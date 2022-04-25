Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: 56% Off LifeStraw's Water Purifier, Patagonia on Sale & More

By Gear Patrol
lifestraw personal water filter
LifeStraw

EDITOR'S PICKS

The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
LifeStraw
$30 $13 (56% OFF)

A must-have for hikers and survivalists alike, this pocket-sized straw has the capacity to clean 99.999%+ of waterborne impurities from just about any source. Even if you never intend to use it, this is an absolutely outstanding contingency plan all outdoors people should have.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PURIFYING WATER BOTTLES

TriggerPoint Charge Vibe Vibrating Foam Roller
TriggerPoint Charge Vibe Vibrating Foam Roller
Trigger Point Performance
$100 $50 (50% OFF)

Made by one of our favorite sports health brands, this vibrating foam roller is perfect for getting those knots out of your overworked muscles. Not only are its ridges and shape perfect for hitting those deep spots, but the vibrations can ease muscles even more.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FOAM ROLLERS

Patagonia Pile-Lined Trucker Jacket
Patagonia Pile-Lined Trucker Jacket
Patagonia
$179 $134 (25% OFF)

Though not known for them, this is proof that Patagonia knows how to do trucker jackets right. Plus, in classic Patagonia fashion, the pile lining is 70 percent recycled, the whole thing is Fair Trade Certified, and it uses a more sustainable water-saving dying process.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DENIM JACKETS

Solo Stove Ranger Fire Pit
Solo Stove Ranger Fire Pit
Solo Stove
$300 $200 (33% OFF)

Portable enough to bring along to the campsite or beach, but robust enough for backyard use — and with a unique construction that limits smoke and increases efficiency — this is the perfect fire pit for getting cozy after a long, rewarding day.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING STOVES

Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress
Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress
Tuft & Needle
$1,195 $1,016 (15% OFF)

Not only is this mattress made with a trio of adaptive foam layers that offer both softness and support, but this particular mattress was also designed with heat management in mind, meaning it cools your body up to 30 percent better than its predecessors.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MATTRESSES ONLINE

Birkenstock Arizona
Birkenstock Arizona
Birkenstock
$115 $85 (26% OFF)

It's Birkenstock season, baby. The Arizona is a classic Birkenstock that looks good with or without socks, with jeans and your favorite thigh-bearing 5-inch inseam shorts.

READ OUR BIRKENSTOCK GUIDE

Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0
Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0
Lululemon
$78 $54 (31% OFF)

Four-way stretch, seamless construction, and extreme breathability make this our pick for the best premium workout shirt. It is simple, and simply good.

READ MORE ABOUT OUR FAVORITE WORKOUT SHIRTS

Q Timex Reissue 38mm Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch
Q Timex Reissue 38mm Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch
Timex
$179 $134 (25% OFF W/ CODE SAVEMORE)

This recreation of a 70s Q Timex looks good with anything, has Timex's iconic INDIGLO, and features a reliable, accurate quartz movement. A classic watch at an excellent price.

READ HOW TO BE A WATCH GUY

Calvin Klein 3-Pack Cotton Boxer Briefs
Calvin Klein 3-Pack Cotton Boxer Briefs
Calvin Klein
$40 $20 (50% OFF)

Over time, Calvin Klein underwear has become a standard in the style world. These are classics made from pure cotton — a super soft material that keeps you comfortable all day.

READ OUR GUIDE ON THE BEST STYLE BASICS

Weber Master Touch 22-Inch Charcoal Grill
Weber Master Touch 22-Inch Charcoal Grill
bbq guys
$349 $299 (14% OFF)

Weber makes some of our favorite grills, including our top picks for the best charcoal grill and the best gas grill you can buy. This one has everything you'd want from a charcoal grill, including an ash trap, a huge cooking surface and an aluminum vent to control the temperature.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHARCOAL GRILLS

Rad Power RadRover 6 Plus Electric Fat Tire Bike
Rad Power RadRover 6 Plus Electric Fat Tire Bike
Rad Power Bikes
$1,999 $1,699 (15% OFF W/ CODE SAVE300)

Cover any terrain and go further than ever with this electric fat bike from Rad Power Bikes. It is equipped with hydraulic disc brakes for easy stopping and a simple user interface on the handlebars to control your speed and keep tabs on the battery.

READ ABOUT THE BEST E-BIKES

Todd Snyder Alpaca Camo Cardigan in Olive Camo
Todd Snyder Alpaca Camo Cardigan in Olive Camo
Todd Snyder
$368 $184 (50% OFF)

This cardigan is made from super-soft alpaca wool that is temperature-regulating, making it ideal for three-season (and maybe four-season) wear. The camo is subtle and two pockets finish it off nicely.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE CARDIGANS

Zero Halliburton 26-inch Spinner Travel Case
Zero Halliburton 26-inch Spinner Travel Case
Zero Halliburton
$1,050 $735 (30% OFF)

Headed on vacation soon? You will need a new bag to go with you. Get this durable hard-sided case from the luggage pros at Zero Halliburton and you'll be traveling with style and peace of mind.

READ ABOUT THE BEST LUGGAGE

Dyson V10 Allergy Vacuum
Dyson V10 Allergy Vacuum
Dyson
$530 $350 (34% OFF)

This Dyson comes with all the features you expect from one of the best stick vacuums you can buy, including 60 minutes of power and a number of clever attachments.

READ OUR DYSON GUIDE

Pax 3 Vaporizer
Pax 3 Vaporizer
Pax
$250 $200 (20% OFF)

This is our pick for the best vape kit you can buy — it is the complete package. With the PAX 3 you get precise temperature adjustments and use concentrates or loose-leaf, it is up to you.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CANNABIS VAPES

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place
$145 $115 (21% OFF)

The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets.

READ OUR ALWAYS PAN REVIEW

Article One x Ciele GT Glass
Article One x Ciele GT Glass
Article One
$275 $179 (35% OFF)

Our pick for the best upgrade running sunglasses, these feature a lightweight, durable TR90 polymer frame, a grippy, adjustable nosepiece, double-jointed sidearms — so you don't have to be too dainty with them — and a rugged protective case to keep your specs safe in-between workouts.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PERFORMANCE SUNGLASSES

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple
$249 $175 (30% OFF)

This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR REVIEW OF AIRPODS PRO

FITNESS DEALS

TheraBand Exercise Ball
TheraBand Exercise Ball
$28.76
$21.12 (27% off)
$28.86 $21.12 (26% OFF)

Use this exercise ball to strengthen muscles, improve you posture, enhance your core and stability and mitigate back pain. Can be used in the gym, or as a replacement for your office chair.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM SYSTEMS

Lululemon Run State Jogger
Lululemon Run State Jogger
$89.00
$128 $89 (30% OFF)

Run, squat, lounge in these lightweight, water repellant joggers.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING PANTS

NordicTrack T Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFIT Membership
NordicTrack T Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFIT Membership
$649.00
$549.00 (15% off)
$649 $549 (15% OFF)

Run, rain or shine with NordicTrack's treadmill, and enjoy a 30 day iFit membership, which allows you to access live and on-demand workouts, classes and world-class trainers.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike
Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike
$129.99
$359.99 $129.99 (64% OFF)

Use this stationary exercise bike to hit your fitness goals this year. The compact design of this bike allows you to strengthen your cardiovascular health, without taking over your living room.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
$149.99 $114.99 ($35 OFF)

Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions. Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
$549.99 $299.99 (46% OFF)

Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
$149.95 $133.00 (11% OFF)

Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
$120 $61 (49% OFF)

This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
$99.95 $85.16 (15% OFF)

Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Segmart Folding Treadmill
Segmart Folding Treadmill
$699.00
$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)

Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
$29.99
$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)

Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Nike Air Zoom Tempo
Nike Air Zoom Tempo
$153.97
$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)

Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
$148 $89 (40% OFF)

This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WORKOUT SHIRTS

TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)

Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)

Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)

A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
$399 $329 (19% OFF)

The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original, a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASSAGE GUNS

BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)

With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

TRX GO Suspension Trainer
TRX GO Suspension Trainer
$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)

Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

STYLE DEALS

Madewell Selvedge Trucker Jean Jacket
Madewell Selvedge Trucker Jean Jacket
$198 $63 (69% off)
Simple selvedge.
MORE DENIM JACKETS

UO 5” Corduroy Volley Short
UO 5” Corduroy Volley Short
$55 $41 (25% off)
Cord shorts are king.
MORE SHORTS

G.H. Bass & Co. Larson Leather Penny Loafer
G.H. Bass & Co. Larson Leather Penny Loafer
$135 $95 (30% off)
A legend in the loafer game.
MORE SLIP-ON SHOES

Suicoke x HAY DEPA-AABHY
Suicoke x HAY DEPA-AABHY
$155 $60 (60% off)
Toes out.
MORE SANDALS

AKILA Legacy Sunglasses
AKILA Legacy Sunglasses
$145 $70 (50% off)
Protect your eyes in style.
MORE SUNGLASSES

Adidas CT86
Adidas CT86
$89 $49 (45% off)
Sneaker season is here.
MORE SNEAKERS

Adidas Snapback Cap
Adidas Snapback Cap
$35 $19 (45% off)
An all-black baseball cap for summer.
MORE HATS

Obey Mini Bold Recycled Tie Dye Sweatshirt
Obey Mini Bold Recycled Tie Dye Sweatshirt
$145 $70 (50% off)
Have fun with it.
MORE SWEATSHIRTS

Battenwear Club Cap
Battenwear Club Cap
$69 $39 (44% off)
The trucker hat, elevated.
MORE HATS

Todd Snyder Alpaca Camo Cardigan
Todd Snyder Alpaca Camo Cardigan
$368 $184 (50% off)
It's still cardigan season.
MORE TODD SNYDER

Calvin Klein 3-Pack Cotton Boxer Briefs
Calvin Klein 3-Pack Cotton Boxer Briefs
$40 $20 (50% off)
Make these your Calvins.
MORE UNDERWEAR

Zero Haliburton 26" Spinner Travel Case
Zero Haliburton 26" Spinner Travel Case
$1050 $735 (30% off)
Save big on this stylish spinner.
MORE LUGGAGE

Birkenstock Unisex Arizona Essentials
Birkenstock Unisex Arizona Essentials
$49 $39 ($10 off)
Save even more on these EVA sandals.
MORE SANDALS

Ray-Ban 49mm Polarized Wayfarer Sunglasses
Ray-Ban 49mm Polarized Wayfarer Sunglasses
$175 $88 (49% off)
A certified classic.
MORE SUNGLASSES

Madewell Cotton Everywear Pants
Madewell Cotton Everywear Pants
$88 $55 (38% off)
Save using code 'REFRESH.'
MORE SUNGLASSES

Seiko 5 Sports Stainless Steel Automatic Watch
Seiko 5 Sports Stainless Steel Automatic Watch
$315 $180 (43% off)
Serious savings on a sick Seiko.
MORE SEIKO WATCHES

J.Crew 1990 MacAlister Boots
J.Crew 1990 MacAlister Boots
$198 $66 (67% off)
All sizes still in stock. Use code 'FLASH.'
MORE CHUKKA BOOTS

Wallace & Barnes Short-Sleeve Guayabera Shirt
Wallace & Barnes Short-Sleeve Guayabera Shirt
$98 $40 (60% off)
Save for summer with code 'FLASH.'
MORE SHIRTS

Wallace & Barnes Zip-Front Twill Workshirt
Wallace & Barnes Zip-Front Twill Workshirt
$128 $50 (60% off)
Use code 'FLASH.'
MORE JACKETS

J.Crew French Terry Crewneck Sweatshirt
J.Crew French Terry Crewneck Sweatshirt
$70 $27 (62% off)
You can't go wrong with a classic gray sweatshirt.
MORE SWEATSHIRTS



