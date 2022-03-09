Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: 30% off Levi's, Misen Non-Stick Pans On Sale & More

By Gear Patrol
jeans
Levi's

Levi's 501 Original Fit Jeans
Levi's 501 Original Fit Jeans
Levi's
SAVE NOW

$70 $42 (40% OFF)

These are arguably the most classic jean ever made. The straight fit 501 is definitely in right now, with good reason — they look great on everyone. Pick up a pair and break them in just like our forefathers.

READ ABOUT BREAKING IN NEW JEANS

Misen Nonstick Pan
Misen Nonstick Pan
Misen
SAVE NOW

$65 $49 (25% OFF W/ CODE NS25)

Misen's popular non-stick pans are affordable (even more so right now) and durable. Not only that, they are perfectly balanced and looks good on the stove. Buy the trio for the biggest savings.

READ ABOUT COMMON NONSTICK PAN MISTAKES

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones
Sony amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$350 $278 (21% OFF)

The WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed.

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONES GUIDE

Coway Airmega Air Purifier
Coway Airmega Air Purifier
Coway amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$230 $195 (15% OFF)

This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 1500 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour. Its 4-stage filtration system also can capture and reduce up to 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in the air.

READ OUR AIR PURIFIER GUIDE

Google Nest Mesh Wi-Fi Router System
Google Nest Mesh Wi-Fi Router System
Google
SAVE NOW

$169 $139 (18% OFF)

Blanket your home in Wi-Fi with Google Nest's Mesh Wi-Fi system. Each router covers up to 2200 square feet and the system is scalable, meaning they can be paired with more routers to cover an even larger rooms or spaces.

READ HOW TO IMPROVE YOUR WI-FI

Everlane Flannel Popover Shirt
Everlane Flannel Popover Shirt
Everlane
SAVE NOW

$85 $42 (51% OFF)

This soft brushed flannel popover from Everlane is warm enough to be your only layer in spring and easily pairs with a coat to stave off those last cold days of winter.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHIRT JACKETS

Aerogarden Harvest Indoor Garden
Aerogarden Harvest Indoor Garden
Aerogarden
SAVE NOW

$165 $99 (40% OFF W/ CODE GPHARVEST)

Fresh herbs are one of the best ways to kick your home chef experience into the stratosphere. And that's managed so much easier with an indoor garden, like this absolutely outstanding one from Aerogarden.

READ ABOUT THE BEST INDOOR GARDEN KITS

Osprey Daylite 30L Duffel Bag
Osprey Daylite 30L Duffel Bag
Osprey
SAVE NOW

$70 $52 (25% OFF)

Osprey's backpacks and travel bags never let us down, and this duffel is no exception. At 30 liters, it is ready for any adventure, plus it can be carried like a backpack, over your shoulder or by hand, which adds important versatility.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM BAGS

Fully Jarvis Bamboo Desk
Fully Jarvis Bamboo Desk
Fully fully.com
SAVE NOW

$599 $510 (15% OFF)

Amongst our favorite desks for the home or office, the Fully Jarvis is actually a standing desk that can easily be adjusted from a low to a high position so you can get off your butt and onto your feet (and back again) throughout the day, giving you a lot more freedom and versatility.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WFH DESKS

The North Face Recon Backpack
The North Face Recon Backpack
The North Face nordstrom.com
SAVE NOW

$99 $74 (25% OFF)

Imbued with the adventure-ready DNA of its parent brand, this everyday backpack has a spacious interior with a padded laptop slot that makes it ideal for daily usage whether you're a college student, city-going professional, freelancer or whatever else.

READ ABOUT THE BEST EVERYDAY BACKPACKS

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37
Nike
SAVE NOW

$120 $96 (20% OFF)

Nike touts the Air Zoom Pegasus 37s as a "bolt of caffeine for your legs." They're equipped with responsive React cushioning, they're incredibly lightweight and they boast a super-grippy outsole so you can be confident running on any surface.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Brooklinen Waffle Robe
Brooklinen Waffle Robe
Brooklinen
SAVE NOW

$98 $78 (20% OFF)

Made from 100% Turkish cotton that's lightweight, fast-drying and absorbent, this bathrobe is so cozy and comfortable that you might find you'd rather just hang out in it all day.

READ ABOUT THE BEST ROBES

Reebok Nano X Cross Training Sneakers
Reebok Nano X Cross Training Sneakers
Reebok reebok.com
SAVE NOW

$130 $65 (50% OFF W/ CODE NANOSTEAL)

An upgrade to the Nano 9, a Gear Patrol favorite, the Nano X doubles down on everything that was good about the previous iteration and makes it even better. This is our pick for the best CrossFit and HIIT workout shoe you can buy.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHOES

Stanley Classic Legendary Bottle
Stanley Classic Legendary Bottle
Stanley
SAVE NOW

$42 $29 (30% OFF)

The Alpha and the Omega of thermoses, Stanley's Classic Legendary Bottle is... well... legendary. It'll keep cold drinks cold, warm drinks warm and it's tough enough for any adventure.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLASKS

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia
SAVE NOW

$199 $139 (30% OFF)

Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is one of its best — it’s light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. And that means this is a deal not to be missed, especially for those that appreciate the great outdoors.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC INSULATED JACKETS

Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove
SAVE NOW

$400 $250 (38% OFF)

This is one of the best fire pits you can buy; it is perfect for having fires at home or when you're car camping. Thanks to its air flow technology, it produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, keeping you from breathing in harmful air and smelling like an ashtray when you leave the fire.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMP STOVES

Kershaw Cryo II Pocket Knife
Kershaw Cryo II Pocket Knife
Kershaw
SAVE NOW

$60 $37 (39% OFF)

The bigger, beefier brother to the original Rick Hinderer-designed Kershaw Cryo, this follow-up benefits from the same iconic silhouette, titanium carbo-nitride-coated 8Cr13MoV blade and all-metal frame lock handle, but with a 20-percent larger overall footprint.

READ ABOUT THE BEST POCKET KNIVES

Richer Poorer Recycled Fleece Sweatshirt
Richer Poorer Recycled Fleece Sweatshirt
Richer Poorer
SAVE NOW

$76 $61 (20% OFF W/ CODE RPxGearPatrol)

Made out of "roughly" 40 plastic bottles that would have otherwise ended up in landfills and constructed with less water waste than the competition, this sweatshirt is a shockingly comfortable buy you can feel good about.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATSHIRTS

FITNESS DEALS

NordicTrack T Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFIT Membership
NordicTrack T Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFIT Membership
$649.00
$549.00 (15% off)
SHOP NOW

$649 $549 (15% OFF)

Run, rain or shine with NordicTrack's treadmill, and enjoy a 30 day iFit membership, which allows you to access live and on-demand workouts, classes and world-class trainers.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike
Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike
$129.99
SHOP NOW

$359.99 $129.99 (64% OFF)

Use this stationary exercise bike to hit your fitness goals this year. The compact design of this bike allows you to strengthen your cardiovascular health, without taking over your living room.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
SHOP NOW

$149.99 $114.99 ($35 OFF)

Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions.  Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
SHOP NOW

$549.99 $299.99 (46% OFF)

Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now. 

 READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
SHOP NOW

$149.95 $133.00 (11% OFF)

Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.   

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
SHOP NOW

$120 $61 (49% OFF)

This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
SHOP NOW

$99.95 $85.16 (15% OFF)

Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Segmart Folding Treadmill
Segmart Folding Treadmill
$699.00
SHOP NOW

$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)

Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
$29.99
SHOP NOW

$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)

Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Nike Air Zoom Tempo
Nike Air Zoom Tempo
$170.97
SAVE NOW

$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)

Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.    

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
SAVE NOW

$148 $89 (40% OFF)

This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts. 

 READ ABOUT THE BEST WORKOUT SHIRTS

TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
SAVE NOW

$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)

Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.   

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
SAVE NOW

$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)

Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.   

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
SAVE NOW

$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)

A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.    

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
SAVE NOW

$399 $329 (19% OFF)

The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original,  a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASSAGE GUNS

BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
SAVE NOW

$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)

With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

TRX GO Suspension Trainer
TRX GO Suspension Trainer
SAVE NOW

$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)

Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

STYLE DEALS

Converse Jack Purcell Sunwashed Sneaker
Converse Jack Purcell Sunwashed Sneaker
SHOP NOW

$65 $30 (54% off)
A classic sneaker, reimagined.
MORE SNEAKERS

RAEN Wiley Alchemy Sunglasses
RAEN Wiley Alchemy Sunglasses
SHOP NOW

$160 $100 (39% off)
Don't let that sun strike too hard.
MORE SUNGLASSES

UO Corduroy Day Tote Bag
UO Corduroy Day Tote Bag
SHOP NOW

$160 $100 (39% off)
Carry it all in this cool cord bag.
MORE CORDUROY

Levi's 505 Regular Fit Jeans
Levi's 505 Regular Fit Jeans
SHOP NOW

$70 $41 (41% off)
Score on Levi's second most popular pair.
MORE LEVI'S

Velva Sheen Regular Tee
Velva Sheen Regular Tee
SHOP NOW

$69 $35 (50% off)
One of the best white tees, on sale while supplies last.
MORE WHITE TEES

On The Roger Centre Court Trainers
On The Roger Centre Court Trainers
SHOP NOW

$190 $114 (40% off)
A signature sneaker for one of tennis' biggest stars.
MORE TENNIS

Period Correct Defender Popover Hoody
Period Correct Defender Popover Hoody
SHOP NOW

$169 $69 (60% off)
Period Correct's ode to the popular SUV.
MORE HOODIES

Vuori Clothing Ripstop Pant
Vuori Clothing Ripstop Pant
SHOP NOW

$89 $53 (41% off)
Score on Vuori's versatile pants.
MORE PANTS

Adidas Samba Classic Soccer Shoe
Adidas Samba Classic Soccer Shoe
SHOP NOW

$70 $55 (21% off)
The legendary Samba, on sale now.
MORE SNEAKERS

Nike Killshot OG sneakers
Nike Killshot OG sneakers
SHOP NOW

$99 $59 (40% off)
This ultra-popular Nike sneaker is rarely on sale.
MORE NIKE SNEAKERS

J.Crew Relaxed Fit Terry Sweatpant
J.Crew Relaxed Fit Terry Sweatpant
SHOP NOW

$80 $39 (51% off)
Use code 'SHOPSALE.'
MORE SWEATPANTS

AKILA Legacy Raw Sunglasses
AKILA Legacy Raw Sunglasses
SHOP NOW

$145 $75 (49% off)
Stylish shades for a steal of a price.
MORE SUNGLASSES



