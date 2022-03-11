Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
EDITOR'S PICKS
The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.
$199 $99 (50% OFF)
This lightweight jacket packs warmth in a small package. Thanks to an innovative metallic nano-coating, you will get the warmth of a much heavier jacket without the bulk. It is also waterproof and easy to throw on, making it the ideal spring companion.
$895 $761 (15% OFF)
It is just about time to start hanging out outside, thank goodness. This Adirondack chair takes one of the most classic outdoor chair silhouettes and twists it just a bit to make it distinctly DWR, which we love.
$188 $122 (35% OFF)
Inspired by vintage fleece jackets, the Outerknown Skyline Sherpa is an adventure-ready piece with serious style. Whether you're headed out on an all-day hike or just lounging by the campfire, this will be your go-to.
$169 $152 (10% OFF)
With weights of 10, 15 and 20 pounds, the Casper Weighted Blanket is suited to help anyone stay calm this winter. Pick the weight closest to 10% of your body weight and feel the anxiety wash away.
$135 $81 (40% OFF)
We never see Birkenstocks this cheap, especially just in time for peak sandal season. The Arizonas are an icon and can pair with socks or no socks, shorts or pants — really, there some of the most versatile kicks you can buy.
$290 $130 (55% OFF)
Staub's enameled cast iron is versatile, distributes heat evenly, and works with any heat source, including induction. This is one of our favorite pieces of cookware.
$25 $18 (28% OFF)
With its 10 tools and compact body, the Dime multitool from Gerber is an ideal addition to your EDC. Whether you need to pop open a beer, snip a loose string or cut an apple at the farmer's market, you've got what you need.
$108 $51 (53% OFF)
Rarely marked down, the versatile 365 pants from Flint and Tinder are a steal at 53% off. They're great for every season and work with any outfit you can throw together. You'll truly want to wear them 365 days a year.
$112 $78 (30% OFF)
Perfect for spring, this windbreaker from Vuori is made with a super lightweight woven and finished with a DWR coating to keep you dry when an unexpected April shower hits.
$70 $42 (40% OFF)
These are arguably the most classic jean ever made. The straight fit 501 is definitely in right now, with good reason — they look great on everyone. Pick up a pair and break them in just like our forefathers.
$65 $49 (25% OFF W/ CODE NS25)
Misen's popular non-stick pans are affordable (even more so right now) and durable. Not only that, they are perfectly balanced and looks good on the stove. Buy the trio for the biggest savings.
$350 $278 (21% OFF)
The WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed.
$230 $195 (15% OFF)
This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 1500 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour. Its 4-stage filtration system also can capture and reduce up to 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in the air.
$85 $42 (51% OFF)
This soft brushed flannel popover from Everlane is warm enough to be your only layer in spring and easily pairs with a coat to stave off those last cold days of winter.
$70 $52 (25% OFF)
Osprey's backpacks and travel bags never let us down, and this duffel is no exception. At 30 liters, it is ready for any adventure, plus it can be carried like a backpack, over your shoulder or by hand, which adds important versatility.
$599 $510 (15% OFF)
Amongst our favorite desks for the home or office, the Fully Jarvis is actually a standing desk that can easily be adjusted from a low to a high position so you can get off your butt and onto your feet (and back again) throughout the day, giving you a lot more freedom and versatility.
$120 $96 (20% OFF)
Nike touts the Air Zoom Pegasus 37s as a "bolt of caffeine for your legs." They're equipped with responsive React cushioning, they're incredibly lightweight and they boast a super-grippy outsole so you can be confident running on any surface.
$99 $74 (25% OFF)
Imbued with the adventure-ready DNA of its parent brand, this everyday backpack has a spacious interior with a padded laptop slot that makes it ideal for daily usage whether you're a college student, city-going professional, freelancer or whatever else.
FITNESS DEALS
$649 $549 (15% OFF)
Run, rain or shine with NordicTrack's treadmill, and enjoy a 30 day iFit membership, which allows you to access live and on-demand workouts, classes and world-class trainers.
$359.99 $129.99 (64% OFF)
Use this stationary exercise bike to hit your fitness goals this year. The compact design of this bike allows you to strengthen your cardiovascular health, without taking over your living room.
$149.99 $114.99 ($35 OFF)
Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions. Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time.
$549.99 $299.99 (46% OFF)
Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now.
$149.95 $133.00 (11% OFF)
Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.
$120 $61 (49% OFF)
This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got.
$99.95 $85.16 (15% OFF)
Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.
$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)
Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away.
$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)
Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement.
$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)
Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.
$148 $89 (40% OFF)
This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts.
$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)
Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.
$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)
Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.
$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)
A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.
$399 $329 (19% OFF)
The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original, a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package.
$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)
With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go.
$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)
Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.
STYLE DEALS
$175 $88 (50% off)
All of Adsum's hoodies are half off.
MORE HOODIES
$188 $128 (35% off)
Score on this lightweight, super-soft option.
MORE FLEECE JACKETS
$135 $81 (40% off)
There isn't a better summer sandal.
MORE SUMMER FOOTWEAR
$345 $172 (50% off)
This rare collab rarely goes on sale.
MORE SNEAKERS
$60 $42 (30% off)
No code needed.
MORE SHORTS
$128 $64 (50% off)
Save big on this stylish bag.
MORE BACKPACKS
$259 $194 (25% off)
Save 25 percent with code 'VIP25.'
MORE TIMEX WATCHES
$105 $69 (35% off)
A simple dopp kit from the outdoor experts at Filson.
MORE DOPP KITS
$60 $25 (59% off)
Save that extra 50 percent using code 'VACAY.'
MORE SWEATPANTS
$160 $100 (39% off)
Carry it all in this cool cord bag.
MORE CORDUROY
$70 $41 (41% off)
Score on Levi's second most popular pair.
MORE LEVI'S
$69 $35 (50% off)
One of the best white tees, on sale while supplies last.
MORE WHITE TEES