piece for deep winter.
$179 $134 (25% OFF)
This recreation of a 1979 Q Timex looks good with anything, has Timex's iconic INDIGLO, and features a reliable, accurate quartz movement. A classic watch at an excellent price.
$99 $69 (30% OFF)
When it comes to keeping temperature, ThermoWorks is elite. The brand is a leader in humidity trackers, pH monitors and meat probes, but its marquee product is the humble Thermapen. If you don't believe us, ask chefs and grillmasters everywhere.
$345 $294 (15% OFF)
The Ratio Six Coffee Maker rarely goes on sale. Not only does it look great on the countertop, but it also makes artisan coffee with the push of a button by simulating a skilled barista pour-over process. If you want to splurge on a coffee machine, this is the time to do so.
$595 $446 (25% OFF W/ CODE VIP)
This special-edition diver's watch from Seiko is part of the wide-ranging Prospex series and features a drab green dial and magnified day/date window.
$90 $62 (31% OFF)
The original Nike Air Tailwind made its debut in 1978 at the Honolulu Marathon and it is back in a version nearly identical to the revolutionary original.
$199 $149 (25% OFF)
Bowflex isn't just the maker of a big awkward home gym anymore — the brand has released some of the best gear for working out at home that we've seen in a while, including this adjustable kettlebell set.
$219 $100 (54% OFF)
These single-material durable kitchen knives are weird but they also perform really well. They offer Japanese knife-like performance with more durability and less maintenance. And at $100 for a set of two, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better value out there right now.
$695 $348 (50% OFF)
Headed on vacation soon? You will need a new bag to go with you. Get this durable hard-sided case from the luggage pros at Zero Halliburton and you'll be traveling with style and peace of mind.
$43 $30 (30% OFF)
Over time, Calvin Klein underwear has become a standard in the style world. These are classics made from pure cotton — a super soft material that keeps you comfortable all day.
HOME & KITCHEN DEALS
$150 $68 (55% OFF)
This 4-in-1 machine uses UV-C light to kill germs, traps 99.97% of germs and allergens in its HEPA filter and uses an activated charcoal filter to kill odors, all while staying quiet and out of the way.
$150 $115 (23% OFF)
Anthony Bourdain always said you really only needed one good knife in the kitchen. This one could be it. It is made with a pakkawood handle and a proprietary VG-MAX super steel blade made to last.
$420 $240 (43% OFF)
Breville makes some of our favorite coffee machines; we ranked this as our Step Up pick for 2021. We love this one for its easy-to-use interface and attention to detail. Every cup you make will be dialed in just how you like it.
$150 $90 (40% OFF)
Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.
$225 $140 (38% OFF)
Normally, the only thing that deters us from All-Clad is the price tag. But when we find a deal this good, we jump on it immediately. These nonstick pans will be your favorite pans to cook in before you know it.
$700 $600 (14% OFF)
The Barista Express from Breville is one of the best espresso machines you can buy for your home. It features a built-in grinder and milk steamer, plus everything you need to pull a shot.
$48 $36 (25% OFF)
$36 for 12 beer glasses? What could be better? This set will outfit your kitchen for ages, ensuring you always have a glass ready, whether you're just bad at dishes or hosting a party.
$400 $325 (19% OFF)
If vacuuming is the chore you hate the most, get a robot vacuum that can do it for you. The Roomba i3 combines powerful navigation with powerful suction for a total clean.
$430 $279 (35% OFF)
This Wi-Fi-enabled air purifier is great for small to medium rooms and can capture 99.97% of airborne pollutants including dust, mold, pet dander, and pollen.
OUTDOOR DEALS
$170 $119 (30% OFF)
Designed for the toughest of alpine trips, this backpack from Mammut is made with all of the bells and whistles you need: ripstop fabric, loops and carry options for your snow gear and a rolltop.
$145 $101 (30% OFF)
If you are looking to chill out this fall, whether around the backyard fire pit or on your car camping excursions, do it in comfort with this outdoor lounge chair from Stoic.
$45 $34 (25% OFF)
Perfect for early morning and late evening running or for keeping handy for weekend camping trips, this lightweight, minimal headlamp from Petzl is the versatile piece you need for any adventure.
$168 $101 (40% OFF W/ CODE GRAPHENE)
Lined with super durable and thermoregulating Graphene fiber, this down jacket is an ideal everyday down jacket for winter, whether you're layering for the slopes or walking to work.
$75 $52 (31% OFF)
Perfect as a first layer for all of your cold-weather adventures or just by itself, this merino tee from Smartwool will keep you dry and comfortable year-round, hot or cold.
$179 $72 (60% OFF)
This is probably one of the best deals you'll find on an insulated puffer for fall and winter. Not only is it warm, but it has DWR to keep you dry when it starts to drizzle on you.
$130 $78 (40% OFF)
Temperatures are finally dropping in a lot of the country and if it isn't cool enough for a fleece yet, we're at least dreaming of throwing on a fleece like this affordable option from Backcountry.
$69 $44 (36% OFF)
One of the most important things when packing — whether for a month-long vacation or a weekend backpacking trip — is efficiency. These packing cubes from The North Face are some of the best around.
$170 $85 (50% OFF)
As the seasons change, waterproof boots become essential. Whether you're just splashing through puddles or shoveling snow in the winter, you'll be glad you have a pair of boots like this.
$220 $154 (30% OFF)
This icon from The North Face will literally never go out of style — this version is updated with a new fit but still has all of the classic details that make it great.
$89 $62 (30% OFF)
With removable magnetic shades on the temples and polarized lenses, these sunglasses are tailor-made to protect every angle of your eyes when scaling a mountain in the snow or tossing a line on the water.
$68 $49 (28% OFF)
No matter what outdoor activities you're getting up to, a long jog on a Sunday, a quick evening hike or just a walk through the city, this Outdoor Voices tee will keep you cool and comfortable.
$159 $111 (30% OFF)
The North Face's new Vectiv shoe line made a splash when it was released earlier this year, promising comfort and stability to trail runners and hikers. This hiking shoe is waterproof, has 4mm lugs for grip and is abrasion-resistant.
$200 $150 (25% OFF)
This hybrid insulated hoodie is lightweight and warm, while still giving you plenty of ability to move around and be pliable, no matter what activities you're getting up to.
$30 $19 (37% OFF)
Equipped with vacuum tech to keep whatever you're drinking cold (or hot) for as long as you need it to be, this easy-sipping bottle from Camelbak is the ideal companion for any adventure.
FITNESS DEALS
$120 $93 (22% OFF)
Even at full price, the Pegasus is one of Nike's best affordable running shoes — many of them hover near $200 these days. These are perfect for daily jogs and training for bigger events.
$40 $28 (30% OFF)
Upgrade your fitness gear for fall with some new socks from Stance, who knows how to make athletic socks. The brand has had deals with both the MLB and NBA to make the leagues' on-field socks.
$21 $17 (19% OFF)
Gatorade may taste great, but when it comes down to it, it isn't really the best recovery drink. Nuun Energy, however, is a clean, low-sugar drink that packs vitamins and Green Tea extract to help you recover and recharge.
$98 $69 (30% OFF)
Designed for training but good for just about any fitness endeavor, the License to Train shorts feature a classic tapered fit and are made with abrasion-resistant, sweat-wicking fabric.
$28 $24 (13% OFF)
Remember early in the pandemic when kettlebells were a highly-coveted, often sold-out piece of equipment? Well, they're still in high demand, but at least they are in stock. This simple kettlebell from Amazon is affordable and durable.
$88 $66 (25% OFF)
Just because it is getting cold, doesn't mean you can stop running. This crew from Janji is an optimal second layer when temperatures drop.
$100 $80 (20% OFF)
Add a bit of style to your workout regime with these sweats from Nike's Sportswear division. They are made with 100% recycled materials and are made with a thoughtful dyeing process that saves water.
$349 $249 (29% OFF)
This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.
$74 $58 (22% OFF)
These shorts from Janji look great, for one, and also have a ton of pockets for all of your running accessories, like gels and snacks on long runs or just your keys and other tiny bits for everyday jogs.
$180 $127 (29% OFF)
We've been obsessed with the Adidas Ultraboost ever since its release and this is one of the first times we've seen the newest version on sale.
$180 $140 (22% OFF)
If you're looking for an excellent race shoe fully decked out with a carbon plate for speed and propulsion, you've found it.
STYLE DEALS
$348 $174 (50% off)
Vintage-inspired fresh fit.
$168 $84 (50% off)
It's corduroy season, y'all.
$398 $299 (24% off)
Your mocs don't have to be boring.
$395 $257 (35% off)
All the style you need.
$88 $62 (30% off)
Simple and on sale.
$88 $62 (30% off)
Mix and match comfort.
$60 $42 (30% off)
Great hoodie, better price.
$88 $57 (35% off)
Stay casual, friends.
$317 $120 (62% off)
A steal for Persols.
$138 $97 (30% off)
For checking morning waves or walking the dog.
$175 $123 (30% off)
Ideal everyday shades.
$170 $70 (58% off)
Ultimate fall comfort.
TECH DEALS
$2,500 $1,797 (28% OFF)
Our Senior Tech Writer says that this TV from LG is the best OLED TV for most people, thanks to a reasonable price point, excellent display and internet compatibility.
$450 $100 (78% OFF)
This is a crazy deal on an excellent Bluetooth speaker from Harman Kardon. It features eight hours of battery life, has integrated Siri and Google Now and looks good in any room, to boot.
$199 $99 (50% OFF)
If you're looking for an affordable soundbar to take your home theater up a notch, this refurbished Solo soundbar from Bose is the ideal option: it is compact, has Bluetooth connectivity and boasts the sound quality that made Bose so well known.
$438 $419 (4% OFF)
So this isn't the biggest discount, but sales at Sonos are incredibly rare. This two-room set of exceptional Sonos One speakers is a great way to start your own Sonos ecosystem.
$249 $149 (40% OFF)
Apple's newest AirPod earbuds are the best yet, complete with active noise canceling and adaptive EQ. This refurbished pair makes them as cheap as we've ever seen them.
$249 $180 (28% OFF)
Apple's newest AirPod earbuds are the best yet, complete with active noise canceling and adaptive EQ. This is also equal to the lowest price we've ever seen.
$1,099 $999 (9% OFF)
Now that Apple has announced the release of its new tech for fall, it is likely that we'll see discounts on the previous models. It is rare to see a deal on any iPad this new, so go ahead and get it now.
$39 $27 (30% OFF)
The Apple brand MagSafe charger is likely one of the most reliable you can choose, given its native compatibility. It works with any MagSafe-enabled iPhone, obviously, but also supports Qi wireless charging on any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods.
$175 $105 (40% OFF)
A classy wireless charging pad and catch-all tray will make any desk, counter or entryway look better while also giving you a place for all of your bits and bobs.
$170 $128 (25% OFF)
Whether you have a Samsung smartphone or not, these futuristic-looking earbuds will get the job done, and then some thanks to active noise-cancellation and excellent sound quality.
$800 $549 (31% OFF)
This computer may be miniature, but it packs a huge punch, letting you work on industrial-grade tasks like app development and architecture.
$230 $167 (27% OFF)
This Alexa-enabled smart lock connects straight to your existing deadbolt for easy security.
$35 $22 (34% OFF)
Wi-Fi connectivity has never been more precious. Make sure your entire home is covered with this Wi-Fi extender, which can boost coverage up to 1,200 feet and connect to 20 devices.