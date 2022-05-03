Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
EDITOR'S PICKS
The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.
$375 $300 (15% OFF)
An iconic digital timepiece from Citizen, this take benefits from a subtle, sinister and (most importantly) black Darth Vader-inspired makeover that'll have you wondering why you didn't join the Dark Side sooner.
$249 $199 (20% OFF)
The only percussive massager that can go toe-to-toe with those made by Therabody, this one has a bit more power at a lower price point than the Theragun, albeit with a slightly less polished design.
$145 $115 (21% OFF)
The internet's favorite pan, which comes with its own lid, spoon and steamer basket, is a nonstick wonder that belongs in every chef's kitchen. It was made to replace up to eight pieces of kitchenware and, by golly, it does just that.
$2,844 $2,195 (23% OFF)
Not only does this price score you one of the best high-tech rowers ever to be built — ideal for chasing your fitness goals — but the package also includes a bevy of other accessories and even access to a 1:1 personal training session.
$70 $60 (14% OFF)
Our pick for the best crossbody (or sling) bag you can buy, this expandable pack is versatile, secure, durable, stylish and just about everything else you could want in a pack. It even comes in five handsome colorways.
$128 $79 (38% OFF)
Equally adept at handling both athletic and loungey endeavors, these water-repellent, ripstop, stretchy joggers are as comfortable as they are great-looking. If you don't already own a pair (or even if you do), now is the time to pick one up.
$450 $350 (22% OFF)
An absolutely indispensable tool for all bakers, both amateur and professional, this impressive stand mixer is used by the top names in the culinary industry — and that means it's more than capable enough for your kitchen, too.
$1,495 $1,295 (13% OFF)
When you're not using it, it functions just like any other mirror in your house. When you turn it on, Mirror reveals an LCD panel with stereo speakers and access to hundreds of workout classes.
$249 $175 (30% OFF)
The Alpha and Omega of true wireless earbuds, Apple's AirPods Pro feature active noise canceling tech, adaptive EQ, simple user-friendly haptic controls and so much more. If you need a pair of earbuds, get these ones, full stop.
$68 $41 (40% OFF W/ CODE FRIEND)
Everyone needs a good pair of shades. But these ones are all the more special thanks to polarization, an ultralight recycled plastic frame, timeless styling and — best of all — a lifetime warranty.
$498 $375 (25% OFF)
Our pick for the best overall office chair, ergonomics and styling simply don't get better than they do in the Steelcase Series 1. Just keep in mind: the Scarlet colorway will score you the biggest discount, but the Malt and Concord are also on sale.
$119 $16 (87% OFF)
Microfiber sheets are cozy, comfy, warm and stretchy — and they're great for both your own bed and whatever guest beds you might have. But, at 90 percent off, this deal is about as unmissable as they get. We've genuinely never seen a deal this good on sheets like this.
$1,299 $999 (23% OFF)
Quicker than an F1 car (yes, really) and with a first-person-view headset, this is one of the most thrilling flying drones ever made. And it's so approachable, even a beginner could use it — but longtime pilots will find it equally exciting.
$439 $379 (14% OFF)
Combining the best parts of a traditional grill and a meat smoker into one relatively compact, convenient and versatile package, this is an outstanding backyard must-have whether you're a seasoned vet or just getting started on your grilling journey.
$895 $761 (15% OFF)
One of the most iconic designs for outdoor furniture, now is perhaps the best time to snag yourself an Adirondack chair or two. This one is made from weatherproof recycled plastics, has a hidden bottle opener built-in and looks outstanding.
$625 $470 (25% OFF)
With an estimated shipping date in July, you can actually save pretty big on Solo Stove's outstanding Pi Pizza Oven before it actually comes out. This oven is so handy and convenient, even a complete cooking Luddite could make outstanding pies.
$599 $499 (17% OFF)
Tons of the world's top athletes and adventurers trust Therabody for their recovery tools, and they can't all be wrong. Guess what? You can have that same pro-level of recovery with this top-notch percussive massager, which will have your tight muscles loosened up in a jiffy.
$99 $79 (20% OFF)
Incredibly soft, lightweight, fast-drying and absorbent, this 100% Turkish cotton Waffle Robe is so comfortable you might never want to put on real clothes again.
$30 $13 (56% OFF)
A must-have for hikers and survivalists alike, this pocket-sized straw has the capacity to clean 99.999%+ of waterborne impurities from just about any source. Even if you never intend to use it, this is an absolutely outstanding contingency plan all outdoors people should have.
$100 $50 (50% OFF)
Made by one of our favorite sports health brands, this vibrating foam roller is perfect for getting those knots out of your overworked muscles. Not only are its ridges and shape perfect for hitting those deep spots, but the vibrations can ease muscles even more.
FITNESS DEALS
$28.86 $21.12 (26% OFF)
Use this exercise ball to strengthen muscles, improve you posture, enhance your core and stability and mitigate back pain. Can be used in the gym, or as a replacement for your office chair.
$128 $89 (30% OFF)
Run, squat, lounge in these lightweight, water repellant joggers.
$649 $549 (15% OFF)
Run, rain or shine with NordicTrack's treadmill, and enjoy a 30 day iFit membership, which allows you to access live and on-demand workouts, classes and world-class trainers.
$359.99 $129.99 (64% OFF)
Use this stationary exercise bike to hit your fitness goals this year. The compact design of this bike allows you to strengthen your cardiovascular health, without taking over your living room.
$149.99 $114.99 ($35 OFF)
Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions. Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time.
$549.99 $299.99 (46% OFF)
Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now.
$149.95 $133.00 (11% OFF)
Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.
$120 $61 (49% OFF)
This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got.
$99.95 $85.16 (15% OFF)
Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.
$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)
Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away.
$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)
Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement.
$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)
Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.
$148 $89 (40% OFF)
This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts.
$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)
Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.
$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)
Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.
$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)
A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.
$399 $329 (19% OFF)
The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original, a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package.
$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)
With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go.
$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)
Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.
STYLE DEALS
$109 $75 (32% off)
Sandal season is approaching.
CHACO vs TEVAS
$85 $60 (30% off)
Classic Vans, on sale now.
MORE SNEAKERS
$85 $60 (30% off)
This simple Adidas hoodie is a steal.
MORE HOODIES
$169 $109 (36% off)
A 3/4 zip rain jacket.
MORE RAIN GEAR
$180 $126 (30% off)
This versatileboot is waterproof.
MORE RAIN GEAR
$198 $63 (69% off)
Simple selvedge.
MORE DENIM JACKETS
$55 $41 (25% off)
Cord shorts are king.
MORE SHORTS
$155 $60 (60% off)
Toes out.
MORE SANDALS
$89 $49 (45% off)
Sneaker season is here.
MORE SNEAKERS
$145 $70 (50% off)
Have fun with it.
MORE SWEATSHIRTS
$368 $184 (50% off)
It's still cardigan season.
MORE TODD SNYDER
$1050 $735 (30% off)
Save big on this stylish spinner.
MORE LUGGAGE
$49 $39 ($10 off)
Save even more on these EVA sandals.
MORE SANDALS
$175 $88 (49% off)
A certified classic.
MORE SUNGLASSES
$198 $66 (67% off)
All sizes still in stock. Use code 'FLASH.'
MORE CHUKKA BOOTS
$98 $40 (60% off)
Save for summer with code 'FLASH.'
MORE SHIRTS
$128 $50 (60% off)
Use code 'FLASH.'
MORE JACKETS
$70 $27 (62% off)
You can't go wrong with a classic gray sweatshirt.
MORE SWEATSHIRTS
$70 $28 (60% off)
Save using code 'FLASH.'
MORE SWIM TRUNKS